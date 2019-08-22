MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte X): Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes

Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte X): Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes

Conteúdo


EA de teste

No artigo anterior, nós removemos os erros nos arquivos da biblioteca relacionados às diferenças entre a MQL4 e MQL5, e introduzimos uma coleção do histórico de ordens e posições para MQL4. Neste artigo, nós continuaremos a combinar as linguagens MQL4 e MQL5 na biblioteca e definiremos os eventos de abertura de posições e ativação de ordens pendentes.
A sequência de etapas de melhoria será revertida. Anteriormente, nós introduzimos a funcionalidade seguida pelo EA de teste. Agora, para entender o que precisa ser melhorado, nós precisamos iniciar o EA de teste e ver onde ele funciona e onde ele falha. As coisas que não funcionam são as que devem ser melhoradas.

Para conseguirmos isso, nós vamos utilizar o EA de teste TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 da oitava parte da descrição da biblioteca da pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 e salvá-lo sob o nome de TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 na pasta da MetaTrader 4 \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10.

Vamos tentar compilá-lo. Isso nos leva a 34 erros de compilação. Quase todos eles estão relacionados à ausência das classes de negociação na biblioteca padrão da MQL4:


Vamos para o primeiro erro indicando a ausência do arquivo de inclusão


e consertá-lo — o arquivo deve ser incluído apenas para a MQL5:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
#ifdef __MQL5__
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#endif 
//--- enums

A compilação termina em 33 erros. Moveremos para o primeiro erro novamente, que indica o tipo ausente ao declarar o objeto da classe de negociação CTrade — ele não está presente na MQL4.

Vamos usar a diretiva de compilação condicional como fizemos anteriormente:

//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
#ifdef __MQL5__
CTrade         trade;
#endif 
SDataButt      butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];

Compilamos. Agora, o objeto 'trade' da classe CTrade tornou-se desconhecido para a MQL4. Corrigimos o problema de maneira semelhante:

//--- setting trade parameters
#ifdef __MQL5__
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage);
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number);
   trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
   trade.SetMarginMode();
   trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO);
#endif 
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Enquadramos todas as instâncias de objetos trade nas diretivas de compilação condicional em todo o código do EA usando a diretiva #elseo código em MQL4 deve ser colocado lá. Vamos usar o primeiro erro de tipo desconhecido trade após fazer as edições e compilações anteriores:

      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit);
         //--- Open Buy position
         #ifdef __MQL5__
            trade.Buy(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp);
         #else 
                                            
         #endif 
        }

Depois de enquadrar todas as instâncias de objeto 'trade' na diretiva de compilação condicional, nós recebemos outro erro indicando que o compilador não pode definir com precisão qual função sobrecarregada chamada deve ser usada devido à falta de parâmetros:


Se nós olharmos atentamente para o código, o motivo da confusão do compilador fica clara:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix)
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;i>=0;i--)
      if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE)
         return true;
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Em MQL5, a função tem apenas uma única maneira de chamada:

int  ObjectsTotal(
   long  chart_id,           // chart ID
   int   sub_window=-1,      // window index
   int   type=-1             // object type     
   );

onde o primeiro parâmetro é um ID do gráfico (0 - atual),

enquanto em MQL4, já faz algum tempo que a função tem duas maneiras de chamada. A primeira é a mesma que em MQL5:

int  ObjectsTotal(
   long  chart_id,           // chart ID
   int   sub_window=-1,      // window index
   int   type=-1             // object type     
   );

e a segunda está desatualizada e tem apenas um parâmetro:

int  ObjectsTotal(
   int   type=EMPTY         // object type     
   );

Em MQL5, passar 0 como o ID do gráfico para a função (o gráfico atual) não causa contradições e dúvidas, mas em MQL4, o compilador deve usar os parâmetros passados para definir o tipo de chamada. Neste caso, não é possível definir com precisão se passamos o ID do gráfico atual (0) e usamos a primeira maneira de chamada (afinal de contas, os outros dois parâmetros são definidos com seus valores padrão, o que significa que não precisamos passá-los para a função), ou se passamos um índice de janela (ou um tipo de objeto) e usamos a segunda maneira de chamada.

A solução aqui é simples — passamos o índice da subjanela (0 = janela do gráfico principal) como segundo parâmetro:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix)
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0,0)-1;i>=0;i--)
      if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE)
         return true;
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

e

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Manage button status                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonsControl(void)
  {
   int total=ObjectsTotal(0,0);
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i);
      if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0)
         continue;
      PressButtonEvents(obj_name);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora tudo é compilado sem erros. Antes de iniciar o teste, tenha em mente que o EA não possui funções de negociação em MQL4, pois nós excluímos do código usando as diretivas de compilação condicional, o que significa que nós precisamos adicioná-las.
À medida que nós escrevemos o código para o testador, nós não vamos implementar nenhuma verificação exigida ao negociar em uma conta real/demo, limitando-nos as verificações mínimas.
Como os tickets da ordem e posição, bem como os níveis de preços calculados, são passados na função, tudo o que nós devemos fazer é selecionar uma ordem/posição pelo seu ticket e verificar o tipo e o horário de fechamento. Se o tipo não coincidir com o ticket ou tipo de posição, exibimos a mensagem correspondente e saímos da função com um erro. Se uma ordem for removida ou uma posição for encerrada, exibimos a mensagem e saímos com um erro. Em seguida, chamamos a função de abertura/encerramento/modificação e retornamos o resultado de sua execução.

No final da listagem do arquivo DELib.mqh, escrevemos todas as funções necessárias do testador em MQL4: 

#ifdef __MQL4__
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MQL4 temporary functions for the tester                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Buy position                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Buy(const double volume,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2)
  {
   string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol);
   double price=0;
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(sym,SYMBOL_ASK,price))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка ","Could not get Ask price. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка ","Failed to open a Buy position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set pending BuyLimit order                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BuyLimit(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2)
  {
   string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка ","Could not place order BuyLimit. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set pending BuyStop order                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BuyStop(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2)
  {
   string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка ","Could not place order BuyStop. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Sell position                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Sell(const double volume,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2)
  {
   string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol);
   double price=0;
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(sym,SYMBOL_BID,price))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка ","Could not get Bid price. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrRed))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка ","Failed to open a Sell position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set pending SellLimit order                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SellLimit(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2)
  {
   string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrRed))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка ","Could not place order SellLimit. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set pending SellStop order                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SellStop(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2)
  {
   string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrRed))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка ","Could not place order SellStop. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close position by ticket                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PositionClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=0,const int deviation=2)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   if(OrderCloseTime()>0)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Позиция уже закрыта","Position already closed"));
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType();
   if(type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   double price=0;
   color  clr=clrNONE;
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)
     {
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(OrderSymbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
      clr=clrBlue;
     }
   else
     {
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(OrderSymbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
      clr=clrRed;
     }
   double vol=(volume==0 || volume>OrderLots() ? OrderLots() : volume);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderClose((int)ticket,vol,price,deviation,clr))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка ","Could not close position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close position by an opposite one                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PositionCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   if(OrderCloseTime()>0)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Позиция уже закрыта","Position already closed"));
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType();
   if(type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket_by,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select the opposite position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   if(OrderCloseTime()>0)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Встречная позиция уже закрыта","Opposite position already closed"));
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_by=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType();
   if(type_by>ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: ","Error. Opposite position is not a position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type_by)," #",ticket_by);
      return false;
     }
   color clr=(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderCloseBy((int)ticket,(int)ticket_by,clr))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка ","Could not close position by opposite position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Remove a pending order by ticket                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PendingOrderDelete(const ulong ticket)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка ","Could not select order. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   if(OrderCloseTime()>0)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ордер уже удалён","Order already deleted"));
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType();
   if(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не ордер: ","Error. Not order: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   color clr=(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderDelete((int)ticket,clr))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка ","Could not delete order. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modify position by ticket                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PositionModify(const ulong ticket,const double sl,const double tp)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType();
   if(type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   if(OrderCloseTime()>0)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: ","Error. Closed position selected for modification: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   color clr=(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderModify((int)ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),sl,tp,0,clr))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка ","Failed to modify position. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modify pending order by ticket                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PendingOrderModify(const ulong ticket,const double price_set,const double sl,const double tp)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка ","Could not select order. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType();
   if(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не ордер: ","Error. Not order: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   if(OrderCloseTime()>0)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: ","Error. Deleted order selected for modification: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   color clr=(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderModify((int)ticket,price_set,sl,tp,0,clr))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка ","Failed to modify order. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#endif

Essas funções são temporárias. Em breve, nós escreveremos as classes de negociação completas para a MQL5 e MQL4 e removeremos essas funções da listagem.

Agora nós precisamos adicionar a chamada das novas funções escritas nos lugares do código do EA que deixamos para chamar as funções de negociação em MQL4. Pressionamos Ctrl+F e digitamos trade na caixa de busca. Assim, nós encontraremos rapidamente as linhas de código onde as chamadas de negociação das funções em MQL4 devem ser definidas.

Implementamos a chamada das funções de negociação em MQL4 onde se faz necessário iniciar com a função PressButtonEvents() para a manipulação de eventos de pressionamento de botão até o final da listagem. O código é bem grande e a seleção da função necessária não é ambígua. Portanto, eu não exibirei o código aqui. Você pode encontrá-lo nos arquivos anexados ao artigo. Nós vamos apenas dar uma olhada como pressionar dois botões — o botão para abrir uma posição Buy e o botão para colocar uma ordem pendente BuyLimit:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handle pressing the buttons                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name)
  {
   //--- Convert the button name into its string ID
   string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix));
   //--- If the button is pressed
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit);
         //--- Open Buy position
         #ifdef __MQL5__
            trade.Buy(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp);
         #else 
            Buy(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp);
         #endif 
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- Get the correct order placement price relative to StopLevel
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending);
         //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- Set BuyLimit order
         #ifdef __MQL5__
            trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp);
         #else 
            BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp);
         #endif 
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop

Ao testar o código da biblioteca, eu notei algo estranho: os eventos que a MQL4 vê, sem melhorar o código, são exibidos no diário somente após algum tempo. Depois de me aprofundar no assunto, eu percebi que o motivo está no contador do temporizador da coleção funcionando no timer da CEngine. Nós definimos o atraso mínimo de 16 milissegundos para o contador do timer da coleção que nós desenvolvemos na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca ao criar o objeto básico da biblioteca. No entanto, como nós não trabalhamos com o timer no testador e chamamos o manipulador de biblioteca OnTimer() diretamente da OnTick() para funcionar por ticks, o atraso de 16 milissegundos se transforma em um atraso de 16 ticks. Para corrigir isso, eu modifiquei levemente a classe CEngine, introduzindo o método que retorna a flag do testador e lida com o trabalho no manipulador da OnTimer() no testador, que, por sua vez, é chamado da OnTick() do EA ao trabalhar no testador.

Para realizar as alterações, foram criadas uma variável membro da classe na seção privada e o método que retorna o valor da variável:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Library basis class                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CEngine : public CObject
  {
private:
   CHistoryCollection   m_history;                       // Collection of historical orders and deals
   CMarketCollection    m_market;                        // Collection of market orders and deals
   CEventsCollection    m_events;                        // Collection of events
   CArrayObj            m_list_counters;                 // List of timer counters
   bool                 m_first_start;                   // First launch flag
   bool                 m_is_hedge;                      // Hedge account flag
   bool                 m_is_tester;                     // Flag of working in the tester
   bool                 m_is_market_trade_event;         // Flag of an account trading event
   bool                 m_is_history_trade_event;        // Flag of an account history trading event
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT     m_acc_trade_event;               // Account trading event
//--- Return counter index by id

public:
   //--- Return the list of market (1) positions, (2) pending orders and (3) market orders
   CArrayObj*           GetListMarketPosition(void);
   CArrayObj*           GetListMarketPendings(void);
   CArrayObj*           GetListMarketOrders(void);
   //--- Return the list of historical (1) orders, (2) removed pending orders, (3) deals, (4) all position market orders by its id
   CArrayObj*           GetListHistoryOrders(void);
   CArrayObj*           GetListHistoryPendings(void);
   CArrayObj*           GetListDeals(void);
   CArrayObj*           GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id);
//--- Reset the last trading event
   void                 ResetLastTradeEvent(void)                       { this.m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); }
//--- Return the (1) last trading event, (2) hedge account flag, (3) flag of working in the tester
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT     LastTradeEvent(void)                      const { return this.m_acc_trade_event;       }
   bool                 IsHedge(void)                             const { return this.m_is_hedge;              }
   bool                 IsTester(void)                            const { return this.m_is_tester;             }
//--- Create the timer counter
   void                 CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong frequency,const ulong pause);
//--- Timer
   void                 OnTimer(void);
//--- Constructor/destructor
                        CEngine();
                       ~CEngine();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O valor dessa variável de flag do testador é definido no construtor da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine constructor                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT)
  {
   this.m_list_counters.Sort();
   this.m_list_counters.Clear();
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE);
   this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif;
   this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER);
   ::ResetLastError();
   #ifdef __MQL5__
      if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
         ::Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError());
   //---__MQL4__
   #else 
      if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
         ::Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError());
   #endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Verificamos o seu funcionamento no manipulador da OnTimer() da classe CEngine, se o trabalho é realizado no testador ou não, se funciona pelo contador do timer ou pelo tick:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine timer                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::OnTimer(void)
  {
//--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections
   int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(counter!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If this is not a tester
         if(!this.IsTester())
           {
            //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events
            if(counter.IsTimeDone())
               this.TradeEventsControl();
           }
         //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick
         else 
           {
            this.TradeEventsControl();
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Compilamos o EA, iniciamos ele no testador e experimentamos os botões:


As mensagens indicam que a biblioteca vê alguns eventos: definição de uma ordem pendente e a modificação dos parâmetros de ordem e posição. Ele ainda não pode ver outros eventos.

Vamos lidar com os erros.

Melhorando a biblioteca

A primeira coisa que nós devemos analisar é por que a biblioteca não vê a remoção de uma ordem pendente.
Todos os eventos são monitorados no método da classe de coleção de eventos CEventsCollection::Refresh(). Nós estamos interessados nos eventos do histórico da conta. Vamos passar para o método e dar uma olhada no código responsável pelo monitoramento de alterações na coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios da MQL5: 
     }
//--- If the event is in the account history
   if(is_history_event)
     {
      //--- If the number of historical orders increased
      if(new_history_orders>0)
        {
         //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only
         CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            Print(DFUN);
            //--- Sort the new list by order removal time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC);
            //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events)
            int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders;
            for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--)
              {
               //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order without a position ID, 
               //--- this is an order removal - set a trading event
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()==0)
                  this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the number of deals increased

A propriedade da ordem que especifica o ID da posição não é preenchido (igual a zero). Depois de encontrar a passagem correta, podemos ver que nós usamos esse recurso para a identificação precisa da remoção de uma ordem pendente (em vez de sua ativação) em MQL5 (em MQL5, se uma ordem foi ativada, levando a um negócio e uma posição, o ID de posição seria igual ao ID da abertura da posição como resultado da ativação da ordem). Em MQL4, esse campo é imediatamente preenchido com o ticket da ordem, o que é incorreto.
Vamos para o construtor da classe abstrata de encerramento da ordem para encontrar a linha da propriedade da ordem contendo o ID da posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closed parametric constructor                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   this.m_ticket=ticket;
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS]                               = order_status;
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC]                                = this.OrderMagicNumber();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET]                               = this.OrderTicket();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN]                            = (long)(ulong)this.OrderOpenTime();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE]                           = (long)(ulong)this.OrderCloseTime();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP]                             = (long)(ulong)this.OrderExpiration();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE]                                 = this.OrderType();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE]                                = this.OrderState();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION]                            = this.OrderTypeByDirection();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID]                          = this.OrderPositionID();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON]                               = this.OrderReason();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET]                    = this.DealOrderTicket();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY]                           = this.DealEntry();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID]                       = this.OrderPositionByID();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC]                        = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC]                       = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE]                          = (long)(ulong)this.PositionTimeUpdate();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC]                      = (long)(ulong)this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC();
   
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)]         = this.OrderOpenPrice();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)]        = this.OrderClosePrice();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)]             = this.OrderProfit();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)]         = this.OrderCommission();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)]               = this.OrderSwap();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)]             = this.OrderVolume();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)]                 = this.OrderStopLoss();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)]                 = this.OrderTakeProfit();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)]     = this.OrderVolumeCurrent();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)]   = this.OrderPriceStopLimit();
   
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)]             = this.OrderSymbol();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)]            = this.OrderComment();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)]             = this.OrderExternalID();
   
//--- Save additional integer properties
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT]                            = this.ProfitInPoints();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM]                          = this.OrderTicketFrom();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO]                            = this.OrderTicketTo();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL]                          = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP]                          = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID]                             = 0;
   
//--- Save additional real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)]        = this.ProfitFull();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Isso é feito pelo método OrderPositionID(). Como nós podemos ver, em MQL4, o ticket é definido diretamente como o seu ID:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return position ID                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long COrder::OrderPositionID(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return ::OrderTicket();
#else
   long res=0;
   switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS))
     {
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION   : res=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER);            break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER      :
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING    : res=::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_ID);                 break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING   :
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER     : res=::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_POSITION_ID); break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL              : res=::HistoryDealGetInteger(m_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID);   break;
      default                             : res=0;                                                    break;
     }
   return res;
#endif
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Inicialmente, o valor 0 deve ser definido lá (sem posição aberta ao remover a ordem). É isso que nós fazemos:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return position ID                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long COrder::OrderPositionID(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return 0;
#else
   long res=0;
   switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS))
     {
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION   : res=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER);            break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER      :
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING    : res=::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_ID);                 break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING   :
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER     : res=::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_POSITION_ID); break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL              : res=::HistoryDealGetInteger(m_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID);   break;
      default                             : res=0;                                                    break;
     }
   return res;
#endif
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Compilamos o EA, iniciamos ele no testador e, então, definimos e removemos uma ordem pendente:


Agora, o evento de remoção de uma ordem pendente é monitorado.

Se nós esperarmos pela ativação da ordem pendente, nós veremos novamente que esse evento, assim como uma simples abertura de posição, não é visível para a biblioteca. Vamos definir os motivos.

Como nos lembramos, tudo começa a partir do manipulador da OnTimer() da classe CEngine:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine timer                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::OnTimer(void)
  {
//--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections
   int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(counter!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If this is not a tester
         if(!this.IsTester())
           {
            //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events
            if(counter.IsTimeDone())
               this.TradeEventsControl();
           }
         //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick
         else 
           {
            this.TradeEventsControl();
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

De acordo com o código, os eventos são gerenciados no método TradeEventsControl(). Em caso de qualquer evento, nós chamamos o método para atualizar os eventos da classe de coleção de eventos CEventsCollection::Refresh():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check trading events                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void)
  {
//--- Initialize the trading events code and flags
   this.m_is_market_trade_event=false;
   this.m_is_history_trade_event=false;
//--- Update the lists 
   this.m_market.Refresh();
   this.m_history.Refresh();
//--- First launch actions
   if(this.IsFirstStart())
     {
      this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT;
      return;
     }
//--- Check the changes in the market status and account history 
   this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent();
   this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent();

//--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it
   int change_total=0;
   CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges();
   if(list_changes!=NULL)
      change_total=list_changes.Total();
   if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0)
     {
      this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes,
                            this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event,
                            this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(),
                            this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals());
      //--- Get the account's last trading event
      this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui nós enviamos para o método as listas de coleções do histórico e de mercado, as flags de alterações nas coleções, o número de novas ordens do histórico, ordens de mercado ativas e posições, bem como o número de novos negócios. Mas um olhar mais atento revela que, em vez do número de novas posições de mercado, o método recebe o número de novas ordens de mercado que nós não usamos na biblioteca ainda. Este foi um erro meu. Inicialmente, tudo foi desenvolvido para a MQL5, enquanto o número de novas posições deve ser enviado para o método MQL4. Em MQL5, as novas posições são definidas pelo número de negócios. O erro ocorreu quando eu preenchi os dados passados para o método em MQL4. Agora, fica claro por que o método não consegue enxergar as novas posições de mercado.
Vamos consertar isso e resolver outros problema ao longo do caminho:
Ao contrário da MQL5, a MQL4 não possui os recursos para localizar uma ordem que levou à abertura de uma posição. No entanto, nós já temos uma lista de ordens de controle para monitorar as alterações das propriedades de ordens e posições. Nós ainda não limpamos esta lista de dados que são desnecessários. Essa lista nos ajudará a monitorar uma ordem que levou à abertura de uma posição e a identificar o evento — uma ordem à mercado ou uma ativação da ordem pendente.


Adicionamos o método público que retorna a lista de ordens de controle para a coleção de ordens e posições de mercado (classe CMarketCollection no arquivo MarketCollection.mqh):

public:
//--- Return the list (1) of all pending orders and open positions, (2) control orders and positions
   CArrayObj*        GetList(void)                                                                       { return &this.m_list_all_orders;                                       }
   CArrayObj*        GetListChanges(void)                                                                { return &this.m_list_changed;                                          }
   CArrayObj*        GetListControl(void)                                                                { return &this.m_list_control;                                          }
//--- Return the list of orders and positions with an open time from begin_time to end_time
   CArrayObj*        GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0);
//--- Return the list of orders and positions by selected (1) double, (2) integer and (3) string property fitting a compared condition
   CArrayObj*        GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj*        GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL)  { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj*        GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
//--- Return the number of (1) new market orders, (2) new pending orders, (3) new positions, (4) occurred trading event flag, (5) changed volume
   int               NewMarketOrders(void)                                                         const { return this.m_new_market_orders;                                      }
   int               NewPendingOrders(void)                                                        const { return this.m_new_pendings;                                           }
   int               NewPositions(void)                                                            const { return this.m_new_positions;                                          }
   bool              IsTradeEvent(void)                                                            const { return this.m_is_trade_event;                                         }
   double            ChangedVolumeValue(void)                                                      const { return this.m_change_volume_value;                                    }
//--- Constructor
                     CMarketCollection(void);
//--- Update the list of pending orders and positions
   void              Refresh(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para usarmos os dados da lista, nós precisamos passá-lo ao método Refresh() da classe CEventsCollection.

Para isso, vamos escrever todas as alterações necessárias, que foram descritas acima:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check trading events                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void)
  {
//--- Initialize the trading events code and flags
   this.m_is_market_trade_event=false;
   this.m_is_history_trade_event=false;
//--- Update the lists 
   this.m_market.Refresh();
   this.m_history.Refresh();
//--- First launch actions
   if(this.IsFirstStart())
     {
      this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT;
      return;
     }
//--- Check the changes in the market status and account history 
   this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent();
   this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent();

//--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it
   int change_total=0;
   CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges();
   if(list_changes!=NULL)
      change_total=list_changes.Total();
   if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0)
     {
      this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes,this.m_market.GetListControl(),
                            this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event,                                  
                            this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(),                                 
                            this.m_market.NewPositions(),this.m_history.NewDeals());                                     
      //--- Get the account's last trading event
      this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui, no método TradeEventsControl() da classe CEngine, nós adicionamos a passagem de mais uma outra lista — a lista de ordens de controle ao método Refresh() da classe CEventsCollection e substituímos a passagem errônea de um número de novas ordens de mercado para o método com a passagem do número de novas posições.

Vamos fazer as correções na definição do método Refresh() no corpo da classe CEventsCollection:

public:
//--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time
   CArrayObj        *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0);
//--- Return the full event collection list "as is"
   CArrayObj        *GetList(void)                                                                       { return &this.m_list_events;                                           }
//--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion
   CArrayObj        *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL)  { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj        *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj        *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
//--- Update the list of events
   void              Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history,
                             CArrayObj* list_market,
                             CArrayObj* list_changes,
                             CArrayObj* list_control,
                             const bool is_history_event,
                             const bool is_market_event,
                             const int  new_history_orders,
                             const int  new_market_pendings,
                             const int  new_market_positions,
                             const int  new_deals);
//--- Set the control program chart ID
   void              SetChartID(const long id)        { this.m_chart_id=id;         }
//--- Return the last trading event on the account
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT  GetLastTradeEvent(void)    const { return this.m_trade_event;  }
//--- Reset the last trading event
   void              ResetLastTradeEvent(void)        { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT;   }
//--- Constructor
                     CEventsCollection(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

e na sua implementação fora do corpo da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the event list                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history,
                                CArrayObj* list_market,
                                CArrayObj* list_changes,
                                CArrayObj* list_control,
                                const bool is_history_event,
                                const bool is_market_event,
                                const int  new_history_orders,
                                const int  new_market_pendings,
                                const int  new_market_positions,
                                const int  new_deals)
  {

O método para atualizar a lista de eventos dos eventos da classe de coleção de eventos ainda está ausente ao manipular o evento de abertura de posição para a MQL4. Nós vamos precisar de alguns métodos para isso.
Para obter a lista de posições abertas, nós devemos ter o método de sua obtenção. Além disso, nós não temos o método para usar a lista de ordens de controle para definir o tipo de ordem, que levou à abertura da posição.
Nós também precisaremos de dois membros privados da classe para armazenar o tipo da ordem de abertura, encontrado na lista de ordens de controle, e o ID da posição. O tipo e o ID devem ser definidos no bloco de código para lidar com os eventos de abertura de posição de mercado para a MQL4.
Adicionamos ele à seção privada da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Collection of account events                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CEventsCollection : public CListObj
  {
private:
   CListObj          m_list_events;                   // List of events
   bool              m_is_hedge;                      // Hedge account flag
   long              m_chart_id;                      // Control program chart ID
   int               m_trade_event_code;              // Trading event code
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT  m_trade_event;                   // Account trading event
   CEvent            m_event_instance;                // Event object for searching by property
   MqlTick           m_tick;                          // Last tick structure
   ulong             m_position_id;                   // Position ID (MQL4)  
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   m_type_first;                    // Opening order type (MQL4)
   
//--- Create a trading event depending on the order (1) status and (2) change type
   void              CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market);
   void              CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order);
//--- Create an event for a (1) hedging account, (2) netting account
   void              NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market);
   void              NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market);
//--- Select from the list and return the list of (1) market pending orders, (2) open positions
   CArrayObj*        GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list);
   CArrayObj*        GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list);
//--- Select from the list and return the list of historical (1) removed pending orders, (2) deals, (3) all closing orders 
   CArrayObj*        GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list);
   CArrayObj*        GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list);
   CArrayObj*        GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list);
//--- Return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all deal positions by its ID
//--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID,
//--- (5) all position reversal deals by position ID
   CArrayObj*        GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   CArrayObj*        GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   CArrayObj*        GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   CArrayObj*        GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   CArrayObj*        GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
//--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID
   double            SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   double            SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
//--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position orders,
//--- (4) an order by ticket, (5) market position by ID,
//--- (6) the last and (7) penultimate InOut deal by position ID
   COrder*           GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   COrder*           GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   COrder*           GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
   COrder*           GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket);
   COrder*           GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id);
//--- Return the type of the opening order by the position ticket (MQL4)
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list,const ulong ticket);
//--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list
   bool              IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event);
//--- Existing order/position change event handler
   void              OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,const int index);

public:

Implementamos o método para receber a lista de posições abertas fora do corpo da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Select only market positions from the list                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListPositions(CArrayObj *list)
  {
   if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the market collection"));
      return NULL;
     }
   CArrayObj* list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL);
   return list_positions;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

A lista completa de ordens e posições de mercado é passada ao método e ordenada pelo estado da "posição de mercado". A lista resultante é retornada ao programa que realizou a chamada.

Vamos escrever o método que retorna o tipo da ordem, que levou a abertura de uma posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the type of an opening order by position ticket (MQL4)    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection::GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list,const ulong ticket)
  {
   if(list==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i);
      if(ctrl==NULL)
         continue;
      if(ctrl.Ticket()==ticket)                   
         return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)ctrl.TypeOrder();
     }
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Passamos para o método a lista de ordens de controle e o ticket de uma posição foi aberta recentemente. Em seguida, através de um loop a partir do começo da lista (assumindo que uma ordem pendente foi colocada antes de outras posições abertas, assim, o seu ticket aparece de forma mais rápida), obtemos a ordem de controle da lista e comparamos com o ticket que foi passado para a função. Se o ticket for encontrado, esta ordem serviu de abertura para a posição cujo ticket foi passado para o método — o tipo da ordem é retornado. Se nenhuma ordem com tal ticket for encontrada, é retornado -1.

Agora nós podemos melhorar o tratamento de eventos com as posições para a MQL4.

Adicionamos o tratamento de abertura de posições para a MQL4 ao método que atualiza a lista de eventos:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the event list                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history,
                                CArrayObj* list_market,
                                CArrayObj* list_changes,
                                CArrayObj* list_control,
                                const bool is_history_event,
                                const bool is_market_event,
                                const int  new_history_orders,
                                const int  new_market_pendings,
                                const int  new_market_positions,
                                const int  new_deals)
  {
//--- Exit if the lists are empty
   if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL)
      return;
//--- If the event is in the market environment
   if(is_market_event)
     {
      //--- if the order properties were changed
      int total_changes=list_changes.Total();
      if(total_changes>0)
        {
         for(int i=total_changes-1;i>=0;i--)
           {
            this.OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i);
           }
        }
      //--- if the number of placed pending orders increased
      if(new_market_pendings>0)
        {
         //--- Receive the list of the newly placed pending orders
         CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(list_market);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the new list by order placement time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);
            //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly placed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events)
            int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings;
            for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--)
              {
               //--- Receive an order from the list, if this is a pending order, set a trading event
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING)
                  this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market);
              }
           }
        }
      #ifdef __MQL4__
      //--- If the number of positions increased
      if(new_market_positions>0)
        {
         //--- Get the list of open positions
         CArrayObj* list=this.GetListPositions(list_market);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the new list by a position open time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);
            //--- Take the number of positions equal to the number of newly placed open positions from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events)
            int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions;
            for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--)
              {
               //--- Receive a position from the list. If this is a position, search for opening order data and set a trading event
               COrder* position=list.At(i);
               if(position!=NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION)
                 {
                  //--- Find an order and set (1) a type of an order that led to opening a position and a (2) position ID 
                  this.m_type_first=this.GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket());
                  this.m_position_id=position.Ticket();
                  this.CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market);
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      #endif 
     }
//--- If the event is in the account history
   if(is_history_event)
     {
      //--- If the number of historical orders increased
      if(new_history_orders>0)
        {
         //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only
         CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the new list by order removal time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC);
            //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed pending ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events)
            int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders;
            for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--)
              {
               //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order without a position ID, 
               //--- this is an order removal - set a trading event
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()==0)
                  this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the number of deals increased
      if(new_deals>0)
        {
         //--- Receive the list of deals only
         CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the new list by deal time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);
            //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events)
            int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals;
            for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--)
              {
               //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order!=NULL)
                  this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market);
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Todas as ações para lidar com a abertura de uma nova posição ou o acionamento de uma ordem pendente para a MQL4 estão descritas nos comentários do código e não precisam de nenhuma explicação adicional.

Agora, vamos para o método CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent() que cria um novo evento e encontra o bloco de código responsável ao criar um evento de abertura de posição para a MQL4 (o início do bloco é marcado nos comentários do código) e suplementar a definição do evento de abertura de posição e os motivos para a sua abertura, bem como adicionar os dados na ordem e o ID da posição correspondentes aos dados da posição em aberto: 

//--- Position opened (__MQL4__)
   if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION)
     {
      //--- Set the "position opened" trading event code
      this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED;
      //--- Set the "request executed partially" reason
      ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE;
      //--- If an opening order is a pending one
      if(this.m_type_first>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && this.m_type_first<ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE)
        {
         //--- set the "pending order activated" reason
         reason=EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING;
         //--- add a pending order activation flag to the event code
         this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED;
        }
      CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket());
      if(event!=NULL)
        {
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC());                             // Event time
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason);                                        // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration)
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,this.m_type_first);                          // Event deal type
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket());                           // Event deal ticket
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,this.m_type_first);                         // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order)
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,this.m_type_first);                      // Type of an order that triggered a position deal (the first position order)
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket());                          // Ticket of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order)
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket());                       // Ticket of an order, based on which a position event is opened (the first position order)
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,this.m_position_id);                             // Position ID
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID());                        // Opposite position ID
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,0);                                              // Opposite position magic number
            
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder());                      // Position order type before direction changed
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket());                       // Position order ticket before direction changed
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder());                     // Current position order type
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket());                      // Current position order ticket
      
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen());                        // Order price before modification
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss());                           // StopLoss before modification
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit());                         // TakeProfit before modification
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK,this.m_tick.ask);                            // Ask price during an event
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID,this.m_tick.bid);                            // Bid price during an event
         
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic());                                  // Order/deal/position magic number
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC());                    // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order)
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen());                              // Event price
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen());                               // Order/deal/position open price
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose());                             // Order/deal/position close price
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss());                                  // StopLoss position price
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit());                                // TakeProfit position price
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume());                        // Requested order volume
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed order volume
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent());                 // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume());                    // Executed position volume
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit());                                      // Profit
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol());                                      // Order symbol
         event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol());                                // Opposite position symbol
         //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type
         event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id);
         event.SetTypeEvent();
         //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list
         if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event))
           {
            this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event);
            //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event
            event.SendEvent();
            this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent();
           }
         //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message
         else
           {
            ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event is already in the list."));
            delete event;
           }
        }
     }
//--- New deal (__MQL5__)

Depois de fazer todas as alterações, a biblioteca deve "ver" a abertura de posição e a ativação das ordens pendentes em MQL4.


Teste

Vamos verificar as mudanças aplicadas. Compilamos o TestDoEasyPart10.mq4, iniciamos ele no testador, abrimos e fechamos algumas posições, colocamos algumas ordens pendentes, esperamos até que uma delas seja ativada e verificamos se os níveis de stop e trailing estão ativados (modificando as posições e ordens pendentes). Todos os eventos que a biblioteca "vê" para a MQL4 devem ser exibidos no diário do testador:


Se nós observarmos atentamente o diário do testador, nós podemos ver que a biblioteca ainda não conseguiu visualizar o encerramento de posições. Quando a ordem pendente BuyLimit #3 é acionada, o diário informa que a [BuyLimit #3] está ativada, levando à posição Buy #3. Agora, a biblioteca vê os eventos de ativação da ordem pendente e conhece a ordem que originou a posição. Além disso, nós podemos ver uma leve omissão na função de modificação — o rótulo da ordem pendente BuyStop #1 modificado pelo trailing está em vermelho. Mas a biblioteca vê todos os eventos de modificação de ordem e posição.

Adicionamos as correções às funções de negociação em MQL4 ao testador no arquivo DELib.mqh. Ainda vamos criar uma outra função que retorna o tipo da posição Buy/Sell dependendo do tipo da ordem pendente passada para ele e substituir a verificação do tipo da ordem com a verificação do tipo da ordem pela direção nas linhas que selecionam a cor da seta:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifying a pending order by ticket                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PendingOrderModify(const ulong ticket,const double price_set,const double sl,const double tp)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка ","Could not select order. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType();
   if(type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не ордер: ","Error. Not order: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   if(OrderCloseTime()>0)
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: ","Error. Deleted order selected for modification: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket);
      return false;
     }
   color clr=(TypeByPendingDirection(type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!OrderModify((int)ticket,price_set,sl,tp,0,clr))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка ","Failed to modify order. Error "),(string)GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the type by a pending order direction                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByPendingDirection(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT  || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)  return ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) return ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Qual é o próximo?

No próximo artigo, nós implementaremos o monitoramento do encerramento de posição e corrigiremos os erros que possam surgir na versão atual de monitoramento de eventos da MQL4. Atualmente, a colocação e remoção de ordens são monitoradas pelo código em MQL5, e pode haver algumas nuances que devem ser levadas em conta ao trabalhar com a MQL4.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.
Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

Voltar ao conteúdo

Artigos anteriores da série:

Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados.
Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios.
Parte 3 Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação.
Parte 4 Eventos de negociação. Conceito.
Parte 5. Classes e coleção de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa.
Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting.
Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem StopLimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições.
Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições.
Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Preparação dos dados.



