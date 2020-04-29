Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXIII): solicitações de negociação pendentes, fechamento de posições por condições

Sumário

Continuamos a trabalhar na funcionalidade da biblioteca para negociar usando solicitações pendentes. Nós já implementamos o envio de solicitações pendentes segundo condições para abrir posições e definir ordens pendentes. Agora, complementamos a funcionalidade fechando as posições por meio de condições que especificaremos. Criaremos três tipos de fechamento de posições: total, parcial e mediante posição oposta.

Ideia

À medida que criamos uma funcionalidade completa de biblioteca para negociar com ajuda de solicitações pendentes, gradualmente detectamos gargalos, situações erradas e defeitos, para depois, graças a isso, corrigirmos a lógica deficiente ou os métodos errôneos.

Nesse contexto, por exemplo, para determinar corretamente que uma solicitação pendente já foi ativada e precisa ser excluída, verificamos o último evento de negociação na conta: quando os dados registrados no objeto-solicitação pendente coincidem com o último evento, consideramos que a solicitação já foi disparada e removida. Porém, acontece que essa lógica nem sempre é correta. Por exemplo, ao fechar parcialmente posições usando solicitações pendentes, quando resta fechar a última parte da posição aberta (o fechamento anterior é de 0,01 lotes e a parte restante também é de 0,01 lotes), o método para verificar se a solicitação é relevante considera que ela já foi disparada, já que seus dados coincidem com o fechamento anterior.

Enquanto pensava em como manejar essa situação, cheguei à conclusão de que é mais fácil verificar o último evento de negociação apenas quando o evento de negociação ocorrido é registrado na conta, em vez de rastrear a hora de criação do evento e a que corresponde à execução da solicitação de negociação ou realizar outras verificações de controle. Felizmente, já implementamos isso há muito tempo, e podemos usar o método da classe de eventos que retorna o sinalizador que serve para indicar se existe um novo evento na conta. Quando isso acontecer, não confundiremos o evento anterior com o atual, já que a verificação ocorre apenas no momento em que o novo evento é corrigido (imediatamente após).



Implementação

Como as solicitações de negociação pendentes no futuro podem fazer parte da funcionalidade da estratégia de negociação, é aconselhável ter acesso a todos os objetos-solicitações pendentes criados que aguardam até serem atendidas suas condições de ativação. Para facilitar a seleção e classificação dos objetos desejados, adicionamos um recurso para pesquisar e classificar com base nas propriedades dos objetos-solicitações pendentes na lista de solicitações. Como resultado, isso permitirá, com ajuda da GUI, selecionar exibir e classificar no programa os objetos requeridos e gerenciá-los (alterar, excluir e modificar).

Ao construtor da classe de solicitação pendente abstrata contida no arquivo PendRequest.mqh adicionamos a inicialização (redefinimos todos os campos) da estrutura da solicitação de negociação:

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); this .m_follow= true ; }

Ao não redefinir todos os campos da estrutura, em alguns casos, era criado um tipo incorreto de solicitação pendente, pois quando se cria um objeto para fechamento de posição e o campo position_by na estrutura da solicitação de negociação é diferente de zero, é criado um objeto-solicitação pendente para fechamento de posição mediante uma oposta. Ao não redefinir os campos preliminarmente, às vezes era criada uma solicitação para fechamento de posição mediante uma oposta, em vez do simples fechamento de posição. No entanto, isso está certo, pois nunca se pode esperar que uma simples declaração de variável sem inicializá-la posteriormente não leve a resultados imprevisíveis. Foi isso que aconteceu quando esqueci de inicializar a estrutura da solicitação de negociação no construtor da classe.



Na seção pública da classe de gerenciamento de negociação contida no arquivo PendReqControl.mqh, declaramos dois métodos:

um cria uma solicitação pendente para fechamento total e parcial de posição e outro para fechamento mediante posição oposta:



public : CTradingControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual void OnTimer ( void ); CTradingControl(); template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreatePReqClose ( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int CreatePReqCloseBy ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

No método para verificar a relevância de uma solicitação pendente, modificamos o bloco para processar objetos-solicitações pendentes ao fechar posições parcialmente ou mediante uma oposta:

bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index) { if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()== 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } else { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()> 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } else { if ( this .m_events.IsEvent()) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { if (event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { if (event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { list= this .m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { if (event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At( 0 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } } } return (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ? false : true ); }

Aqui adicionamos uma verificação para saber se em dado momento está definido o sinalizador que indica se na conta ocorreu algum evento. Dessa maneira, podemos sempre processar apenas o último evento de negociação e não afetar o anterior localizado na lista de eventos de negociação da conta, além disso, ele pode ser exatamente o mesmo que o atual e, caso seja assim, o objeto de solicitação pendente recém-criado é excluído imediatamente como se já tivesse sido ativado, o que nós não precisamos.

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação de métodos para criar solicitações pendentes que permitam o fechamento total e parcial da posição e o fechamento da posição por uma oposta:



int CTradingControl::CreatePReqClose ( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.volume=(volume== WRONG_VALUE || volume>order.Volume() ? order.Volume() : symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(volume)); this .m_request.magic=order.Magic(); this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.position_by= 0 ; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } int CTradingControl::CreatePReqCloseBy ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (trade_obj_pos== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_account.IsHedge()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false ; } if (! this .CheckPositionAvailablity(ticket_by,DFUN)) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos_by= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by,DFUN); if (trade_obj_pos_by== NULL ) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.Name()!=trade_obj_pos_by.GetSymbol()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)); return false ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.position_by=ticket_by; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Os métodos são idênticos a todos os métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para abrir posições e definir ordens pendentes discutidos anteriormente e considerados em artigos anteriores, além disso, o código dos métodos é comentado em detalhes, portanto, nós os deixaremos para estudá-los por conta própria.

No arquivo Trading.mqh da classe principal do objeto de negociação da biblioteca, transferimos os métodos da seção privada da classe para a seção protegida:

private : CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol( const string symbol, const string source_method); COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket); int PositionsTotalAll( void ) const ; int PositionsTotalLong( void ) const ; int PositionsTotalShort( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalAll( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalLong( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalShort( void ) const ; double PositionsTotalVolumeLong( void ) const ; double PositionsTotalVolumeShort( void ) const ; double OrdersTotalVolumeLong( void ) const ; double OrdersTotalVolumeShort( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE DirectionByActionType( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action) const ; bool CheckPositionAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method);

Agora os métodos transferidos estão na seção protegida da classe:

class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CEventsCollection *m_events; CArrayObj m_list_request; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code); int GetFreeID( void ); bool IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id); COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol( const string symbol, const string source_method); bool CheckPositionAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); private :

Esses métodos são usados pela classe filho CTradingControl e devem estar na seção protegida.

À seção pública da classe do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine adicionmos um método que retorne uma lista contendo todas as solicitações pendentes:

CArrayObj *GetListResource( void ) { return this .m_resource.GetList(); } int GetIndexResObjByDescription( const string file_name) { return this .m_resource.GetIndexResObjByDescription(file_name); } CArrayObj *GetListPendingRequests( void ) { return this .m_trading.GetListRequests(); }

O método retorna a lista de solicitações pendentes chamando o método da classe de negociação GetListRequests().

Agora, com ajuda desse método, podemos obter uma lista completa contendo as solicitações pendentes existentes e classificar e pesquisar na lista usando os métodos de pesquisa e classificação que serão criados abaixo.

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos três métodos para criação de solicitações pendentes:

para fechamento completo de posição, para fechamento parcial de posição e para fechamento mediante posição oposta:



template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); int ClosePositionPending ( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending ( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionByPending ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by);

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

int CEngine::ClosePositionPending( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket, WRONG_VALUE ,comment,deviation); } int CEngine::ClosePositionPartiallyPending( const ulong ticket, const double volume , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket, volume ,comment,deviation); } int CEngine::ClosePositionByPending( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqCloseBy(ticket,ticket_by); }

Os métodos simplesmente chamam os métodos correspondentes para criação de solicitação pendentes da classe CTradingControl.

Para criar uma solicitação pendente para fechar completamente uma posição, ao método CreatePReqClose() da classe de gerenciamento de negociação é transferido WRONG_VALUE como o valor do volume a ser fechado, e para fechamento parcial, o valor do volume fechado passado para o método como parâmetro de entrada.

Agora, criaremos métodos para pesquisar e classificar objetos-solicitações pendentes na lista de solicitações pendentes.

Ao arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Services\Select.mqh anexamos o objeto da solicitação pendente abstrata e declaramos os métodos para trabalhar com solicitações pendentes:



#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); };

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos uma implementação de métodos para classificar e pesquisar na lista de solicitações pendentes:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

No terceiro artigo que fala sobre pesquisa por meio de coleções de bibliotecas, abordamos bem o funcionamento desses métodos.

Aqui não há diferenças na lógica de operação desses métodos, exceto que esses métodos de pesquisa e classificação funcionam com objetos e dados de solicitações pendentes da classe CPendRequest.



Essas são todas as alterações nas classes da biblioteca para gerar o fechamento de posições por condições usando solicitações de negociação pendentes.



Teste

Para testar o fechamento de posições segundo condições, pegamos o EA do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part33\ usando o nome novo TestDoEasyPart33.mq5.

No bloco de variáveis globais do EA, mudei os nomes das variáveis que armazenam os sinalizadores de estado dos botões de ativação dos modos de negociação com ajuda de solicitações pendentes:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

Agora essas variáveis têm nomes mais legíveis:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

Com Ctrl+H foi feita uma pesquisa no texto para encontrar "pending_" e substituir essa entrada por "pressed_pending_", a fim de todas essas variáveis serem renomeadas em todo o código do EA em que as encontramos.



Na função PressButtonEvents() para processar pressionamentos de botão no EA existem blocos de código do mesmo tipo para definir condições de ativação para objetos recém-criados de solicitações de negociação pendentes:

if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) {

Para reduzir a quantidade de código escrito, todos esses blocos de código recorrentes devem ser colocados numa função separada que utilizará os parâmetros necessários para definir as condições de ativação dos objetos-solicitações pendentes.

Escrevemos a função a seguir:

void SetPReqCriterion( const uchar id, const double price_activation, const ulong time_activation,ENUM_BUTTONS button,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comp_type, const double price_curr, const datetime time_curr) { double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (button)+ "_PRICE" )) { engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_activation,comp_type,price_curr); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (button)+ "_TIME" )) { engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,time_activation,EQUAL_OR_MORE,time_curr); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), ", ID #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } }

À função são transferidos o identificador do novo objeto-solicitação pendente, o preço e a hora de ativação da solicitação, a constante de nome do botão pressionado, o tipo de comparação e o preço e a hora atuais.

Além disso, dependendo do nome do botão pressionado, no objeto-solicitação são definidas suas condições de ativação e é exibida uma mensagem no log sobre a adição de condições de ativação à solicitação pendente.

Agora na função PressButtonEvents() substituímos os blocos de código do mesmo tipo, mencionados acima, pela chamada de nova função para definir as condições de ativação das solicitações pendentes, e, ao mesmo tempo, adicionamos o pressionamento dos botões de fechamento de posições:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending order BuyStopLimit" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

Todos os blocos de código substituídos e os novos adicionados estão amplamente comentados, e acho que tudo está claro.

Em qualquer caso, na discussão do artigo podem ser tiradas todas as dúvidas que surgirem.



Compilemos o EA e testemos a operação de solicitações pendentes para vários tipos de fechamento de posições (parcial, completa e mediante posição oposta). Para fazer isso, iniciamos o EA no testador visual e executamos as seguintes operações:



abrimos uma posição de venda e criamos uma solicitação pendente para fechar parte dessa posição segundo o valor do preço;

após o fechamento parcial de uma posição curta, abrimos uma posição de compra e criamos uma solicitação pendente para fechar essa posição com uma posição oposta, ou seja, para encerramento mediante uma posição curta semi-fechada segundo o valor do preço;

após fechar parte da posição longa com a posição oposta de venda, criamos uma nova solicitação pendente para fechar completamente a posição longa com a condição de que a solicitação seja ativada segundo o tempo.



Como podemos ver no exemplo, todas as solicitações são processadas de acordo com as condições especificadas e são excluídas após sua ativação.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver o conceito de solicitações de negociação pendentes e implementaremos a remoção de ordens pendentes e a modificação de ordens e posições por condições.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

Artigos desta série:

Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados e primeiros resultados

Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios

Parte 3. Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação

Parte 4. Eventos de Negociação. Conceito

Parte 5. Classes e coleções de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa

Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting

Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem stoplimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — preparação dos dados

Parte 10. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes

Parte 11. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — eventos de encerramento de posição

Parte 12. Implementação da classe de objeto "conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta

Parte 13. Eventos do objeto conta

Parte 14. O objeto símbolo

Parte 15. Coleção de objetos-símbolos

Parte 16. Eventos de coleção de símbolos

Parte 17. Interatividade de objetos de biblioteca

Parte 18. Interatividade do objeto-conta e quaisquer de outros objetos da biblioteca

Parte 19. Classe de mensagens de biblioteca

Parte 20. Criação e armazenamento de recursos de programas

Parte 21 Classes de negociação - objeto base de negociação multiplataforma

Parte 22. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, controle de restrições

Parte 23. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, controle de parâmetros válidos

Parte 24. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, correção automática de parâmetros errados

Parte 25. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, processamento de erros retornados pelo servidor de negociação

Parte 26. Trabalho com ordens pendentes, primeira implementação (abertura de posições)

Parte 27. Trabalho com ordens pendentes, posicionamento de ordens pendentes Parte 28. Trabalho com ordens pendentes de negociação - fechamento, exclusão, modificações

Parte 29. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, classes de objetos-ordens

Parte 30. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, gerenciamento de objetos-ordens

Parte 31. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, abertura de posições por condições

Parte 32. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, posicionando ordens pendentes por condições



