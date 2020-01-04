Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XIX): classe de mensagens de biblioteca

Sumário

As mensagens de texto de qualquer programa são, à primeira vista, de natureza auxiliar e parecem não ter importância. Sendo assim, é como se sua configuração pudesse ser ignorada: tanto faz se existem ou não. No entanto, isso não é nada assim. Quaisquer mensagens são parte integral da comunicação entre o usuário e o programa. Quer num programa simples ou em algum projeto sério, as mensagens, às vezes, são o único elo entre o usuário e o programa.

Atualmente, nossa biblioteca tem a variante mais simples de configuração e exibição de mensagens, isto é: diretamente, no texto das classes da biblioteca, no local onde é necessário imprimir a mensagem no log "Experts", é escrito o código para exibir mensagens em duas línguas (dependendo do idioma do terminal, a mensagem é exibida em russo ou em inglês). Para as necessidades atuais, isso é suficiente. No entanto, trabalhar com texto assim se torna muito inconveniente se necessário traduzir texto de português para outro idioma diferente do inglês, uma vez que se o usuário quiser traduzir mensagens do português para outros idiomas ou adicionar mais uma língua, deverá encontrar arquivos espalhados por diferentes locais e substituir todas as mensagens em português pelas desejadas.

Além disso, essa maneira de trabalhar com dados tem outro problema, quer dizer, ao criar muitos objetos do mesmo tipo possuindo textos, todos os objetos criados conterão exatamente as mesmas mensagens de texto, afetando o tamanho do programa compilado. Porém, esses textos que se repetem podem ser escritos numa única instância, para, em seguida, consultá-los em seus locais.



Agora, vamos supor que temos suficientes mensagens de texto e devemos pensar em como armazená-las, exibi-las, editá-las em outro idioma e adicionar novos idiomas à biblioteca e alterná-los rapidamente.

O conceito de armazenamento e exibição de mensagens

Na minha opinião, uma maneira fácil e conveniente de armazenar e usar mensagens de texto é construir um array multidimensional com essas mensagens: na primeira dimensão será armazenado um índice indicando uma mensagem específica, já na segunda dimensão serão armazenadas as próprias mensagens em diferentes idiomas. No índice zero da segunda dimensão, armazenaremos mensagens no idioma do país do usuário (para esta versão da biblioteca, em russo); no primeiro índice da segunda dimensão, armazenaremos mensagens em inglês e quaisquer idiomas adicionados pelo usuário à biblioteca.

Assim, todas as mensagens da biblioteca serão coletadas num array e os índices das mensagens necessárias, numa enumeração. Nosso segundo array será criado para armazenar mensagens sobre erros, retornadas diretamente pelo terminal (códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação e códigos de erro do tempo de execução do programa). Para estes array, o índice da mensagem desejada será o código retornado pela função GetLastError().

A classe para trabalhar com mensagens criada agora será capaz de

exibir uma mensagem no idioma selecionado segundo o índice da mensagem predefinida (todas as mensagens da biblioteca),



exibir uma mensagem no idioma selecionado segundo o código de retorno do servidor de negociação ou segundo o código de erro da função GetLastError(),



exibir a mensagem transferida para ele "tal qual como está",

enviar uma mensagem para o e-mail,

enviar uma notificação por push para um celular,

enviar o arquivo especificado para um endereço FTP,

reproduzir o som especificado,



convenientemente adicionar mensagens em outras línguas a cada uma das mensagens predefinidas já existentes, basta acrescentar ao banco de dados um array bidimensional de mensagens, a tradução de mensagem no idioma desejado,

facilmente alternar idiomas, basta especificar o índice da segunda dimensão do array no qual estão localizadas as mensagens da linguagem desejada.



Banco de dados de texto de mensagens

Como concordamos em armazenar todas as mensagens predefinidas em array e ter listas de enumeração com índices indicando o local da mensagem no array, no arquivo de biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Datas.mqh criamos para elas a enumeração necessária (o índice da primeira mensagem será igual ao índice no qual a lista de erros do usuário começa - isso permitirá que os índices de mensagens da biblioteca não se sobreponham ao código das mensagens padrão do terminal):

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_DATAS, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STORAGE_FOLDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ACC_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_CURR_ACC_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OPEN_FILE_FOR_WRITE, MSG_LIB_SYS_INPUT_ERROR_NO_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_CURR_PRICES, MSG_LIB_SYS_EVENT_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_ALREADY_CREATED_COUNTER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_COUNTER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TEMP_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_MARKET_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_HISTORY_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ORDER_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_DEAL_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_CTRL_ORDER_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_CTRL_POSITION_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_MODIFIED_ORD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_WRITE_UARRAY_TO_FILE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_LOAD_UARRAY_FROM_FILE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT_FROM_UARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_EMPTY_STRING, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PREPARING_SYMBOLS_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_BUYLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_BUYSTOP, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_BUYSTOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_SELL, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_SELLLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_SELLSTOP, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_PLACE_SELLSTOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_ALREADY_CLOSED, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS_BY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION_BY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS_BY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_ORDER_ALREADY_DELETED, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_ORDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_DELETE_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_SELECT_CLOSED_POS_TO_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_POS, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_SELECT_DELETED_ORD_TO_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_ORD, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OPENED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PLACED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSED_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSED_VOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AT_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ON_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRIGGERED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TURNED_TO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ADDED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ERROR_COUNTER_WITN_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND_PAUSE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_MAIL_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_PUSH_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_FTP_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ARRAY_DATA_INTEGER_NULL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NEED_SET_INTEGER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TODO_USE_INTEGER_METHOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WITH_NUMBER_INTEGER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ARRAY_DATA_DOUBLE_NULL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NEED_SET_DOUBLE_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TODO_USE_DOUBLE_METHOD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WITH_NUMBER_DOUBLE_VALUE, MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE, MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT, MSG_ORD_BUY, MSG_ORD_SELL, MSG_ORD_TO_BUY, MSG_ORD_TO_SELL, MSG_DEAL_TO_BUY, MSG_DEAL_TO_SELL, MSG_ORD_HISTORY, MSG_ORD_DEAL, MSG_ORD_POSITION, MSG_ORD_PENDING_ACTIVE, MSG_ORD_PENDING, MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE, MSG_POS_UNKNOWN_TYPE, MSG_POS_UNKNOWN_DEAL, MSG_ORD_SL_ACTIVATED, MSG_ORD_TP_ACTIVATED, MSG_ORD_PLACED_FROM_MQL4, MSG_ORD_STATE_CANCELLED, MSG_ORD_STATE_CANCELLED_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_STATE_STARTED, MSG_ORD_STATE_PLACED, MSG_ORD_STATE_PARTIAL, MSG_ORD_STATE_FILLED, MSG_ORD_STATE_REJECTED, MSG_ORD_STATE_EXPIRED, MSG_ORD_STATE_REQUEST_ADD, MSG_ORD_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY, MSG_ORD_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL, MSG_ORD_STATE_UNKNOWN, MSG_ORD_REASON_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_REASON_MOBILE, MSG_ORD_REASON_WEB, MSG_ORD_REASON_EXPERT, MSG_ORD_REASON_SO, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_MOBILE, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_WEB, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_EXPERT, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_STOPOUT, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_ROLLOVER, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_VMARGIN, MSG_ORD_REASON_DEAL_SPLIT, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_CLIENT, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_MOBILE, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_WEB, MSG_ORD_REASON_POS_EXPERT, MSG_ORD_MAGIC, MSG_ORD_TICKET, MSG_ORD_TICKET_FROM, MSG_ORD_TICKET_TO, MSG_ORD_TIME_EXP, MSG_ORD_TYPE, MSG_ORD_TYPE_BY_DIRECTION, MSG_ORD_REASON, MSG_ORD_POSITION_ID, MSG_ORD_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, MSG_ORD_DEAL_ENTRY, MSG_ORD_DEAL_IN, MSG_ORD_DEAL_OUT, MSG_ORD_DEAL_INOUT, MSG_ORD_DEAL_OUT_BY, MSG_ORD_POSITION_BY_ID, MSG_ORD_TIME_OPEN, MSG_ORD_TIME_CLOSE, MSG_ORD_TIME_UPDATE, MSG_ORD_STATE, MSG_ORD_STATUS, MSG_ORD_DISTANCE_PT, MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT, MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID, MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN, MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE, MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, MSG_ORD_COMMISSION, MSG_ORD_SWAP, MSG_ORD_VOLUME, MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT, MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL, MSG_ORD_COMMENT, MSG_ORD_COMMENT_EXT, MSG_ORD_EXT_ID, MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY, MSG_EVN_TYPE, MSG_EVN_TIME, MSG_EVN_STATUS, MSG_EVN_REASON, MSG_EVN_TYPE_DEAL, MSG_EVN_TICKET_DEAL, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORDER, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, MSG_EVN_POSITION_ID, MSG_EVN_POSITION_BY_ID, MSG_EVN_MAGIC_BY_ID, MSG_EVN_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT, MSG_EVN_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT, MSG_EVN_PRICE_EVENT, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, MSG_EVN_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, MSG_EVN_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_PRICE_SL_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_PRICE_TP_BEFORE, MSG_EVN_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, MSG_EVN_PRICE_EVENT_BID, MSG_EVN_SYMBOL_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, MSG_EVN_STATUS_UNKNOWN, MSG_EVN_NO_EVENT, MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT_WITHDRAWAL, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_BONUS, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, MSG_EVN_BUY_CANCELLED, MSG_EVN_SELL_CANCELLED, MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT, MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, MSG_EVN_TAX, MSG_EVN_BALANCE_REFILL, MSG_EVN_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING, MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_SL, MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_TP, MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL, MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_TP, MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD, MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, MSG_EVN_REASON_MODIFY, MSG_EVN_REASON_CANCEL, MSG_EVN_REASON_EXPIRED, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE, MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, MSG_EVN_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX, MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT, MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD, MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDLOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKLOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTLOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, MSG_SYM_PROP_POINT, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_MIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_STEP, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_LONG, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_AW, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK, MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA, MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_MAJOR, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_MINOR, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_EXOTIC, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FX_RUB, MSG_SYM_STATUS_METAL, MSG_SYM_STATUS_INDEX, MSG_SYM_STATUS_INDICATIVE, MSG_SYM_STATUS_CRYPTO, MSG_SYM_STATUS_COMMODITY, MSG_SYM_STATUS_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_STATUS_FUTURES, MSG_SYM_STATUS_CFD, MSG_SYM_STATUS__STOCKS, MSG_SYM_STATUS_BONDS, MSG_SYM_STATUS_OPTION, MSG_SYM_STATUS_COLLATERAL, MSG_SYM_STATUS_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_STATUS_COMMON, MSG_SYM_CHART_MODE_BID, MSG_SYM_CHART_MODE_LAST, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_FOREX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_FOREX_NO_LEVERAGE, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_FUTURES, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_CFD, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS_MOEX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS_MOEX, MSG_SYM_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL, MSG_SYM_MODE_UNKNOWN, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY, MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_FULL, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET, MSG_SYM_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_POINTS, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID, MSG_SYM_ORDERS_GTC, MSG_SYM_ORDERS_DAILY, MSG_SYM_ORDERS_DAILY_EXCLUDING_STOPS, MSG_SYM_OPTION_MODE_EUROPEAN, MSG_SYM_OPTION_MODE_AMERICAN, MSG_SYM_OPTION_MODE_UNKNOWN, MSG_SYM_OPTION_RIGHT_CALL, MSG_SYM_OPTION_RIGHT_PUT, MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_STOPLIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_STOPLIMIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_STOPLOSS_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_STOPLOSS_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_TAKEPROFIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_TAKEPROFIT_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_CLOSEBY_ORDER_ALLOWED_YES, MSG_SYM_CLOSEBY_ORDER_ALLOWED_NO, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_RETURN_YES, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_FOK_YES, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_FOK_NO, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_IOK_YES, MSG_SYM_FILLING_MODE_IOK_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_GTC_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_GTC_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_DAY_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_DAY_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_NO, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_DAY_YES, MSG_SYM_EXPIRATION_MODE_SPECIFIED_DAY_NO, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_ACC_PROP_LOGIN, MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_MODE, MSG_ACC_PROP_LEVERAGE, MSG_ACC_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, MSG_ACC_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS, MSG_ACC_PROP_SERVER_TYPE, MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE, MSG_ACC_PROP_CREDIT, MSG_ACC_PROP_PROFIT, MSG_ACC_PROP_EQUITY, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, MSG_ACC_PROP_ASSETS, MSG_ACC_PROP_LIABILITIES, MSG_ACC_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED, MSG_ACC_PROP_NAME, MSG_ACC_PROP_SERVER, MSG_ACC_PROP_CURRENCY, MSG_ACC_PROP_COMPANY, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_DEMO, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_REAL, MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_UNKNOWN, MSG_ACC_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT, MSG_ACC_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING, MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_EXCHANGE, MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, };

Como podemos ver, à enumeração são simplesmente adicionadas todas as mensagens da biblioteca (divididas em grupos de acordo com as palavras a partir das quais são criados os textos) e as mensagens de diferentes classes da biblioteca. Em seguida, à medida que criamos outras classes da biblioteca, à lista-enumeração simplesmente adicionamos novas constantes descrevendo as mensagens da biblioteca. Agora, de acordo com o nome da constante correspondente à mensagem cujo texto é preciso obter do array, vamos apontar para a mensagem a ser exibida no log.



Neste momento, precisamos criar arrays bidimensionais de forma que cada mensagem da enumeração mencionada acima corresponda ao local do texto correspondente no array (primeira dimensão) e, na segunda dimensão, colocaremos as mensagens em si: no índice zero, deve haver uma mensagem no idioma do país do usuário (neste caso, em russo), enquanto no primeiro índice, uma mensagem em inglês.

Escrevemos o array de mensagens da biblioteca e adicionamos, para facilitar as alterações no número de idiomas usados, uma substituição de macros indicando o número de línguas:

#define TOTAL_LANG ( 2 ) string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Начало списка параметров" , "Beginning of the event parameter list" }, { "Конец списка параметров" , "End of the parameter list" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается" , "Property not supported" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for market order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for historical market order" }, { "Значение не задано" , "Value not set" }, { "Отсутствует" , "Not set" }, { "Ошибка " , "Error " }, { "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on server" }, { "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " }, { "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " }, { "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " }, { "Не удалось получить данные " , "Failed to get data of " }, { "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка: " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию" , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта" , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data" }, { "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " }, { "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " }, { "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось получить текущие цены по символу события " , "Failed to get current prices by event symbol " }, { "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list" }, { "Ошибка. Уже создан счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Already created a counter with id " }, { "Не удалось создать счётчик таймера " , "Failed to create timer counter " }, { "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" }, { "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of market collection" }, { "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of history collection" }, { "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" }, { "Не удалось добавить сделку в список" , "Could not add deal to list" }, { "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " }, { "Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию " , "Failed to add control position " }, { "Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров" , "Could not add modified order to list of modified orders" }, { "Ещё не было тиков" , "No ticks yet" }, { "Не удалось создать структуру объекта" , "Could not create object structure" }, { "Не удалось записать uchar-массив в файл" , "Could not write uchar array to file" }, { "Не удалось загрузить uchar-массив из файла" , "Could not load uchar array from file" }, { "Не удалось создать структуру объекта из uchar-массива" , "Could not create object structure from uchar array" }, { "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " }, { "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" }, { "Ошибка. Строка предопределённых символов пустая, будет использоваться " , "Error. String of predefined symbols is empty, symbol will be used: " }, { "Не удалось подготовить массив используемых символов. Ошибка " , "Failed to create array of used characters. Error " }, { "Неправильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " }, { "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " }, { "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open Buy position. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place BuyLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place BuyStop order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStopLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place BuyStopLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка " , "Failed to open Sell position. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place SellLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place SellStop order. Error " }, { "Не удалось установить ордер SellStopLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place SellStopLimit order. Error " }, { "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " }, { "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" }, { "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " }, { "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " }, { "Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select opposite position. Error " }, { "Встречная позиция уже закрыта" , "Opposite position already closed" }, { "Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: " , "Error. Opposite position is not a position: " }, { "Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка " , "Could not close position by opposite position. Error " }, { "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " }, { "Ордер уже удалён" , "Order already deleted" }, { "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " }, { "Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not delete order. Error " }, { "Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: " , "Error. Closed position selected for modification: " }, { "Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify position. Error " }, { "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " }, { "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to order modify. Error " }, { "Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок" , "Return code out of range of error codes" }, { "Да" , "Yes" }, { "Нет" , "No" }, { "и" , "and" }, { "в" , "in" }, { "к" , "to" }, { "Открыт" , "Opened" }, { "Установлен" , "Placed" }, { "Удалён" , "Deleted" }, { "Закрыт" , "Closed" }, { "встречным" , "by opposite" }, { "Закрыт объём" , "Closed volume" }, { "по цене" , "at price" }, { "на цену" , "on price" }, { "Сработал" , "Triggered" }, { "изменён на" , "turned to" }, { "Добавлено" , "Added" }, { " на сервере" , " symbol on server" }, { " в список" , " symbol to list" }, { "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" }, { "Вторник" , "Tuesday" }, { "Среда" , "Wednesday" }, { "Четверг" , "Thursday" }, { "Пятница" , "Friday" }, { "Суббота" , "Saturday" }, { "символа: " , "symbol property: " }, { "аккаунта: " , "account property: " }, { "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " }, { " увеличено на " , " increased by " }, { " уменьшено на " , " decreased by " }, { " стало больше " , " became more than " }, { " стало меньше " , " became less than " }, { " равно " , " equal to " }, { "Ошибка. Счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Counter with ID " }, { " шагом " , ", step " }, { " и паузой " , " and pause " }, { " уже существует" , " already exists" }, { "Неизвестное событие базового объекта " , "Unknown event of base object " }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на отправку e-mail" , "Terminal does not have permission to send e-mails" }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на отправку Push-уведомлений" , "Terminal does not have permission to send push notifications" }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на отправку файлов на FTP-адрес" , "Terminal does not have permission to send files to FTP address" }, { "Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled integer properties data array has zero size" }, { "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties" }, { "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method" }, { "со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter" }, { "Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled double properties data array has zero size" }, { "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties" }, { "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method" }, { "со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter" }, { "Цена Bid" , "Bid price" }, { "Цена Ask" , "Ask price" }, { "Цена Last" , "Last price" }, { "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" }, { "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" }, { "Прибыль" , "Profit" }, { "Символ" , "Symbol" }, { "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" }, { "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" }, { "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" }, { "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" }, { "Счёт" , "Account" }, { "Buy" , "Buy" }, { "Sell" , "Sell" }, { "Ордер на покупку" , "Buy order" }, { "Ордер на продажу" , "Sell order" }, { "Сделка на покупку" , "Buy deal" }, { "Сделка на продажу" , "Sell deal" }, { "Исторический ордер" , "History order" }, { "Сделка" , "Deal" }, { "Позиция" , "Active position" }, { "Установленный отложенный ордер" , "Active pending order" }, { "Отложенный ордер" , "Pending order" }, { "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" }, { "Неизвестный тип позиции" , "Unknown position type" }, { "Неизвестный тип сделки" , "Unknown deal type" }, { "Срабатывание StopLoss" , "Due to StopLoss" }, { "Срабатывание TakeProfit" , "Due to TakeProfit" }, { "Выставлен из mql4-программы" , "Placed from mql4 program" }, { "Ордер отменён" , "Order cancelled" }, { "Ордер снят клиентом" , "Order withdrawn by client" }, { "Ордер проверен на корректность, но еще не принят брокером" , "Order verified but not yet accepted by broker" }, { "Ордер принят" , "Order accepted" }, { "Ордер выполнен частично" , "Order filled partially" }, { "Ордер выполнен полностью" , "Order filled in full" }, { "Ордер отклонен" , "Order rejected" }, { "Ордер снят по истечении срока его действия" , "Order withdrawn upon expiration" }, { "Ордер в состоянии регистрации (выставление в торговую систему)" , "Order in the state of registration (placing in trading system)" }, { "Ордер в состоянии модификации" , "Order in the state of modification" }, { "Ордер в состоянии удаления" , "Order in deletion state" }, { "Неизвестное состояние" , "Unknown state" }, { "Ордер выставлен из десктопного терминала" , "Order set from desktop terminal" }, { "Ордер выставлен из мобильного приложения" , "Order set from mobile app" }, { "Ордер выставлен из веб-платформы" , "Order set from web platform" }, { "Ордер выставлен советником или скриптом" , "Order set from EA or script" }, { "Ордер выставлен в результате наступления Stop Out" , "Due to Stop Out" }, { "Сделка проведена из десктопного терминала" , "Deal carried out from desktop terminal" }, { "Сделка проведена из мобильного приложения" , "Deal carried out from mobile app" }, { "Сделка проведена из веб-платформы" , "Deal carried out from web platform" }, { "Сделка проведена из советника или скрипта" , "Deal carried out from EA or script" }, { "Сделка проведена в результате наступления Stop Out" , "Due to Stop Out" }, { "Сделка проведена по причине переноса позиции" , "Due to position rollover" }, { "Сделка проведена по причине начисления/списания вариационной маржи" , "Due to variation margin" }, { "Сделка проведена по причине сплита (понижения цены) инструмента" , "Due to split" }, { "Позиция открыта из десктопного терминала" , "Position open from desktop terminal" }, { "Позиция открыта из мобильного приложения" , "Position open from mobile app" }, { "Позиция открыта из веб-платформы" , "Position open from web platform" }, { "Позиция открыта из советника или скрипта" , "Position opened from EA or script" }, { "Магический номер" , "Magic number" }, { "Тикет" , "Ticket" }, { "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Ticket of parent order" }, { "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" }, { "Дата экспирации" , "Date of expiration" }, { "Тип" , "Type" }, { "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" }, { "Причина" , "Reason" }, { "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position identifier" }, { "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" }, { "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" }, { "Вход в рынок" , "Entry to market" }, { "Выход из рынка" , "Out from market" }, { "Разворот" , "Reversal" }, { "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closing by opposite position" }, { "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position identifier" }, { "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Opening time in milliseconds" }, { "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Closing time in milliseconds" }, { "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Position change time in milliseconds" }, { "Состояние" , "Statе" }, { "Статус" , "Status" }, { "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" }, { "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" }, { "Идентификатор группы" , "Group's identifier" }, { "Цена открытия" , "Price open" }, { "Цена закрытия" , "Price close" }, { "Цена постановки Limit ордера при активации StopLimit ордера" , "Price of placing Limit order when StopLimit order activated" }, { "Комиссия" , "Comission" }, { "Своп" , "Swap" }, { "Объём" , "Volume" }, { "Невыполненный объём" , "Unfulfilled volume" }, { "Прибыль+комиссия+своп" , "Profit+Comission+Swap" }, { "Комментарий" , "Comment" }, { "Пользовательский комментарий" , "Custom comment" }, { "Идентификатор на бирже" , "Exchange identifier" }, { "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" }, { "Тип события" , "Event's type" }, { "Время события" , "Time of event" }, { "Статус события" , "Status of event" }, { "Причина события" , "Reason of event" }, { "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" }, { "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" }, { "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" }, { "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" }, { "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" }, { "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" }, { "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" }, { "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" }, { "Магический номер встречной позиции" , "Magic number of opposite position" }, { "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" }, { "Тип ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Type order of position before changing direction" }, { "Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Ticket order of position before changing direction" }, { "Тип ордера текущей позиции" , "Type order of current position" }, { "Тикет ордера текущей позиции" , "Ticket order of current position" }, { "Цена на момент события" , "Price at the time of event" }, { "Начальный объём ордера" , "Order initial volume" }, { "Исполненный объём ордера" , "Order executed volume" }, { "Оставшийся объём ордера" , "Order remaining volume" }, { "Текущий объём позиции" , "Position current volume" }, { "Цена открытия до модификации" , "Price open before modification" }, { "Цена StopLoss до модификации" , "Price StopLoss before modification" }, { "Цена TakeProfit до модификации" , "Price TakeProfit before modification" }, { "Цена Ask в момент события" , "Price Ask at the time of event" }, { "Цена Bid в момент события" , "Price Bid at the time of event" }, { "Символ встречной позиции" , "Symbol of opposite position" }, { "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" }, { "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" }, { "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" }, { "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" }, { "Неизвестный статус" , "Unknown status" }, { "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" }, { "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" }, { "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" }, { "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" }, { "Изъятие кредитных средств" , "Withdrawal of credit" }, { "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" }, { "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" }, { "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" }, { "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" }, { "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" }, { "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" }, { "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" }, { "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" }, { "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" }, { "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" }, { "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" }, { "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" }, { "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" }, { "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" }, { "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" }, { "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from balance" }, { "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" }, { "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" }, { "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" }, { "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" }, { "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" }, { "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" }, { "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" }, { "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" }, { "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" }, { "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" }, { "Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Position reversal by market request" }, { "Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by triggered pending order" }, { "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partial request execution" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Added volume to position by market request" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activation of pending order" }, { "Модифицирована цена установки ордера" , "Modified order price" }, { "Модифицированы цена установки и StopLoss ордера" , "Modified order price and StopLoss" }, { "Модифицированы цена установки и TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order price and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицированы цена установки, StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order price, StopLoss and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order StopLoss and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицирован StopLoss ордера" , "Modified order's StopLoss" }, { "Модифицирован TakeProfit ордера" , "Modified order's TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit позиции" , "Modified position's StopLoss and TakeProfit" }, { "Модифицирован StopLoss позиции" , "Modified position's StopLoss" }, { "Модифицирован TakeProfit позиции" , "Modified position's TakeProfit" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to position by request partial completion" }, { "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by a partially triggered pending order" }, { "Сработал StopLimit-ордер" , "StopLimit order triggered" }, { "Модификация" , "Modified" }, { "Отмена" , "Canceled" }, { "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" }, { "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" }, { "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" }, { "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" }, { "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on partially triggered pending order" }, { "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" }, { "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" }, { "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" }, { "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" }, { "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" }, { "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" }, { "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in \"Market Watch window\"" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" }, { "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" }, { "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" }, { "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" }, { "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" }, { "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" }, { "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" }, { "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" }, { "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" }, { "Время последней котировки" , "Time of last quote" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in value of the lot" }, { "Размер спреда в пунктах" , "Spread value in points" }, { "Плавающий спред" , "Floating spread" }, { "Максимальное количество показываемых заявок в стакане" , "Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market" }, { "Способ вычисления стоимости контракта" , "Contract price calculation mode" }, { "Тип исполнения ордеров" , "Order execution type" }, { "Дата начала торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade beginning" }, { "Дата окончания торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade end" }, { "Минимальный отступ от цены закрытия для установки Stop ордеров" , "Minimal indention from close price to place Stop orders" }, { "Дистанция заморозки торговых операций" , "Distance to freeze trade operations in points" }, { "Режим заключения сделок" , "Deal execution mode" }, { "Модель расчета свопа" , "Swap calculation model" }, { "День недели для начисления тройного свопа" , "Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover" }, { "Расчет хеджированной маржи по наибольшей стороне" , "Calculating hedging margin using larger leg" }, { "Флаги разрешенных режимов истечения ордера" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" }, { "Флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" }, { "Флаги разрешённых типов ордеров" , "Flags of allowed order types" }, { "Срок действия StopLoss и TakeProfit ордеров" , "Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders" }, { "Тип опциона" , "Option type" }, { "Право опциона" , "Option right" }, { "Цвет фона символа в Market Watch" , "Background color of symbol in Market Watch" }, { "Максимальный Bid за день" , "Maximal Bid of the day" }, { "Минимальный Bid за день" , "Minimal Bid of the day" }, { "Максимальный Ask за день" , "Maximal Ask of the day" }, { "Минимальный Ask за день" , "Minimal Ask of the day" }, { "Максимальный Last за день" , "Maximal Last of the day" }, { "Минимальный Last за день" , "Minimal Last of the day" }, { "Реальный объём за день" , "Real volume of last deal" }, { "Максимальный реальный объём за день" , "Maximal real volume of the day" }, { "Минимальный реальный объём за день" , "Minimal real volume of the day" }, { "Цена исполнения опциона" , "Strike price" }, { "Значение одного пункта" , "Symbol point value" }, { "Рассчитанная стоимость тика для позиции" , "Calculated tick price for position" }, { "Рассчитанная стоимость тика для прибыльной позиции" , "Calculated tick price for profitable position" }, { "Рассчитанная стоимость тика для убыточной позиции" , "Calculated tick price for losing position" }, { "Минимальное изменение цены" , "Minimal price change" }, { "Размер торгового контракта" , "Trade contract size" }, { "Накопленный купонный доход" , "Accumulated coupon interest" }, { "Начальная стоимость облигации, установленная эмитентом" , "Initial bond value set by issuer" }, { "Коэффициент ликвидности" , "Liquidity rate" }, { "Минимальный объем для заключения сделки" , "Minimal volume for deal" }, { "Максимальный объем для заключения сделки" , "Maximal volume for deal" }, { "Минимальный шаг изменения объема для заключения сделки" , "Minimal volume change step for deal execution" }, { "Максимально допустимый общий объем позиции и отложенных ордеров в одном направлении" , "Maximum allowed aggregate volume of open position and pending orders in one direction" }, { "Значение свопа на покупку" , "Long swap value" }, { "Значение свопа на продажу" , "Short swap value" }, { "Начальная (инициирующая) маржа" , "Initial margin" }, { "Поддерживающая маржа по инструменту" , "Maintenance margin" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по длинным позициям" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for long positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по коротким позициям" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for short positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по длинным позициям" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for long positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по коротким позициям" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for short positions" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по BuyStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for BuyStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по BuyLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for BuyLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по BuyStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for BuyStopLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по SellStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for SellStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по SellLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for SellLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания начальной маржи по SellStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin initial charging for SellStopLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по BuyStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for BuyStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по BuyLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for BuyLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по BuyStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for BuyStopLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по SellStop ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for SellStop orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по SellLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for SellLimit orders" }, { "Коэффициент взимания поддерживающей маржи по SellStopLimit ордерам" , "Coefficient of margin maintenance charging for SellStopLimit orders" }, { "Cуммарный объём сделок в текущую сессию" , "Summary volume of the current session deals" }, { "Cуммарный оборот в текущую сессию" , "Summary turnover of the current session" }, { "Cуммарный объём открытых позиций" , "Summary open interest" }, { "Общий объём ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Current volume of Buy orders" }, { "Общий объём ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Current volume of Sell orders" }, { "Цена открытия сессии" , "Open price of the current session" }, { "Цена закрытия сессии" , "Close price of the current session" }, { "Средневзвешенная цена сессии" , "Average weighted price of the current session" }, { "Цена поставки на текущую сессию" , "Settlement price of the current session" }, { "Минимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Minimal price of the current session" }, { "Максимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Maximal price of the current session" }, { "Размер контракта или маржи для одного лота перекрытых позиций" , "Contract size or margin value per one lot of hedged positions" }, { "Имя символа" , "Symbol name" }, { "Имя базового актива для производного инструмента" , "Underlying asset of derivative" }, { "Базовая валюта инструмента" , "Basic currency of symbol" }, { "Валюта прибыли" , "Profit currency" }, { "Валюта залоговых средств" , "Margin currency" }, { "Источник текущей котировки" , "Feeder of the current quote" }, { "Описание символа" , "Symbol description" }, { "Формула для построения цены пользовательского символа" , "Formula used for custom symbol pricing" }, { "Имя торгового символа в системе международных идентификационных кодов" , "Symbol name in ISIN system" }, { "Адрес интернет страницы с информацией по символу" , "Address of web page containing symbol information" }, { "Путь в дереве символов" , "Path in symbol tree" }, { "Форекс символ" , "Forex symbol" }, { "Форекс символ-мажор" , "Forex major symbol" }, { "Форекс символ-минор" , "Forex minor symbol" }, { "Форекс символ-экзотик" , "Forex Exotic Symbol" }, { "Форекс символ/рубль" , "Forex symbol RUB" }, { "Металл" , "Metal" }, { "Индекс" , "Index" }, { "Индикатив" , "Indicative" }, { "Криптовалютный символ" , "Crypto symbol" }, { "Товарный символ" , "Commodity symbol" }, { "Биржевой символ" , "Exchange symbol" }, { "Фьючерс" , "Furures" }, { "Контракт на разницу" , "Contract For Difference" }, { "Ценная бумага" , "Stocks" }, { "Облигация" , "Bonds" }, { "Опцион" , "Option" }, { "Неторгуемый актив" , "Collateral" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Символ общей группы" , "Common group symbol" }, { "Бары строятся по ценам Bid" , "Bars based on Bid prices" }, { "Бары строятся по ценам Last" , "Bars based on Last prices" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи для Форекс" , "Forex mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи для Форекс без учета плеча" , "Forex No Leverage mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для фьючерсов" , "Futures mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для CFD" , "CFD mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для CFD на индексы" , "CFD index mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для CFD при торговле с плечом" , "CFD Leverage mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для торговли ценными бумагами на бирже" , "Exchange mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для торговли фьючерсными контрактами на бирже" , "Futures mode" }, { "Расчет залога и прибыли для торговли фьючерсными контрактами на FORTS" , "FORTS Futures mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи по торговым облигациям на бирже" , "Exchange Bonds mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи при торговле ценными бумагами на MOEX" , "Exchange MOEX Stocks mode" }, { "Расчет прибыли и маржи по торговым облигациям на MOEX" , "Exchange MOEX Bonds mode" }, { "Используется в качестве неторгуемого актива на счете" , "Collateral mode" }, { "Неизвестный режим" , "Unknown mode" }, { "Торговля по символу запрещена" , "Trade is disabled for symbol" }, { "Разрешены только покупки" , "Allowed only long positions" }, { "Разрешены только продажи" , "Allowed only short positions" }, { "Разрешены только операции закрытия позиций" , "Allowed only position close operations" }, { "Нет ограничений на торговые операции" , "No trade restrictions" }, { "Торговля по запросу" , "Execution by request" }, { "Торговля по потоковым ценам" , "Instant execution" }, { "Исполнение ордеров по рынку" , "Market execution" }, { "Биржевое исполнение" , "Exchange execution" }, { "Нет свопов" , "Swaps disabled (no swaps)" }, { "Свопы начисляются в пунктах" , "Swaps charged in points" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в базовой валюте символа" , "Swaps charged in money in symbol base currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в маржинальной валюте символа" , "Swaps charged in money in symbol margin currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в валюте депозита клиента" , "Swaps charged in money in client deposit currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в годовых процентах от цены инструмента на момент расчета свопа" , "Swaps charged as specified annual interest from the instrument price at calculation of swap" }, { "Свопы начисляются в годовых процентах от цены открытия позиции по символу" , "Swaps charged as specified annual interest from open price of position" }, { "Свопы начисляются переоткрытием позиции по цене закрытия" , "Swaps charged by reopening positions by close price" }, { "Свопы начисляются переоткрытием позиции по текущей цене Bid" , "Swaps charged by reopening positions by the current Bid price" }, { "Отложенные ордеры и уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit действительны неограниченно по времени до явной отмены" , "Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels valid for unlimited period until their explicit cancellation" }, { "При смене торгового дня отложенные ордеры и все уровни StopLoss и TakeProfit удаляются" , "At the end of the day, all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, as well as pending orders, deleted" }, { "При смене торгового дня удаляются только отложенные ордеры, уровни StopLoss и TakeProfit сохраняются" , "At the end of the day, only pending orders deleted, while Stop Loss and Take Profit levels preserved" }, { "Европейский тип опциона – может быть погашен только в указанную дату" , "European option may only be exercised on specified date" }, { "Американский тип опциона – может быть погашен в любой день до истечения срока опциона" , "American option may be exercised on any trading day or before expiry" }, { "Неизвестный тип опциона" , "Unknown option type" }, { "Опцион, дающий право купить актив по фиксированной цене" , "Call option gives you right to buy asset at specified price" }, { "Опцион, дающий право продать актив по фиксированной цене" , "Put option gives you right to sell asset at specified price" }, { "Рыночный ордер (Да)" , "Market order (Yes)" }, { "Рыночный ордер (Нет)" , "Market order (No)" }, { "Лимит ордер (Да)" , "Limit order (Yes)" }, { "Лимит ордер (Нет)" , "Limit order (No)" }, { "Стоп ордер (Да)" , "Stop order (Yes)" }, { "Стоп ордер (Нет)" , "Stop order (No)" }, { "Стоп-лимит ордер (Да)" , "StopLimit order (Yes)" }, { "Стоп-лимит ордер (Нет)" , "StopLimit order (No)" }, { "StopLoss (Да)" , "StopLoss (Yes)" }, { "StopLoss (Нет)" , "StopLoss (No)" }, { "TakeProfit (Да)" , "TakeProfit (Yes)" }, { "TakeProfit (Нет)" , "TakeProfit (No)" }, { "Закрытие встречным (Да)" , "CloseBy order (Yes)" }, { "Закрытие встречным (Нет)" , "CloseBy order (No)" }, { "Вернуть (Да)" , "Return (Yes)" }, { "Всё/Ничего (Да)" , "Fill or Kill (Yes)" }, { "Всё/Ничего (Нет)" , "Fill or Kill (No)" }, { "Всё/Частично (Да)" , "Immediate or Cancel order (Yes)" }, { "Всё/Частично (Нет)" , "Immediate or Cancel order (No)" }, { "Неограниченно (Да)" , "Unlimited (Yes)" }, { "Неограниченно (Нет)" , "Unlimited (No)" }, { "До конца дня (Да)" , "Valid till the end of the day (Yes)" }, { "До конца дня (Нет)" , "Valid till the end of the day (No)" }, { "Срок указывается в ордере (Да)" , "Time specified in order (Yes)" }, { "Срок указывается в ордере (Нет)" , "Time specified in order (No)" }, { "День указывается в ордере (Да)" , "Date specified in order (Yes)" }, { "День указывается в ордере (Нет)" , "Date specified in order (No)" }, { "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Номер счёта" , "Account number" }, { "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" }, { "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" }, { "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" }, { "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting minimal allowed margin" }, { "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" }, { "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for Expert Advisor" }, { "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" }, { "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" }, { "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" }, { "Предоставленный кредит" , "Account credit" }, { "Текущая прибыль на счете" , "Current profit on account" }, { "Собственные средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Зарезервированные залоговые средства на счете" , "Account margin used in deposit currency" }, { "Свободные средства на счете, доступные для открытия позиции" , "Free margin on account" }, { "Уровень залоговых средств на счете в процентах" , "Account margin level in %" }, { "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Margin Call" , "Margin call level" }, { "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Stop Out" , "Margin stop out level" }, { "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения гарантийной суммы по всем отложенным ордерам" , "Amount reserved on account to cover margin of all pending orders" }, { "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения минимальной суммы по всем открытым позициям" , "Min equity reserved on account to cover the min amount of all open positions" }, { "Текущий размер активов на счёте" , "Current assets of account" }, { "Текущий размер обязательств на счёте" , "Current liabilities on account" }, { "Сумма заблокированных комиссий по счёту" , "Current blocked commission amount on account" }, { "Имя клиента" , "Client name" }, { "Имя торгового сервера" , "Trade server name" }, { "Валюта депозита" , "Account currency" }, { "Имя компании, обслуживающей счет" , "Name of company that serves the account" }, { "Демонстрационный счёт" , "Demo account" }, { "Конкурсный счёт" , "Contest account" }, { "Реальный счёт" , "Real account" }, { "Неизвестный тип счёта" , "Unknown account type" }, { "Уровень задается в процентах" , "Account StopOut mode in %" }, { "Уровень задается в деньгах" , "Account StopOut mode in money" }, { "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Неттинг\"" , "Netting mode" }, { "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Хеджинг\"" , "Hedging mode" }, { "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange market mode" }, { "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, };

Se observarmos a enumeração de mensagens da biblioteca e seu array de mensagens, podemos ver que cada mensagem corresponde exatamente à sua declaração de constante na enumeração.

Importante: todas as mensagens localizadas em arrays devem corresponder exatamente às suas constantes localizadas na enumeração ou exatamente ao código da mensagem de erro retornada da função GetLastError().

Para adicionar uma tradução de texto para outro idioma, basta adicionar a cada mensagem (depois da mensagem em inglês) a tradução no idioma desejado. Mas se queremos substituir um dos dois idiomas predefinidos por outro, basta corrigir as mensagens existentes, por exemplo, se quisermos traduzir mensagens em russo para outro idioma diferente do inglês (o inglês, de acordo com as regras estabelecidas, deve estar no programa como o idioma da comunicação internacional).



Por exemplo, no caso código destacado acima, a fim de adicionar a tradução para alemão do texto "Tipo de conta desconhecido", devemos adicionar a tradução desta mensagem para alemão depois da mensagem em inglês:



{ "Неизвестный тип счёта" , "Unknown account type" , "Unbekannter Kontotyp" },

Naturalmente, se adicionarmos outro idioma às mensagens, devemos adicioná-lo a absolutamente todas as mensagens disponíveis em todos os arrays de corpos de mensagens , caso contrário, os índices de mensagens serão eliminados, o que levará a resultados imprevisíveis ao tentar exibir mensagens.

Agora, para o servidor de negociação, escreveremos um array de mensagens de códigos de retorno:

string messages_runtime[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Операция выполнена успешно" , "Operation successful" }, { "Неожиданная внутренняя ошибка" , "Unexpected internal error" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при внутреннем вызове функции клиентского терминала" , "Wrong parameter in inner call of client terminal function" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при вызове системной функции" , "Wrong parameter when calling system function" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для выполнения системной функции" , "Not enough memory to perform system function" }, { "Структура содержит объекты строк и/или динамических массивов и/или структуры с такими объектами и/или классы" , "Structure contains objects of strings and/or dynamic arrays and/or structure of such objects and/or classes" }, { "Массив неподходящего типа, неподходящего размера или испорченный объект динамического массива" , "Array of wrong type, wrong size, or damaged object of dynamic array" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для перераспределения массива либо попытка изменения размера статического массива" , "Not enough memory for relocation of array, or attempt to change size of static array" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для перераспределения строки" , "Not enough memory for relocation of string" }, { "Неинициализированная строка" , "Not initialized string" }, { "Неправильное значение даты и/или времени" , "Invalid date and/or time" }, { "Общее число элементов в массиве не может превышать 2147483647" , "Total amount of elements in array cannot exceed 2147483647" }, { "Ошибочный указатель" , "Wrong pointer" }, { "Ошибочный тип указателя" , "Wrong type of pointer" }, { "Системная функция не разрешена для вызова" , "Function not allowed for call" }, { "Совпадение имени динамического и статического ресурсов" , "Names of dynamic and static resource match" }, { "Ресурс с таким именем в EX5 не найден" , "Resource with this name not found in EX5" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип ресурса или размер более 16 MB" , "Unsupported resource type or its size exceeds 16 Mb" }, { "Имя ресурса превышает 63 символа" , "Resource name exceeds 63 characters" }, { "При вычислении математической функции произошло переполнение " , "Overflow occurred when calculating math function " }, };

Todos os códigos retornados pelo servidor de negociação começam com 10004. Alguns códigos estão ausentes e não têm descrição. Por exemplo, os códigos 10005 e 10037. Mas eles devem estar no array, afinal, todos os códigos estão localizados na matriz estritamente em ordem crescente. Por isso, aos códigos não utilizados foi adicionada a mensagem "Código de retorno desconhecido do servidor de negociação".

Também é importante que os códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação começam com o valor 10004 e, no array, eles estão localizados começando com o índice 0. Por esse motivo, ao acessar o array, do código recebido subtrairemos o valor do primeiro código de retorno do servidor de negociação. Definitivamente chegaremos ao índice do código desejado cuja descrição está localizada no array.

Por exemplo, para o código 10004, obtemos o índice 0 (10004 - 10004 = 0), para o código 10007, obtemos o índice 3 (10007 - 10004 = 3)



Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução:

string messages_runtime_charts[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибочный идентификатор графика" , "Wrong chart ID" }, { "График не отвечает" , "Chart does not respond" }, { "График не найден" , "Chart not found" }, { "У графика нет эксперта, который мог бы обработать событие" , "No Expert Advisor in chart that could handle event" }, { "Ошибка открытия графика" , "Chart opening error" }, { "Ошибка при изменении для графика символа и периода" , "Failed to change chart symbol and period" }, { "Ошибочное значение параметра для функции по работе с графиком" , "Error value of parameter for function of working with charts" }, { "Ошибка при создании таймера" , "Failed to create timer" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства графика" , "Wrong chart property ID" }, { "Ошибка при создании скриншота" , "Error creating screenshots" }, { "Ошибка навигации по графику" , "Error navigating through chart" }, { "Ошибка при применении шаблона" , "Error applying template" }, { "Подокно, содержащее указанный индикатор, не найдено" , "Subwindow containing indicator not found" }, { "Ошибка при добавлении индикатора на график" , "Error adding indicator to chart" }, { "Ошибка при удалении индикатора с графика" , "Error deleting indicator from chart" }, { "Индикатор не найден на указанном графике" , "Indicator not found on specified chart" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de gráficos):

string messages_runtime_charts[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибочный идентификатор графика" , "Wrong chart ID" }, { "График не отвечает" , "Chart does not respond" }, { "График не найден" , "Chart not found" }, { "У графика нет эксперта, который мог бы обработать событие" , "No Expert Advisor in the chart that could handle the event" }, { "Ошибка открытия графика" , "Chart opening error" }, { "Ошибка при изменении для графика символа и периода" , "Failed to change chart symbol and period" }, { "Ошибочное значение параметра для функции по работе с графиком" , "Error value of the parameter for the function of working with charts" }, { "Ошибка при создании таймера" , "Failed to create timer" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства графика" , "Wrong chart property ID" }, { "Ошибка при создании скриншота" , "Error creating screenshots" }, { "Ошибка навигации по графику" , "Error navigating through chart" }, { "Ошибка при применении шаблона" , "Error applying template" }, { "Подокно, содержащее указанный индикатор, не найдено" , "Subwindow containing the indicator was not found" }, { "Ошибка при добавлении индикатора на график" , "Error adding an indicator to chart" }, { "Ошибка при удалении индикатора с графика" , "Error deleting an indicator from the chart" }, { "Индикатор не найден на указанном графике" , "Indicator not found on the specified chart" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Objetos gráficos):

string messages_runtime_graph_obj[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибка при работе с графическим объектом" , "Error working with graphical object" }, { "Графический объект не найден" , "Graphical object not found" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства графического объекта" , "Wrong ID of graphical object property" }, { "Невозможно получить дату, соответствующую значению" , "Unable to get date corresponding to value" }, { "Невозможно получить значение, соответствующее дате" , "Unable to get value corresponding to date" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de MarketInfo):



string messages_runtime_market[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Неизвестный символ" , "Unknown symbol" }, { "Символ не выбран в MarketWatch" , "Symbol not selected in MarketWatch" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства символа" , "Wrong identifier of symbol property" }, { "Время последнего тика неизвестно (тиков не было)" , "Time of the last tick not known (no ticks)" }, { "Ошибка добавления или удаления символа в MarketWatch" , "Error adding or deleting a symbol in MarketWatch" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Acesso ao histórico):



string messages_runtime_history[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Запрашиваемая история не найдена" , "Requested history not found" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства истории" , "Wrong ID of history property" }, { "Превышен таймаут при запросе истории" , "Exceeded history request timeout" }, { "Количество запрашиваемых баров ограничено настройками терминала" , "Number of requested bars limited by terminal settings" }, { "Множество ошибок при загрузке истории" , "Multiple errors when loading history" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Принимающий массив слишком мал чтобы вместить все запрошенные данные" , "Receiving array too small to store all requested data" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Global Variables):



string messages_runtime_global[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Глобальная переменная клиентского терминала не найдена" , "Global variable of client terminal not found" }, { "Глобальная переменная клиентского терминала с таким именем уже существует" , "Global variable of client terminal with the same name already exists" }, { "Не было модификаций глобальных переменных" , "Global variables were not modified" }, { "Не удалось открыть и прочитать файл со значениями глобальных переменных" , "Cannot read file with global variable values" }, { "Не удалось записать файл со значениями глобальных переменных" , "Cannot write file with global variable values" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Не удалось отправить письмо" , "Email sending failed" }, { "Не удалось воспроизвести звук" , "Sound playing failed" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства программы" , "Wrong identifier of program property" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства терминала" , "Wrong identifier of terminal property" }, { "Не удалось отправить файл по ftp" , "File sending via ftp failed" }, { "Не удалось отправить уведомление" , "Failed to send notification" }, { "Неверный параметр для отправки уведомления – в функцию SendNotification() передали пустую строку или NULL" , "Invalid parameter for sending notification – empty string or NULL passed to SendNotification() function" }, { "Неверные настройки уведомлений в терминале (не указан ID или не выставлено разрешение)" , "Wrong settings of notifications in terminal (ID not specified or permission not set)" }, { "Слишком частая отправка уведомлений" , "Too frequent sending of notifications" }, { "Не указан FTP сервер" , "FTP server not specified" }, { "Не указан FTP логин" , "FTP login not specified" }, { "Не найден файл в директории MQL5\\Files для отправки на FTP сервер" , "File not found in MQL5\\Files directory to send on FTP server" }, { "Ошибка при подключении к FTP серверу" , "FTP connection failed" }, { "На FTP сервере не найдена директория для выгрузки файла " , "FTP path not found on server" }, { "Подключение к FTP серверу закрыто" , "FTP connection closed" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Buffers e propriedades de indicadores personalizados):



string messages_runtime_custom_indicator[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Недостаточно памяти для распределения индикаторных буферов" , "Not enough memory for distribution of indicator buffers" }, { "Ошибочный индекс своего индикаторного буфера" , "Wrong indicator buffer index" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства пользовательского индикатора" , "Wrong ID of custom indicator property" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Account):



string messages_runtime_account[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства счета" , "Wrong account property ID" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства торговли" , "Wrong trading property ID" }, { "Торговля для эксперта запрещена" , "Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited" }, { "Позиция не найдена" , "Position not found" }, { "Ордер не найден" , "Order not found" }, { "Сделка не найдена" , "Deal not found" }, { "Не удалось отправить торговый запрос" , "Trade request sending failed" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Не удалось вычислить значение прибыли или маржи" , "Failed to calculate profit or margin" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Indicadores):



string messages_runtime_indicator[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Неизвестный символ" , "Unknown symbol" }, { "Индикатор не может быть создан" , "Indicator cannot be created" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для добавления индикатора" , "Not enough memory to add indicator" }, { "Индикатор не может быть применен к другому индикатору" , "Indicator cannot be applied to another indicator" }, { "Ошибка при добавлении индикатора" , "Error applying indicator to chart" }, { "Запрошенные данные не найдены" , "Requested data not found" }, { "Ошибочный хэндл индикатора" , "Wrong indicator handle" }, { "Неправильное количество параметров при создании индикатора" , "Wrong number of parameters when creating indicator" }, { "Отсутствуют параметры при создании индикатора" , "No parameters when creating indicator" }, { "Первым параметром в массиве должно быть имя пользовательского индикатора" , "First parameter in array should be name of custom indicator" }, { "Неправильный тип параметра в массиве при создании индикатора" , "Invalid parameter type in array when creating indicator" }, { "Ошибочный индекс запрашиваемого индикаторного буфера" , "Wrong index of requested indicator buffer" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Livro de ofertas):



string messages_runtime_books[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Стакан цен не может быть добавлен" , "Depth Of Market cannot be added" }, { "Стакан цен не может быть удален" , "Depth Of Market cannot be removed" }, { "Данные стакана цен не могут быть получены" , "Data from Depth Of Market cannot be obtained" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на получение новых данных стакана цен" , "Error in subscribing to receive new data from Depth Of Market" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Operações de arquivo):



string messages_runtime_files[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Не может быть открыто одновременно более 64 файлов" , "More than 64 files cannot be opened at the same time" }, { "Недопустимое имя файла" , "Invalid file name" }, { "Слишком длинное имя файла" , "Too long file name" }, { "Ошибка открытия файла" , "File opening error" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для кеша чтения" , "Not enough memory for cache to read" }, { "Ошибка удаления файла" , "File deleting error" }, { "Файл с таким хэндлом уже был закрыт, либо не открывался вообще" , "File with this handle was closed or was not opening at all" }, { "Ошибочный хэндл файла" , "Wrong file handle" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт для записи" , "File must be opened for writing" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт для чтения" , "File must be opened for reading" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как бинарный" , "File must be opened as binary one" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как текстовый" , "File must be opened as text" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как текстовый или CSV" , "File must be opened as text or CSV" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт как CSV" , "File must be opened as CSV" }, { "Ошибка чтения файла" , "File reading error" }, { "Должен быть указан размер строки, так как файл открыт как бинарный" , "String size must be specified, because the file opened as binary" }, { "Для строковых массивов должен быть текстовый файл, для остальных – бинарный" , "Text file must be for string arrays, for other arrays - binary" }, { "Это не файл, а директория" , "This is not file, this is directory" }, { "Файл не существует" , "File does not exist" }, { "Файл не может быть переписан" , "File cannot be rewritten" }, { "Ошибочное имя директории" , "Wrong directory name" }, { "Директория не существует" , "Directory does not exist" }, { "Это файл, а не директория" , "This is file, not directory" }, { "Директория не может быть удалена" , "Directory cannot be removed" }, { "Не удалось очистить директорию (возможно, один или несколько файлов заблокированы)" , "Failed to clear directory (probably one or more files blocked)" }, { "Не удалось записать ресурс в файл" , "Failed to write resource to file" }, { "Не удалось прочитать следующую порцию данных из CSV-файла, так как достигнут конец файла" , "Unable to read next piece of data from CSV file, since end of file reached" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Conversão de strings):



string messages_runtime_string[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "В строке нет даты" , "No date in string" }, { "В строке ошибочная дата" , "Wrong date in string" }, { "В строке ошибочное время" , "Wrong time in string" }, { "Ошибка преобразования строки в дату" , "Error converting string to date" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для строки" , "Not enough memory for string" }, { "Длина строки меньше, чем ожидалось" , "String length less than expected" }, { "Слишком большое число, больше, чем ULONG_MAX" , "Too large number, more than ULONG_MAX" }, { "Ошибочная форматная строка" , "Invalid format string" }, { "Форматных спецификаторов больше, чем параметров" , "Amount of format specifiers more than parameters" }, { "Параметров больше, чем форматных спецификаторов" , "Amount of parameters more than format specifiers" }, { "Испорченный параметр типа string" , "Damaged parameter of string type" }, { "Позиция за пределами строки" , "Position outside string" }, { "К концу строки добавлен 0, бесполезная операция" , "0 added to string end, useless operation" }, { "Неизвестный тип данных при конвертации в строку" , "Unknown data type when converting to string" }, { "Испорченный объект строки" , "Damaged string object" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Trabalho com arrays):



string messages_runtime_array[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Копирование несовместимых массивов" , "Copying incompatible arrays" }, { "Приемный массив объявлен как AS_SERIES, и он недостаточного размера" , "Receiving array declared as AS_SERIES, and it is of insufficient size" }, { "Слишком маленький массив, стартовая позиция за пределами массива" , "Too small array, starting position outside the array" }, { "Массив нулевой длины" , "Array of zero length" }, { "Должен быть числовой массив" , "Must be numeric array" }, { "Должен быть одномерный массив" , "Must be one-dimensional array" }, { "Таймсерия не может быть использована" , "Timeseries cannot be used" }, { "Должен быть массив типа double" , "Must be array of double type" }, { "Должен быть массив типа float" , "Must be array of float type" }, { "Должен быть массив типа long" , "Must be array of long type" }, { "Должен быть массив типа int" , "Must be array of int type" }, { "Должен быть массив типа short" , "Must be array of short type" }, { "Должен быть массив типа char" , "Must be array of char type" }, { "Должен быть массив типа string" , "String array only" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Trabalho com OpenCL):



string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются" , "OpenCL functions not supported on this computer" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL" , "Internal error occurred when running OpenCL" }, { "Неправильный хэндл OpenCL" , "Invalid OpenCL handle" }, { "Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL" , "Error creating the OpenCL context" }, { "Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL" , "Failed to create run queue in OpenCL" }, { "Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL" , "Error occurred when compiling OpenCL program" }, { "Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)" , "Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)" }, { "Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL" , "Error creating OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)" , "Error occurred when setting parameters for OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL" , "OpenCL program runtime error" }, { "Неверный размер буфера OpenCL" , "Invalid size of OpenCL buffer" }, { "Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL" , "Invalid offset in OpenCL buffer" }, { "Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL" , "Failed to create OpenCL buffer" }, { "Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов" , "Too many OpenCL objects" }, { "Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства" , "OpenCL device selection error" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Trabalho com WebRequest()):



string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "URL не прошел проверку" , "Invalid URL" }, { "Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL" , "Failed to connect to specified URL" }, { "Превышен таймаут получения данных" , "Timeout exceeded" }, { "Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса" , "HTTP request failed" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Trabalho com rede (soquetes)):



string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета" , "Invalid socket handle passed to function" }, { "Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)" , "Too many open sockets (max 128)" }, { "Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом" , "Failed to connect to remote host" }, { "Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета" , "Failed to send/receive data from socket" }, { "Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)" , "Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)" }, { "Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение" , "No data on certificate protecting connection" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Símbolos personalizados):



string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Должен быть указан пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol must be specified" }, { "Некорректное имя пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol invalid" }, { "Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol too long" }, { "Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа" , "Path of custom symbol too long" }, { "Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует" , "Custom symbol with the same name already exists" }, { "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа" , "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing custom symbol" }, { "Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка" , "You are trying to delete custom symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа" , "Invalid custom symbol property" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "Wrong parameter while setting property of custom symbol" }, { "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "Too long string parameter while setting property of custom symbol" }, { "Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков" , "Ticks in array not arranged in order of time" }, };

Arrays de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução (seção de erros de Calendário Econômico):</b1>



string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений" , "Array size insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values" }, { "Превышен лимит запроса по времени" , "Request time limit exceeded" }, { "Страна не найдена" , "Country not found" }, };

Como vemos, como os códigos de erro de diferentes subseções começam com um número bastante diferente dos códigos de erro da seção anterior, para não preencher um array com muitas células vazias, criamos vários arrays, cada um para sua própria seção de erro.

Escreveremos arrays separados para o MQL4, já que quase todos os códigos de retorno são diferentes dos códigos em MQL5. Aqui, em vez de nomear arrays pela pertença dos códigos armazenados neles, no nome do array indicaremos o intervalo de códigos armazenados nele.

Array de mensagens de códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação MQL4:



#ifdef __MQL4__ string messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Нет ошибки" , "No error returned" }, { "Нет ошибки, но результат неизвестен" , "No error returned, but result unknown" }, { "Общая ошибка" , "Common error" }, { "Неправильные параметры" , "Invalid trade parameters" }, { "Торговый сервер занят" , "Trade server busy" }, { "Старая версия клиентского терминала" , "Old version of client terminal" }, { "Нет связи с торговым сервером" , "No connection with trade server" }, { "Недостаточно прав" , "Not enough rights" }, { "Слишком частые запросы" , "Too frequent requests" }, { "Недопустимая операция, нарушающая функционирование сервера" , "Malfunctional trade operation" }, { "Счет заблокирован" , "Account disabled" }, { "Неправильный номер счета" , "Invalid account" }, { "Истек срок ожидания совершения сделки" , "Trade timeout" }, { "Неправильная цена" , "Invalid price" }, { "Неправильные стопы" , "Invalid stops" }, { "Неправильный объем" , "Invalid trade volume" }, { "Рынок закрыт" , "Market closed" }, { "Торговля запрещена" , "Trade disabled" }, { "Недостаточно денег для совершения операции" , "Not enough money" }, { "Цена изменилась" , "Price changed" }, { "Нет цен" , "Off quotes" }, { "Брокер занят" , "Broker busy" }, { "Новые цены" , "Requote" }, { "Ордер заблокирован и уже обрабатывается" , "Order locked" }, { "Разрешена только покупка" , "Buy orders only allowed" }, { "Слишком много запросов" , "Too many requests" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Модификация запрещена, так как ордер слишком близок к рынку" , "Modification denied because order too close to market" }, { "Подсистема торговли занята" , "Trade context busy" }, { "Использование даты истечения ордера запрещено брокером" , "Expirations denied by broker" }, { "Количество открытых и отложенных ордеров достигло предела, установленного брокером" , "Amount of open and pending orders reached limit set by broker" }, { "Попытка открыть противоположный ордер в случае, если хеджирование запрещено" , "Attempt to open order opposite to existing one when hedging disabled" }, { "Попытка закрыть позицию по инструменту в противоречии с правилом FIFO" , "Attempt to close order contravening FIFO rule" }, };

Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução MQL4 (códigos no intervalo 4000 — 4030):



string messages_runtime_4000_4030[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Нет ошибки" , "No error returned" }, { "Неправильный указатель функции" , "Wrong function pointer" }, { "Индекс массива - вне диапазона" , "Array index out of range" }, { "Нет памяти для стека функций" , "No memory for function call stack" }, { "Переполнение стека после рекурсивного вызова" , "Recursive stack overflow" }, { "На стеке нет памяти для передачи параметров" , "Not enough stack for parameter" }, { "Нет памяти для строкового параметра" , "No memory for parameter string" }, { "Нет памяти для временной строки" , "No memory for temp string" }, { "Неинициализированная строка" , "Not initialized string" }, { "Неинициализированная строка в массиве" , "Not initialized string in array" }, { "Нет памяти для строкового массива" , "No memory for array string" }, { "Слишком длинная строка" , "Too long string" }, { "Остаток от деления на ноль" , "Remainder from zero divide" }, { "Деление на ноль" , "Zero divide" }, { "Неизвестная команда" , "Unknown command" }, { "Неправильный переход" , "Wrong jump (never generated error)" }, { "Неинициализированный массив" , "Not initialized array" }, { "Вызовы DLL не разрешены" , "DLL calls not allowed" }, { "Невозможно загрузить библиотеку" , "Cannot load library" }, { "Невозможно вызвать функцию" , "Cannot call function" }, { "Вызовы внешних библиотечных функций не разрешены" , "Expert function calls not allowed" }, { "Недостаточно памяти для строки, возвращаемой из функции" , "Not enough memory for temp string returned from function" }, { "Система занята" , "System busy (never generated error)" }, { "Критическая ошибка вызова DLL-функции" , "DLL-function call critical error" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка" , "Internal error" }, { "Нет памяти" , "Out of memory" }, { "Неверный указатель" , "Invalid pointer" }, { "Слишком много параметров форматирования строки" , "Too many formatters in format function" }, { "Число параметров превышает число параметров форматирования строки" , "Parameters count exceeds formatters count" }, { "Неверный массив" , "Invalid array" }, { "График не отвечает" , "No reply from chart" }, };

Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução MQL4 (códigos no intervalo 4050 — 4075):



string messages_runtime_4050_4075[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Неправильное количество параметров функции" , "Invalid function parameters count" }, { "Недопустимое значение параметра функции" , "Invalid function parameter value" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка строковой функции" , "String function internal error" }, { "Ошибка массива" , "Some array error" }, { "Неправильное использование массива-таймсерии" , "Incorrect series array using" }, { "Ошибка пользовательского индикатора" , "Custom indicator error" }, { "Массивы несовместимы" , "Arrays incompatible" }, { "Ошибка обработки глобальных переменных" , "Global variables processing error" }, { "Глобальная переменная не обнаружена" , "Global variable not found" }, { "Функция не разрешена в тестовом режиме" , "Function not allowed in testing mode" }, { "Функция не разрешена" , "Function not allowed for call" }, { "Ошибка отправки почты" , "Send mail error" }, { "Ожидается параметр типа string" , "String parameter expected" }, { "Ожидается параметр типа integer" , "Integer parameter expected" }, { "Ожидается параметр типа double" , "Double parameter expected" }, { "В качестве параметра ожидается массив" , "Array as parameter expected" }, { "Запрошенные исторические данные в состоянии обновления" , "Requested history data in updating state" }, { "Ошибка при выполнении торговой операции" , "Internal trade error" }, { "Ресурс не найден" , "Resource not found" }, { "Ресурс не поддерживается" , "Resource not supported" }, { "Дубликат ресурса" , "Duplicate resource" }, { "Ошибка инициализации пользовательского индикатора" , "Custom indicator cannot initialize" }, { "Ошибка загрузки пользовательского индикатора" , "Cannot load custom indicator" }, { "Нет исторических данных" , "No history data" }, { "Не хватает памяти для исторических данных" , "No memory for history data" }, { "Не хватает памяти для расчёта индикатора" , "Not enough memory for indicator calculation" }, };

Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução MQL4 (códigos no intervalo 4099 — 4112):



string messages_runtime_4099_4112[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Конец файла" , "End of file" }, { "Ошибка при работе с файлом" , "Some file error" }, { "Неправильное имя файла" , "Wrong file name" }, { "Слишком много открытых файлов" , "Too many opened files" }, { "Невозможно открыть файл" , "Cannot open file" }, { "Несовместимый режим доступа к файлу" , "Incompatible access to file" }, { "Ни один ордер не выбран" , "No order selected" }, { "Неизвестный символ" , "Unknown symbol" }, { "Неправильный параметр цены для торговой функции" , "Invalid price" }, { "Неверный номер тикета" , "Invalid ticket" }, { "Торговля не разрешена. Необходимо включить опцию \"Разрешить советнику торговать\" в свойствах эксперта" , "Trading not allowed. Enable \"Allow live trading\" checkbox in Expert Advisor properties" }, { "Ордера на покупку не разрешены. Необходимо проверить свойства эксперта" , "Longs not allowed. Check Expert Advisor properties" }, { "Ордера на продажу не разрешены. Необходимо проверить свойства эксперта" , "Shorts not allowed. Check Expert Advisor properties" }, { "Автоматическая торговля с помощью экспертов/скриптов запрещена на стороне сервера" , "Automated trading by Expert Advisors/Scripts disabled by trade server" }, };

Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução MQL4 (códigos no intervalo 4200 — 4220):



string messages_runtime_4200_4220[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Объект уже существует" , "Object already exists" }, { "Запрошено неизвестное свойство объекта" , "Unknown object property" }, { "Объект не существует" , "Object does not exist" }, { "Неизвестный тип объекта" , "Unknown object type" }, { "Нет имени объекта" , "No object name" }, { "Ошибка координат объекта" , "Object coordinates error" }, { "Не найдено указанное подокно" , "No specified subwindow" }, { "Ошибка при работе с объектом" , "Graphical object error" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестное свойство графика" , "Unknown chart property" }, { "График не найден" , "Chart not found" }, { "Не найдено подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow not found" }, { "Индикатор не найден" , "Chart indicator not found" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Ошибка выбора инструмента" , "Symbol select error" }, };

Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução MQL4 (códigos no intervalo 4250 — 4266):



string messages_runtime_4250_4266[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Ошибка отправки push-уведомления" , "Notification error" }, { "Ошибка параметров push-уведомления" , "Notification parameter error" }, { "Уведомления запрещены" , "Notifications disabled" }, { "Слишком частые запросы отсылки push-уведомлений" , "Notification send requests too frequent" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Неизвестный код ошибки" , "Unknown error code" }, { "Не указан FTP сервер" , "FTP server not specified" }, { "Не указан FTP логин" , "FTP login not specified" }, { "Ошибка при подключении к FTP серверу" , "FTP connection failed" }, { "Подключение к FTP серверу закрыто" , "FTP connection closed" }, { "На FTP сервере не найдена директория для выгрузки файла " , "FTP path not found on server" }, { "Не найден файл в директории MQL4\\Files для отправки на FTP сервер" , "File not found in MQL4\\Files directory to send to FTP server" }, { "Ошибка при передаче файла на FTP сервер" , "Common error during FTP data transmission" }, };

Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução MQL4 (códigos no intervalo 5001 — 5029):



string messages_runtime_5001_5029[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Слишком много открытых файлов" , "Too many opened files" }, { "Неверное имя файла" , "Wrong file name" }, { "Слишком длинное имя файла" , "Too long file name" }, { "Ошибка открытия файла" , "Cannot open file" }, { "Ошибка размещения буфера текстового файла" , "Text file buffer allocation error" }, { "Ошибка удаления файла" , "Cannot delete file" }, { "Неверный хендл файла (файл закрыт или не был открыт)" , "Invalid file handle (file closed or was not opened)" }, { "Неверный хендл файла (индекс хендла отсутствует в таблице)" , "Wrong file handle (handle index out of handle table)" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_WRITE" , "File must be opened with FILE_WRITE flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_READ" , "File must be opened with FILE_READ flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_BIN" , "File must be opened with FILE_BIN flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_TXT" , "File must be opened with FILE_TXT flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_TXT или FILE_CSV" , "File must be opened with FILE_TXT or FILE_CSV flag" }, { "Файл должен быть открыт с флагом FILE_CSV" , "File must be opened with FILE_CSV flag" }, { "Ошибка чтения файла" , "File read error" }, { "Ошибка записи файла" , "File write error" }, { "Размер строки должен быть указан для двоичных файлов" , "String size must be specified for binary file" }, { "Неверный тип файла (для строковых массивов-TXT, для всех других-BIN)" , "Incompatible file (for string arrays-TXT, for others-BIN)" }, { "Файл является директорией" , "File is directory not file" }, { "Файл не существует" , "File does not exist" }, { "Файл не может быть перезаписан" , "File cannot be rewritten" }, { "Неверное имя директории" , "Wrong directory name" }, { "Директория не существует" , "Directory does not exist" }, { "Указанный файл не является директорией" , "Specified file is not directory" }, { "Ошибка удаления директории" , "Cannot delete directory" }, { "Ошибка очистки директории" , "Cannot clean directory" }, { "Ошибка изменения размера массива" , "Array resize error" }, { "Ошибка изменения размера строки" , "String resize error" }, { "Структура содержит строки или динамические массивы" , "Structure contains strings or dynamic arrays" }, };

Array de mensagens de erro em tempo de execução MQL4 (códigos no intervalo 5200 — 5203):



string messages_runtime_5200_5203[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "URL не прошел проверку" , "Invalid URL" }, { "Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL" , "Failed to connect to specified URL" }, { "Превышен таймаут получения данных" , "Timeout exceeded" }, { "Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса" , "HTTP request failed" }, }; #endif

Precisamos inserir esse arquivo na biblioteca. Como o arquivo de substituições de macros e de enumerações Defines.mqh já inserido na biblioteca e visível em qualquer lugar nela,

incluímos o novo arquivo Datas.mqh no arquivo Defines.mqh , desse modo, também ficará visível em qualquer lugar da biblioteca:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "Datas.mqh" #ifdef __MQL4__ #include "ToMQL4.mqh" #endif

Assim fica concluída a preparação de dados para mensagens de texto. Certamente, ao adicionar novas classes à biblioteca e ao exibir mensagens a partir delas, à tabela de mensagens que criamos vamos adicionar todas as mensagens novas cujos textos ainda não estão nela.

Agora precisamos criar uma classe para exibir mensagens a partir dos dados que preparamos.

A classe deve ser a mesma para toda a biblioteca. Para fazer isso, uma classe com variáveis e métodos estáticos é adequada para nós, uma vez que ela pode ser acessada em qualquer lugar da biblioteca, além disso, não é necessário criar instâncias de classe de mensagem próprias para cada classe de biblioteca. Como a classe é um método auxiliar, ela estará localizada na pasta da biblioteca destinada a classes de serviço, isto é, na pasta da biblioteca Services.

Classe para exibição de mensagens

Criamos o novo arquivo da classe CMessage com o nome \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ Message.mqh.

Diretamente inserimos nele o arquivo Defines.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" class CMessage { private : public : };

Agora, a classe de exibição de mensagens verá os arrays de dados preparados anteriormente contendo todas as mensagens da biblioteca e códigos de retorno padrão.



À seção privada da classe adicionamos as variáveis-membro estáticas da classe e o método estático para obter dados de arrays (tabela de dados de mensagens) de acordo com o identificador da mensagem:

class CMessage { private : static int m_global_error ; static uchar m_lang_num ; static string m_subject ; static string m_text ; static bool m_log ; static bool m_push ; static bool m_mail ; static void GetTextByID ( const int msg_id); public :

A variável m_global_error é destinada a armazenar o código de erro ao trabalhar com métodos de classe.

Na variável m_lang_num vamos registrar o número do idioma de mensagens desejado (0 — russo, nesta versão, 1 — inglês, 2, 3, ..., N — outros idiomas adicionados pelo usuário, se necessário).

A variável m_subject serve para configurar o cabeçalho da mensagem enviada para e-mail através da função SendMail().

Na variável m_text vamos receber uma mensagem dos arrays segundo o identificador especificado e o número de idioma definido na variável m_lang_num.

A variável m_logarmazena o sinalizador global para ativar/desativar a exibição de mensagens no log.

A variável m_pusharmazena o sinalizador global para ativar/desativar o envio de notificações por push para dispositivos móveis.

A variável m_mailarmazena o sinalizador global para ativar/desativar o envio de mensagens para e-mail.

O método para receber uma mensagem de um array por identificador de mensagem grava na variável m_text a mensagem desejada indicada pelo seu identificador (a partir da enumeração das mensagens da biblioteca ou o código de erro retornado pela função GetLastError()).

Adicionamos os métodos necessários à seção pública da classe:

class CMessage { private : static int m_global_error; static uchar m_lang_num; static string m_subject; static string m_text; static bool m_log; static bool m_push; static bool m_mail; static void GetTextByID( const int msg_id); public : static bool Out( const string text, const bool push= false , const bool mail= false , const string subject= NULL ); static bool OutByID( const int msg_id, const bool code= true ); static bool PlaySound ( const string file_name); static string Text( const int msg_id); static string Retcode( const int msg_id) { return "(" +( string )msg_id+ ")" ; } static void SetLangNum( const uchar num= 0 ) { CMessage::m_lang_num=num; } static void SetSubject( const string subj) { CMessage::m_subject=subj; } static void SetLog( const bool flag) { CMessage::m_log=flag; } static void SetPush( const bool flag) { CMessage::m_push=flag; } static void SetMail( const bool flag) { CMessage::m_mail=flag; } static void ToLog( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static bool ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ); static bool Push( const string message); static bool ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ); static int GetError( void ) { return CMessage::m_global_error; } };

Como cada método tem uma descrição indicando que pertence à listagem da classe, não vamos nós debruçar sobre isso, em vez disso, vamos considerar isso mais tarde.

Com base no fato de que "Para o membro estático da classe ser explicitamente inicializado com o valor desejado, ele deve ser declarado e inicializado no nível global", fora do corpo da classe escrevemos a inicialização de todas as suas variáveis estáticas:

uchar CMessage::m_lang_num =(:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )==COUNTRY_LANG ? 0 : 1 ); int CMessage::m_global_error = ERR_SUCCESS ; string CMessage::m_subject =:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); string CMessage::m_text = NULL ; bool CMessage::m_log = true ; bool CMessage::m_push = true ; bool CMessage::m_mail = false ;

Aqui inicializamos todas as variáveis com seus valores padrão:

O número do idioma das mensagens de texto é definido de acordo com o idioma especificado no terminal. Se o idioma do terminal retornado através de TerminalInfoString( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE) coincidir com o idioma do país do usuário (neste caso, com o idioma russo), o índice do idioma da mensagem será zero; caso contrário, o idioma da mensagem será o inglês, que corresponde ao índice de idioma 1.

Definimos o código de erro como "Sem erro".

O nome do programa retornado através de MQLInfoString( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) será o cabeçalho da mensagem que será enviada para o e-mail por padrão.

Por padrão, o texto da mensagem está ausente, a exibição no log é permitido, o envio de notificação por push é permitido, o envio de e-mail é restrito.



Consideremos a implementação de métodos de classe.



Método para exibir mensagem de texto no log, enviar notificação por push e enviar mensagem para e-mail:



bool CMessage::Out( const string text , const bool push= false , const bool mail= false , const string subject= NULL ) { bool res= true ; if (CMessage::m_log) :: Print (text); if (push) res &=CMessage::Push(text); if (mail) res &=CMessage::ToMail(text,subject); return res; }

Ao método são transferidos: o corpo da mensagem, os sinalizadores indicando se é necessário enviar notificações por push, as mensagens de e-mail e o cabeçalho de e-mail.

Primeiro, é verificado o sinalizador global que permite exibir mensagens no log, e, se estiver marcado, imprimiremos a mensagem.

Depois, verificamos os sinalizadores correspondentes, transferidos para o método pelos parâmetros, para envio de notificações por push e de mensagens de e-mail. Se os sinalizadores estiverem definidos, chamamos os métodos respectivos para enviar a mensagem. Na variável local res é registrado o resultado dos métodos de envio de mensagens chamados. Inicialmente, ela é definida como true. Se, pelo menos, um dos métodos retornar false, na variável será registrado este valor. Do método é retornado valor final da variável res.



Método para exibir mensagem no log, enviar notificação por push e enviar mensagem para e-mail:

bool CMessage::OutByID( const int msg_id , const bool code= true ) { bool res= true ; if (CMessage::m_log) CMessage::ToLog(msg_id,code) ; else CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id) ; if (CMessage::m_push) res &= CMessage::Push (CMessage::m_text); if (CMessage::m_mail) res &= CMessage::ToMail (CMessage::m_text,CMessage::m_subject); return res ; }

Ao método são transferidos o identificador da mensagem (sua índice de localização no array de mensagens ou no código de erro) e sinalizador de exibição após mensagem de código de erro.

Se definido o sinalizador de exibição no log, será chamado o método de exibição de mensagem no log por identificador.

Se não estiver definido o sinalizador de exibição no log, receberemos uma mensagem de texto por identificador e tentaremos enviar uma mensagem de texto para um dispositivo móvel e para um e-mail dependendo de se os sinalizadores estão definidos para essas ações.

Da mesma maneira que no método anterior, os resultados da chamada dos métodos de envio de mensagens para dispositivos móveis e correio são registrados na variável local res cujo valor é finalmente retornado do método.



Método que gera uma mensagem no log por identificador de mensagem:

void CMessage::ToLog( const int msg_id , const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID( msg_id ); :: Print (m_text,( !code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id) )); }

Ao método são transferidos o identificador da mensagem (sua índice de localização no array de mensagens ou no código de erro) e sinalizador de exibição após mensagem de código de erro.

Em seguida, pelo identificador da mensagem, dos arrays de mensagens da biblioteca obteremos o texto da mensagem no idioma definido e geraremos no log o texto recebido.

Se não estiver definido o sinalizador de exibição do código de erro ou se o identificador de mensagem corresponder ao início do intervalo de mensagens da biblioteca, não será necessário gerar nenhum código de erro. Caso contrário, o texto do código de erro será adicionado ao texto da mensagem.



Métodos para enviar mensagens para e-mail, notificações por push para dispositivos móveis e arquivos para servidores FTP:

bool CMessage::ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ) { if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED )) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_MAIL_ENABLED, false ); CMessage::m_global_error= ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED ; return false ; } if (!:: SendMail (subject== NULL ? CMessage::m_subject : subject,message)) { CMessage::m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); string txt=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR)+CMessage::Text(CMessage::m_global_error); string code=CMessage::Retcode(CMessage::m_global_error); :: Print (txt+ " " +code); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMessage::Push( const string message) { if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED )) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_PUSH_ENABLED, false ); CMessage::m_global_error= ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED ; return false ; } if (!:: SendNotification (message)) { CMessage::m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); string txt=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR)+CMessage::Text(CMessage::m_global_error); string code=CMessage::Retcode(CMessage::m_global_error); :: Print (txt+ " " +code); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMessage::ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ) { if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED )) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_FTP_ENABLED, false ); CMessage::m_global_error= ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED ; return false ; } if (!:: SendFTP (filename,ftp_path)) { CMessage::m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); string txt=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR)+CMessage::Text(CMessage::m_global_error); string code=CMessage::Retcode(CMessage::m_global_error); :: Print (txt+ " " +code); return false ; } return true ; }

Todos os três métodos são logicamente idênticos e simples. Toda lógica é comentada diretamente na listagem de métodos, e vamos deixá-la para consideração independente.

Método para reproduzir um arquivo de som:



bool CMessage:: PlaySound ( const string file_name) { bool res=:: PlaySound (file_name); CMessage::m_global_error=(res ? ERR_SUCCESS : :: GetLastError ()); return res; }

Na variável res escrevemos o resultado da função PlaySound(). Se a função funcionou corretamente, escrevemos o código de erro na variável m_global_error. Caso contrário, nela escrevemos o último código de erro.

Como resultado, retornamos o valor da variável res onde é armazenado o resultado da função PlaySound().

Método que retorna o texto da mensagem pelo identificador:



string CMessage::Text( const int msg_id ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id) ; return m_text; }

Ao método é transferido o identificador da mensagem. Com ajuda do método GetTextByID() recupera a mensagem do array de texto correspondente e o texto da mensagem é retornado ao programa de chamada.



Método que extrai o texto da mensagem pelo identificador da mensagem do array de texto correspondente:

void CMessage::GetTextByID( const int msg_id) { CMessage::m_text= ( msg_id== 0 ? messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num] : #ifdef __MQL5__ msg_id> 4000 && msg_id< 4020 ? messages_runtime[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4100 && msg_id< 4117 ? messages_runtime_charts[msg_id- 4101 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4200 && msg_id< 4206 ? messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id- 4201 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4300 && msg_id< 4306 ? messages_runtime_market[msg_id- 4301 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4400 && msg_id< 4408 ? messages_runtime_history[msg_id- 4401 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4500 && msg_id< 4525 ? messages_runtime_global[msg_id- 4501 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4600 && msg_id< 4604 ? messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id- 4601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4700 && msg_id< 4759 ? messages_runtime_account[msg_id- 4701 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4800 && msg_id< 4813 ? messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id- 4801 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4900 && msg_id< 4905 ? messages_runtime_books[msg_id- 4901 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5028 ? messages_runtime_files[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5029 && msg_id< 5045 ? messages_runtime_string[msg_id- 5030 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5049 && msg_id< 5064 ? messages_runtime_array[msg_id- 5050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5099 && msg_id< 5115 ? messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id- 5100 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5269 && msg_id< 5276 ? messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id- 5270 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5299 && msg_id< 5311 ? messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id- 5300 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5399 && msg_id< 5403 ? messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id- 5400 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 10003 && msg_id< 10045 ? messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id- 10004 ][m_lang_num] : #else msg_id> 0 && msg_id< 10 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 63 && msg_id< 66 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 54 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 127 && msg_id< 151 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 116 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4000 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[ 26 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4031 ? messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4049 && msg_id< 4076 ? messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id- 4050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4098 && msg_id< 4113 ? messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id- 4099 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4199 && msg_id< 4221 ? messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id- 4200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4249 && msg_id< 4267 ? messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id- 4250 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5030 ? messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : #endif msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? messages_library[msg_id- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] : messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] ); }

Neste caso, tudo é simples, pois dependendo do valor numérico do identificador transferido para o método, selecionamos o array no qual estão localizados os textos nesse intervalo de valores e, para obter o índice do texto no array, precisamos subtrair o valor inicial do primeiro identificador do valor do identificador, cuja descrição é armazenada no índice zero da primeira dimensão do array. Da segunda dimensão do array, da célula apontada pelo valor gravado na variável m_lang_num, extraímos a descrição de texto do identificador e a escrevamos na variável m_text.

Isso é tudo. Agora, a descrição de texto da mensagem cujo identificador foi passado para o método é armazenada na variável m_text.



Isso conclui o desenvolvimento da classe de mensagens.

Certamente, além disso, se necessário, suplementaremos a classe com novas funcionalidades ou ajustaremos a existente. Mas, até aqui, tudo o que foi feito é suficiente para armazenar todas as mensagens de texto no banco de dados de mensagens num arquivo separado e acessar a mensagem desejada por um único valor (o identificador da mensagem, que é essencialmente um ponteiro para o índice da célula no array em que está armazenada a mensagem desejada).

A única coisa que precisa ser feita adicionalmente é levar em consideração o deslocamento do valor real do identificador em relação à sua localização no array, o que é feito no método que acabamos de examinar.

A única coisa que resta é encontrar todas as ocorrências das linhas "TextByLanguage(" e substituí-las por "CMessage::Text(", e inserir o identificador da mensagem).

Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca



Para pesquisar em todos os arquivos, é conveniente usar a janela "Pesquisar em arquivos" (Shift+Ctrl+F):





No campo de entrada da linha procurada ("Localizar"), digitamos "TextByLanguage (", no campo da pasta para pesquisa ("Na pasta") selecionamos o caminho para o diretório da biblioteca (no meu caso é E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy), marcamos a caixa "Pesquisar em subpastas" e clicamos em "Localizar".

No final da pesquisa, na guia do editor "Pesquisa", mostraremos os caminhos para os arquivos nos quais é encontrada a linha procurada.

Resta abrir cada um dos arquivos (podemos clicar duas vezes na linha do caminho do arquivo na guia que contém os resultados da pesquisa) e usar apenas a pesquisa ( Ctrl+F) novamente com a mesma linha, mas já em cada arquivo separado, ou com (Ctrl+H) e substituir cada ocorrência da linha "TextByLanguage (" por "CMessage::Text(".

De qualquer forma, após a substituição, precisamos inserir, em vez do texto localizado nos parâmetros TextByLanguage("Substituir_este_texto","Replace_this_text") para a constante do identificador de mensagem. Encontrar uma constante é simples, basta selecionar o texto em russo, clicar em Ctrl+F (será aberta uma janela de pesquisa), vamos para a guia do arquivo Datas.mqh e clicamos em "Localizar próximo" na caixa de pesquisa. Como temos um comentário para cada constante, será encontrado um comentário relacionado com a constante procurada. Copiamos e inserimos a constante em CMessage::Text( CONSTANTE_ENCONTRADA).



Por exemplo, no arquivo BaseObj.mqh, alinha encontrada:

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN, TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return (long_value |= UshortToByte(ushort_value,index)); }

Após a substituição, ela ficaráassim:

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN, CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX) ); return 0 ; } return (long_value |= UshortToByte(ushort_value,index)); }

Todas já foram realizadas as substituições necessárias em todos os arquivos da biblioteca onde foi encontrada a linha procurada. Aqui não faz sentido descrevê-las todas, além disso, fazer isso ocupa muito espaço no artigo. Tudo está nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo, e podemos fazer download e vê-los.

Quando tentamos compilar arquivos de biblioteca atualizados em MQL4, obtemos vários erros de constantes desconhecidas. Corrijamos este mal-entendido.

Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh e escrevemos nele as definições de códigos de erro MQL5 desconhecidos:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) #define ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED (ERR_SEND_MAIL_ERROR) #define ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED (ERR_NOTIFICATION_ERROR) #define ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED (ERR_FTP_ERROR)

Agora tudo deve ser compilado em MQL4.



Teste de exibição de mensagem

Durante muito tempo, não consegui pensar no que inventar para obter um teste visual. Como resultado, conclui que tudo já estava feito. As mensagens já são exibidas no log. Isso significa que, para verificar a exibição na versão modificada de armazenamento e a exibição de dados, basta executar o EA do artigo anterior: \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part18\TestDoEasyPart18.mq5.

Salvamo-lo numa nova pasta e com um novo nome: \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part19\TestDoEasyPart19.mq5.

No entanto, fiz pequenas alterações que dizem respeito ao tamanho das alterações rastreadas e ao design visual dos textos exibidos, portanto, não as descreveremos aqui.



Compilamos e executamos o EA no testador no modo visual. No EA está definido o rastreamento do tamanho do spread, do lucro e dos fundos. Por isso, observamos as mensagens sobre a mudança no spread. Se aumentarem os fundos, serão fechadas as posições abertas. No log, devem ser exibidas as entradas correspondentes acerca disso e acerca das posições de abertura/fechamento - já estamos familiarizados com elas nos testes de artigos anteriores. O que mais nós interessa é que estas mensagens sejam exibidas corretamente, uma vez que agora elas são armazenadas e exibidas de uma maneira completamente diferente — todas as mensagens são armazenadas num único local e são exibidas de acordo com sua localização no banco de dados de mensagens.

Vejamos:







Vemos que todas as entradas sobre todos os eventos são exibidas corretamente, o que significa que tudo funciona como pretendido.

Agora, temos uma classe de mensagem com um banco de dados comum contendo todos os textos da biblioteca e também temos descrições para todos os códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação e erros de tempo de execução. O acesso a todas as mensagens é realizado pelo código de erro ou identificador da mensagem.

O que vem agora?

Mais alguns toques e vamos para as classes de negociação...

No próximo artigo, consideraremos a possibilidade de armazenar dados no código fonte e criar automaticamente arquivos de som e imagem a partir desses dados.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

Artigos desta série:

Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados e primeiros resultados

Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios

Parte 3. Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação

Parte 4. Eventos de Negociação. Conceito

Parte 5. Classes e coleções de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa

Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting

Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem stoplimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - preparação dos dados

Parte 10. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes

Parte 11. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - eventos de encerramento de posição

Parte 12. Implementação da classe de objeto "conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta

Parte 13. Eventos do objeto conta

Parte 14. O objeto símbolo

Parte 15. Coleção de objetos-símbolos

Parte 16. Eventos de coleção de símbolos

Parte 17. Interatividade de objetos de biblioteca

Parte 18. Interatividade do objeto-conta e quaisquer de outros objetos da biblioteca

