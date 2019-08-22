Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte X): Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes

Conteúdo

No artigo anterior, nós removemos os erros nos arquivos da biblioteca relacionados às diferenças entre a MQL4 e MQL5, e introduzimos uma coleção do histórico de ordens e posições para MQL4. Neste artigo, nós continuaremos a combinar as linguagens MQL4 e MQL5 na biblioteca e definiremos os eventos de abertura de posições e ativação de ordens pendentes.

A sequência de etapas de melhoria será revertida. Anteriormente, nós introduzimos a funcionalidade seguida pelo EA de teste. Agora, para entender o que precisa ser melhorado, nós precisamos iniciar o EA de teste e ver onde ele funciona e onde ele falha. As coisas que não funcionam são as que devem ser melhoradas.



Para conseguirmos isso, nós vamos utilizar o EA de teste TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 da oitava parte da descrição da biblioteca da pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 e salvá-lo sob o nome de TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 na pasta da MetaTrader 4 \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10.

Vamos tentar compilá-lo. Isso nos leva a 34 erros de compilação. Quase todos eles estão relacionados à ausência das classes de negociação na biblioteca padrão da MQL4:





Vamos para o primeiro erro indicando a ausência do arquivo de inclusão





e consertá-lo — o arquivo deve ser incluído apenas para a MQL5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif

A compilação termina em 33 erros. Moveremos para o primeiro erro novamente, que indica o tipo ausente ao declarar o objeto da classe de negociação CTrade — ele não está presente na MQL4.

Vamos usar a diretiva de compilação condicional como fizemos anteriormente:

CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];

Compilamos. Agora, o objeto 'trade' da classe CTrade tornou-se desconhecido para a MQL4. Corrigimos o problema de maneira semelhante:

#ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Enquadramos todas as instâncias de objetos trade nas diretivas de compilação condicional em todo o código do EA usando a diretiva #else — o código em MQL4 deve ser colocado lá. Vamos usar o primeiro erro de tipo desconhecido trade após fazer as edições e compilações anteriores:

if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else #endif }

Depois de enquadrar todas as instâncias de objeto 'trade' na diretiva de compilação condicional, nós recebemos outro erro indicando que o compilador não pode definir com precisão qual função sobrecarregada chamada deve ser usada devido à falta de parâmetros:





Se nós olharmos atentamente para o código, o motivo da confusão do compilador fica clara:

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ) - 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

Em MQL5, a função tem apenas uma única maneira de chamada:

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

onde o primeiro parâmetro é um ID do gráfico (0 - atual),



enquanto em MQL4, já faz algum tempo que a função tem duas maneiras de chamada. A primeira é a mesma que em MQL5:

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

e a segunda está desatualizada e tem apenas um parâmetro:



int ObjectsTotal ( int type=EMPTY );

Em MQL5, passar 0 como o ID do gráfico para a função (o gráfico atual) não causa contradições e dúvidas, mas em MQL4, o compilador deve usar os parâmetros passados para definir o tipo de chamada. Neste caso, não é possível definir com precisão se passamos o ID do gráfico atual (0) e usamos a primeira maneira de chamada (afinal de contas, os outros dois parâmetros são definidos com seus valores padrão, o que significa que não precisamos passá-los para a função), ou se passamos um índice de janela (ou um tipo de objeto) e usamos a segunda maneira de chamada.



A solução aqui é simples — passamos o índice da subjanela (0 = janela do gráfico principal) como segundo parâmetro:

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

e

void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } }

Agora tudo é compilado sem erros. Antes de iniciar o teste, tenha em mente que o EA não possui funções de negociação em MQL4, pois nós excluímos do código usando as diretivas de compilação condicional, o que significa que nós precisamos adicioná-las.

À medida que nós escrevemos o código para o testador, nós não vamos implementar nenhuma verificação exigida ao negociar em uma conta real/demo, limitando-nos as verificações mínimas.

Como os tickets da ordem e posição, bem como os níveis de preços calculados, são passados na função, tudo o que nós devemos fazer é selecionar uma ordem/posição pelo seu ticket e verificar o tipo e o horário de fechamento. Se o tipo não coincidir com o ticket ou tipo de posição, exibimos a mensagem correspondente e saímos da função com um erro. Se uma ordem for removida ou uma posição for encerrada, exibimos a mensagem e saímos com um erro. Em seguida, chamamos a função de abertura/encerramento/modificação e retornamos o resultado de sua execução.

No final da listagem do arquivo DELib.mqh, escrevemos todas as funções necessárias do testador em MQL4:

#ifdef __MQL4__ bool Buy( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_ASK ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Buy position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool Sell( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_BID ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Sell position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= 0 , const int deviation= 2 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } double price= 0 ; color clr= clrNONE ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_BID ); clr= clrBlue ; } else { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_ASK ); clr= clrRed ; } double vol=(volume== 0 || volume>OrderLots() ? OrderLots() : volume); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderClose(( int )ticket,vol,price,deviation,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket_by,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select the opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Встречная позиция уже закрыта" , "Opposite position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_by=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type_by> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: " , "Error. Opposite position is not a position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type_by), " #" ,ticket_by); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderCloseBy(( int )ticket,( int )ticket_by,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка " , "Could not close position by opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderDelete( const ulong ticket) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ордер уже удалён" , "Order already deleted" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderDelete(( int )ticket,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not delete order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionModify( const ulong ticket, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: " , "Error. Closed position selected for modification: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } #endif

Essas funções são temporárias. Em breve, nós escreveremos as classes de negociação completas para a MQL5 e MQL4 e removeremos essas funções da listagem.



Agora nós precisamos adicionar a chamada das novas funções escritas nos lugares do código do EA que deixamos para chamar as funções de negociação em MQL4. Pressionamos Ctrl+F e digitamos trade na caixa de busca. Assim, nós encontraremos rapidamente as linhas de código onde as chamadas de negociação das funções em MQL4 devem ser definidas.

Implementamos a chamada das funções de negociação em MQL4 onde se faz necessário iniciar com a função PressButtonEvents() para a manipulação de eventos de pressionamento de botão até o final da listagem. O código é bem grande e a seleção da função necessária não é ambígua. Portanto, eu não exibirei o código aqui. Você pode encontrá-lo nos arquivos anexados ao artigo. Nós vamos apenas dar uma olhada como pressionar dois botões — o botão para abrir uma posição Buy e o botão para colocar uma ordem pendente BuyLimit:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else Buy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); #else BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif }

Ao testar o código da biblioteca, eu notei algo estranho: os eventos que a MQL4 vê, sem melhorar o código, são exibidos no diário somente após algum tempo. Depois de me aprofundar no assunto, eu percebi que o motivo está no contador do temporizador da coleção funcionando no timer da CEngine. Nós definimos o atraso mínimo de 16 milissegundos para o contador do timer da coleção que nós desenvolvemos na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca ao criar o objeto básico da biblioteca. No entanto, como nós não trabalhamos com o timer no testador e chamamos o manipulador de biblioteca OnTimer() diretamente da OnTick() para funcionar por ticks, o atraso de 16 milissegundos se transforma em um atraso de 16 ticks. Para corrigir isso, eu modifiquei levemente a classe CEngine, introduzindo o método que retorna a flag do testador e lida com o trabalho no manipulador da OnTimer() no testador, que, por sua vez, é chamado da OnTick() do EA ao trabalhar no testador.

Para realizar as alterações, foram criadas uma variável membro da classe na seção privada e o método que retorna o valor da variável:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

O valor dessa variável de flag do testador é definido no construtor da classe:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #endif }

Verificamos o seu funcionamento no manipulador da OnTimer() da classe CEngine, se o trabalho é realizado no testador ou não, se funciona pelo contador do timer ou pelo tick:



void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if ( counter.IsTimeDone() ) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

Compilamos o EA, iniciamos ele no testador e experimentamos os botões:





As mensagens indicam que a biblioteca vê alguns eventos: definição de uma ordem pendente e a modificação dos parâmetros de ordem e posição. Ele ainda não pode ver outros eventos.

Vamos lidar com os erros.

Melhorando a biblioteca

monitoramento de alterações na coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios da MQL5

} if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } }

A primeira coisa que nós devemos analisar é por que a biblioteca não vê a remoção de uma ordem pendente.Todos os eventos são monitorados no método da classe de coleção de eventos. Nós estamos interessados nos eventos do histórico da conta. Vamos passar para o método e dar uma olhada no código responsável pelo

A propriedade da ordem que especifica o ID da posição não é preenchido (igual a zero). Depois de encontrar a passagem correta, podemos ver que nós usamos esse recurso para a identificação precisa da remoção de uma ordem pendente (em vez de sua ativação) em MQL5 (em MQL5, se uma ordem foi ativada, levando a um negócio e uma posição, o ID de posição seria igual ao ID da abertura da posição como resultado da ativação da ordem). Em MQL4, esse campo é imediatamente preenchido com o ticket da ordem, o que é incorreto.

Vamos para o construtor da classe abstrata de encerramento da ordem para encontrar a linha da propriedade da ordem contendo o ID da posição:

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderOpenTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderCloseTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdate(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); }

Isso é feito pelo método OrderPositionID(). Como nós podemos ver, em MQL4, o ticket é definido diretamente como o seu ID:

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTicket(); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Inicialmente, o valor 0 deve ser definido lá (sem posição aberta ao remover a ordem). É isso que nós fazemos:

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Compilamos o EA, iniciamos ele no testador e, então, definimos e removemos uma ordem pendente:





Agora, o evento de remoção de uma ordem pendente é monitorado.

Se nós esperarmos pela ativação da ordem pendente, nós veremos novamente que esse evento, assim como uma simples abertura de posição, não é visível para a biblioteca. Vamos definir os motivos.



Como nos lembramos, tudo começa a partir do manipulador da OnTimer() da classe CEngine:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

De acordo com o código, os eventos são gerenciados no método TradeEventsControl(). Em caso de qualquer evento, nós chamamos o método para atualizar os eventos da classe de coleção de eventos CEventsCollection::Refresh():

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Aqui nós enviamos para o método as listas de coleções do histórico e de mercado, as flags de alterações nas coleções, o número de novas ordens do histórico, ordens de mercado ativas e posições, bem como o número de novos negócios. Mas um olhar mais atento revela que, em vez do número de novas posições de mercado, o método recebe o número de novas ordens de mercado que nós não usamos na biblioteca ainda. Este foi um erro meu. Inicialmente, tudo foi desenvolvido para a MQL5, enquanto o número de novas posições deve ser enviado para o método MQL4. Em MQL5, as novas posições são definidas pelo número de negócios. O erro ocorreu quando eu preenchi os dados passados para o método em MQL4. Agora, fica claro por que o método não consegue enxergar as novas posições de mercado.

Vamos consertar isso e resolver outros problema ao longo do caminho:

Ao contrário da MQL5, a MQL4 não possui os recursos para localizar uma ordem que levou à abertura de uma posição. No entanto, nós já temos uma lista de ordens de controle para monitorar as alterações das propriedades de ordens e posições. Nós ainda não limpamos esta lista de dados que são desnecessários. Essa lista nos ajudará a monitorar uma ordem que levou à abertura de uma posição e a identificar o evento — uma ordem à mercado ou uma ativação da ordem pendente.



Adicionamos o método público que retorna a lista de ordens de controle para a coleção de ordens e posições de mercado (classe CMarketCollection no arquivo MarketCollection.mqh):

public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_control; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

Para usarmos os dados da lista, nós precisamos passá-lo ao método Refresh() da classe CEventsCollection.

Para isso, vamos escrever todas as alterações necessárias, que foram descritas acima:



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl() , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Aqui, no método TradeEventsControl() da classe CEngine, nós adicionamos a passagem de mais uma outra lista — a lista de ordens de controle ao método Refresh() da classe CEventsCollection e substituímos a passagem errônea de um número de novas ordens de mercado para o método com a passagem do número de novas posições.

Vamos fazer as correções na definição do método Refresh() no corpo da classe CEventsCollection:

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

e na sua implementação fora do corpo da classe:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) {

O método para atualizar a lista de eventos dos eventos da classe de coleção de eventos ainda está ausente ao manipular o evento de abertura de posição para a MQL4. Nós vamos precisar de alguns métodos para isso.

Para obter a lista de posições abertas, nós devemos ter o método de sua obtenção. Além disso, nós não temos o método para usar a lista de ordens de controle para definir o tipo de ordem, que levou à abertura da posição.

Nós também precisaremos de dois membros privados da classe para armazenar o tipo da ordem de abertura, encontrado na lista de ordens de controle, e o ID da posição. O tipo e o ID devem ser definidos no bloco de código para lidar com os eventos de abertura de posição de mercado para a MQL4.

Adicionamos ele à seção privada da classe:

class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

Implementamos o método para receber a lista de posições abertas fora do corpo da classe:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListPositions( CArrayObj *list ) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL ); return list_positions; }

A lista completa de ordens e posições de mercado é passada ao método e ordenada pelo estado da "posição de mercado". A lista resultante é retornada ao programa que realizou a chamada.

Vamos escrever o método que retorna o tipo da ordem, que levou a abertura de uma posição:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection::GetTypeFirst( CArrayObj* list , const ulong ticket ) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Passamos para o método a lista de ordens de controle e o ticket de uma posição foi aberta recentemente. Em seguida, através de um loop a partir do começo da lista (assumindo que uma ordem pendente foi colocada antes de outras posições abertas, assim, o seu ticket aparece de forma mais rápida), obtemos a ordem de controle da lista e comparamos com o ticket que foi passado para a função. Se o ticket for encontrado, esta ordem serviu de abertura para a posição cujo ticket foi passado para o método — o tipo da ordem é retornado. Se nenhuma ordem com tal ticket for encontrada, é retornado -1.

Agora nós podemos melhorar o tratamento de eventos com as posições para a MQL4.



Adicionamos o tratamento de abertura de posições para a MQL4 ao método que atualiza a lista de eventos:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market); } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

Todas as ações para lidar com a abertura de uma nova posição ou o acionamento de uma ordem pendente para a MQL4 estão descritas nos comentários do código e não precisam de nenhuma explicação adicional.

Agora, vamos para o método CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent() que cria um novo evento e encontra o bloco de código responsável ao criar um evento de abertura de posição para a MQL4 (o início do bloco é marcado nos comentários do código) e suplementar a definição do evento de abertura de posição e os motivos para a sua abertura, bem como adicionar os dados na ordem e o ID da posição correspondentes aos dados da posição em aberto:



if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason =EVENT_REASON_DONE; if ( this .m_type_first >ORDER_TYPE_SELL && this .m_type_first<ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE) { reason =EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, reason ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

Depois de fazer todas as alterações, a biblioteca deve "ver" a abertura de posição e a ativação das ordens pendentes em MQL4.





Teste

Vamos verificar as mudanças aplicadas. Compilamos o TestDoEasyPart10.mq4, iniciamos ele no testador, abrimos e fechamos algumas posições, colocamos algumas ordens pendentes, esperamos até que uma delas seja ativada e verificamos se os níveis de stop e trailing estão ativados (modificando as posições e ordens pendentes). Todos os eventos que a biblioteca "vê" para a MQL4 devem ser exibidos no diário do testador:





Se nós observarmos atentamente o diário do testador, nós podemos ver que a biblioteca ainda não conseguiu visualizar o encerramento de posições. Quando a ordem pendente BuyLimit #3 é acionada, o diário informa que a [BuyLimit #3] está ativada, levando à posição Buy #3. Agora, a biblioteca vê os eventos de ativação da ordem pendente e conhece a ordem que originou a posição. Além disso, nós podemos ver uma leve omissão na função de modificação — o rótulo da ordem pendente BuyStop #1 modificado pelo trailing está em vermelho. Mas a biblioteca vê todos os eventos de modificação de ordem e posição.

Adicionamos as correções às funções de negociação em MQL4 ao testador no arquivo DELib.mqh. Ainda vamos criar uma outra função que retorna o tipo da posição Buy/Sell dependendo do tipo da ordem pendente passada para ele e substituir a verificação do tipo da ordem com a verificação do tipo da ordem pela direção nas linhas que selecionam a cor da seta:

bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=( TypeByPendingDirection(type) == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByPendingDirection ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type ) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Qual é o próximo?

No próximo artigo, nós implementaremos o monitoramento do encerramento de posição e corrigiremos os erros que possam surgir na versão atual de monitoramento de eventos da MQL4. Atualmente, a colocação e remoção de ordens são monitoradas pelo código em MQL5, e pode haver algumas nuances que devem ser levadas em conta ao trabalhar com a MQL4.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.

Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

