Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas MetaTrader (parte VII): Eventos de ativação da ordem StopLimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Conceito

Nas partes anteriores dedicadas à biblioteca multi-plataforma para a MetaTrader 5 e MetaTrader 4, nós desenvolvemos ferramentas para a criação de funções de caso de usuário, permitindo o acesso rápido de programas até quaisquer dados de ordem e posições em contas hedging e netting. Estas são as funções para o monitoramento de eventos que ocorrem nas ordens e posições — colocação, remoção e ativação das ordens pendentes, bem como a abertura e encerramento de posições.

No entanto, a funcionalidade para o monitoramento da ativação das ordens StopLimit, que já foram colocadas e a modificação das ordens e posições de mercado ainda não estão implementadas.



Neste artigo, nós implementaremos o monitoramento da ordem StopLimit que leva ao evento de colocação de uma ordem Limit.

A biblioteca monitorará esses eventos e enviará as mensagens necessárias para o programa, para que os eventos possam ser usados posteriormente.



Implementação

Ao testar a ativação das ordens StopLimit, eu notei que esse evento não é refletido no histórico da conta, significando que ele não pode ser simplesmente obtido do histórico da conta "do jeito que está". Portanto, nós precisamos monitorar o estado das ordens existentes até o momento em que ele é alterado (no nosso caso, isso significa alterar o tipo da ordem colocada com o mesmo ticket).



Eu vou abordar a implementação do monitoramento da ativação das ordem StopLimit a partir de uma perspectiva prática. Além de desenvolver a funcionalidade necessária, eu deixarei ela monitorar outros eventos por meio das alterações das ordens e posições existentes (alterando o preço das ordens pendentes existentes, seus níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit, bem como os mesmos níveis pertencentes as posições em aberto).



A lógica da funcionalidade preparada é a seguinte:



Nós temos acesso à lista completa de todas as ordens e posições ativas na conta. A lista também nos permite obter o estado atual de cada uma das propriedades do objeto. Para monitorar as alterações das propriedades monitoradas, nós precisamos ter uma lista adicional contendo o estado "passado" das propriedades, que inicialmente será igual ao atual.

Ao comparar as propriedades dos objetos dessas duas listas, uma propriedade é considerada alterada assim que for detectado uma diferença em qualquer uma das propriedades monitoradas. Nesse caso, um objeto "alterado" é criado imediatamente. Tanto as propriedades do passado quanto a alterada são gravadas nela e o objeto é colocado na nova lista — "a lista de objetos alterados".

Essa lista deve ser tratada na classe que monitora os eventos da conta.

Naturalmente, nós podemos enviar um evento imediatamente após a detecção das alterações nas propriedades do objeto, mas podemos ter uma situação em que vários objetos são alterados em um tick. Se nós lidarmos com as alterações imediatamente, nós podemos lidar com a alteração apenas do último objeto do pacote, o que é inaceitável. Isso significa que nós devemos criar a lista de todos os objetos alterados e verificar o tamanho da lista na classe do manipulador de eventos. Cada objeto alterado da lista de objetos alterados é tratado em um loop. Isso nos impede de perder algumas das alterações ocorridas simultaneamente nas propriedades de ordem e posição.



Ao criar uma coleção de ordens e posições de mercado na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca, nós decidimos atualizar a lista e armazenar a soma hash atual e anterior calculada como sendo a alteração do horário do ticket+posição em milissegundos e o volume. Isso nos permite acompanhar constantemente o estado atual de ordens e posições. No entanto, para monitorar as alterações nas propriedades de ordem e posição, esses dados são insuficientes para o cálculo da soma de hash.

Nós precisamos considerar esse preço para levar em conta as alterações nos preços da ordem

Nós precisamos considerar também esses preços para levar em consideração as alterações de preço do StopLoss e do TakeProfit.

Isso significa que nós adicionamos esses três preços à soma hash, mas cada um dos preços é convertido em um número do tipo ulong de sete dígitos pela remoção de um ponto decimal e aumentando a capacidade numérica por uma única ordem (para considerar as cotações de seis dígitos). Por exemplo, se o preço for 1.12345, o valor da soma hash é 1123450.



Vamos começar a implementação.

Adicione as enumerações com as flags possível de posição e as opções de alteração da ordem junto com as próprias opções que devem ser monitoradas para o arquivo Define.mqh:



enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS { CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE = 0 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE = 1 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE = 2 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP = 4 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE = 8 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER = 16 }; enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE { CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

Quanto as flags de possíveis opções de alteração da propriedade de ordem e posição:

a flag de alteração do tipo da ordem é definida ao ativar uma ordem StopLimit,



é definida ao ativar uma ordem StopLimit, a flag de alteração do preço é colocada quando há a alteração do preço da ordem pendente,



é colocada quando há a alteração do preço da ordem pendente, as flags de alteração do stop loss e take profit são auto-explicativas,



e são auto-explicativas, a flag de ordem é usada para identificar uma alteração da propriedade da ordem (não a posição)





Eu acredito que a flag da ordem requer esclarecimento: o tipo da ordem e o preço podem mudar de forma inequívoca apenas para as ordens pendentes (alteração do tipo da posição (reversão) em uma conta netting não é considerada, pois nós implementamos o seu monitoramento na sexta parte da descrição da biblioteca), enquanto os preços de StopLoss e TakeProfit podem ser alterados para ambas as ordens e posições. É por isso que nós precisamos da flag ordem. Isso nos permite definir com precisão um evento e enviar o tipo de evento para a classe de monitoramento de eventos.

A enumeração de todas as opções possíveis de alteração da ordem e posição apresenta todas as opções que nós devemos rastrear no futuro. Neste artigo, nós vamos implementar o monitoramento de apenas um evento de ativação da ordem StopLimit (CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE).



Adicionar oito novos eventos (a ser enviado ao programa durante a identificação) para a enumeração ENUM_TRADE_EVENT da lista de possíveis eventos de negociação da conta:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

Finalmente, adicionamos a nova constante descrevendo a ativação da ordem StopLimit à lista ENUM_EVENT_REASON de enumerações do motivo do evento:

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

Nós fizemos todas as alterações no arquivo Defines.mqh.



Como nós decidimos criar e armazenar a lista de controle das ordens, essa lista deve armazenar os objetos com um conjunto minimamente suficiente de propriedades para definir o momento de alteração de um dos objetos de ordem e posição de mercado.

Vamos criar a classe objeto de controle da ordem.

Criamos a nova classe OrderControl.mqh na pasta da biblioteca Collections. Definimos a classe da biblioteca padrão CObject como base e incluímos os arquivos necessários para o funcionamento da classe:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : public : COrderControl(); ~COrderControl(); }; COrderControl::COrderControl() { } COrderControl::~COrderControl() { }

Declaramos diretamente todas as variáveis e métodos necessários na seção privada da classe:

private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void );

Todas as variáveis membro da turma possuem descrições claras. Eu deveria fazer um esclarecimento sobre a variável que armazena a estrutura do tick: quando uma ordem StopLimit é ativada, nós precisamos salvar o horário da ativação. A hora deve ser definida em milissegundos, porém, a função TimeCurrent() retorna o tempo sem os milissegundos. Para obter o horário do último tick que uma ordem foi ativada com os milissegundos, nós usaremos a função padrão SymbolInfoTick() preenchendo a estrutura de ticks com os dados, incluindo o tempo do tick em milissegundos.

O código de alteração da ordem é composta pelas flags que nós descrevemos na enumeração ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS e depende das alterações ocorridas na propriedade da ordem. O método privado CalculateChangedType() descrito abaixo verifica as flags e cria o código de modificação da ordem.



Na seção pública da classe, organizamos os métodos para receber e gravar os dados sobre o estado anterior e atual das propriedades da ordem de controle. o método definindo o tipo de alteração ocorrido na propriedade da ordem , o método definindo o novo estado de uma ordem alterada, o método retornando o tipo de alteração ocorrida e o método verificando a alteração das propriedades da ordem, bem como o que define e retorna o tipo de alteração ocorrido. O método é chamado da classe de coleções de ordens e posições de mercado para detectar a alteração das ordens e posições ativas.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl ( const ulong position_id , const ulong ticket , const long magic , const string symbol ) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE) , m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE) , m_position_id(position_id) , m_symbol(symbol) , m_ticket(ticket) , m_magic(magic) {;} };

O construtor da classe recebe o ID da posição, o ticket, o número mágico e a ordem/posição do símbolo. Na sua lista de inicialização, redefinimos de forma imediata as flags de alteração da ordem e o tipo da alteração, bem como a gravação de dados da ordem/posição obtidos nos parâmetros passados para as variáveis membro da classe correspondentes.

Implementamos os métodos declarados fora do corpo da classe.

O método privado que calcula o tipo de alteração do parâmetro da ordem/posição:

void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); }

O método grava o tipo da alteração ocorrida da enumeração declarada anteriormente ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE para a variável membro de classe m_changed_type, dependendo da presença das flags dentro da variável m_change_code.

Todas as ações relacionadas à verificação das flags são descritas nos comentários das linhas dos métodos listados e devem ser fáceis de entender.

O método privado verifica a presença da flag dentro da variável m_change_code

bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag }

O método recebe a flag marcada. Sua presença dentro de m_change_code é verificada através da operação AND bit a bit, retornando o resultado booleano da comparação (operação bit a bit entre o código e os valores da flag) com o valor da flag marcada.



O método retornando um novo estado relevante das propriedades de ordem/posição:

void COrderControl::SetNewState( COrder* order ) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime ( this .m_tick.time_msc ); }

O ponteiro para a ordem/posição, na qual ocorreu uma alteração de uma das propriedades, é passado para o método.

Assim que uma alteração de uma das propriedades de ordem/posição é detectada, nós precisamos salvar o novo estado para as verificações adicionais, o método salva primeiro o estado de sua propriedade atual como sendo a anterior e grava o valor da propriedade da ordem passada para o método como sendo o seu estado atual.

Ao salvar o horário de um evento ocorrido, use a função padrão SymbolInfoTick() para receber o horário do tick em milissegundos.



O método principal chamado da classe CMarketCollection, responsável pela definição das alterações ocorridas:

ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl( COrder *compared_order ) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); }

O método recebe o ponteiro para a ordem/posição verificada e inicializa o código de alteração. Se um objeto vazio de uma ordem comparada for passada ou o seu ticket não for igual ao ticket da ordem de controle atual, é retornado o código de ausência de alteração.

Em seguida, verificamos todas as propriedades monitoradas de ordens de controle e verificadas. Se uma incompatibilidade for encontrada, será adicionado ao código de alteração a flag necessária descrevendo essa alteração.

Em seguida, o tipo de alteração é calculado pelo código de alteração totalmente formado no método CalculateChangedType() e é retornado para o programa de chamada usando o método GetChangeType().



A listagem completa da classe de ordem de controle:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl( const ulong position_id, const ulong ticket, const long magic, const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); } void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime( this .m_tick.time_msc); }



Vamos melhorar a classe de coleções de ordens e posições de mercado CMarketCollection.

Nós precisamos acompanhar as alterações das propriedade ocorridas nas ordens e posições ativas. Como nós recebemos todas as ordens e posições de mercado nesta classe, seria razoável verificar também a sua modificação.

Incluímos o arquivo da classe da ordem de controle. Na seção privada da classe, declaramos a lista para armazenar as ordens e posições de controle, a lista para armazenar as ordens e posições alteradas, a variável membro de classe para armazenar o tipo de alteração da ordem e a variável para armazenar a taxa para converter o preço na soma hash.

Além disso, declaramos os métodos privados:

o método para converter as propriedades da ordem em uma soma hash, o método para adicionar um ordem ou uma posição à lista de ordens pendentes e posições na conta, o método para criação e adição de uma ordem de controle à lista de ordens de controle e o método para criar e adicionar uma ordem alterada à lista de ordens alteradas, o método para remover uma ordem da lista de ordens de controle por um ticket e um ID da posição, o método retornando o índice da ordem de controle na lista de ordens de controle por um ticket e ID da posição e o manipulador de um evento de alteração de ordem/posição existente.

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos o método retornando a lista de ordens alteradas criada.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" #include "OrderControl.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataCollection { ulong hash_sum_acc; int total_market; int total_pending; int total_positions; double total_volumes; }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; CListObj m_list_all_orders; CArrayObj m_list_control; CArrayObj m_list_changed; COrder m_order_instance; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_change_type; bool m_is_trade_event; bool m_is_change_volume; double m_change_volume_value; ulong m_k_pow; int m_new_market_orders; int m_new_positions; int m_new_pendings; void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_market= this .m_struct_curr_market; } ulong ConvertToHS(COrder* order) const ; bool AddToListMarket(COrder* order); bool AddToListControl(COrder* order); bool AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control); bool DeleteOrderFromListControl( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); int IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); void OnChangeEvent(COrder* order, const int index); public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

Adicionamos ao construtor da classe a limpeza e ordenação da lista de ordens de controle e a lista de ordens alteradas, assim como o cálculo da razão que define a soma hash para o construtor de classe:



CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); this .m_list_control.Clear(); this .m_list_control.Sort(); this .m_list_changed.Clear(); this .m_list_changed.Sort(); this .m_k_pow=( ulong ) pow ( 10 , 6 ); }

The method of converting order properties into the number for calculating the hash sum:

ulong CMarketCollection::ConvertToHS( COrder *order ) const { if (order== NULL ) return 0 ; ulong price= ulong (order.PriceOpen() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong stop= ulong (order.StopLoss() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong take= ulong (order.TakeProfit() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong type=order.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket=order.Ticket(); return price+stop+take+type+ticket ; }

O método recebe um ponteiro para a ordem cujos dados devem ser convertidos em um número. Em seguida, as propriedades do tipo double da ordem são convertidas em um número para a soma hash por uma simples multiplicação pela razão previamente calculada no construtor da classe, todos os valores das propriedades são somadas e retornadas como um número ulong.



Foi melhorado na classe o métodopara atualizar os dados atuais no ambiente de mercado. Nós descrevemos isso na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca

As alterações afetaram a adição de objetos à lista de ordens e posições. Agora, essas sequências do mesmo tipo estão localizadas no método único AddToListMarket(). Após declarar um objeto de ordem na lista de ordens e posições, a presença da mesma ordem é verificada na lista de ordens de controle. Se tal ordem estiver ausente, é criado um objeto de ordem de controle e adicionado à lista de ordens de controle usando o método AddToListControl(). Se a ordem de controle estiver presente, é chamado o método OnChangeEvent() para comparar as propriedades da ordem atual com a ordem de controle.

Todas as ações executadas são descritas nas linhas de comentários destacadas no texto da listagem dos métodos.



void CMarketCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_market); this .m_is_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_change_volume= false ; this .m_new_pendings= 0 ; this .m_new_positions= 0 ; this .m_change_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue ; long ticket=::OrderTicket(); int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #else int total_positions=:: PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=:: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,position.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(position)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию " , "Failed to add control position " ),position.TypeDescription(), " #" ,position.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } int total_orders=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=:: OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { CMarketOrder *order= new CMarketOrder(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,order.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #endif if ( this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!= this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this .m_new_market_orders= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_market- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this .m_new_pendings= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this .m_new_positions= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this .m_change_volume_value=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes, 4 ); this .m_is_change_volume=( this .m_change_volume_value!= 0 ? true : false ); this .m_is_trade_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } }

O método que adiciona as ordens e posições à lista de coleção de ordens e posições de mercado:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC) + this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++ ; return true ; } if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++ ; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

O ponteiro para a ordem adicionada à lista de coleção é passado para o método. Depois de adicionar uma ordem à lista de coleção, os dados da estrutura, que armazena o estado atual de ordens e posições de mercado para uma verificação subsequente e que define as alterações no número de ordens e posições, são alteradas dependendo do estado da ordem.

Se esta é uma posição , o horário de alteração da posição e o valor calculado para a soma hash são adicionados à soma hash geral e o número total da posição é aumentado .

, o e o são adicionados à soma hash geral e . Se esta é uma ordem pendente , o valor calculado para a soma hash é adicionado à soma hash geral e o número total de ordens pendentes é aumentado .

O método para criar uma ordem de controle e adicioná-la à lista de ordens de controle:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl (order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control ; return false ; } return true ; }

O ponteiro para uma ordem e posição de mercado é passado para o método. Se um objeto inválido for passado, ele retorna false.

Uma nova ordem de controle é então criada, para que o seu construtor receba imediatamente o ID da posição, o ticket, o número mágico e o símbolo de um objeto de ordem, que foi passada para o método. Todos os dados necessários para identificar as modificações da ordem/posição são então preenchidos.

Se a adição de uma nova ordem de controle à lista de ordens de controle falhar, a ordem será removida e será retornado 'false'.

Como nós sempre adicionamos novas ordens e posições à lista de ordens e posições de controle, isso pode se tornar muito volumoso após um longo tempo de funcionamento. Ordens e posições não vivem para sempre, e suas cópias de controle não devem ser permanentemente armazenadas na lista ocupando memória sem nenhum motivo. Para remover ordens de controle desnecessárias da lista, use o método DeleteOrderFromListControl(), que remove uma ordem de controle da lista de ordens de controle pelo ticket e ID da posição.



Por enquanto, o método apenas foi declarado, mas não implementado. A implementação será feita após a preparação de toda a funcionalidade para monitorar as modificações da ordem e posição.

O método que retorna o índice da ordem de controle na lista de ordens de controle pelo ticket e ID da posição:

int CMarketCollection::IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id ) { int total= this .m_list_control.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* order= this .m_list_control.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( order.PositionID()==id && order.Ticket()==ticket ) return i ; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

O método recebe um ticket da ordem/posição e um ID da posição. Uma ordem de controle com o ticket e ID correspondentes é buscada ao longo de todas as ordens de controle através de um loop, e o seu índice é retornado na lista de ordens de controle. Se a ordem não for encontrada, -1 é retornado.



Método do manipulador de eventos para alterar uma ordem/posição existente:

void CMarketCollection::OnChangeEvent( COrder* order , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_control= this .m_list_control. At(index) ; if (order_control!= NULL ) { this .m_change_type=order_control.ChangeControl( order ); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE change_type=(order.Status()== ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); if ( this .m_change_type>change_type) { order_control.SetNewState(order); if (! this .AddToListChanges(order_control) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров" , "Could not add modified order to list of modified orders" )); } } } }

O método recebe o ponteiro para a ordem verificada e o índice da ordem de controle apropriada na lista de ordens de controle.

Obtemos a ordem de controle da lista pelo seu índice e verificamos as alterações nas propriedades da ordem de controle correspondentes às propriedades da ordem de controle verificada usando o método ChangeControl(). O método recebe o ponteiro para a ordem de controle. Se a diferença for encontrada, o método retornará o tipo de alteração que foi gravada na variável membro de classe m_change_type.

Em seguida, verificamos o estado da ordem verificada e definimos o valor acima na qual a alteração foi considerada como ocorrida.. Para a posição, este valor deve exceder a constante CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT da enumeração ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE, pois todos os valores iguais ou inferiores a essa constante estão relacionados apenas a uma ordem pendente. Para uma ordem pendente, o valor deve exceder a constante CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE.

Se a variável obtida m_change_type exceder aquela especificada, a modificação é detectada. Neste caso, o estado atual da ordem de controle é salvo para uma verificação subsequente e uma cópia da ordem de controle é colocada na lista de ordens alteradas para a manipulação subsequente da lista na classe CEventsCollection.



O método para criar uma ordem de controle alterada e adicioná-la à lista de ordens alteradas:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListChanges( COrderControl* order_control ) { if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_changed= new COrderControl (order_control.PositionID(),order_control.Ticket(),order_control.Magic(),order_control. Symbol ()); if (order_changed== NULL ) return false ; order_changed.SetTime(order_control.Time()); order_changed.SetTimePrev(order_control.TimePrev()); order_changed.SetVolume(order_control.Volume()); order_changed.SetTypeOrder(order_control.TypeOrder()); order_changed.SetTypeOrderPrev(order_control.TypeOrderPrev()); order_changed.SetPrice(order_control.Price()); order_changed.SetPricePrev(order_control.PricePrev()); order_changed.SetStopLoss(order_control.StopLoss()); order_changed.SetStopLossPrev(order_control.StopLossPrev()); order_changed.SetTakeProfit(order_control.TakeProfit()); order_changed.SetTakeProfitPrev(order_control.TakeProfitPrev()); order_changed.SetChangedType(order_control.GetChangeType()); if (! this . m_list_changed. Add(order_changed) ) { delete order_changed; return false ; } return true ; }

O método recebe o ponteiro para a ordem de controle modificada. A cópia da ordem deve ser colocada na lista de ordens e posições de controle alteradas.

Em seguida, uma nova ordem de controle é criada. Ela recebe imediatamente o ID da posição, o ticket, o número mágico e o símbolo correspondente aos da ordem de controle alterada.

Depois disso, as propriedades da ordem de controle alterada são simplesmente copiadas para as propriedades do objeto recém-criado elemento por elemento.

Finalmente, colocamos a cópia recém-criada de uma ordem de controle alterada na lista de ordens alteradas.

Se a ordem recém-criada não puder ser colocada na lista, o objeto da ordem recém-criado é removido e é retornado false.



Nós concluímos a implementação das alterações na classe CMarketCollection. Agora vamos passar para a classe CEventsCollection.

A classe de coleção de eventos CEventsCollection deve apresentar os eventos de manipulação, nos quais a lista de ordens alteradas, que foi criada na classe de coleção de ordem e posição de mercado, não está vazia. Isso significa que ele contém as ordens e posições alteradas que devem ser manipuladas (criamos um novo evento e enviamos uma mensagem apropriada para o programa que realizou a chamada).



Vamos adicionar a definição dos dois métodos à seção privada da classe, além do método já existente: o novo método sobrecarregado de criação de um novo evento e o método para lidar com a alteração de uma ordem/posição existente, enquanto o método Refresh() recebe a capacidade de passar a lista de ordens alteradas ao método:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, const int index); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

Vamos implementar os novos métodos fora do corpo da classe.

O método sobrecarregado para criar um evento de modificação de ordem/posição:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent( COrderControl* order ) { CEvent* event =NULL; if ( order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE ) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

Eu descrevi o novo método de criação de eventos na quinta parte da descrição da biblioteca ao criar uma coleção de eventos.

Este método é quase idêntico. A única diferença é o tipo da ordem, cujo ponteiro é passado ao método.

Verifica-se o tipo de alteração que ocorreu na ordem no início do método e o código de alteração é definido na variável membro de classe m_trade_event_code de acordo com o tipo da alteração.

Em seguida, é criado o evento correspondente ao tipo de alteração, suas propriedades são preenchidas de acordo com o tipo da alteração, o evento é colocado na lista de eventos e é enviado para o programa de controle.

O método melhorado para atualizar a lista de eventos:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

Este método também foi considerado na quinta parte da descrição da biblioteca ao criar uma coleção de eventos. A diferença desse método está no bloco de código para manipular os eventos de modificação no caso em que o tamanho da lista de ordens alteradas não for zero. Cada ordem alterada da lista é tratada no método do manipulador de eventos de mudança de ordens em um loop:

void CEventsCollection::OnChangeEvent( CArrayObj* list_changes , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_changed=list_changes.Detach ( index ); if (order_changed!= NULL ) { if (order_changed.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .CreateNewEvent (order_changed); } delete order_changed; } }

Ao manipular a lista de ordens alteradas, nós precisamos obter uma ordem modificada da lista e remover o objeto da ordem e o seu ponteiro correspondente da lista após o término da manipulação, para evitar manipular o mesmo evento várias vezes.

Felizmente, quando se trabalha com uma array dinâmico de ponteiros de objeto CArrayObj, a biblioteca padrão fornece o método Detach() que recebe o elemento da posição especificada e o remove do array. Em outras palavras, nós recebemos o ponteiro para o objeto armazenado no array pelo índice e removemos esse ponteiro do array. Se o tipo de alteração for CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE (alteração do tipo de ordem — acionando uma ordem pendente StopLimit e transformando-a em uma ordem Limit), criamos um novo evento — de ativação da ordem StopLimit. Depois que o objeto é manipulado pelo ponteiro obtido usando o método Detach(), o ponteiro (que não é mais necessário) é simplesmente removido.



Isso conclui a melhoria da classe CEventsCollection.

Para que todas as alterações entrem em vigor, a lista de ordens alteradas da classe de coleção de ordens e posições de mercado deve ser recebida e o seu tamanho deve ser escrito no objeto principal da biblioteca — na classe CEngine (o método TradeEventsControl()). Quando o método de atualização do evento Refresh() da classe de coleção de eventos é chamado, o tamanho da lista de ordens alteradas deve ser verificado adicionalmente, enquanto a lista de ordens modificadas deve ser passada para o método Refresh() da coleção de eventos para manipulação:

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total = 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), list_changes , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Como a ativação de uma ordem StopLimit leva a uma ordem Limit, nós "qualificaremos" esse evento como uma ordem pendente, enquanto o motivo do evento é a ativação de uma ordem StopLimit EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED. Nós já definimos sua constante na enumeração ENUM_EVENT_REASON do arquivo Defines.mqh.

Vamos melhorar a classe EventOrderPlased para exibir o programa de eventos no diário e enviá-lo ao programa de controle:

Basta adicionar o manipulador do motivo do evento EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderFirstDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string event=TextByLanguage( " Установлен " , " Placed " ); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; if ( this .Reason()==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED) { head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeEvent())+ " -

" ; event=TextByLanguage( " Сработал " , " Triggered " ); type= ( OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits)+ " -->

" + vol+ " " +OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " на цену " , " on price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits) ); txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+ "(" +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ ") " +vol+ " " +type+sl+tp+magic; } :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

Aqui tudo é muito fácil de entender. Não faz sentido insistir em ações simples.



Isso conclui a melhoria da biblioteca para a monitoração da ativação de uma ordem StopLimit.



Teste

Para testar as melhorias implementadas, nós usaremos o EA do artigo anterior. Basta renomear o EA TestDoEasyPart06.mq5 da pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06 para TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 e salvá-lo na nova subpasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part07.

Compile o EA, inicie-o no testador, coloque uma ordem StopLimit e aguarde a sua ativação:





Qual é o próximo?

A funcionalidade implementada no artigo inclui a capacidade de adicionar rapidamente o monitoramento de outros eventos: modificação de propriedades de ordem pendentes — seus níveis de preço, StopLoss e TakeProfit, bem como a modificação dos níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit das posições. Nós vamos considerar essas tarefas no próximo artigo.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.

Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

