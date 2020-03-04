Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXVII): trabalho com ordens de negociação - posicionamento de ordens pendentes

Sumário

No último artigo começamos a implementar ordens de negociação pendentes e criamos a primeira ordem pendente para abrir uma posição quando na classe de negociação após o envio da solicitação ao servidor era recebido um erro. Hoje, continuaremos a desenvolver a classe de negociação, nomeadamente o trabalho com ordens pendentes, e implementaremos a criação de uma ordem pendente se houver erros ao configurar ordens pendentes.

Ao testar a classe de negociação, apareceram alguns inconvenientes relativamente ao design. Em particular, durante a inicialização de objetos, no construtor da classe, aos objetos de negociação dos símbolos eram atribuídos valores padrão hard-coded que podiam não ser suportados pela especificação do símbolo. Isto causava erros vindos do servidor ao tentar colocar ordens pendentes: o servidor gerava o erro 'tipo de expiração de ordem não suportado' e não o depurava, o que tornava impossível posicionar ordens pendentes. Ao enviar ordens de negociação com valores padrão, à ordem também eram enviados alguns dados não suportados que não eram depurados em lado nenhum. Para contornar essa situação, era necessário diretamente na ordem de negociação especificar os dados corretos, que correspondiam à especificação do símbolo, com base no qual devia ser realizada a operação de negociação.

Preparação de dados



Isso é inconveniente, pois, em vez de a própria biblioteca depurar automaticamente os valores, é preciso conhecer obrigatoriamente a especificação do símbolo e a inserção manual de valores diretamente no código do programa. Por isso, faremos pequenas correções na lógica de funcionamento da classe de negociação. Assim, no EA no manipulador OnInit(), a escolha de valores corretos fará com que os objetos de negociação dos símbolos sejam inicializados automaticamente. Por padrão, aos métodos de negociação da classe de negociação serão transferidos os valores -1, para os tipos 'preenchimento e expiração de ordens', o que indicará que os valores padrão predefinidos usados estão corretos. Se do programa ao método de negociação for transferido um valor diferente, o valor diferente em questão será usado e, se for incorreto, será depurado quando forem depurados erros na classe de negociação.

Além da depuração da classe de negociação, à classe do objeto-ordem pendente adicionaremos uma descrição da ordem, exibindo no log todos os seus parâmetros. Mais para frente, isso irá facilitar-nos o teste do trabalho com objetos de ordens pendentes.

Bem, primeiro, adicionaremos todas as mensagens necessárias à matriz de mensagens da biblioteca.

Abrimos o arquivo Datas.mqh e inserimos os índices das novas mensagens:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_MAGIC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET, };

e inserimos os textos das mensagens em conformidade com os índices:

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Начало списка параметров" , "Beginning of event parameter list" }, { "Конец списка параметров" , "End of parameter list" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается" , "Property not supported" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155" , "Property not supported in MetaTrader 5, build lower than 2155" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for market order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for historical market order" }, { "Значение не задано" , "Value not set" }, { "Отсутствует" , "Not set" }, { "В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера" , "In accordance with the order expiration mode" }, { "Ошибка " , "Error" },

...

{ "Не удалось создать отложенный запрос" , "Failed to create pending request" }, { "Торговая попытка #" , "Trading attempt #" }, { "Повторная торговая попытка #" , "Retry trading attempt #" }, { "Тип выполняемого действия" , "Trade operation type" }, { "Штамп эксперта (magic number)" , "Expert Advisor ID (magic number)" }, { "Тикет ордера" , "Order ticket" }, { "Имя торгового инструмента" , "Trade symbol" }, { "Запрашиваемый объем сделки в лотах" , "Requested volume for a deal in lots" }, { "Цена" , "Price" }, { "Уровень StopLimit ордера" , "StopLimit level of the order" }, { "Уровень Stop Loss ордера" , "Stop Loss level of the order" }, { "Уровень Take Profit ордера" , "Take Profit level of the order" }, { "Максимальное отклонение от цены" , "Maximal deviation from the price" }, { "Тип ордера" , "Order type" }, { "Тип ордера по исполнению" , "Order execution type" }, { "Тип ордера по времени действия" , "Order expiration type" }, { "Срок истечения ордера" , "Order expiration time" }, { "Комментарий к ордеру" , "Order comment" }, { "Тикет позиции" , "Position ticket" }, { "Тикет встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ticket" }, { "Поставить рыночный ордер" , "Place market order" }, { "Установить отложенный ордер" , "Place pending order" }, { "Изменить значения Stop Loss и Take Profit у открытой позиции" , "Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position" }, { "Изменить параметры ранее установленного торгового ордера" , "Modify the parameters of the order placed previously" }, { "Удалить ранее выставленный отложенный ордер" , "Delete the pending order placed previously" }, { "Закрыть позицию встречной" , "Close a position by an opposite one" }, { "Неизвестный тип торговой операции" , "Unknown trade action type" }, { "Ордер исполняется исключительно в указанном объеме, иначе отменяется (FOK)" , "The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный отменяется (IOK)" , "The order is executed on the available volume, the unfulfilled is canceled (IOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный остаётся (Return)" , "The order is executed at an available volume, unfulfilled remains in the market (Return)" }, { "Ордер действителен до явной отмены" , "Good till cancel order" }, { "Ордер действителен только в течение текущего торгового дня" , "Good till current trade day order" }, { "Ордер действителен до даты истечения" , "Good till expired order" }, { "Ордер действителен до 23:59:59 указанного дня" , "The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day" }, { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request's parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request's parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Отложенный запрос удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Pending request deleted due to expiration" }, { "Цена в момент создания запроса: " , "Price at time of request create: " }, { "Время создания запроса: " , "Request creation time: " }, { "Время активации запроса: " , "Request activation time: " }, { "Время ожидания между торговыми попытками: " , "Waiting time between trading attempts: " }, { "Текущая торговая попытка: " , "Current trading attempt: " }, { "Общее количество торговых попыток: " , "Total trade attempts: " }, { "Идентификатор торгового запроса: " , "Trade request ID: " }, { "Код возврата, на основании которого создан запрос: " , "Return code based on which the request was created: " }, { "Тип отложенного запроса: " , "Pending request type: " }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по коду возврата сервера" , "Pending request that was created as a result of the server code" }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по запросу" , "Pending request created by request" }, { "Ожидание наступления времени первой торговой попытки" , "Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt" }, };

Além das falhas descritas acima, notei que os valores dos identificadores de coleções se cruzam com os identificadores de tipos de objetos na biblioteca padrão. Em particular, o identificador de coleção de ordens e de transações históricas COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID possui um valor 0x7779 que corresponde ao valor de tipo de lista da classe de lista dinâmica de instâncias que pertencem à classe CObject e aos seus descendentes CList da biblioteca padrão. Isto está errado, pois os identificadores dos objetos não deviam ter o mesmo valor.

Eis, provavelmente, uma lista incompleta de identificadores de objetos da biblioteca padrão e os valores hexadecimais correspondentes:

Como podemos ver, o tipo de objeto-lista coincide com o identificador - definido para a biblioteca - para a coleção de ordens e de transações históricas.

Corrigimos esta coleção de dados no arquivo Defines.mqh, aumentando em 1 os valores de todos os identificadores de coleção:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) Como no futuro implementaremos recursos para negociar usando ordens pendentes, teremos dois tipos de ordens pendentes: ordem criada de acordo com o código de erro vindo do servidor de negociação (iremos envolver-nos na implementação de tais ordens nesta fase);



ordem pendente criada de acordo com solicitação vinda do programa (negociação usando ordens pendentes que implementaremos posteriormente).

Por isso, para separar os tipos de ordens, apresentamos o conceito de "tipo de ordem" e os tipos de identificadores correspondentes: #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) E no final do arquivo Defines.mqh, inserimos a enumeração de tipos de ordens pendentes: enum ENUM_PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE { PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; Para exibir a descrição de ordens de negociação no log, precisamos preparar as funções que farão isso.

No arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh escrevemos todas as funções necessárias, que simplesmente criarão mensagens usando textos predefinidos gravados no arquivo Datas.mqh e valores exibidos pelas funções de propriedades. Funções para exibir descrições indicando o modo de preenchimento de ordem e de tipo de expiração:

string OrderTypeFillingDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { return ( type== ORDER_FILLING_FOK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_IOC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN): type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } string OrderTypeTimeDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { return ( type== ORDER_TIME_GTC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC) : type== ORDER_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) : type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } Funções para exibir descrições indicando estrutura de ordem de negociação MqlTradeRequest:

void PrintRequestDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { string datas= ( " - " +RequestActionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestMagicDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestOrderDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestSymbolDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestVolumeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPriceDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLossDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestDeviationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestExpirationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestCommentDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionByDescription(request) ); Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas, "

" ); } string RequestActionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int code_descr= ( request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(code_descr); } string RequestMagicDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ ": " +( string )request.magic; } string RequestOrderDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER)+ ": " +(request.order> 0 ? ( string )request.order : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestSymbolDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL)+ ": " +request.symbol; } string RequestVolumeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int dg=( int )DigitsLots(request.symbol); int dgl=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME)+ ": " +(request.volume> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.volume,dgl) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPriceDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ ": " +(request.price> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.price,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLimitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT)+ ": " +(request.stoplimit> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.stoplimit,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLossDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ ": " +(request.sl> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.sl,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestTakeProfitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ ": " +(request.tp> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.tp,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestDeviationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION)+ ": " +( string )request.deviation; } string RequestTypeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE)+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(request.type); } string RequestTypeFillingDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING)+ ": " +OrderTypeFillingDescription(request.type_filling); } string RequestTypeTimeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME)+ ": " +OrderTypeTimeDescription(request.type_time); } string RequestExpirationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION)+ ": " +(request.expiration> 0 ? TimeToString (request.expiration) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestCommentDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT)+ ": " +(request.comment!= "" && request.comment!= NULL ? "\"" +request.comment+ "\"" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION)+ ": " +(request.position> 0 ? ( string )request.position : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionByDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY)+ ": " +(request.position_by> 0 ? ( string )request.position_by : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } Enquanto modificamos a classe de negociação - para depurar de erros -, vamos escrever tudo o que for necessário para criar um objeto-ordem pendente para posicionar ordens pendentes.



Depurando a classe de negociação e criando solicitações pendentes para posicionamento de ordens

Notei uma característica interessante de alguns símbolos cujo gráfico é construído segundo preços Last. Às vezes, eles não têm preços Ask e Bid, ou um deles. Para, de algum modo, obter preços, tive que criar métodos adicionais (e alterar os existentes) na classe do símbolo abstrato CSymbol (eles verificam o tipo de gráfico e, se for construído segundo preços Last, será verificada a presença de preços de Ask e Bid e, se existirem, eles serão usados, caso contrário, será utilizado o último preço).

No arquivo Symbol.mqh, no bloco de métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto-símbolo alteraremos o tipo de método que retorna o tempo. Como o tempo é retornado em milissegundos, o tipo deve ser ulong em vez de datetime.

Também declararemos três métodos adicionais, cujo objetivo foi mencionado acima:



long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time ( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); }

Já tivemos esses três tipos de métodos para o preço Bid, no entanto, eles não tinham verificação de presença de preço. Fazemos alterações neles:

double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)) ); }

Aqui tudo é conforme mencionado acima: verificamos o tipo de construção do gráfico e, se for construído segundo Bid, retornamos os preços Bid correspondentes, se for construído segundo Last, verificaremos que o preço Bid da propriedade de símbolo retornada seja zero. Se for zero, usaremos o último preço Last correspondente, caso contrário, o preço Bid respectivo.

Escreveremos exatamente a mesma implementação para métodos que retornam preços Ask:

double CSymbol::AskLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)) ); }

Agora, são esses métodos que usaremos na biblioteca ao calcular os níveis de preços para obter os preços Ask ou Last e Bid ou Last.

Ao exibir mensagens sobre eventos de negociação no log, agora exibimos notações adicionais para os identificadores do magic e de dois grupos, desde que dados adicionais sejam armazenados no valor do número mágico (já implementamos isso no artigo anterior). Mas, se o número mágico também contiver o identificador da ordem pendente, não o imprimiremos no log. Fazemos este ajuste. Simplesmente adicionamos um par de linhas a cada uma das classes de eventos nos arquivos EventModify.mqh, EventOrderPlaced.mqh, EventOrderRemoved.mqh, EventPositionClose.mqh e EventPositionOpen.mqh aos seus métodos de breve descrição de evento.

Em cada um dos arquivos substituímos uma destas strings:

string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : "" );

por estas duas:

string pend_req_id=( this .GetPendReqID()> 0 ? ", ID: " +( string ) this .GetPendReqID() : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2+pend_req_id : "" );

Assim, adicionamos uma descrição do identificador do evento pendente (se houver) à descrição do número mágico.



À seção pública da classe que pertence ao objeto de negociação do símbolo CTradeObj no arquivo TradeObj.mqh adicionamos os métodos que retornam descrições dos campos da estrutura da ordem pendente MqlTradeRequest:

string GetRequestActionDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestMagicDescription( void ) const { return RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestOrderDescription( void ) const { return RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestSymbolDescription( void ) const { return RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestVolumeDescription( void ) const { return RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPriceDescription( void ) const { return RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLimitDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLossDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTakeProfitDescription( void ) const { return RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestDeviationDescription( void ) const { return RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeFillingDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeTimeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestExpirationDescription( void ) const { return RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestCommentDescription( void ) const { return RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionByDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request); }

Os métodos simplesmente chamam as funções correspondentes que criamos anteriormente no arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca.



Por alguma razão, anteriormente esqueci-me da transferência do tipo de preenchimento ordens aos métodos de abertura de posição.

Adicionamos este parâmetro à declaração do método de abertura de posições da classe:

bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

e acrescentamos na implementação do método:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) {

Como no futuro implementaremos recursos para negociar usando ordens pendentes, introduzimos o conceito de tipo de ordem pendente:

No arquivo da classe de negociação Trading.mqh na classe da ordem pendente CPendingReq

adicionamos à seção privada uma variável-membro para armazenar o tipo de ordem pendente:

class CPendingReq : public CObject { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; uchar m_id; int m_type; int m_retcode; double m_price_create; ulong m_time_create; ulong m_time_activate; ulong m_waiting_msc; uchar m_current_attempt; uchar m_total_attempts;

À seção pública da classe adicionamos: um método que retorne o código de retorno do servidor com base no qual é criada a ordem pendente, um método que retorne as descrições das propriedades da ordem pendente e o tipo de ordem, bem como um método que exiba no log todos os dados da ordem de negociação:



public : MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return this .m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return this .m_total_attempts; } uchar ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int Retcode( void ) const { return this .m_retcode; } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .m_waiting_msc=miliseconds;} void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .m_id=id; } string MqlRequestDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE) + ( this .Type()==PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST) ); } string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE)+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceCreate(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); } string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeCreate()); } string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeActivate());} string WaitingMSCDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING)+( string ) this .WaitingMSC(); } string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT)+ ( this .CurrentAttempt()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET) : ( string ) this .CurrentAttempt()) ); } string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS)+( string ) this .TotalAttempts(); } string IdDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID)+( string ) this .ID(); } string RetcodeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE)+( string ) this .Retcode(); } string ReasonDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text( this .m_retcode); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void Print ( void ); CPendingReq( void ){;} CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode); };

Os métodos que retornam descrições sobre as propriedades do objeto da ordem pendente simplesmente criam uma descrição composta com base no cabeçalho que descreve a propriedade e seus valores. O método Type(), que retorna o tipo de ordem pendente, é criado virtualmente, uma vez que o objeto básico CObject (cujo herdeiro é o objeto da ordem pendente) já vem com esse método virtual definido. E para implementar o retorno do tipo objeto-herdeiro é necessário predefinir o método no herdeiro, o que já fizemos — agora este método retorna o valor da variável m_type, definida na classe da ordem pendente.



No construtor da classe, definimos o valor para o tipo de ordem pendente:

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); return 0 ; }

Como nossas ordens pendentes serão criadas de acordo com dois princípios: segundo o código de retorno do servidor e segundo a solicitação vinda do programa, para definir o tipo de ordem pendente basta saber o código de resposta do servidor. Faremos precisamente isso: se o valor do código de erro for maior que zero (se o servidor retornar um erro), significa que esta solicitação foi criada segundo o código de retorno do servidor, caso contrário, se o código for zero, o objeto da ordem pendente foi criado segundo a solicitação vinda do programa.



Modificamos o método virtual Compare() do objeto da ordem pendente.

Antigamente, ele sempre comparava os objetos apenas segundo uma propriedade, nomeadamente segundo o identificador da ordem:

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( mode== 0 ? ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID( ) ? - 1 : 0 ) : ( this . Type() >compared_req. Type() ? 1 : this . Type() <compared_req. Type() ? - 1 : 0 ) ); }

Agora, após introduzir os tipos de ordens pendentes, precisamos comparar objetos segundo duas propriedades, nomeadamente por identificador e tipo.

Para fazer isso, alteramos o método para comparar dois objetos:

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( mode== 0 ? ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID( ) ? - 1 : 0 ) : ( this . Type() >compared_req. Type() ? 1 : this . Type() <compared_req. Type() ? - 1 : 0 ) ); }

Aqui acontece a escolha das propriedades comparadas a partir do valor da variável mode. Se o valor for zero, os objetos serão comparados segundo o identificador, já se for diferente de zero, segundo os tipos de objetos.

Também fora do corpo da classe escreveremos o método que exibe no log uma descrição completa de todas as propriedades do objeto-ordem pendente:

void CPendingReq:: Print ( void ) { string action= " - " +RequestActionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; string symbol= "" ,order= "" ,volume= "" ,price= "" ,stoplimit= "" ,sl= "" ,tp= "" ,deviation= "" ,type= "" ,type_filling= "" ; string type_time= "" ,expiration= "" ,position= "" ,position_by= "" ,magic= "" ,comment= "" ,request_data= "" ; string type_req= " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" ; if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; deviation= " - " +RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+sl+tp+deviation+type+type_filling+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+sl+tp+position+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; stoplimit= " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+stoplimit+sl+tp+type+type_filling+type_time+expiration+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+price+sl+tp+type_time+expiration+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position_by= " - " +RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+position+position_by+magic+ " ==================

" ); } string datas= ( " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .IdDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .RetcodeDescription()+ " \"" + this .ReasonDescription()+ "\"

" + " - " + this .TimeCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .PriceCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TimeActivateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .WaitingMSCDescription()+ " (" + TimeToString ( this .WaitingMSC()/ 1000 , TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ")" + "

" + " - " + this .CurrentAttemptDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TotalAttemptsDescription()+ "

" ); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas,request_data); }

No método, nas variáveis de string são selecionadas as descrições de todas as propriedades do objeto, incluindo as descrições dos campos da estrutura da ordem de negociação, que faz parte do objeto. A quantidade de dados exibidos depende do tipo de ação executada na ordem de negociação, uma vez que o tipo de ação define o número de campos na estrutura da ordem de negociação. Por isso, é verificado o valor do campo action e são exibidos apenas os campos correspondentes a ele. Primeiro, é exibida uma descrição das variáveis do objeto e, em seguida, uma descrição dos campos da estrutura da ordem. Assim, todas as propriedades do objeto-ordem pendente são exibidas no log de acordo com o tipo de ação de negociação da ordem (action).

Anteriormente, ao método de abertura de posição na classe CTradeObj adicionamos uma propriedade adicional, nomeadamente tipo de preenchimento de ordem.

Agora adicionamos esta mesma propriedade à definição do método privado para abertura de posição na classe CTrading:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

E à configuração de métodos públicos de abertura de posições Buy e Sell adicionamos essas mesmas propriedades:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Assim, na implementação desses métodos fora do corpo da classe, também adicionamos estes parâmetros:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); }

Na seção privada da classe declaramos um método que retorna o índice do objeto-ordem na lista segundo identificador:



int GetFreeID( void ); int GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id); public :

A implementação do temporizador de classe sofreu pequenas alterações.

Código de implementação do temporizador completo com descrição lógica nos comentários:

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendingReq *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue ; if ( req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*req_obj.TotalAttempts()) ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); req_obj. Print (); } this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj * list= this .m_market.GetList ( ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID , id,EQUAL ); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) continue ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()); switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; default : break ; } } }

Espero que este conteúdo esteja claramente escrito para estudá-lo individualmente.

No método de correção de erros RequestErrorsCorrecting() adicionamos a depuração do tipo de expiração após o recebimento do erro "data de expiração de ordem inválida" (apenas parte do código com correções):

if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10030 )) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10022 )) { request.type_time=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(); if (!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration> 0 ) request.expiration= 0 ; }

Anteriormente, ao objeto-símbolo adicionamos novos métodos para obter preços Ask e ajustamos os métodos para obter preços Bid. Agora, precisamos substituir todas as ocorrências das strings "Ask()" e "Bid()" em toda a listagem por "AskLast()" e "BidLast()", respectivamente. Para fazer isso, é conveniente usar a função de pesquisa e substituição (Ctrl+H) e, após pesquisar o código inteiro, substituímos todas as strings necessárias. Assim, sempre que precisarmos usar Ask e Bid do objeto-símbolo, usaremos a seleção automática de preços adequados.

Por exemplo, o método para definir o preço da ordem de negociação agora ficará assim com os preços substituídos:

template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PS price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); return false ; } if (price> 0 ) { if ( typename (price)== "double" ) this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (price,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (price)== "int" || typename (price)== "uint" || typename (price)== "long" || typename (price)== "ulong" ) { switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; } } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false ; } } else { this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } if (limit> 0 ) { if ( typename (limit)== "double" ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble (limit,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (limit)== "int" || typename (limit)== "uint" || typename (limit)== "long" || typename (limit)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price-limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price+limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false ; } } double price_open= ( (action== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) && limit> 0 ? this .m_request.stoplimit : this .m_request.price ); if (sl> 0 ) { if ( typename (sl)== "double" ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (sl,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (sl)== "int" || typename (sl)== "uint" || typename (sl)== "long" || typename (sl)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if ( typename (tp)== "double" ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (tp,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (tp)== "int" || typename (tp)== "uint" || typename (tp)== "long" || typename (tp)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false ; } } return true ; }

Aqui não forneceremos todos os códigos com as substituições feitas, uma vez que todos já foram corrigidos e estão nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo.

Na implementação do método privado para definir ordens pendentes, adicionamos um bloco para criar uma ordem de negociação pendente quando um erro for recebido do servidor:

template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this .m_request.type_time=type_time; this .m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this .m_request.stoplimit, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp, this .m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this .m_request.expiration, this .m_request.type_time, this .m_request.type_filling); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { if ( this .GetPendReqID(( uint )magic)== 0 ) { ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0 ); int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false ; uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uchar attempts=( this .m_total_try < 1 ? 1 : this .m_total_try); this .CreatePendingRequest(( uchar )id,attempts,wait, this .m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break ; } } } } return res; }

Todas as ações para criar uma ordem pendente são descritas nos comentários do código. De qualquer forma, o que não estiver claro pode ser discutido nas comentários do artigo.

Para simplificar a depuração, visando ver o resultado da criação de ordem pendente, no método de criação de objeto-ordem pendente fazemos uma adição para exibirmos no log as propriedades da ordem recém-criada:

bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { CPendingReq *req_obj= new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( 0 ); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj. Print (); } return true ; }

No final da listagem da classe de negociação escrevemos a implementação do método que retorna o índice do objeto-ordem na lista segundo identificador:

int CTrading::GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id ) { CPendingReq *req= new CPendingReq(); if (req== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; req.SetID(id); this .m_list_request.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_request.Search(req); delete req; return index; }

Ao método é transferido o identificador solicitado, é criado objeto-ordem temporário e para ele é definido o identificador passado para o método.

Em seguida, à lista contendo objetos-ordens atribuímos o sinalizador da lista classificada. Por padrão, o modo de classificação é zero e, nesse modo, no método Compare() da classe CPendingReq já criamos a comparação de objetos segundo identificador. Por isso, com segurança podemos usar o método de pesquisa de objeto Search() na matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para objetos. O método retorna o índice do objeto encontrado na lista ou -1 se o objeto não for encontrado. Antes de sair do método excluímos o objeto-ordem temporária e retornamos o índice recebido do objeto encontrado ou -1.

Tudo o que precisamos fazer é à classe do objeto básico da biblioteca CEngine nas definições de seus métodos para enviar ordens de negociação adicionar um parâmetro indicando o tipo de preenchimento de ordens.

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Se o valor padrão for -1, os valores corretos de tipos de preenchimento de ordem serão obtidos dos objetos de negociação dos símbolos com base nos quais será realizada a transação.

Adicionamos os mesmos parâmetros aos códigos de implementação desses métodos de negociação:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); }

Na implementação atual, essas são todas as melhorias e mudanças necessárias.



Teste

Para testar o posicionamento de ordens pendentes, pegaremos o EA do artigo anterior e o salvaremos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part27\ usando o novo nome TestDoEasyPart27.mq5.

No EA, na função de inicialização da biblioteca adicionamos a definição de valores corretos para tipos de ordens e para seus tipos de expiração (para todos os objetos de negociação de todos os símbolos utilizados no EA):

void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration() ; engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling() ; engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

E, curiosamente, essas são todas as mudanças no EA. Tudo o resto hoje já foi feito por nós nos códigos da biblioteca.



Para testar o posicionamento de ordens de negociação pendentes, faremos exatamente o mesmo da última vez, isto é, desligamos a Internet, tentamos definir uma ordem pendente, recebemos um erro de falta de comunicação com o servidor de negociação, recebemos uma mensagem no log sobre a criação da ordem pendente e a exibição dos seus parâmetros. Em seguida, reconectamos a Internet e, como resultado, devemos obter o acionamento da ordem pendente e a definição da ordem pendente solicitada.

Conferimos.

Compilamos e iniciamos o EA. Desligamos a Internet de qualquer forma e aguardamos que apareça esse ícone no canto inferior direito do terminal:





Após desconectar a Internet e clicar no botão Sell, o servidor de negociação retorna um erro e no log são exibidas as entradas sobre erro e sobre criação da ordem pendente:



Em seguida, conectamos a Internet, restaurando assim a comunicação com o servidor de negociação:





Assim que a conexão é restaurada, a biblioteca começa a processar a ordem pendente, enviando-a para o servidor.

Como resultado, temos uma ordem pendente definida e uma entrada no log:

2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 CTrading::PlaceOrder< uint , int , uint , uint >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Trading attempt #1 . Error: No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Pending request created #1 : 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Pending trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Pending request type: Pending request that was created as a result of the server code 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade request ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Return code based on which the request was created: 10031 "No connection with the trade server" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request creation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 39.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price at time of request create: : 1.10913 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request activation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 59.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Waiting time between trading attempts: 20000 ( 00 : 00 : 20 ) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Current trading attempt: Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Total trade attempts: 5 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade operation type: Place pending order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade symbol: EURUSD 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Requested volume for a deal in lots: 0.10 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price: 1.10963 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - StopLimit level of the order: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Stop Loss level of the order: 1.11113 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Take Profit level of the order: 1.10813 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order type: Pending order Sell Limit 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order execution type: The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration type: Good till cancel order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration time: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Magic number: 24379515 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order comment: "Pending order SellLimit" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Retry trading attempt #1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Retry trading attempt #2 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.852 Retry trading attempt #3 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 - Pending order placed: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 38 : 45.933 - 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 EURUSD Placed 0.10 Pending order Sell Limit #491179168 at price 1.10963 , sl 1.11113 , tp 1.10813 , Magic number 24379515 ( 123 ), G1: 4 , G2: 7 , ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.472 OnDoEasyEvent: Pending order placed

O que vemos aqui:

Primeiro, obtemos um erro vindo do servidor de negociação "Sem conexão com o servidor de negociação".

Em seguida, recebemos uma mensagem sobre a criação de uma ordem de negociação pendente com o identificador #1, na qual todos estão registrados os parâmetros do objeto e os parâmetros de estrutura de ordem neste objeto.

Depois disso, são executadas duas tentativas de negociação repetidas #1 e #2, enviadas a partir da ordem de negociação pendente, que retorna o erro da falta de permissão para negociar na conta (após reconectar, não há tempo de ativar a permissão para negociar na conta).

E, da terceira tentativa, enviada a partir do objeto-ordem pendente de negociação, já é possível definir a ordem pendente.

Na descrição do número mágico da ordem pendente colocada, temos o número mágico 24379515, o identificador do mágico definido nos parâmetros do EA (123), o identificador do primeiro grupo "G1: 4", o identificador do segundo grupo "G2: 7" e o identificador da ordem pendente "ID: 1"

Lembre-se: Chamo bastante a atenção para o fato de que o resultado da classe de negociação com as ordens pendentes descritas neste artigo e o EA de teste anexado ao artigo não devem, em caso algum, ser usados para negociação real!

Este artigo, seus materiais e o resultado são apenas uma continuação da ideia de teste de ordens pendentes e, nesta apresentação, não são um produto acabado para uso em contas reais , mas, sim, para uso somente em modo de demonstração ou no testador.

O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando nos recursos básicos de ordens pendentes, nomeadamente, na modificação, exclusão e fechamento de ordens/posições.

Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

