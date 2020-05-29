Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 35): El objeto "Barra" y la lista de serie temporal del símbolo

Contenido

Partiendo de este artículo, vamos a comenzar un nuevo apartado en la descripción de la biblioteca para la escritura cómoda de programas para los terminales MetaTrader5 y 4. La primera serie de artículos (34 partes) la dedicamos al desarrollo del concepto de los objetos de la bibilioteca y sus interacciones. Usando como base el desarrollo de dicho concepto, creamos una funcionalidad para trabajar con la cuenta: su estado actual y su historia.

En el momento actual, la biblioteca posee la siguiente funcionalidad:

sabe buscar, clasificar y comparar los datos de cualquier orden o posición,

ofrece acceso rápido y cómodo a cualquier propiedad de las órdenes y posiciones,

monitorea cualquier evento que suceda en la cuenta,

permite obtener y comparar los datos de la cuenta y los símbolos,

reacciona a los cambios de las propiedades de todos los objetos disponibles en nuestras bases de datos (colecciones) y envía notificaciones al programa sobre los eventos registrados por él.

Asimismo, podemos indicar a la biblioteca a qué eventos debe reaccionar, para luego enviar notificaciones sobre estos cuando sucedan.

Además, hemos organizado el trabajo con las funciones comerciales de los terminales, y también desarrollado nuevos tipos de solicitudes coemrciales: las solicitudes comerciales pendientes, que nos permitirán en el futuro, y directamente desde nuestro propio programa, crear su lógica de comportamiento en determinadas condiciones comerciales. Asimismo, las solicitudes comerciales pendientes ofrecen un amplio conjunto de posibilidades a la hora de crear nuevos tipos de órdenes pendientes.

Todo esto y mucho más ha sido creado y descrito en la anterior serie sobre la creación de la biblioteca.



En la segunda serie de descripción de la biblioteca se analizarán muchos aspectos sobre el trabajo con los datos de precios, los gráficos de los símbolos, las profundidades de mercado, los indicadores, etcétera. En general, la nueva serie de artículos está dedicada al desarrollo de la funcionalidad de la biblioteca para acceder, buscar, comparar y clasificar rápidamente cualquier matriz de datos de precio, así como los objetos para su guardado y sus fuentes.



Concepto

En los primeros artículos, ya explicamos de construcción del dispositivo de los objetos de la biblioteca, además de su método de guardado y el trabajo con los mismos. Hoy, repetiremos brevemente los principios básicos de la construcción y el guardado de los objetos de la biblioteca.

Cualquier conjunto de datos del mismo tipo se puede presentar como una lista de objetos con propiedades del mismo tipo e inherentes a estos datos. Es decir, cada objeto de la lista de objetos de un mismo tipo tiene el mismo conjunto de propiedades, pero distintos en cuanto a su valor en cada uno de los objetos del mismo tipo de la lista clasificada.

Cada una de estas listas, que guarda un conjunto de objetos de un mismo tipo, se puede clasificar según cualquiera de las propiedades que poseen los obejtos de la lista.

Las propiedades de un objeto tienen tres tipos principales: entero, real y string.

Guardando esos objetos en lista clasificadas, podemos encontrar rápidamente cualquiera de los objetos, obtner de ellos cualquier dato y usarlos en nuestros programas.

Casi todos los objetos de la biblioteca tienen la posibilidad de monitorear por sí mismos sus propiedades: el cambio de las mismas en una magnitud determinada, que se puede asignar a cada objeto que nos interese. Cuando las propiedades del objeto cambian en la magnitud establecida, el objeto monitoreado envía por sí mismo un mensaje al programa de control informando de que se ha alcanzado su valor umbral establecido para el seguimiento.



El principal de todos los objetos de la biblioteca es el objeto básico de la biblioteca estándar, suministrado junto con la plataforma comercial, mientras que la lista de objetos (colección de objetos) supone una matriz dinámica de punteros a los ejemplares de la clase CObject y sus clases herederas de la Biblioteca Estándar.

En esta ocasión, vamos a crear el objeto "Barra", que guardará toda la información inherente a las barras en el gráfico del símbolo, así como la lista con todos los objetos de barra para el mismo símbolo y marco temporal.

Cada barra del gráfico del símbolo tiene un determinado conjunto de parámetros, descrito en la estructura MqlRates:

hora de comienzo del periodo

precio de apertura

mayor precio en el periodo

menor precio en el periodo

precio de cierre

volumen de ticks

spread

volumen bursátil



Aparte de estas propiedades básicas para el objeto de barra, podemos asignarle propiedades adicionales directamente al crear el objeto:

El año al que pertenece la barra.

El mes al que pertenece la barra.

El día de la semana de la barra.



El número ordinal de la barra en el año.

El día del mes (número).

La hora de la barra.

El minuto de la barra.

El índice de la barra en la serie temporal del símbolo.

El tamaño de la barra (desde High hasta Low).

La parte superior de la vela (Max(Open,Close)).

La parte inferior de la vela (Max(Open,Close)).

El tamaño del cuerpo de la vela (desde la parte superior hasta la inferior del cuerpo de la vela).

El tamaño de la sombra superior de la vela (desde High hasta la parte superior de la vela).

El tamaño de la sombra inferior de la vela (desde la parte inferior de la vela hasta Low).

Todas estas propiedades nos permiten buscar cualquier combinación de barras y velas dentro del intervalo de datos guardado. El intervalo necesario de barras guardadas se establecerá para la lista de objetos de barra. Por defecto, guardaremos en la lista mil barras (o toda la historia de barras disponible para el símbolo, si contiene un número inferior a mil barras u otro intervalo establecido)

El objeto "Barra"

Vamos a crear las enumeraciones de todas las propiedades del objeto de barra. Para ello, abriremos el archivo Defines.mqh, guardado en la ruta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, y añadiremos al final del archivo las enumeraciones del tipo de barra, de las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string del objeto de barra y de los métodos de clasificación de la lista de objetos de barra:

enum ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE { BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH, BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH, BAR_BODY_TYPE_NULL, BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY , }; enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_INDEX = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE { BAR_PROP_OPEN = BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PROP_CLOSE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, }; #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING { BAR_PROP_SYMBOL = (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, }; El tipo de barra puede ser alcista, bajista o cero. Como propiedad aparte del tipo de barra, hemos establecido el tipo de cuerpo de la vela, ya que, para determinar las diferentes formaciones de velas, también se usa en parte el cuerpo de la vela, por eso, el tamaño cero para el cuerpo de una vela no debe considerarse igual a una vela cero: la barra cero posee un precio único para sus cuatro precios OHLC, mientras que una vela con cuerpo cero puede tener sombras, y la ubicación y el tamaño de las sombras de una vela puede tener valor a la hora de determinar las formaciones de vela. Para mostrar las descripciones de las propiedades de las barras y algunos otros mensajes de la biblioteca, necesitaremos nuevos mensajes de texto.

Vamos a añadir al archivo Datas.mqh, guardado en la ruta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh, los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_PAUSE_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SYNC_DATA , ... MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, ... MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BULLISH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BEARISH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_NULL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA , }; y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos: { "Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок" , "Out of range of error codes return code" }, { "Не удалось создать объект \"Пауза\"" , "Failed to create \"Pause\" object" } , { "Не удалось создать объект \"Бар\"" , "Failed to create \"Bar\" object" } , { "Не удалось синхронизировать данные с сервером" , "Failed to sync data with server" } , ... { "Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня" , "Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used" }, { "Январь" , "January" } , { "Февраль" , "February" } , { "Март" , "March" } , { "Апрель" , "April" } , { "Май" , "May" } , { "Июнь" , "June" } , { "Июль" , "July" } , { "Август" , "August" } , { "Сентябрь" , "September" } , { "Октябрь" , "October" } , { "Ноябрь" , "November" } , { "Декабрь" , "December" } , { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, ... { "Добавлены условия активации отложенного запроса" , "Pending request activation conditions added" }, { "Не удалось получить данные бара" , "Failed to get bar data" } , { "Не удалось получить данные таймсерии" , "Failed to get timeseries data" } , { "Не удалось добавить объект-бар в список" , "Failed to add bar object to list" } , { "Бар" , "Bar" } , { "Таймфрейм" , "Timeframe" } , { "Спред" , "Spread" } , { "Тиковый объём" , "Tick volume" } , { "Биржевой объём" , "Real volume" } , { "Время начала периода" , "Period start time" } , { "Год" , "Year" } , { "Месяц" , "Month" } , { "Порядковый номер дня в году" , "Sequence day number in a year" } , { "День недели" , "Day of week" } , { "День месяца" , "Day of month" } , { "Час" , "Hour" } , { "Минута" , "Minute" } , { "Индекс в таймсерии" , "Timeseries index" } , { "Наивысшая цена за период" , "Highest price for the period" } , { "Наименьшая цена за период" , "Lowest price for the period" } , { "Размер свечи" , "Candle size" } , { "Размер тела свечи" , "Candle body size" } , { "Размер верхней тени свечи" , "Candle upper shadow size" } , { "Размер нижней тени свечи" , "Candle lower shadow size" } , { "Верх тела свечи" , "Top of candle body" } , { "Низ тела свечи" , "Bottom of candle body" } , { "Бычий бар" , "Bullish bar" } , { "Медвежий бар" , "Bearish bar" } , { "Нулевой бар" , "Zero bar" } , { "Свеча с нулевым телом" , "Candle with zero body" } , { "Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetAmountUsedData()" , "First you need to set required amount of data using SetAmountUsedData()" } , }; En el archivo de funciones de servicio DELib.mqh, ubicado en la dirección \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, añadimos la función que retorna la denominación del mes, y la función que retorna la descripción del marco temporal: string MonthDescription( const int month) { return ( month== 1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY) : month== 2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY) : month== 3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH) : month== 4 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL) : month== 5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY) : month== 6 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE) : month== 7 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY) : month== 8 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST) : month== 9 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER) : month== 10 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER) : month== 11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER) : month== 12 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER) : ( string )month ); } string TimeframeDescription( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ); } A continuación, transmitimos el número del mes a la función que retorna la denominación del mes, y, de acuerdo con el número, retornamos su descripción de texto. Transmitimos el marco temporal a la función que retorna la denominación del marco temporal, y después extraemos de la representación textual del valor de la enumeración del marco temporal la subcadena que va desde la posición 7 hasta el final de la línea. El resultado obtenido se retorna en forma de texto. De esta forma, por ejemplo, se extrae el valor H1 de la representación textual del marco temporal de una hora PERIOD_H1.

Para guardar las clases de los objetos de barra, crearemos una nueva carpeta en el directorio de objetos de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\, y en ella, el nuevo archivo Bar.mqh de la clase CBar. Vamos a echar un vistazo al listado del cuerpo de la clase, y después a la implementación de sus métodos: #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CBar : public CObject { private : MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; int m_digits; string m_period_description; long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType( void ) const ; double CandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .Low()); } double BodySize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyHigh()- this .BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyLow()- this .Low()); } double BodyHigh( void ) const { return :: fmax ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double BodyLow( void ) const { return :: fmin ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } int TimeYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.min; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CBar *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBar* compared_bar) const ; CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates); ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period ( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } long Index( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX); } double Open( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN); } double High( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH); } double Low( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW); } double Close( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE); } double Size( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE); } double SizeBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY); } double TopBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP); } double BottomBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM); } double SizeShadowUp( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP); } double SizeShadowDown( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); }; Como repaso del material anteriormente visto, vamos a analizar brevemente la composición de la clase. En la sección privada de la clase, se ubican: Tres matrices en las que se guardan las propiedades correspondientes del objeto de barra: de tipo entero, real y string.

Los métodos que calculan el verdadero índice de la propiedad del objeto en la matriz correspondiente.

Los métodos que calculan y retornan las propiedades adicionales del objeto de barra. En la sección pública de la clase, se ubican: Los métodos que registran en las matrices de las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string el valor transmitido de la propiedad del objeto.

Los métodos que retornan desde las matrices el valor de la propiedad de tipo entero, real y string solicitada.

Los métodos virtuales que retornan para cada una de las propiedades la bandera de soporte de esta propiedad por parte del objeto. Los métodos han sido pensados para implementar el objeto de barra en los objetos descendientes, y deberán retornar false si el objeto heredero no da soporte a la propiedad indicada. En el objeto "Barra", todas las propiedades tienen soporte, y los métodos retornan true. Ya discutimos la construcción completa de los objetos de la biblioteca en el primer artículo, por lo que aquí nos limitaremos a analizar brevemente la implementación de los demás métodos de la clase. La clase tiene tres constructores: 1. El constructor por defecto sin parámetros sirve para realizar la declaración simple del objeto de clase y asignar posteriormente los parámetros necesarios al objeto creado. 2. El primer constructor paramétrico obtiene tres parámetros: el símbolo, el marco temporal y el índice de la barra, y ya sobre su base, obtiene de la serie temporal todas las propiedades del objeto de barra a través de la primera forma de la función CopyRates(): CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { MqlRates rates_array[1]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 || !:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } Este constructor sirve para obtener una sola vez los datos de la serie temporal justo al crear un objeto de barra. 3. El segundo constructor paramétrico sirve para crear un objeto de barra a partir de una matriz de estructuras MqlRates ya preparada.

Es decir, se presupone la pasada en un ciclo por la matriz de estructuras MqlRates y la creación del objeto según el índice de esta matriz: CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); } Aquí, transmitimos al constructor el enlace a la estructura MqlRates, aparte del símbolo, el marco temporal y el índice. Usando como base precisamente estos datos, creamos el objeto de barra. El método virtual Compare() ha sido pensado para comparar dos objetos según la propiedad establecida. Está definido en la clase del objeto básico de la biblioteca estándar CObject, y debe retornar cero si los valores son iguales, y 1/-1 si uno de los valores comparados es mayor/menor. Para realizar la búsqueda y la clasificación, en el método se usa el Search() de la Biblioteca Estándar, que debe redefinirse en las clases herederas: int CBar::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBar *bar_compared=node; if (mode<BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=bar_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=bar_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=bar_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } El método para determinar dos objetos de barra idénticos compara dos objetos de barra y retorna true solo cuando todos los campos en los objetos comparados son iguales: bool CBar::IsEqual(CBar *compared_bar) const { int beg= 0 , end=BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_bar.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_bar.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_bar.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; } Método para establecer el símbolo, el marco temporal y el índice de un objeto de barra en la serie temporal: void CBar::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); } Aparte de establecer las tres propiedades enumeradas, el método estblece el número de dígitos decimales tras la coma en el valor del precio del símbolo en la variable m_digits, así como la descripción textual del marco temporal en la variable m_period_description: basta con indicarlos una vez al crear el objeto de barra. El método para establecer todos los parámetros del objeto de barra simplimente registra en las propiedades del objeto los valores de la estructura MqlRates transmitida al método, y también calcula los parámetros de las propiedades adicionales del objeto con la ayuda de los métodos correspondientes: void CBar::SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, this .TimeYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, this .TimeMonth()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, this .TimeDayOfYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, this .TimeDayOfWeek()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, this .TimeDay()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, this .TimeHour()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, this .TimeMinute()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, this .BodySize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, this .BodyHigh()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, this .BodyLow()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, this .ShadowUpSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, this .ShadowDownSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE, this .BodyType()); } Método que muestra en el diario las descripciones de todas las propiedades del objeto de barra: void CBar:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); } Mostramos en tres ciclos por las matrices de las propiedades del objeto las descripciones de cada propiedad siguiente. Si una propiedad no tiene soporte, no se mostrará en el diario si el parámetro de entrada del método full_prop tiene el valor false (por defecto).

Método que muestra en el diario la descripción breve del objeto de barra: void CBar::PrintShort( void ) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); string params= ( :: TimeToString ( this .Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", " + "O: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Open(),dg)+ ", " + "H: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .High(),dg)+ ", " + "L: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Low(),dg)+ ", " + "C: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Close(),dg)+ ", " + "V: " +( string ) this .VolumeTick()+ ", " + ( this .VolumeReal()> 0 ? "R: " +( string ) this .VolumeReal()+ ", " : "" )+ this .BodyTypeDescription() ); :: Print ( this .Header(), ": " ,params); } El método muestra la descripción de la barra en el formato Bar "SYMBOL" H4[INDEX]: YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS, O: X.XXXXX, H: X.XXXXX, L: X.XXXXX, C: X.XXXXX, V: XXXX, BAR_TYPE Por ejemplo: Barra "EURUSD" H4[ 6 ]: 2020.02 . 06 20 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09749 , H: 1.09828 , L: 1.09706 , C: 1.09827 , V: 3323 , Barra alcista Método que muestra en el diario la denominación breve de la barra: string CBar::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR)+ " \"" + this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL)+ "\" " + TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD))+ "[" +( string ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX)+ "]" ); } Muestra la denominación de la barra en el formato Bar "SYMBOL" H4[INDEX] Por ejemplo: Barra "EURUSD" H4[ 6 ] Método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad de tipo entero del objeto de barra: string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_INDEX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : "" ); } Transmitimos la propiedad de tipo entero, y dependiendo de su valor, se retornará su descripción textual, establecida en el archivo Datas.mqh. Los métodos que retornan las descripciones de las propiedades de tipo real y string del objeto de barra están construidos de forma análoga al método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad de tipo entero del objeto de barra:

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==BAR_PROP_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==BAR_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); } Método que retorna el tipo de barra: ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE CBar::BodyType( void ) const { return ( this .Close()> this .Open() ? BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH : this .Close()< this .Open() ? BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH : ( this .ShadowUpSize()+ this .ShadowDownSize()== 0 ? BAR_BODY_TYPE_NULL : BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY ) ); } Aquí todo es muy sencillo: si el precio de cierre de la barra es superior al de apertura, se tratará de una barra alcista, , si el precio de cierre de la barra es inferior al de apertura, se tratará de una barra bajista. Por otro lado, si ambas sombras de la vela son igual a cero, se tratará de una barra con cuerpo cero, de lo contrario, se tratará de una barra cero.

Método que retorna la descripción del tipo de barra: string CBar::BodyTypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .BodyType()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BULLISH) : this .BodyType()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BEARISH) : this .BodyType()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_NULL) ); } Dependiendo del tipo de barra, el método retorna su descripción de texto escrita en el archivo Datas.mqh.

La clase de objeto "Barra" está preparada. Ahora, podemos crear un objeto de barra para cada barra requerida de la serie temporal necesaria. Pero, por sí mismo, no puede darnos ninguna ventaja significativa respecto a la obtención habitual de datos con la ayuda de una solicitud de barra de la serie temporal a través de CopyRates(). Para que podamos operar tranquilamente y como queramos con los datos de la serie temporal, deberemos crear una lista con los objetos de barra correspondientes a la serie temporal necesaria, y en el número requerido. Entonces, ya podremos analizar los datos de la lista y buscar en ella toda la información necesaria para el análisis. Y esto significa que deberemos crear una lista de serie temporal en la que se guardarán los objetos de barra.

Aparte de ello, deberemos conocer el momento y registrar el hecho de la apertura de una nueva barra, para añadir el siguiente objeto de barra a la lista, y siempre tener a mano un instrumento que nos dé una señal sobre la apertura de una nueva barra en cualquier símbolo y marco temporal, sea cual sea la cantidad de estos últimos. Antes de crear la lista para guardar los objetos de barra, escribiremos la clase "Nueva barra", dado que el objeto de esta clase será una de las propiedades de la lista de barras. El objeto "Nueva barra" Para determinar el hecho de la apertura de una nueva barra, bastará con comparar la hora de apertura de la barra actual con su hora pasada de apertura registrada. Si estas horas no coinciden, se confirmará el hecho de la apertura de una nueva barra. En este caso, deberemos guardar la nueva hora de apertura como hora pasada para realizar la siguiente comparación: NewBar = false ; if (PrevTime != Time) { NewBar = true ; PrevTime = Time; } Esta variante mostrará una vez el evento de apertura de una nueva barra, y todos los comandos posteriores se ejecutarán ya en la nueva barra. Pero, en ocasiones, necesitaremos ejecutar determinados comandos precisamente después del evento "Nueva barra", y este evento deberá resultar actual hasta que todos los comandos sean ejecutados. Para ello, deberemos ejecutar todos los comandos que debían ser obligatoriamente finalizados en el momento del surgimiento de una nueva barra, hasta asignarle el nuevo valor a la hora anterior: NewBar = false ; if (PrevTime != Time) { NewBar = true ; PrevTime = Time; } De esta forma, la primera variante puede ser ejecutada como una función independiente que retorna la bandera de apertura de una nueva barra. La segunda variante en la ejecución presentada, debe encontrarse entre los componentes del manejador OnTick(), preferiblemente al principio del mismo, para que se activen en primer lugar todos los comandos que deben ser ejecutados en el momento que surge una nueva barra, y ya después todo los demás, que se ejecutan siempre. En el caso más sencillo, esto es suficiente para controlar una nueva barra.

Pero, para las necesidades de la biblioteca, esto no será suficiente: necesitaremos una determinación aparte de la nueva barra para cada símbolo y marco temporal.

Además, para las dos variantes mencionadas: el control automático y el guardado de la hora para el símbolo y marco temporal establecidos (el retorno de la bandera del evento "Nueva barra" por separado para cada símbolo y marco temporal), el control de la hora para el símbolo y marco temporal establecidos con gestión manual del guardado de su nuevo valor

(se determina el hecho del evento "Nueva barra" y se ofrece al usuario determinar cuándo guardar la nueva hora para el posterior control de la siguiente nueva barra por separado para cada símbolo y marco temporal). Otro punto de importancia abarca la siguiente particularidad: no se recomienda recurrir desde los indicadores a las funciones de actualización de las series temporales en el caso de que los datos se soliciten en el símbolo y marco temporal actuales. Esta solicitud, con bastante probabilidad, puede provocar un clinch, dado que la actualización de los datos históricos se realiza en el mismo flujo en el que funciona el indicador. Por eso, debemos comprobar obligatoriamente para las solicitudes desde los indicadores "si estamos tratando de obtener los datos de las series temporales desde el símbolo y marco temporal actuales", y si es así, deberemos usar para cada solicitud otros métodos, como la obtención con la ayuda de SeriesInfoInteger() y otras funciones que retornan los datos de las series, y que inician la carga parcial de la historia al recurrir a las mismas.

También existe este método, y es bastante sencillo: En los indicadores, en los parámetros OnCalculate(), ya existen las variables predeterminadas que necesitamos: int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) rates_total — tamaño de la historia disponible en las series temporales (análogo de la función Bars() sin parámetros),

— tamaño de la historia disponible en las series temporales (análogo de la función Bars() sin parámetros), prev_calculated — cantidad de datos ya calculados en la llamada anterior,

— cantidad de datos ya calculados en la llamada anterior, time[] — matriz de serie temporal con los datos sobre la hora de las barras.

En los indicadores, podemos monitorear los cambios de los datos históricos con la ayuda de cálculos sencillos:

si (rates_total - prev_calculated) es mayor a 1, esto indicará la carga parcial de la historia, por lo que el indicador deberá ser completamente deribujado,

si (rates_total - prev_calculated) es igual a 1, esto indicará la apertura de una nueva barra en el símbolo-marco temporal actual.

en su estado habitual, en cada nuevo tick, el valor de la expresión (rates_total - prev_calculated) es igual 0. En los indicadores para el símbolo y marco temporal actuales, para determinar una nueva barra e indicar su hora, transmitiremos a los métodos de clase la hora de la barra de la matriz time[], mientras que en el resto de los casos obtendremos la hora dentro de los métodos de la clase.

Vamos a crear en la carpeta de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\ el nuevo archivo NewBarObj.mqh de la clase CNewBarObj: #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict class CNewBarObj { private : string m_symbol ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe ; datetime m_new_bar_time ; datetime m_prev_time ; datetime m_new_bar_time_manual ; datetime m_prev_time_manual ; datetime GetLastBarDate( const datetime time); public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_prev_time_manual= this .GetLastBarDate(time); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period ( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } datetime TimeNewBar( void ) const { return this .m_new_bar_time; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time); bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time); CNewBarObj( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_timeframe(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()), m_prev_time( 0 ),m_new_bar_time( 0 ), m_prev_time_manual( 0 ),m_new_bar_time_manual( 0 ) {} CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); }; Parece que aquí todo es bastante sencillo:

en la sección privada, se declaran las variables de miembro de clase para guardar el símbolo y el marco temporal para los cuales el objeto determinará el evento "Nueva barra",

las variables para guardar la hora de apertura de una nueva barra y la hora de apertura pasada están separadas para la gestión temporal automática y la manual (ya hemos mencionado antes para qué son necesarias).

El método GetLastBarDate() retorna la hora de apertura de la nueva barra, y lo veremos más adelante.

En la sección pública de la clase, se declara e implementa el método para guardar la hora de la nueva barra como hora anterior para la gestión temporal manual SaveNewBarTime(), que permite al usuario de la biblioteca guardar por sí mismo la hora de la nueva barra después de que finalicen todas las acciones necesarias en la nueva barra.

Los demás métodos hablan por sí solos, así que no vamos a describirlos aquí. En la clase, se implementan dos constructores. El primero de ellos no tiene parámetros: en su lista de inicialización se registran el símbolo y el marco temporal actual y se resetean todos los valores de tiempo de la nueva barra y la hora de apertura pasada de la barra. Después de crear este objeto, deberemos llamar por nosotros mismos a los métodos para establecer el símbolo y el marco temporal necesarios para crear el objeto de clase.

El segundo constructor es paramétrico, y se le transmiten directamente el símbolo y el marco temporal necesarios: CNewBarObj::CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : m_symbol(symbol),m_timeframe(timeframe) { this .m_prev_time= this .m_prev_time_manual= this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_new_bar_time_manual= 0 ; } En su lista de incialización, se establecen el símbolo y el marco temporal transmitidos en los parámetros del objeto de clase creado, y después se asignan valores cero a todas las variables de tiempo en el cuerpo de la clase. Método que retorna la bandera de apertura de una nueva barra con la gestión temporal automática: bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBar( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if ( this .m_prev_time== 0 && this .m_new_bar_time== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time!=tm) { this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return true ; } return false ; } El método retorna true una sola vez con cada apertura de una nueva barra en el símbolo y el marco temporal establecidos para el objeto. Método que retorna la bandera de apertura de una nueva barra con la gestión temporal manual: bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if ( this .m_prev_time_manual== 0 && this .m_new_bar_time_manual== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time_manual= this .m_prev_time_manual=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time_manual!=tm) { this .m_new_bar_time=tm; return true ; } return false ; } A diferencial del método con gestion temporal automática, este método no registra en la variable que guarda la hora pasada de la barra el valor de la hora actual de apertura de una nueva barra. Esto nos permite enviar cada vez en un nuevo tick (después de registrar el evento "Nueva barra") la bandera de apertura de una nueva barra hasta que el propio usuario decida que todas las acciones que deben ser realizadas en la apertura de una nueva barra han sido ejecutadas, y que es necesario guardar la hora de apertura de la nueva barra como barra pasada.

La hora de la nueva barra se transmite a los parámetros de entrada de ambos métodos. A continuación, con la ayuda del método GetLastBarDate(), se decide qué hora utilizar: datetime CNewBarObj::GetLastBarDate( const datetime time) { return ( :: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () ? time : ( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ) ); } Si se trata de un indicador, y el símbolo y el marco temporal del objeto "Nueva barra" coinciden con el símbolo y el marco temporal actuales, se retornará la hora transmitida al método (en los parámetros, esta hora se encuentra en los parámetros OnCalculate(), en la matriz time[], y precisamente desde esta matriz debemos transmitir la hora a los métodos para determinar una nueva barra), de lo contrario, obtendremos la hora de la última barra con la ayuda de SeriesInfoInteger(): en este caso, en lugar de la hora, podremos transmitir cualquier valor.

Para las nuestras actuales necesidades, la clase de objeto "Nueva barra" ya está preparada. Vamos a crear ahora la lista de objetos de barra. La lista de objetos de barra, en esencia, es un fragmento de los datos históricos de las series temporales que se incluyen entre los componentes de MqlRates. ¿Para qué tenemos que crear una lista aparte?

En primer lugar, para tener la posibilidad de realizar rápidamente la clasificación, la búsqueda y la comparación. En segundo lugar, los objetos de barra, cuya cantidad se guardará en la lista, ofrecen, aparte de los campos de la estructura MqlRates, campos adicionales con valores que facilitarán la búsqueda de diferenetes formaciones de velas en el futuro.



La lista de objetos de barra, búsqueda y clasificación

Para la lista de series temporales (lista de objetos de barra), utilizaremos la clase de punteros dinámicos a los ejemplares de la clase CObject y sus herederas de la biblioteca estándar. Hoy, crearemos un objeto de lista único de objetos de barra, en la que se guardarán las barras de una serie temporal sobre un símbolo y marco temporal. En los próximos artículos, usando como base esta lista, crearemos una colección de series temporales de los marcos temporales para cada símbolo aparte utilizado en el programa del usuario. De esta forma, tendremos multitud de colecciones de listas de series temporales del mismo tipo, en las que podremos realizar una búsqueda rápida de la información necesaria para efectuar análisis y comparaciones con otras series de colecciones de series temporales que estén a disposición del usuario en la biblioteca.

Cada lista de objetos de barra tendrá un número de objetos de barra determinado por el usuario (profundidad de la historia). Por defecto, la profundidad de la historia de todas las listas tiene unas dimensiones de 1000 barras. Y cada lista, antes de ser construida, debe considerar el hecho de la sincronización de los datos con el servidor comercial. Cada lista de cada serie temporal tendrá un valor que indique el número de barras disponibles en la historia. Esta magnitud será retornada por la función Bars() sin parámetros. Si ha retornado cero, esto indicará que la historia no ha sido sincronizada todavía, y tendremos que realizar varios intentos con una pequeña espera entre ellos mientras aguardamos la sincronización de los datos con el servidor.



Vamos a crear en el archivo Defines.mqh una macrosustitución que determine la profundidad de la historia utilizada, el número de milisegundos de pausa entre los intentos de sincronización de la historia con el servidor y el número de intentos para la obtención del hecho de la sincronización:



#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 )

Para realizar rápidamente la búsqueda y la clasificación de las listas de colección, ya hemos creado la funcionalidad en la clase CSelect,

descrita en la carpeta de funciones de servicio y clases \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ en el archivo Select.mqh.



Añadimos a la clase los métodos para realizar la búsqueda y la clasificación en las listas de los objetos de barra.

Incluimos en el listado el archivo de la clase del objeto "Barra":

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh"

Añadimos al cuerpo de la clase la definición de los métodos de búsqueda y clasificación según las propiedades del objeto "Barra":

class CSelect { private : template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); };

E implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos añadidos:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBar *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBar *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBar *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CBar *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CBar *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CBar *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Ya hemos visto el funcionamiento de métodos similares en la tercera parte de la anterior serie para la descripción de la biblioteca, por eso no vamos a detenernos aquí: el lector siempre tendrá la posibilidad de repasar el material e intentar analizarlo por sí mismo. Y, claro está, podrá plantear cualquier pregunta en los comentarios al artículo.

Creamos en la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\ el nuevo archivo Series.mqh de la clase CSeries, y le añadimos el archivo de la clase CSelect y las nuevas clases creadas del objeto "Nueva Barra" y el objeto "Barra":

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

A continuación, escribimos en el cuerpo de la clase todas las variables de miembro de clase, y luego declaramos los métodos necesarios:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" class CSeries : public CObject { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; uint m_amount; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return &m_list_series;} CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetAmountUsedData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period ( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } uint AmountUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } uint Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } CBar *GetBarByListIndex( const uint index); CBar *GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index); double Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); datetime Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); int Spread( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } bool SyncData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total); int Create( const uint amount= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 ); };

Tenemos métodos para obtener la lista en todas las clases de colección de los objetos; el desarrollo de estos métodos ya lo analizamos en la tercera parte de la serie anterior.



Vamos a recorrer la lista de los métodos declarados para analizar su implementación.

El primer constructor de la clase no tiene parámetros, y sirve para crear la lista para el símbolo y el marco temporal actuales:



CSeries::CSeries( void ) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ) ; this .m_list_series.Clear() ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX) ; this .SetSymbolPeriod(:: Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) ; }

En la lista de inicialización, reseteamos los valores del número de barras disponibles de la serie temporal, el número de barras guardadas en la lista y la bandera de nivel de sincronización de los datos con el servidor.

A continuación, establecemos el tipo del programa, limpiamos la lista de objetos de barra y le asignamos la bandera de clasificación según el índice de las barras, después de lo cual, establecemos para la lista el símbolo y el marco temporal actuales.

Después de crear la lista de objetos de barra, deberemos establecer necesariamente para ella el número de barras utilizadas con la ayuda del método SetAmountUsedData() o SyncData(), entre cuyos componentes se incluye el método SetAmountUsedData(). Para los indicadores, deberemos transmitir al método como segundo parámetro rates_total.



El segundo constructor de la clase tiene tres parámetros de entrada: el símbolo, el marco temporal y el tamaño de la lista de objetos de barra, y sirve para crear la lista para el símbolo y el marco temporal indicados con la profundidad de historia necesaria:

CSeries::CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ) ; this .m_list_series.Clear() ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX) ; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe) ; this .m_sync= this .SetAmountUsedData(amount, 0 ) ; }

En la lista de inicialización, reseteamos los valores del número de barras disponibles de la serie temporal, el número de barras guardadas en la lista y la bandera de nivel de sincronización de los datos con el servidor.

A continuación, establecemos el tipo del programa, limpiamos la lista de objetos de barra y le asignamos la bandera de clasificación según el índice de las barras,

después de lo cual, establecemos para la lista el símbolo y el marco temporal actuales.

En último lugar, asignamos a la bandera del nivel de sincronización el resultado del funcionamiento del método que establece el número de barras necesarias para la lista de objetos de barra SetAmountUsedData(), a la que se transmite la profundidad de historia necesaria, indicada por el parámetro amount del constructor.

Después de crear la lista de objetos de barra, deberemos controlar desde el programa la sincronización con el servidor, usando el método SyncData().

Método para establecer el símbolo y el marco temporal:

void CSeries::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetPeriod( this .m_timeframe); }

Transmitimos el símbolo y el marco temporal al método, comprobamos que los valores transmitidos sean correctos y establecemos o bien el símbolo y el marco temporal actuales, o bien los transmitidos al método. A continuación, asignamos al objeto "Nueva barra" de la lista de barras el símbolo y el marco temporal que acabamos de guardar en las variables.

Método que establece la cantidad de datos utilizados de la serie temporal para la lista de objetos de barra:

bool CSeries::SetAmountUsedData( const uint amount , const uint rates_total ) { this .m_bars= ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () ? rates_total : :: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe) ); if ( this .m_bars> 0 ) { this .m_amount=(amount== 0 ? :: fmin (SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT, this .m_bars) : :: fmin (amount, this .m_bars)); return true ; } return false ; }

Transmitimos al método la cantidad necesaria de datos para la lista de objetos de barra y el número total de barras de la serie temporal actual (para los indicadores).

A continuación, comprobamos el tipo del programa y elegimos desde dónde recibiremos la cantidad de historia disponible para la variable m_bars : o bien desde el valor transmitido al método (para el indicador en el símbolo y marco temporal actuales), o bien desde el entorno. Después, determinamos qué valor deberá establecerse para la variable m_amount, partiendo de la cantidad de historia disponible y necesaria.



Método que sincroniza los datos del símbolo y el marco temporal con los datos en el servidor:

bool CSeries::SyncData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total) { this .m_sync= this .SetAmountUsedData(amount,rates_total); if ( this .m_sync) return true ; CPause *pause= new CPause(); if (pause== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_PAUSE_OBJ)); return false ; } pause.SetWaitingMSC(PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS); pause.SetTimeBegin( 0 ); int attempts= 0 ; while (attempts<ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC && !:: IsStopped ()) { if (:: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { this .m_sync= this .SetAmountUsedData(amount,rates_total); if ( this .m_sync) break ; } if (pause.IsCompleted()) { pause.SetTimeBegin( 0 ); attempts++; } } delete pause; return this .m_sync; }

La lógica del método se describe en los comentarios al código, por lo que debería resultar comprensible al lector.

Los métodos de creación y actualización de la lista de objetos de barra también han sido comentados con detalle en el listado. Para no ocupar demasiado espacio con su descripción, simplemente los analizaremos por entero. Si el lector tiene cualquier duda al respecto, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

int CSeries::Create ( const uint amount= 0 ) { if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (amount> 0 && this .m_amount!=amount && amount< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetAmountUsedData(amount, 0 )) return 0 ; } MqlRates rates[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , this .m_amount,rates),err= ERR_SUCCESS ; if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<copied; i++) { :: ResetLastError (); CBar* bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,i,rates[i]); if (bar== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_series.Add(bar)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,bar.Header(), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); } } return this .m_list_series.Total(); } void CSeries::Refresh ( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.Add(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } if ( this .m_list_series.Total()> 1 ) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(time); } int index= this .m_list_series.Total()- 1 ; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=time; rates[ 0 ].open=open; rates[ 0 ].high=high; rates[ 0 ].low=low; rates[ 0 ].close=close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

Para crear una lista con series temporales, primero deberemos establecer el tamaño de la historia necesaria y obtener la bandera del nivel de sincronización con el servidor usando el método SyncData(), y ya después llamar el método Create(). Para actualizar los datos de la lista de los objetos de barra, basta con llamar el método Refresh() en cada tick. El propio método determinará el hecho de la apertura de una nueva barra y añadirá el nuevo objeto de barra a la lista de series temporales; además, el objeto de barra más temprano será eliminado de la lista de objetos de barra para que el tamaño de la lista siempre conserve las dimensiones establecidas con la ayuda del método SyncData().

Ahora, necesitaremos obtener de la lista de series temporales los objetos "Barra", para realizar diversas manipulaciones con sus datos. Si hemos asignado a la lista de series temporales la bandera de clasificación según el índice (SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX), la secuencia de ubicación de los objetos de barra en la lista se corresponderá con la ubicación de las barras reales en el serie temporal. Pero si asignamos a la lista otra bandera de clasificación, la secuencia de ubicación de los objetos en la lista ya no se corresponderá con la ubicación de las barras reales en la serie temporal: estas se ubicarán por orden ascendente de acuerdo con el valor de la propiedad según el cual se ha clasificado la lista. Por eso, tenemos dos métodos para seleccionar los objetos de la lista de objetos de barra: el primero retorna un objeto de barra según su índice en la serie temporal, y el segundo retorna un objeto de barra según su índice en la lista de objetos de barra.

Echemos un vistazo a estos dos métodos.



Método que retorna un objeto de barra según su índice en la lista de objetos de barra:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarByListIndex( const uint index) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .m_list_series.Total()-index- 1 ); }

Transmitimos al método el índice del objeto de barra necesario. El índice transmitido presupone la misma dirección que en la serie temporal: el índice cero indica el último objeto en la lista. Sin embargo, los objetos en la lista se guardan partiendo del índice cero hasta list.Total()-1, es decir, para obtener la última barra de la lista, deberemos solicitarla según el índice list.Total()-1, mientras que para obtener la barra más a la derecha en el gráfico, deberemos solicitarla según el índice 0, aquí existe la indexación inversa.

Por eso, para obtener en el método el índice correcto, este será recalculado: restaremos al tamaño de la lista el número del índice transmitido-1, y retornaremos el objeto de barra según el índice calculado de acuerdo con la dirección de indexación, igual que en la serie temporal.

Método que retorna el objeto de barra según su índice en la serie temporal:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At( 0 ) ); }

Transmitimos al método el índice del objeto de barra necesario. El índice transmitido presupone la misma dirección que en la serie temporal.

Para obtener un objeto con el mismo índice de barra en la serie temporal, deberemos elegirlo según la propiedad BAR_PROP_INDEX. Si en la lista de objetos de barra hay una barra con el mismo índice buscado, en la lista list se encontrará un único objeto: precisamente este retornaremos.

Si no se encuentra un objeto igual, se retornará NULL. Dicho sea de paso, ambos métodos retornarán el valor NULL en caso de error.



Métodos que retornan las propiedades básicas de un objeto de barra de la lista de objetos de barra según el índice:

double CSeries::Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeries::High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeries::Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeries::Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : WRONG_VALUE ); } datetime CSeries::Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CSeries::TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CSeries::RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CSeries::Spread( const uint index , const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=( from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index ) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index) ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Transmitimos a los métodos el índice de la barra y la bandera que indica que el índice solicitado se corresponde (true) con la dirección de indexación que se da en la serie temporal.

Partiendo del valor de esta bandera, obtenemos el objeto de barra o bien con la ayuda del método GetBarBySeriesIndex(), o bien con la ayuda del método GetBarByListIndex(), y después retornamos el valor de la porpiedad solicitada en el método.



Los demás métodos de la clase CSeries que hemos analizado aquí sirven simplemente para establecer o retornar los valores de las variables de miembro de clase.

Para comprobar el funcionamiento de lo que hemos implementado hoy, deberemos hacer que el programa externo sepa de las clases creadas. Para ello, bastará con incluir el archivo de la clase CSeries en el archivo del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" #include "Objects\Series\Series.mqh"

Ahora, podremos determinar en el asesor de prueba la variable con el tipo de la clase CSeries, para crear y usar (en esta implementación no está completa, solo se usa para la simulación) las listas de las series temporales con el número de objetos de barra establecidos. Precisamente eso vamos a comprobar ahora.



Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del último artículo y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part35\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart35.mq5.



Cómo vamos a realizar la simulación...

Crearemos en el asesor dos variables (para la simulación) del objeto de la clase CSeries: una para el marco temporal de un minuto (2 barras), y la segunda, para el actual (10 barras). A continuación, establecemos en el manejador OnInit() todos los parámetros necesarios para ellas y mostramos tres listas:

una lista con todas las barras de la serie temporal actual, clasificada según el tamaño de las velas (desde el High al Low de la barra), y mostramos las descripciones breves de los objetos de barra; una lista con todas las barras de la serie temporal actual, clasificada según el índice de las barras (desde la barra 0 hasta la barra 9), y mostramos las descripciones breves de los objetos de barra; una lista con todas las propiedades del objeto de barra que se corresponde con el índice 1 (barra anterior) de la serie temporal actual, y mostramos la lista completa de todas las propiedades de la barra.



Y en el manejador OnTick(), actualizamos en cada tick ambas series temporales y mostramos en el diario la entrada sobre la apertura de una nueva barra en cada una de las series temporales: en el marco temporal М1 y en el actual. Para la serie temporal actual, al abrir una nueva barra, aparte de mostrar la entrada en el diario, reproducimos el sonido estándar "news.wav".

En la lista de variables globales del asesor, definimos dos variables con el tipo de la clase CSeries: la variable de lista de serie temporal del marco temporal actual y la variable de lista de serie temporal del marco temporal М1:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CEngine engine; CSeries series ; CSeries series_m1 ; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits;

En el manejador OnInit() del asesor, establecemos las propiedades necesarias para ambas variables de los objetos de serie temporal, y mostramos de inmediato toda la información de la lista creada de objetos de barra del marco temporal actual. Para el marco temporal М1, solo tenemos que mostrar un mensaje informando de que la lista se ha creado con éxito:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); series_m1.SetSymbolPeriod( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 ) ; if (series_m1.SyncData( 2 , 0 )) { int total=series_m1.Create( 2 ); if (total> 0 ) Print (TextByLanguage( "Создана таймсерия М1 с размером " , "Created timeseries M1 with size " ),( string )total); } series.SetSymbolPeriod( Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()) ; if (series.SyncData( 10 , 0 )) { int total=series.Create( 10 ); if (total> 0 ) { CArrayObj *list=series.GetList(); CBar *bar= NULL ; Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "Бары, сортированные по размеру свечи от High до Low:" , "Bars sorted by candle size from High to Low:" )); list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { bar=series.GetBarByListIndex(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; bar.PrintShort(); } Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "Бары, сортированные по индексу таймсерии:" , "Bars sorted by timeseries index:" )); list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { bar=series.GetBarByListIndex(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; bar.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_INDEX, 1 ,EQUAL); if (list.Total()== 1 ) { bar=list.At( 0 ); bar. Print (); } } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

En el manejador OnTick(), actualizaremos en cada tick las listas de series temporales de los objetos de la clase CSeries, y en el evento "Nueva barra", mostraremos mensajes sobre este evento para cada una de las dos listas. De forma adicional, reproducimos el sonido del evento de apertura de una nueva barra en el marco temporal actual:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } series.Refresh() ; if (series.IsNewBar( 0 )) { Print ( "New bar on " ,series. Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription(series. Period ()), " " , TimeToString (series.Time( 0 ))); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); } series_m1.Refresh() ; if (series_m1.IsNewBar( 0 )) { Print ( "New bar on " ,series_m1. Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription(series_m1. Period ()), " " , TimeToString (series_m1.Time( 0 ))); } }

Compilamos el asesor y lo iniciamos en el gráfico del símbolo.

En el diario se mostrarán todas las entradas, en primer lugar, sobre la creación de la lista de series temporales para el marco temporal М1 con un número de dos barras; después, se mostrará la lista de barras clasificada según el tamaño de las velas; a continuación, la lista de barras clasificada según el orden de los índices de las barras en la serie temporal, y finalmente, todas las propiedades del objeto de barra con el índice 1 en la serie temporal:

Account 15585535 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 9999.40 USD, 1 : 100 , Demo account MetaTrader 5 Work only with the current symbol. The number of symbols used: 1 Created timeseries M1 with size 2 Bars , sorted by size candle from High to Low: Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 2 ]: 2020.02 . 12 10 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09145 , H: 1.09255 , L: 1.09116 , C: 1.09215 , V: 2498 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 3 ]: 2020.02 . 12 09 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09057 , H: 1.09150 , L: 1.09022 , C: 1.09147 , V: 1773 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]: 2020.02 . 12 11 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09215 , H: 1.09232 , L: 1.09114 , C: 1.09202 , V: 1753 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 9 ]: 2020.02 . 12 03 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09130 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09129 , C: 1.09183 , V: 1042 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 4 ]: 2020.02 . 12 08 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09108 , H: 1.09108 , L: 1.09050 , C: 1.09057 , V: 581 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 8 ]: 2020.02 . 12 04 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09183 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09146 , C: 1.09159 , V: 697 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 5 ]: 2020.02 . 12 07 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09122 , H: 1.09143 , L: 1.09096 , C: 1.09108 , V: 591 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 6 ]: 2020.02 . 12 06 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09152 , H: 1.09159 , L: 1.09121 , C: 1.09122 , V: 366 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 7 ]: 2020.02 . 12 05 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09159 , H: 1.09177 , L: 1.09149 , C: 1.09152 , V: 416 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 0 ]: 2020.02 . 12 12 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09202 , H: 1.09204 , L: 1.09181 , C: 1.09184 , V: 63 , Bearish bar Bars , sorted by timeseries index: Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 9 ]: 2020.02 . 12 03 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09130 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09129 , C: 1.09183 , V: 1042 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 8 ]: 2020.02 . 12 04 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09183 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09146 , C: 1.09159 , V: 697 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 7 ]: 2020.02 . 12 05 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09159 , H: 1.09177 , L: 1.09149 , C: 1.09152 , V: 416 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 6 ]: 2020.02 . 12 06 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09152 , H: 1.09159 , L: 1.09121 , C: 1.09122 , V: 366 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 5 ]: 2020.02 . 12 07 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09122 , H: 1.09143 , L: 1.09096 , C: 1.09108 , V: 591 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 4 ]: 2020.02 . 12 08 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09108 , H: 1.09108 , L: 1.09050 , C: 1.09057 , V: 581 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 3 ]: 2020.02 . 12 09 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09057 , H: 1.09150 , L: 1.09022 , C: 1.09147 , V: 1773 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 2 ]: 2020.02 . 12 10 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09145 , H: 1.09255 , L: 1.09116 , C: 1.09215 , V: 2498 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]: 2020.02 . 12 11 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09215 , H: 1.09232 , L: 1.09114 , C: 1.09202 , V: 1753 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 0 ]: 2020.02 . 12 12 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09202 , H: 1.09204 , L: 1.09181 , C: 1.09184 , V: 63 , Bearish bar ============= The beginning of the event parameter list (Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]) ============= Timeseries index: 1 Type: Bearish bar Timeframe: H1 Spread: 1 Tick volume: 1753 Real volume: 0 Period start time: 2020.02 . 12 11 : 00 : 00 Sequence day number in the year: 042 Year: 2020 Month: February Day of week: Wednesday Day od month: 12 Hour: 11 Minute: 00 ------ Price open: 1.09215 Highest price for the period: 1.09232 Lowest price for the period: 1.09114 Price close: 1.09202 Candle size: 0.00118 Candle body size: 0.00013 Top of the candle body: 1.09215 Bottom of the candle body: 1.09202 Candle upper shadow size: 0.00017 Candle lower shadow size: 0.00088 ------ Symbol : "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]) =============

Ahora, iniciamos el asesor en el modo visual del simulador en el marco temporal М5 y echamos un vistazo a los mensajes del diario del simulador sobre la apertura de nuevas barras:

Como podemos ver, cada quinto mensaje indica la apertura de una nueva barra en М5, y entre estos se encuentran los mensajes sobre la apertura de una nueva barra en М1.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, crearemos la clase de colección de la listas de barras.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

