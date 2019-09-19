Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte XIII): Eventos do objeto Conta

Conteúdo

O conceito dos eventos da conta

Anteriormente, nós criamos uma classe separada que monitora os eventos de ordem e posição (partes IV-XI) e envia os dados sobre as alterações detectadas para o objeto da biblioteca principal CEngine.



Para monitorar os eventos da conta, nós usaremos outro método: já que nós podemos monitorar os eventos em uma única conta (a conta que o terminal está conectado atualmente), uma classe separada para isso seria redundante. Em vez disso, nós criaremos os métodos para trabalhar com os eventos diretamente na classe de coleção de contas.

Para detectar qualquer alteração nas propriedades da conta, nós compararemos as propriedades da conta atual com o estado anterior. Se forem detectadas quaisquer alterações, um evento será enviado ao gráfico do programa de controle.

Nós já desenvolvemos algumas funcionalidades para monitorar as contas de eventos no artigo anterior ao criar a coleção de objetos da conta. Neste artigo, nós melhoraremos a funcionalidade existente para torná-la totalmente utilizável.



Métodos de trabalho com os eventos da conta

Vamos começar criando as enumerações e substituições de macro necessárias no arquivo Defines.mqh. Já que recebemos uma resposta dos desenvolvedores sobre a dimensão real em bytes alocada para as propriedades do tipo string da conta, nós as definiremos precisamente no código da classe CAccount, eliminando assim a necessidade de uma substituição de macro, definindo o tamanho dos arrays do tipo uchar para armazenar as propriedades do tipo string de objetos da conta. Nós removemos a substituição de macro, que está listada no arquivo Defines.mqh

#define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

Eu também decidi adicionar todas as enumerações e substituições de macro necessárias para trabalhar com os objetos da conta no final do arquivo — depois dos dados que trabalham com os eventos de negociação. Tal motivo é que nós vamos enviar para o programa não apenas os códigos de evento da conta, mas também os eventos de negociação que foram implementados anteriormente. Isso significa que os valores numéricos dos códigos de eventos da conta devem começar a partir do valor numérico do último código de evento de negociação + 1. Se o número de eventos de negociação aumentar, nós declararemos a substituição de macro contendo o número total de todos os eventos de negociação para não haver a possibilidade de reescrita dos valores numéricos dos códigos de eventos da conta. Além disso, nós definiremos a substituição de macro especificando o número total de eventos da conta, caso nós implementemos alguns outros eventos (como eventos do símbolo). Nesse caso, os códigos numéricos desses novos eventos começam no número total de eventos da conta + 1.

No final da lista de possíveis eventos de negociação na conta, nós inserimos a substituição de macro especificando o valor correspondente ao valor numérico do último evento de negociação + 1:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, }; #define TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT+ 1 )

Esse é o código no qual os códigos de evento da conta devem começar.



No artigo anterior, nós definimos as propriedades da conta do tipo inteiro, real e string, bem como os possíveis critérios de ordenação da conta e colocamos eles antes dos dados para trabalhar com os eventos da conta. Agora, nós movemos eles para o final e fornecemos os dados adicionais para trabalhar com os eventos da conta — a lista de flags de eventos da conta e os possíveis eventos da conta:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, }; #define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC+ 1 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS, ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER_TYPE = 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 };

Como várias propriedades da conta podem mudar de uma só vez, nós trabalharemos com um conjunto de flags de eventos para não perder nenhuma das alterações ocorridas. As flags serão adicionados a uma variável do código de evento. Em seguida, será verificado a presença de uma determinada flag na variável. Com base nas flags presentes no código do evento, nós definiremos o que exatamente aconteceu nas propriedades da conta. Todos os eventos detectados devem ser armazenados no array. A capacidade de acessá-lo deve ser fornecida na classe CEngine e, posteriormente, no programa.

Como você pode ver, a lista de propriedades da conta do tipo inteiro apresenta ainda outra propriedade — o tipo do servidor de negociação. Consequentemente, o número total de propriedades do tipo inteiro foi alterado de 9 para 10.

Esta propriedade da conta é para definir se uma conta pertence à MetaTrader 5 ou MetaTrader 4. Eu decidi adicionar esta propriedade porque a lista de todas as contas às quais o programa já se conectou recebe todas as contas — tanto da MetaTrader 5 quanto da MetaTrader 4, se o programa baseado na biblioteca for iniciado nos dois terminais. A propriedade nos permite distinguir os tipos de servidor de negociação. Ele deve estar presente na descrição da conta exibida no diário pelo método PrintShort() da classe CAccount. Além disso, nós somos capazes de ordenar os objetos da conta pela plataforma à qual elas pertencem.



Vamos passar para o arquivo Acount.mqh. Nós adicionamos a nova propriedade e definimos o tamanho exato dos arrays para armazenar as propriedades da conta do tipo string na seção privada da estrutura de dados da conta:

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; int server_type; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[ 128 ]; uchar server[ 64 ]; uchar currency[ 32 ]; uchar company[ 128 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

Na seção pública da classe, nós adicionamos mais um método para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto da conta, que retorna o tipo do servidor de negociação:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); }

Nos métodos da descrição das propriedades da conta, nós adicionamos outro método, que retorna a descrição do tipo do servidor de negociação:

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string ServerTypeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void );

No construtor da classe, nós preenchemos a propriedade que armazena o tipo do servidor de negociação:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

Aqui, basta ler o nome do terminal. Se for a MetaTrader 5, definimos para 5, caso contrário, definimos para 4.

Adicionamos, o preenchimento da nova propriedade ao método ObjectToStruct() para criar uma estrutura do objeto:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

já o método para a criação de um objeto a partir da estrutura StructToObject() que obtém uma propriedade da estrutura:

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = this .m_struct_obj.server_type; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

Agora, adicionamos a exibição do tipo de servidor de negociação no método para exibir uma breve descrição das propriedades da conta :

void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription() + " " + this .ServerTypeDescription() + ")" ; :: Print (names,values); }

Nós adicionamos a nova descrição da propriedade para o método que retorna a descrição das propriedades do tipo inteiro da conta:

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); }

Implementamos o método que retorna o nome do tipo de servidor de negociação:

string CAccount::ServerTypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .ServerType()== 5 ? "MetaTrader5" : "MetaTrader4" ); }

Isso concluí a melhoria da classe CAccount.

Agora, vamos apresentar as alterações necessárias na classe de coleção de contas, já que nós decidimos monitorar os eventos da classe CAccountCollection. Todas as alterações encontradas que ocorreram simultaneamente serão gravadas no array do tipo inteiro. Para conseguir isso, nós usamos a classe pronta do array dinâmico de variáveis do tipo int ou uint da biblioteca padrão CArrayInt.

Para usá-lo, devemos incluir o arquivo da classe no arquivo da biblioteca AccountsCollection.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj {

Vamos determinar o que queremos obter. Nós precisamos saber os momentos em que algumas propriedades da conta foram alteradas. Uma propriedade pode ser ativada ou desativada — por exemplo, a permissão para negociar em uma conta em geral ou a permissão para usar os EAs para negociação. Nós precisamos saber se essa propriedade foi alterada. Da mesma forma, a alteração do nível de MarginCall ou StopOut pode afetar a eficiência do EA em manter o rebaixamento, etc. Além disso, nós também precisamos acompanhar o aumento e a diminuição dos fundos e do saldo para tomar certas decisões relacionadas ao EA. Por exemplo, existe um certo número de posições em aberto e nós queremos encerrar algumas delas quando uma quantia positiva ou negativa de fundos for atingida. Primeiro, nós precisamos definir um certo limiar, na qual a sua superação gera um evento. Em seguida, nós precisamos tomar uma certa decisão, dependendo de estarmos enfrentando o crescimento ou o declínio dos fundos acima/abaixo do valor especificado. A mesma lógica é aplicável ao lucro atual de uma conta, saldo, margem livre e o acúmulo de depósitos. Assim, para algumas propriedades, nós precisamos ter limiares de crescimento/declínio e o valor atual da propriedade, enquanto para outras, nós precisamos apenas do valor que pode ser ativado/desativado ou alterado/inalterado.

Nós adicionamos todas as variáveis membro de classe necessárias para a seção privada da classe para armazenar os valores de crescimento/declínio das propriedades monitoradas e seus valores atuais, nós removemos o método SavePrevValues() que acabou sendo redundante e adicionamos os métodos para a inicialização monitorada e os dados da conta controlada, o método para verificar as alterações na conta e retornar o código de alteração, o método que define o tipo de evento e preenche a lista de eventos e, finalmente, o método que retorna a presença da flag no evento da conta:



void SavePrevValues( void ) class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); int SetChangeCode( void ); void SetTypeEvent( void ); bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_code)==change_code; } void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public :

O método SavePrevValues() acabou sendo redundante. Ao definir a alteração da propriedade da conta, nós precisamos escrever o novo valor da propriedade na estrutura que armazena os dados no estado anterior da propriedade alterada de imediato. As propriedades restantes devem ser as mesmas que eram durante a verificação anterior antes da alteração real. O método SavePrevValues() salva todas as propriedades da conta como sendo a anterior, violando o monitoramento de um determinado valor de alteração definido por padrão para cada uma das propriedades monitoradas que podem ser definidas separadamente usando os métodos específicos para definir um valor monitorado.

Vamos escrever o método de inicialização dos dados monitorados fora do corpo da classe:

void CAccountsCollection::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_changes.Clear(); this .m_list_changes.Sort(); this .m_changed_leverage_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= false ; this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= false ; this .m_changed_balance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_balance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_balance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_credit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_credit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_credit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_profit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_profit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_profit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_equity_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_equity_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_equity_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_free_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_assets_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_assets_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_assets_dec= false ; this .m_changed_liabilities_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= false ; this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= false ; }

O método de inicialização dos dados controlados:

void CAccountsCollection::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_balance_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_balance_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_profit_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_profit_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_equity_inc= 15 ; this .m_control_equity_dec= 15 ; this .m_control_margin_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_inc= 10000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec= 1000 ; }

Neste método, nós simplesmente inicializamos as variáveis pelos valores padrão. Se as propriedades excederem os valores definidos nas variáveis, será gerado um evento da conta correspondente. Essas propriedades também podem ser definidas chamando diretamente os métodos apropriados para definir as propriedades da conta controlada.



O método que verifica as propriedades da conta é alterado e preenchido no código do evento com as flags correspondentes:



int CAccountsCollection::SetChangeCode( void ) { this .m_change_code=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed != this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert!= this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED; return this .m_change_code; }

Primeiro, o código de evento é redefinido no método Em seguida, os valores dos parâmetros da conta controlada são comparados na estrutura de dados atual e a estrutura de dados anterior. Se os dados não forem semelhantes, a flag apropriada é adicionada ao código do evento.

O método que define o tipo de evento e que adiciona o evento à lista de alterações da conta:

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if ( ! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed ) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert) { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= false ; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= true ; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE)) { this .m_changed_leverage_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage; if ( this .m_changed_leverage_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders; if ( this .m_changed_limit_orders_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT)) { this .m_changed_credit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit; if ( this .m_changed_credit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_credit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_credit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.credit= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE)) { this .m_changed_balance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance; if ( this .m_changed_balance_value> this .m_control_balance_inc) { this .m_is_change_balance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } else if ( this .m_changed_balance_value<- this .m_control_balance_dec) { this .m_is_change_balance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT)) { this .m_changed_profit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit; if ( this .m_changed_profit_value> this .m_control_profit_inc) { this .m_is_change_profit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } else if ( this .m_changed_profit_value<- this .m_control_profit_dec) { this .m_is_change_profit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY)) { this .m_changed_equity_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity; if ( this .m_changed_equity_value> this .m_control_equity_inc) { this .m_is_change_equity_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } else if ( this .m_changed_equity_value<- this .m_control_equity_dec) { this .m_is_change_equity_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN)) { this .m_changed_margin_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin; if ( this .m_changed_margin_value> this .m_control_margin_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_value<- this .m_control_margin_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE)) { this .m_changed_margin_free_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free; if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value> this .m_control_margin_free_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value<- this .m_control_margin_free_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL)) { this .m_changed_margin_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level; if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value> this .m_control_margin_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value<- this .m_control_margin_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL)) { this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial; if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value> this .m_control_margin_initial_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value<- this .m_control_margin_initial_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)) { this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance; if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value> this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value<- this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS)) { this .m_changed_assets_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets; if ( this .m_changed_assets_value> this .m_control_assets_inc) { this .m_is_change_assets_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } else if ( this .m_changed_assets_value<- this .m_control_assets_dec) { this .m_is_change_assets_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES)) { this .m_changed_liabilities_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities; if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value> this .m_control_liabilities_inc) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } else if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value<- this .m_control_liabilities_dec) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED)) { this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked; if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value> this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } else if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value<- this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } } }

O método apresenta dois tipos de lógica de definição de evento:

o monitoramento simples de uma permissão/alteração de propriedade,

o monitoramento de uma alteração que exceda o valor especificado na direção de seu aumento/diminuição.

Como o método é bastante volumoso, nós usaremos os dois tipos de definição de evento da conta como exemplo:

Primeiro, todas as flags alteradas e os dados são redefinidas e o tipo de evento é definido como zero.

Em seguida, para o primeiro tipo de lógica (usando permissão para negociar em uma conta):

verificamos a flag da permissão para negociar em uma conta no código do evento

se a negociação está proibida, a permissão acabou de ser desativada

definimos a flag que proíbe a negociação na conta



definimos o evento "trading on the account disabled"



salvamos o estado atual da propriedade da conta na estrutura de dados anterior para verificação subsequente

caso contrário, se a negociação estiver permitida

definimos a flag que permite a negociação na conta



definimos o evento "trading on the account enabled"



salvamos o estado atual da propriedade da conta na estrutura de dados anterior para verificação subsequente

se não houver esse evento na lista de alterações

adicionamos o evento à lista

Para o segundo tipo de lógica (usando como exemplo a alteração da soma de comissões bloqueadas):

verificamos a flag de alteração da soma de comissões bloqueadas

calcular a alteração da soma de comissões bloqueadas

se o valor da alteração exceder o valor de crescimento controlado

definimos a flag da soma do crescimento de comissões bloqueadas



definimos o evento "sum of blocked commissions increase exceeds the specified value"



se não houver esse evento na lista de alterações e o evento for adicionado com êxito à lista



salvamos o estado atual da propriedade da conta na estrutura de dados anterior para verificação subsequente

caso contrário, se o valor da alteração exceder o valor controlado de diminuição

definimos a flag da soma das comissões bloqueadas



definimos o evento "sum of blocked commissions decrease exceeds the specified value"



se não houver esse evento na lista de alterações e o evento for adicionado com êxito à lista



salvamos o estado atual da propriedade da conta na estrutura de dados anterior para verificação subsequente

Na seção pública da classe, nós adicionamos os métodos que retornam o código do evento da conta, a lista de eventos da conta, o evento da conta pelo seu índice na lista; os métodos de configuração e retorno de um símbolo, o método que retorna o ID do gráfico do programa de controle e a método que retorna a descrição do evento da conta. Além disso, nós adicionamos também os métodos para receber e definir os parâmetros de alterações monitoradas:



public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_change_code; } CArrayInt *GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changes; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

Além do corpo da classe, implementamos o método que retorna o evento da conta pelo seu número na lista:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; int index=( shift< 0 || shift>total- 1 ? total- 1 : total-shift- 1 ); int event = this .m_list_changes.At(index); return ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT( event !=NULL ? event : ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT); }

Os eventos na lista de alterações de propriedades da conta estão localizados na ordem em que foram adicionados — o primeiro está localizado no índice 0, enquanto o último está localizado no índice (list_size-1). No entanto, nós queremos permitir que os usuários obtenham um evento desejado como em uma série temporal - o índice zero deve conter o último evento. Para conseguir isso, o método apresenta o cálculo do índice: index = (list_size - desired_event_number-1). Nesse caso, se passarmos 0, o último evento da lista será retornado; se 1, o penúltimo, etc. Se um número exceder o tamanho da lista, o último evento será retornado.



Assim, o índice de um evento desejado é passado para o método.

Primeiro, verificamos o número de eventos na lista. Se não houver eventos, retornamos 'no event'.

Em seguida, verificamos o índice de eventos desejado. Se o valor passado for menor que zero ou ultrapassar o tamanho do array, o índice especifica o último evento na lista, caso contrário, calculamos o índice de eventos na lista de acordo com a regra: se 0 for passado para o método, queremos obter o último evento (como em uma série temporal), se 1 - o penúltimo, etc. Como alternativa, se você precisar obter o último evento, passe -1 como uma entrada de índice.

Em seguida, obtemos o evento da lista pelo índice calculado e retornamos ele.

Se nenhum evento for recebido, retornamos NULL. Isso significa que o resultado da operação do método deve ser verificado quanto à sua validade antes de usá-lo.



Implementamos o método que retorna a descrição do evento da conta:

string CAccountsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список изменений пуст" , "Error. List of changes is empty" )); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось получить данные аккаунта" , "Error. Failed to get account data" )); const int dg=(account.MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY ? ( int )account.CurrencyDigits() : 2 ); const string curency= " " +account.Currency(); const string mode_lev=(account.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : " " +curency); return ( event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет события" , "No event" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте разрешена" , "Trading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте запрещена" , "Trading on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте разрешена" , "Autotrading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте запрещена" , "Autotrade on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо увеличено на " , "Leverage increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо уменьшено на " , "Leverage decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров увеличено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров уменьшено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта увеличен на " , "Account balance increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта уменьшен на " , "Account balance decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства увеличены на " , "Equity increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства уменьшены на " , "Equity decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта увеличена на " , "Account current profit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта уменьшена на " , "Account current profit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит увеличен на " , "Credit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит уменьшен на " , "Credit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства увеличены на " , "Margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства уменьшены на " , "Margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства увеличены на " , "Free margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства уменьшены на " , "Free margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств увеличен на " , "Margin level increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств уменьшен на " , "Margin level decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Margin Call на " , "Increased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Margin Call на " , "Decreased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Stop Out на " , "Increased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Stop Out на " , "Decreased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов увеличен на " , "Assets increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов уменьшен на " , "Assets decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств увеличен на " , "Liabilities increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств уменьшен на " , "Liabilities decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий увеличен на " , "Blocked commissions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий уменьшен на " , "Blocked commissions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : :: EnumToString (event) ); }

Aqui, o evento da conta é passado ao método cuja descrição deve ser obtida. Verificamos o tamanho da lista de objetos da conta. Se estiver vazia, retornamos a descrição do erro. Como nós podemos monitorar apenas os eventos da conta atual, nós obtemos o objeto da conta atual da lista de contas pelo índice de objetos da conta atual. Se nenhum objeto for recebido, nós retornamos também a descrição do erro.

Em seguida, obtemos as propriedades necessárias da conta para a exibição correta da descrição do evento, verificamos o evento e retornamos a sua descrição.



Na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe, inicializamos as variáveis do símbolo e do ID do gráfico do programa de controle com os valores padrão — o símbolo atual e o gráfico atual, limpamos a estrutura do tick nós vamos precisar definir o horário do evento e inicializar os parâmetros de edição e os controlados pela conta:



CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ), m_is_account_event( false ), m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

E, finalmente, adicionamos as alterações na conta de monitoramento ao método para atualizar os dados da conta:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_account_event= false ; if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; return ; } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_change_code= this .SetChangeCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event= this .GetEvent(i); if (event== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) continue ; string sparam=TimeMSCtoString( this .m_tick.time_msc)+ ": " + this .EventDescription(event); Print (sparam); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event, this . m_tick.time_msc,( double ) i,sparam); } } this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum= this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum; } }

redefinimos a flag de evento da conta

adicionamos a linha a partir dela

— salvando a estrutura de dados atual na anterior, durante a primeira execução

verificamos e definimos o código do evento

o tipo de evento ocorrido

Primeramente,. Como nós removemos o método SavePrevValues(),. Ao alterar a soma hash,

No método para definir o tipo de evento, todos os eventos que ocorreram simultaneamente nas propriedades da conta são passados para a lista de alterações. Portanto, verificamos primeiro o tamanho da lista de alterações. Se ela não estiver vazia, definimos a flag de alteração ocorrida, recebemos o evento em um loop pelos dados da lista, definimos sua descrição do tipo string consistindo do horário em milissegundos e a descrição do evento, exibimos temporariamente a descrição do evento no diário (esse recurso será removido no futuro, todas as mensagens do sistema da biblioteca serão exibidos no diário apenas se o log estiver ativado) e finalmente, enviamos o evento para o programa de controle usando a função EventChartCustom().

Nos parâmetros da função EventChartCustom(), passamos:

o evento — para event_id ,



, o horário do evento em milissegundos — para a lparam



o índice de eventos na lista de alterações da conta que ocorreram simultaneamente — para a dparam



descrição do evento do tipo string — para a sparam

No final do método, certificamos de salvar a soma hash atual como a anterior para uma verificação subsequente.

Isso conclui o aprimoramento da classe CAccountsCollection. Vamos passar para a classe CEngine que é a alfa e ômega da biblioteca. Nós precisamos adicionar toda a funcionalidade necessária para trabalhar com os eventos da conta. Na seção privada da classe, adicionamos as variáveis para armazenar o a flag do evento de alteração de propriedades da conta e o último evento que ocorreu na conta. Na seção pública, adicionamos os métodos que retornam a lista de eventos da conta que ocorreram simultaneamente e o último evento da conta:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; Adicionamos a inicialização do último evento da conta na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { Adicionamos o método AccountEventsControl(), que era usado anteriormente apenas para chamar o método Refresh() da classe de coleção de contas: void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsAccountEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEvent(); } } Aqui tudo é bem simples. Primeiro, atualizamos os dados da conta. Se alguma das propriedades da conta tiver sido alterada, nós escrevemos o último evento na variável. Todos os dados restantes no evento são recuperados no programa de controle baseado na biblioteca.



Teste dos eventos da conta

Para testar o evento da conta, nós podemos usar o EA do artigo anterior, como a biblioteca encontra todas as propriedades da conta por conta própria, enviamos uma mensagem correspondente ao evento do gráfico e exibimos a descrição do evento da conta ocorrido no diário.

Mas vamos tentar ir além da "sandbox" da biblioteca e manipular alguns eventos da conta no programa, por exemplo, aumentando o capital.

Atualmente, o acesso aos recursos do programa pelo lado de fora é muito limitado. No entanto, esse é o caso até coletarmos e manipularmos os dados necessários — a biblioteca exibe vários eventos no diário para testar as classes criadas, os dados coletados e os eventos monitorados. Mais adiante, nós apresentaremos um acesso simples e conveniente a qualquer dado da biblioteca, simplificando bastante a recuperação do programa.

Para obter os dados sobre as alterações nas propriedades da conta agora, vamos fazer pequenas melhorias na classe CEngine. Nós precisaremos obter acesso ao objeto e eventos da conta atual.

Para fazer isso, adicionamos os métodos necessários na seção pública da classe CEngine (o arquivo Engine.mqh):



public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index) { return this .m_accounts.GetEvent(index); } CAccount* GetAccountCurrent( void ); string GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event );

Aqui, nós adicionamos o método para receber um evento da conta pelo seu índice na lista de alterações, o método para receber o objeto da conta atual e o método para receber a descrição do evento da conta.

O método para receber o evento da conta pelo índice simplesmente retorna o resultado da operação do método GetEvent(), descrito anteriormente na classe de coleção de contas.



No final da listagem, implementamos o método para receber o objeto da conta atual:

CAccount* CEngine::GetAccountCurrent( void ) { int index= this .m_accounts.IndexCurrentAccount(); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CArrayObj* list= this .m_accounts.GetList(); return (list!= NULL ? (list.At(index)!= NULL ? list.At( index ) : NULL ) : NULL ); }

Primeiro, obtemos o índice atual da conta da classe de coleção de contas. Se nenhum índice for recebido, retornamos NULL. Em seguida, obtemos a lista completa de contas e retornamos a conta atual necessária segundo seu índice na lista de contas. No caso de um erro da lista ou conta, retornamos NULL.

Além disso, vamos implementar o método que retorna uma descrição do evento da conta:

string CEngine::GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { return this .m_accounts.EventDescription( event ); }

O método retorna o resultado da operação do método da classe de coleção de contas, retornando a descrição do evento da conta.

Para testar os eventos da conta, usamos o EA do artigo anterior TestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5 localizado na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12\ e salvamos ele como TestDoEasyPart13.mq5 na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part13.



Removemos a seguinte entrada imediatamente

input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

junto com a verificação rápida da coleção da conta localizada no manipulador da OnInit():

CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } }

Como alteramos a estrutura do objeto da conta (alteramos o tamanho dos arrays do tipo uchar para armazenar as propriedades do tipo string da conta e adicionamos outra propriedade do tipo inteiro), todos os arquivos de objetos da conta salvos anteriormente não serão mais baixados corretamente. Se eles estiverem presentes na pasta comum do terminal \Files\DoEasy\Accounts\, exclua-os antes de iniciar o EA de teste. Eles serão criados novamente ao alternar de uma conta para outra com um novo tamanho da estrutura de objeto.

Agora, o manipulador da OnInit() tem o seguinte aspecto:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Para lidar com todos os eventos que chegam ao programa da biblioteca e evitar o sobrecarregamento da função embutida OnChartEvent(), implementamos um manipulador separado OnDoEasyEvent() para processar todos os eventos obtidos nele. Isso torna o código mais legível e, o que é mais importante, permite manipular os eventos no testador, que é exatamente o que nós precisamos no momento, já que nós manipularemos o evento da conta "equity increase exceeding the specified growth value", sendo muito mais rápido e fácil de verificar tudo no testador para conseguir isso.





Vamos adicionar as funcionalidades necessárias para manipular os eventos da conta no manipulador da OnTick():

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (last_trade_event)); } if (engine.LastAccountEvent()!=last_account_event) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayInt* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; string sparam=engine.GetAccountEventDescription(event); long lparam= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 ; double dparam=( double )i; OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } Comment ( "

Last account event: " , EnumToString (last_account_event)); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Aqui nós introduzimos a nova variável que armazena o tipo do último evento da conta. Verificamos o seu estado atual em relação ao tipo do último evento que é retornado pela classe CAccountsCollection. Se o estado foi alterado, houve um evento na conta. Em seguida, somente para o testador, obtemos um novo evento em um loop de acordo com a lista de eventos ocorridos simultaneamente e enviamos para o manipulador de eventos da biblioteca. Os comentários da lista contêm todas as ações para receber os eventos e enviá-los ao manipulador. Ao trabalhar com o testador, nós não podemos acessar os dados em um horário de evento em milissegundos. Portanto, basta enviar a hora atual * 1000.

Agora vamos melhorar o manipulador de eventos OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

Aqui nós adicionamos a chamada do manipulador de eventos da biblioteca em caso do ID do evento indicar um evento da biblioteca.

Finalmente, implementamos o manipulador de eventos da biblioteca:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits= 0 ; if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { Print (DFUN,sparam); CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } }

Ao enviar um evento para o gráfico do programa de controle, o valor de CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM igual a 1000 é adicionado ao código. Portanto, para receber o código real, nós precisamos subtrair o valor CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM do código obtido. Se o valor numérico do evento estiver localizado dentro do intervalo de TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE a ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE-1, isso significa que chegou um evento de alteração de propriedade da conta. Como nós queremos encerrar a posição mais lucrativa quando o capital aumentar, excedendo o valor especificado nas configurações (o valor de crescimento padrão é maior ou igual a 15), nós precisamos verificar o evento "equity exceeding the specified value", exibir a descrição do evento no diário e encerrar a posição mais lucrativa. O código contém todos os comentários necessários.

Se agora nós simplesmente executarmos o EA no gráfico, nós obteremos as entradas no diário referentes à negociação que está sendo ativado/desativada após um tempo:

2019.06 . 10 10 : 56 : 33.877 2019.06 . 10 06 : 55 : 29.279 : Trading on the account is prohibited now 2019.06 . 10 11 : 08 : 56.549 2019.06 . 10 07 : 08 : 51.900 : Trading on the account is allowed now

Na MetaQuotes-Demo, essa ativação/desativação pode ser observada várias vezes ao dia, permitindo a verificação de como a biblioteca define esses eventos em uma conta demo.

Agora, iniciamos o EA no testador e abrimos mais posições para detectar rapidamente o evento de aumento de capital, seguido pelo encerramento da posição mais lucrativa:





Como podemos ver, a posição mais lucrativa é encerrada automaticamente quando o capital exceder o valor especificado. O diário exibe as mensagens sobre o evento da conta monitorada.



Qual é o próximo?

Na próxima parte, eu vou começar a trabalhar com os símbolos. Eu quero implementar os objetos do símbolo, a coleção de objetos do símbolo e os eventos do símbolo.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.

Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

