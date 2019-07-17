Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XVI): eventos de coleção de símbolos

Sumário

Anteriormente, ao criar um objeto de conta e uma coleção de contas na parte 12 e, em seguida, ao rastrear os eventos da conta atual na parte 13 da descrição da biblioteca, nós sozinhos definimos um novo tipo de objetos para a biblioteca que enviam seus eventos para o objeto base Engine.



Os princípios de rastreamento de eventos da conta são diferentes dos princípios de rastreamento de eventos de negociação, que consideramos no artigo 4: os eventos de negociação são determinados e inseridos na coleção de eventos de negociação para acessar qualquer um dos eventos ocorridos anteriormente, já os eventos da conta funcionam em tempo real, "aqui e agora": o evento é determinado e enviado através de EventChartCustom() para o gráfico contendo o programa e para o objeto base da biblioteca. Em seguida, no objeto base da biblioteca, no programa pode-se acessar a lista de eventos ocorridos simultaneamente e processá-los. É assim que os eventos são organizados no objeto de conta.

E da mesma forma, organizamos os eventos na coleção de objetos-símbolos. A diferença está apenas na quantidade - rastreamos os eventos da conta apenas para a conta atual à qual atualmente temos uma conexão, já os eventos de símbolos precisam ser rastreados para cada coleção - quer apenas um símbolo atual, dois, três ou todos disponíveis no servidor.

Aqui compreendemos que quase todos os objetos são dotados de uma certa quantidade de propriedades que se repetem de objeto para objeto. Além disso, escrevemos cada uma dessas propriedades repetidamente em cada novo objeto durante seu desenvolvimento.

Isso faz com que inequivocamente decidamos criar um objeto base a partir do qual serão herdados todos os objetos da biblioteca. Agora eles são herdados do objeto base CObject da biblioteca padrão. Nós criaremos mais um objeto herdeiro da CObject e herdaremos dele todos os objetos de nossa biblioteca. Assim, todas as propriedades comuns para cada um dos objetos poderão ser registradas uma vez no objeto base, e todos os objetos herdeiros serão automaticamente dotados destas propriedades.

Mas o mais interessante é que agora podemos criar o objeto-evento e registrá-lo no objeto base, e todos os nossos objetos da biblioteca serão dotados com a possibilidade de enviar seus eventos para o programa. É disso que precisamos no conceito de biblioteca — para que os objetos possam sozinhos notificar o programa sobre seus status, enquanto a biblioteca/programa, desse modo, possa processá-los, tomar uma decisão (programa) ou executar as ações necessárias para processamento de eventos de objetos (biblioteca). Assim, aumentando a interatividade da própria biblioteca e simplificando bastante o desenvolvimento de programas para o usuário final, pois a biblioteca assume todas as ações para processar os eventos de qualquer objeto.

A estrutura do objeto do evento repetirá os dados necessários para o envio através da função EventChartCustom() — ID de evento, parâmetro long, parâmetro double e parâmetro de string do evento. Assim, é mais fácil enviar eventos ao programa, pois ao registrar um evento de objeto, todos os dados que precisam ser enviados ao programa sobre o evento acontecido são preenchidos imediatamente na classe do objeto em que ele ocorre, e precisamos apenas obtê-lo e redirecioná-lo para o programa para processamento adicional.



Terminemos com a teoria e continuemos com o desenvolvimento. Primeiro, criamos um objeto-evento, depois um objeto base e, finalmente, escrevemos o rastreamento de eventos da coleção de símbolos e corrigimos a classe de evento da conta com base no conceito criado. Não mudaremos os eventos de negociação — eles têm uma estrutura completamente diferente e não se encaixam neste conceito. Além disso, eles já têm uma aparência completa, trabalham e enviam seus dados para o programa.

Classe de objeto base para todos os objetos de biblioteca

No diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\, criamos a nova classe CBaseObj no arquivo BaseObj.mqh. O objeto base da classe deve ser o objeto base da biblioteca padrão CObject. A classe será pequena, por isso, darei sua lista completa e, em seguida, vamos analisá-la por membros e métodos.

classe de evento de objetos

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CEventBaseObj : public CObject { private : long m_time; long m_chart_id; ushort m_event_id; long m_lparam; double m_dparam; string m_sparam; public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; } public : CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_event_id=event_id; this .m_lparam=lparam; this .m_dparam=dparam; this .m_sparam=sparam; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj *compared=node; return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()>compared.LParam() ? 1 : this .LParam()<compared.LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()>compared.DParam() ? 1 : this .DParam()<compared.DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()>compared.SParam() ? 1 : this .SParam()<compared.SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); CBaseObj(); }; CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); } bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CEventBaseObj *event= new CEventBaseObj(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (event== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search(event)> WRONG_VALUE ) { delete event; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add(event); } CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); } int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

Observação: a fim de não criar um novo arquivo para a, escrevemos esta classe antes da classe base de objetos diretamente no mesmo arquivo:

Analisemos a classe de eventos do objeto base

Na classe de eventos do objeto base na seção privada, são declaradas as variáveis-membros da classe para armazenar todas as propriedades do evento:

private : long m_time ; long m_chart_id ; ushort m_event_id ; long m_lparam ; double m_dparam ; string m_sparam ;

Hora do evento, ID do gráfico para o qual é enviado o evento, ID do evento, valor long, valor double e valor de string dos eventos que serão transmitidos para o gráfico do programa de controle.

O construtor da classe passa imediatamente os valores para a maioria destas variáveis:

CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id , const long lparam , const double dparam , const string sparam ) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID () ) { this .m_event_id=event_id ; this .m_lparam=lparam ; this .m_dparam=dparam ; this .m_sparam=sparam ; }

Aqui os valores transmitidos são atribuídos a ele.

Também na lista de inicialização de classe, à variável-indicador do gráfico é atribuído o valor ID do gráfico atual.

Método para comparar duas classes-eventos de objetos:

virtual int Compare( const CObject * node , const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj * compared=node ; return ( this .ID()> compared .ID() -- 1 : this .ID()< compared .ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()> compared .LParam() -- 1 : this .LParam()< compared .LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()> compared .DParam() -- 1 : this .DParam()< compared .DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()> compared .SParam() -- 1 : this .SParam()< compared .SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); }

Compara - por elementos - todos os campos de duas classes — a atual e a transferida para o método de acordo com o ponteiro. Se todos os campos forem iguais, o método retornará 0, que é necessário para encontrar exatamente o mesmo objeto na lista dinâmica de ponteiros da biblioteca padrão — afinal, esses objetos são armazenados na lista CArrayObj, enquanto seu método Search() é projetado para procurar objetos idênticos na lista:

int CArrayObj:: Search ( const CObject *element) const { int pos; if (m_data_total== 0 || ! CheckPointer (element) || m_sort_mode==- 1 ) return (- 1 ); pos=QuickSearch(element); if (m_data[pos]. Compare (element,m_sort_mode) == 0 ) return (pos); return (- 1 ); }

O objeto deve ter o método virtual Compare(), que retorna 0 se todas as propriedades dos dois objetos coincidirem)



Na seção pública da classe são declarados os métodos para definir e retornar todas as propriedades do objeto:

public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; }

Aqui se consegue ver tudo mais claramente, portanto não são necessários comentários. Esta é toda a classe de eventos de objetos.

Consideremos a classe de objeto base para todos os objetos da biblioteca.

Na seção protegida da classe, são declaradas as variáveis-membros da classe que já conhecemos graças aos objetos anteriores:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name;

Na lista de eventos do objeto m_list_events vamos colocar os objetos da classe de eventos, que consideramos acima. No objeto podem simultaneamente acontecer vários eventos, por isso, precisamos determiná-los todos e colocá-los nesta lista. Além disso, a partir do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine, podemos extrair a lista de todos os eventos e processá-la.

vamos colocar os objetos da classe de eventos, que consideramos acima. No objeto podem simultaneamente acontecer vários eventos, por isso, precisamos determiná-los todos e colocá-los nesta lista. Além disso, a partir do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine, podemos extrair a lista de todos os eventos e processá-la. A estrutura de ticks m_tick serve para obter os preços e a hora do evento.

serve para obter os preços e a hora do evento. A soma hash m_hash_sum é necessária para determinar as alterações que ocorreram nas propriedades do objeto.

A alteração das propriedades do objeto é determinada comparando a soma hash ( m_hash_sum_prev ) anterior e atual.

é necessária para determinar as alterações que ocorreram nas propriedades do objeto. A alteração das propriedades do objeto é determinada comparando a soma hash ( ) anterior e atual. Número de casas decimais para a moeda da conta m_digits_currency é necessário para exibir corretamente informações sobre alguns eventos relacionados a alterações em valores monetários.

é necessário para exibir corretamente informações sobre alguns eventos relacionados a alterações em valores monetários. No código de erro global m_global_error , é registrado o número do erro recebido durante o retorno incorreto de qualquer função. Esse código é passado para o programa de chamada para processamento adicional.

, é registrado o número do erro recebido durante o retorno incorreto de qualquer função. Esse código é passado para o programa de chamada para processamento adicional. ID do gráfico do programa de controle m_chart_id serve para indicar para qual gráfico enviar o evento que ocorreu no objeto.

serve para indicar para qual gráfico enviar o evento que ocorreu no objeto. Sinalizador de evento de objeto m_is_event é necessário indicar ao programa o evento no objeto interrogado para uma reação oportuna ao evento.



é necessário indicar ao programa o evento no objeto interrogado para uma reação oportuna ao evento. Código de evento de objeto m_event_code armazena os sinalizadores de todos os eventos que ocorreram simultaneamente e, pela presença desses sinalizadores, determinamos a lista de eventos de objetos que ocorreram simultaneamente.

armazena os sinalizadores de todos os eventos que ocorreram simultaneamente e, pela presença desses sinalizadores, determinamos a lista de eventos de objetos que ocorreram simultaneamente. O nome do objeto m_name é necessário para indicar ao programa algumas propriedades de texto do objeto do qual serão recebidos os eventos. Por exemplo, para uma conta, ele é o número da conta + nome do cliente + nome do servidor, já para um símbolo é o nome do símbolo.

é necessário para indicar ao programa algumas propriedades de texto do objeto do qual serão recebidos os eventos. Por exemplo, para uma conta, ele é o número da conta + nome do cliente + nome do servidor, já para um símbolo é o nome do símbolo. O nome da pasta para armazenar arquivos de objetos m_folder_name é necessário para salvar o objeto num arquivo: aqui é armazenado o nome da subpasta, no qual são armazenados os arquivos de objetos do mesmo tipo.

O diretório base para as subpastas é o diretório de localização de arquivos compartilhados de todos os terminais do cliente + nome da pasta da biblioteca: "DoEasy\\". Falamos sobre armazenamento de arquivos ao criar uma coleção de contas na parte 12, descrição da biblioteca.



Nós já criamos todas essas propriedades nos objetos de biblioteca e falamos sobre elas em diferentes partes da descrição da biblioteca, correspondentes aos objetos discutidos. Agora, colocamo-los numa classe — no objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj, e a definição desses membros da classe já foi removida das classes de objetos-herdeiros (para não descrever aqui, essas alterações podem ser visualizadas nos arquivos anexados ao artigo).



Consideremos os métodos localizados na seção privada da classe:

long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

Метод TickTime() возвращает время события в милисекундах. Para o MQL4, devido à ausência de milissegundos na estrutura, é retornado o tempo em segundos *1000

возвращает время события в милисекундах. Para o MQL4, devido à ausência de milissegundos na estrutura, é retornado o tempo em segundos *1000 O método IsPresentEventFlag() retorna a presença do código de um evento específico no valor da variável m_event_code .

retorna a presença do código de um evento específico no valor da variável . O método DigitsCurrency() retorna o número de casas decimais no valor da moeda da conta a partir da variável m_digits_currency .

retorna o número de casas decimais no valor da moeda da conta a partir da variável . O método GetDigits() calcula e retorna o número de casas decimais no valor double passado para ele.

calcula e retorna o número de casas decimais no valor double passado para ele. O método virtual InitChangesParams() inicializa os parâmetros de todas as propriedades mutáveis do objeto.

inicializa os parâmetros de todas as propriedades mutáveis do objeto. O método virtual InitControlsParams() inicializa os parâmetros das propriedades do objeto monitorado.

inicializa os parâmetros das propriedades do objeto monitorado. O método virtual SetEventCode() verifica a alteração nas propriedades do objeto e retorna o código das alterações.

verifica a alteração nas propriedades do objeto e retorna o código das alterações. O método virtual SetTypeEvent() define o tipo de evento ocorrido com base no código do evento e coloca todos os eventos na lista de eventos do objeto.

Já desenvolvemos todos esses métodos em artigos anteriores e não voltaremos à sua re-descrição. Esclarecemos apenas que todos os métodos virtuais não fazem nada aqui e devem ser implementados nas classes herdeiras do objeto base.

Os métodos são declarados na seção pública da classe:

public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void );

No construtor da classe, na sua lista de inicialização, às variáveis-membro da classe são atribuídos valores iniciais:



CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear() ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); }

Em seguida, é redefinida a estrutura do tick, é atribuído o valor do número de casas decimais para a moeda da conta, é limpa a lista de evento e à lista de eventos do objeto é atribuído o sinalizador da lista classificada.



Método para adicionar eventos à lista:

bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam ) { CEventBaseObj * event = new CEventBaseObj( event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add( event ); }

Para o método são transferidos o identificador de evento e o valor long, double e string da propriedade do evento. Em seguida, é criado o novo evento com estes parâmetros. Se o mesmo evento já estiver na lista, o objeto de evento será excluído e o método retornará false, caso contrário, o método retornará o resultado da adição do objeto-evento à lista.

Método que retorna o objeto-evento de acordo com o seu índice na lista:

CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); }

Já consideramos o método anteriormente. Aqui, apenas é adicionado o sinalizador para verificar e ajustar o índice quando seu valor fica fora da lista. Por padrão, o índice -1 é passado para o método e a é verificado se o índice sai da lista. Neste caso, o método retorna o objeto-evento mais recente da lista. Para obter um objeto por seu índice, é necessário passar para o método o índice necessário e o sinalizador para controlar a saída da lista = false. Neste caso, o objeto será retornado (se o índice estiver dentro da lista) ou NULL , se o índice estiver fora da lista.

Também consideramos anteriormente o método que retorna o número de casas decimais num valor double:

int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

O novo objeto base está pronto.

Agora, apenas precisamos substituir a classe base CObject em cada um dos objetos base da biblioteca por CBaseObj. Teremos estes objetos:

objeto da classe CAccount:

class CAccount : public CBaseObj {

objeto da classe CSymbol:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObj {

As classes de coleções também são dotadas das propriedades gerais dos objetos:

coleção de eventos de negociação:

class CEventsCollection : public CBaseObj {

coleção de contas:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj {

coleção de símbolos:

class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj {

Agora, todos os objetos criados com base no CBaseObj têm o mesmo conjunto de propriedades e, ao criar novos objetos, não precisamos registrar novamente essas propriedades em cada objeto. Além disso, agora podemos adicionar propriedades iguais para todos os objetos criados com base em tal objeto base. E o mais interessante é que cada um desses objetos agora tem um instrumento para trabalhar com eventos. O evento de cada um dos objetos tem o mesmo conjunto de parâmetros que a função para enviar o evento ao gráfico do programa EventChartCustom(). Assim, simplificamos bastante o desenvolvimento de novos objetos e o aprimoramento de objetos já prontos.





Agora podemos começar a criar eventos de coleção de símbolos.



Eventos de coleção de símbolos

Como sempre, começamos a definir constantes e enumerações. Abrimos o arquivo Defines.mqh e escrevemos nele os dados necessário para rastrear eventos de símbolos.

Como, ao trabalhar com símbolos, eles devem estar presentes na janela "Observação do Mercado" e como seu número é limitado, então

adicionamos aos parâmetros de símbolos uma strings contendo uma substituição de macros indicando o número máximo possível de símbolos localizado simultaneamente na janela "Observação do Mercado":

#define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 )

A partir da seção de dados para trabalhar com símbolos, transferimos a enumeração de modos para trabalhar com símbolos



enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

para o arquivo Datas.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; string DataSymbolsFXMajors[]= {

O motivo desta decisão foi que estes dados são necessários não apenas para a biblioteca, mas também para programas baseados na biblioteca. Além disso, esta enumeração tem a ver mais com os dados gerais do programa do que com os dados da biblioteca. Por exemplo, eles precisarão ser usados junto com muitas outras enumerações como parâmetros de entrada dos programas e, portanto, traduzidos para a linguagem de compilação necessária (o que será feito posteriormente). Sendo assim, vamos deixá-los no Datas.mqh.

Para o local da enumeração transferida do Defines.mqh escrevemos a enumeração contendo a lista de sinalizadores de eventos do símbolo e a enumeração contendo a lista de possíveis eventos do símbolo:



enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAGS { SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS = 2 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = 4 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = 8 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME = 16 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY = 32 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY = 64 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD = 128 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL = 256 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL = 512 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST = 1024 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH = 2048 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW = 4096 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK = 8192 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH = 16384 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW = 32768 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY = 65536 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY = 131072 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY = 262144 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE = 524288 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT = 1048576 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG = 2097152 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT = 4194304 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME = 8388608 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER = 16777216 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST = 33554432 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME = 67108864 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME = 134217728 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN = 268435456 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE = 536870912 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW = 1073741824 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

Aqui, tudo acontece exatamente como com as enumerações de sinalizadores, de possíveis eventos de conta e de eventos de negociação. Na quarta parte da descrição da biblioteca nós consideramos os sinalizadores de eventos e os identificadores de eventos.



Para classificar os símbolos de acordo com a sua localização na janela "Observação do Mercado", adicionamos mais uma propriedade de símbolo inteira:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW , SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 36 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

Como acrescentamos uma nova propriedade, temos de aumentar o número total de propriedades inteiras para 36, em vez das anteriores 35.

Finalmente, à lista de critérios possíveis para classificar símbolos adicionamos esta nova propriedade:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH };

A questão com o arquivo Defines.mqh fica por aqui.

Agora é preciso aprimorar a classe do objeto-símbolo. Como monitoraremos algumas propriedades do símbolo para o alterar, precisamos comparar o valor atual com o valor anterior, quer em termos absolutos, quer para aumentar um valor limite predeterminado. Para fazer isso, precisamos criar uma estrutura de propriedades de símbolo e comparar os campos da estrutura dos valores atuais com os campos da estrutura dos valores anteriores. Discutimos a lógica para determinar os eventos de um objeto ao criar o acompanhamento de eventos da conta. Aqui faremos exatamente o mesmo, exceto que agora já temos no objeto base métodos preparados para armazenar e enviar eventos para o programa.

Inserimos na classe CSymbol o arquivo do objeto base , na seção privada da classe criamos a estrutura de acompanhamento de propriedades do símbolo e declaramos duas variáveis desta estrutura para armazenar o estado atual e anterior das propriedades do símbolo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

Em seguida, declaramos as variáveis-membros da classe para armazenar os valores controlados especificados de alteração de propriedades, os valores da mudança e os sinalizadores que indicam se os eventos monitorados existem:



bool m_is_change_trade_mode; long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

Na seção privada declaramos os métodos virtuais (já declarados na classe base CBaseObj) de inicialização de variáveis de acompanhamento e de propriedades do símbolo controladas, também declaramos o método de verificação de alteração de propriedades que retorna o código do evento e o método que define o tipo de evento de acordo com seu código e que registra o evento na lista de eventos:



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ) ; virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos imediatamente sua implementação.

Método de inicialização para propriedades de símbolo rastreadas:

void CSymbol::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= false ; this .m_changed_session_deals_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_spread_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_spread_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_spread_dec= false ; this .m_changed_stops_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_real_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_option_strike_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_long_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_short_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_interest_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_open_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_close_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_aw_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= false ; }

No método, os valores iniciais simplesmente são atribuídos às variáveis das propriedades de símbolo rastreadas, declaradas anteriormente na seção privada da classe.

Método de inicialização para valores controlados das propriedades do símbolo:

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_deals_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_spread_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_spread_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_bid_last_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_volume_real_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_real_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_option_strike_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_option_strike_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_session_interest_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_interest_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_open_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_open_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_dec= 0 ; }

No método, os valores iniciais simplesmente são atribuídos às variáveis das propriedades controladas do símbolo, declaradas anteriormente na seção privada da classe. Se as propriedades excederem os valores inseridos nestas variáveis, será gerado o evento de conta correspondente. Para desativar o controle de propriedade, um valor DBL_MAX deve ser atribuído à sua variável. Para rastrear alterações em qualquer valor, é necessário definir a variável como 0.



Método que verifica a alteração nas propriedades do símbolo e que retorna seu código:

int CSymbol::SetEventCode( void ) { this .m_event_code=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode != this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode ) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW; return this .m_event_code; }

No método primeiro é redefinido o código de evento, depois, são comparados os valores dos parâmetros controlados do símbolo na estrutura de dados atual e na estrutura de dados anterior. Se os dados não forem iguais, ao código do evento é adicionado o sinalizador correspondente.

Método que define o tipo de evento e registra o evento na lista de eventos:



void CSymbol::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE)) { event_id= ( this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY : SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL ); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .TradeMode(), this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS)) { this .m_changed_session_deals_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals; if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value> this .m_control_session_deals_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value<- this .m_control_session_deals_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume; if ( this .m_changed_volume_value> this .m_control_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_value<- this .m_control_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD)) { this .m_changed_spread_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread; if ( this .m_changed_spread_value> this .m_control_spread_inc) { this .m_is_change_spread_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } else if ( this .m_changed_spread_value<- this .m_control_spread_dec) { this .m_is_change_spread_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL)) { this .m_changed_stops_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level; if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value> this .m_control_stops_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value<- this .m_control_stops_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL)) { this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level; if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value> this .m_control_freeze_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value<- this .m_control_freeze_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value> this .m_control_bid_last_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value> this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value> this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK)) { this .m_changed_ask_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask; if ( this .m_changed_ask_value> this .m_control_ask_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_value<- this .m_control_ask_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_ask_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high; if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value> this .m_control_ask_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value<- this .m_control_ask_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW)) { this .m_changed_ask_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low; if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value> this .m_control_ask_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value<- this .m_control_ask_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_real_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value> this .m_control_volume_real_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value<- this .m_control_volume_real_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE)) { this .m_changed_option_strike_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike; if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value> this .m_control_option_strike_inc) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } else if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value<- this .m_control_option_strike_dec) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT)) { this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit; if ( this .m_changed_volume_limit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_limit_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG)) { this .m_changed_swap_long_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long; if ( this .m_changed_swap_long_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_long_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT)) { this .m_changed_swap_short_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short; if ( this .m_changed_swap_short_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_short_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value> this .m_control_session_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER)) { this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover; if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value> this .m_control_session_turnover_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value<- this .m_control_session_turnover_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST)) { this .m_changed_session_interest_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest; if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value> this .m_control_session_interest_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value<- this .m_control_session_interest_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN)) { this .m_changed_session_open_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open; if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value> this .m_control_session_open_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value<- this .m_control_session_open_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE)) { this .m_changed_session_close_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close; if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value> this .m_control_session_close_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value<- this .m_control_session_close_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW)) { this .m_changed_session_aw_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw; if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value> this .m_control_session_aw_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd (event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value<- this .m_control_session_aw_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } } }

O método é bastante "pesado", mas apenas devido a blocos de verificações idênticas para alterações nas propriedades rastreadas do símbolo. Na parte 13, já analisamos um método semelhante ao rastrear alterações na conta. Aqui a lógica é semelhante, exceto que agora temos toda a funcionalidade para armazenar eventos localizados no objeto base CBaseObj.

Consideremos como exemplo a alteração do preço médio ponderado da sessão.

No início do método, zeramos os valores das propriedades rastreadas usando o método InitChangesParams() e definimos o status do evento como "Nenhum evento".



Com a ajuda do método IsPresentEventFlag() , localizado também no objeto base, verificamos se o sinalizador de alteração de valor SYMBOL_SESSION_AW do símbolo existe no código de evento registrado na variável m_event_code .

Se o sinalizador de alteração do valor estiver no código do evento,



, localizado também no objeto base, verificamos se o sinalizador de alteração de valor SYMBOL_SESSION_AW do símbolo existe no código de evento registrado na variável . Se o sinalizador de alteração do valor estiver no código do evento, calculamos o valor da alteração nesta propriedade e verificamos se o valor excede o valor controlado .



.

Se o valor calculado for maior do que o valor controlado ,



,



definimos o sinalizador do evento de aumento do preço médio ponderado ,



,





escrevemos no identificador de evento "Evento de aumento de preço médio ponderado" e



e





chamamos o método de adição de evento à lista EventAdd() da classe base CBaseObj .

Se o evento foi adicionado com êxito à lista,



. Se o evento foi adicionado com êxito à lista,





salvamos o valor atual da propriedade como o anterior para verificação adicional .

identificador de evento (event_id preenchido ao verificar o evento)

hora atual em milissegundos (método TickTime() da classe base CBaseObj) valor calculado da alteração na propriedade do símbolo (m_changed_session_aw_value) nome do objeto (neste caso, nome do símbolo)

Também faremos uma pequena alteração no construtor protegido da classe, uma vez qque para que o objeto-símbolo preencha a nova propriedade "índice de símbolo na janela Observação do Mercado", precisamos passar esse índice ao rastrear símbolos na Observação do Mercado. Nós vamos transmitir o índice diretamente para o construtor da classe: protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ); No mesmo local, na seção protegida da classe, adicionamos outro método que retorna o número de casas decimais de acordo com o método de cálculo de swap:

bool SymbolExists( const string name) const ; long SymbolExists( void ) const ; long SymbolCustom( void ) const ; long SymbolChartMode( void ) const ; long SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderFillingMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderMode( void ) const ; long SymbolExpirationMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderGTCMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionRight( void ) const ; long SymbolBackgroundColor( void ) const ; long SymbolCalcMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSwapMode( void ) const ; long SymbolDigitsLot( void ); int SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ); Acontece que os swaps são cobrados em dinheiro, em pontos e em porcentagem. Além disso, para cada um destes tipos de cálculo de swaps, é necessário retornar o valor correspondente do número de casas decimais. Este método os retorna. Vamos escrevê-lo fora do corpo da classe: int CSymbol::SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ) { return ( this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID ? this . Digits () : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT ? this .DigitsCurrency(): this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN ? 1 : 0 ); } Fazemos com que o método Refresh() seja virtual, uma vez que é definido na classe base de objetos CBaseObj. Mudamos o tipo de método - para atualizar os dados de cotação RefreshRates() - de void para bool, uma vez que agora no início do método Refresh(), o método RefreshRates() será chamado. Além disso, se não for possível obter dados nele, o método retornará false, encerrando imediatamente o método Refresh().

Adicionamos a definição do método que retorna a descrição do evento do símbolo: virtual void Refresh( void ); bool RefreshRates( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); Na seção pública da classe, na seção de métodos de acesso simplificado, nos métodos que retornam as propriedades inteiras do símbolo,

adicionamos o método de retorno do índice do símbolo na janela "Observação do Mercado":

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } Nos métodos que retornam propriedades reais

adicionamos o método de retorno do preço Bid ou Last, o método de retorno do preço Bid ou Last máximo do dia e o método de retorno do preço Bid ou Last mínimo do dia: double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação: double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } Tudo é simples aqui, pois dependendo dos preços usados para construir o gráfico, é retornada a propriedade correspondente do símbolo (para preços Bid ou Last). Também na seção pública escrevemos os métodos de configuração de propriedades controladas, os métodos de retorno de alteração de propriedade e os sinalizadores de eventos do símbolo: bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_deals_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return this .m_changed_spread_value; } bool IsIncreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_dec; } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_stops_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec; } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_freeze_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec; } void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; } void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; } void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_value; } bool IsIncreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_dec; } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec; } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec; } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_real_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_changed_option_strike_value; } bool IsIncreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc; } bool IsDecreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec; } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_limit_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_long_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_short_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec; } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_turnover_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_interest_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_open_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_close_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_aw_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec; } Aqui, para cada uma das propriedades controladas, existem métodos para definir o valor controlado da alteração da propriedade, que quando excedido gera um evento cujo sinalizador pode ser obtido usando o método que retorna o sinalizador do evento e o valor da alteração (com a ajuda do método que retorna esse valor). Analisamos métodos semelhantes ao criar o acompanhamento de eventos da conta na parte 13 da descrição da biblioteca.

O construtor da classe possui algumas alterações:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name , const int index ) { this .m_name=name; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. There is no such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in the market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol); this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= WRONG_VALUE ; this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams() ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); } Agora, para o construtor é transferido o índice do símbolo na janela "Observação do Mercado", o nome do símbolo é atribuído ao nome do objeto, é redefinida a estrutura de dados anteriores do símbolo, no campo da estrutura de eventos anteriores trade_mode é registrado o valor WRONG_VALUE — segundo com a presença deste valor no campo de modo de negociação do símbolo, vamos determinar a primeira inicialização (são iniciadas as variáveis das propriedades do símbolo mutáveis e controladas) e na propriedade do símbolo "índice na janela Observação do Mercado" registramos o índice passado para o construtor.

Para registrar o evento de diminuição no valor da propriedade, realizamos todas as verificações exatamente da mesma forma, apenas verificamos a diminuição no valor maior que o valor controlado.No método de adição de evento à lista EventAdd(), enviamos os dados:

Como temos a variável m_name na classe base CBaseObj (nela vamos registrar o nome do símbolo), na classe CSymbol é necessário remover a variável m_symbol_name e substituir suas ocorrências por m_name (a atribuição do nome do símbolo acontece no construtor da classe).

Selecionamos qualquer uma das ocorrências do texto "this.m_symbol_name" na listagem da classe CSymbol e pressionamos a combinação de teclas Ctrl+H. É aberta a janela de pesquisa e substituição, nela a entrada que selecionamos no texto já será inserida no campo do valor desejado. No campo de substituição, inserimos this.m_name e na listagem substituímos todas as ocorrências encontradas de nome.m_símbolo_nome por este.m_name.

Também precisamos excluir as variáveis-membro de classe restantes que agora estão no objeto base CBaseObj, e sua presença no CSymbol causa um aviso sobre duplicação de variável durante a compilação. No entanto, nos arquivos anexados ao artigo, todas essas variáveis já estão excluídas — você pode simplesmente fazer o upload dos arquivos e se familiarizar com o seu conteúdo.



No método que retorna a descrição de propriedade inteira, adicionamos a descrição da nova propriedade do símbolo "índice na Observação do Mercado":

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS -- TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW -- TextByLanguage( "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in the \"Market Watch window\"" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM -- TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST -- TextByLanguage( "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT -- TextByLanguage( "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol is selected in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE -- TextByLanguage( "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol is visible in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS -- TextByLanguage( "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS -- TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS -- TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME -- TextByLanguage( "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH -- TextByLanguage( "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW -- TextByLanguage( "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME -- TextByLanguage( "Время последней котировки" , "Time of the last quote" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( "(Ещё не было тиков)" , "(No ticks yet)" ) : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS -- TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after a decimal point" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS -- TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after a decimal point in the value of the lot" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD -- TextByLanguage( "Размер спреда в пунктах" , "Spread value in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT -- TextByLanguage( "Плавающий спред" , "Spread is floating" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH -- TextByLanguage( "Максимальное количество показываемых заявок в стакане" , "Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Способ вычисления стоимости контракта" , "Contract price calculation mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Тип исполнения ордеров" , "Order execution type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME -- TextByLanguage( "Дата начала торгов по инструменту" , "Date of the symbol trade beginning" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME -- TextByLanguage( "Дата окончания торгов по инструменту" , "Date of the symbol trade end" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL -- TextByLanguage( "Минимальный отступ от цены закрытия для установки Stop ордеров" , "Minimal indention from the close price to place Stop orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL -- TextByLanguage( "Дистанция заморозки торговых операций" , "Distance to freeze trade operations in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE -- TextByLanguage( "Режим заключения сделок" , "Deal execution mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Модель расчета свопа" , "Swap calculation model" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS -- TextByLanguage( "День недели для начисления тройного свопа" , "Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG -- TextByLanguage( "Расчет хеджированной маржи по наибольшей стороне" , "Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) -- TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов истечения ордера" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешённых типов ордеров" , "Flags of allowed order types" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Срок действия StopLoss и TakeProfit ордеров" , "Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE -- TextByLanguage( "Тип опциона" , "Option type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT -- TextByLanguage( "Право опциона" , "Option right" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR -- TextByLanguage( "Цвет фона символа в Market Watch" , "Background color of the symbol in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property is not support" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE -- TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property is not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : "" ); }

Da listagem da implementação dos métodos da classe CSymbol removemos a segunda forma do método Exist() e o método que retorna o número de casas decimais no valor numérico:



bool CSymbol::Exist( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: SymbolName (i, false )==name) return true ; return false ; } int CSymbol::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

Neste caso, esses métodos são supérfluos — Existe() com um parâmetro de entrada nesta classe não é necessário e foi transferido para o arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh, e GetDigits() agora é localizado na classe base CBaseObj.

O método Refresh ()da classe CSymbol é iniciado a partir do nosso temporizador e atualiza todos os dados dos símbolos. No mesmo método, procuraremos alterações nas propriedades do símbolo. Além disso, temos outro método, RefreshRates (), que também inicia do temporizador, mas com uma taxa de atualização mais alta, e neste método são atualizados apenas os dados de cotação do símbolo. Se a pesquisa de alterações nas propriedades do símbolo for feita nos dois métodos, isso levará à duplicação de mensagens sobre eventos.

A solução, nesta situação, seria que o método RefreshRates() atualizará os dados de cotação e retornará um sinalizador indicando seu recebimento bem-sucedido. Esse método será chamado como antes, quer dizer, a partir de seu temporizador, mas também a partir do método Refresh(). Assim, como antes, serão chamados os dois métodos, cada um em seu próprio temporizador, enquanto a busca de alterações nas propriedades do símbolo estará apenas no método Refresh().

Fazemos as alterações necessárias nos métodos RefreshRates() e Refresh():

bool CSymbol::RefreshRates( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( ! :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return false ; } this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); return true ; }

Aqui primeiro obtemos os dados de cotação para o símbolo e se os dados não puderam ser obtidos, escrevemos o código de erro e saímos do método retornando false. Se os dados foram obtidos, preenchemos as propriedades necessárias do símbolo e retornamos true.



void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask = this .Ask(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high = this .AskHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low = this .AskLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .Bid() : this .Last()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidHigh() : this .LastHigh()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidLow() : this .LastLow()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume = this .Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals = this .SessionDeals(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders = this .SessionBuyOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders = this .SessionSellOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day = this .VolumeHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day = this .VolumeLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread = this .Spread(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level = this .TradeStopLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level = this .TradeFreezeLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit = this .VolumeLimit(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long = this .SwapLong(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short = this .SwapShort(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume = this .SessionVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover = this .SessionTurnover(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest = this .SessionInterest(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume = this .SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume = this .SessionSellOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open = this .SessionOpen(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close = this .SessionClose(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw = this .SessionAW(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day = this .VolumeReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day = this .VolumeHighReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day = this .VolumeLowReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike = this .OptionStrike(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode = this .TradeMode(); this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; if ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_struct_prev_symbol= this .m_struct_curr_symbol; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent( WRONG_VALUE , false ); if (event!= NULL ) { ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id!=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_is_event= true ; } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Neste caso, primeiro chamamos o método RefreshRates() e se não foi possível obter dados de cotação, não faz sentido obter o restante dos dados - saímos do método.

Depois, redefinimos o sinalizador de evento, zeramos a estrutura do estado atual das propriedades do símbolo e zeramos o valor atual de hash. Em seguida, preenchemos todas as propriedades do símbolo com dados atuais e armazenamos esses dados na estrutura do estado atual das propriedades do símbolo. Depois de preencher a estrutura calculamos a soma de hash atual.

Se esta for a primeira inicialização (propriedade do símbolo SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE definido como WRONG_VALUE), na estrutura do estado anterior do valor armazenaremos a estrutura do estado atual , no último valor do hash, escrevemos a soma de hash atual e saímos do método.

Se esta não for a primeira execução, precisaremos verificar se há desigualdade no valor das somas de hash passadas e atuais.

Se o valor de hash mudou significa que houve alguma alteração nas propriedades do símbolo, portanto, chamamos o método para definir o código do evento, o método para receber o evento a partir do código de evento e o registro de evento na lista de eventos que ocorreram, obtemos o último evento dos eventos recém adicionados da lista, verificamos o tipo de eventoe se não for "Não há evento", tiramos o sinalizador de evento. Por fim, armazenamos o valor de hash atual como no anterior para verificações adicionais.



Isso conclui o aprimoramento da classe CSymbol para procurar eventos e trabalhar com o novo objeto base.

A classe de objeto-símbolo está pronta. Agora, cada símbolo pode rastrear seus eventos e colocá-los em sua lista de eventos. Usamos uma coleção de símbolos, por isso, precisamos percorrer todos os símbolos da coleção e obter sua lista de eventos a partir de cada um deles. Também precisamos colocar todos esses eventos na lista de eventos da coleção (agora a coleção também possui essa lista, pois está localizada no objeto base CBaseObj). Sendo assim, resta pesquisar a lista resultante de eventos para determinar eventos para cada um dos símbolos da coleção.



Também podemos trabalhar com a janela "Observação do Mercado" (para isso implementamos o acompanhamento de eventos), adicionando/removendo/classificando símbolos na janela Observação do mercado. Para esses fins, precisaremos armazenar uma cópia da janela "Observação do Mercado" e a soma de hash dos símbolos localizados nela. Quando a soma de hash for alterada, entenderemos que na Observação do Mercado ocorreu um evento, assim, basta determinar o tipo de evento, comparando o estado atual na janela Observação do Mercado com seu molde e enviar o evento identificado ao programa de controle. Também podemos trabalhar com a janela "Observação do Mercado" (para isso implementamos o acompanhamento de eventos), adicionando/removendo/classificando símbolos na janela Observação do mercado. Para esses fins, precisaremos armazenar uma cópia da janela "Observação do Mercado" e a soma de hash dos símbolos localizados nela. Quando a soma de hash for alterada, entenderemos que na Observação do Mercado ocorreu um evento, assim, basta determinar o tipo de evento, comparando o estado atual na janela Observação do Mercado com seu molde e enviar o evento identificado ao programa de controle.

Abrimos o arquivo de classe da coleção de símbolos SymbolsCollection.mqh e fazemos as alterações necessárias:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFX.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMajor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMinor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXExotic.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXRub.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolMetall.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndex.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndicative.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCrypto.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommodity.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolExchange.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFutures.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCFD.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolStocks.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolBonds.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolOption.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCollateral.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCustom.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommon.mqh" class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list_all_symbols; CArrayString m_list_names; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE m_mode_list; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_event ; string m_array_symbols[] ; int m_delta_symbol; int m_total_symbols ; int m_total_symbol_prev ; bool IsPresentSymbolInList( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInMW ( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInControlList ( const string symbol_name); bool CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index); ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE TypeSymbolsList( const string &symbol_used_array[]); int SymbolsTotalVisible ( void ) const ; int SymbolIndexInMW ( const string name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS SymbolStatus( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCustomPredefined( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCalcMode( const string symbol_name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMajor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMinor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXExotic( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXRUB( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndicative( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedMetall( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCommodity( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndex( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCrypto( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedOption( const string name) const ; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_symbols; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CSymbol *GetSymbolByName( const string name); int GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name); int NewSymbols( void ) const { return this .m_delta_symbol; } ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE ModeSymbolsList( void ) const { return this .m_mode_list; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); } CSymbolsCollection(); bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]); bool CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag) ; void CopySymbolsNames( void ) ; virtual void Refresh ( void ); void RefreshRates( void ); void SymbolsEventsControl( void ) ; void MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) ; string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event) ; string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) ; };

Para criar o molde da janela "Observação do Mercado", vamos usar o arquivo da classe CArrayString incluído a partir da biblioteca padrão. Nesta lista, armazenaremos uma cópia do conjunto de símbolo da Observação do Mercado e compararemos o estado atual da lista de símbolos na janela com o estado atual da lista de símbolos no molde. Se acontecerem alterações, responderemos a elas para criar um evento da janela "Observação do Mercado".

Para a variável m_last_event, armazenaremos o último evento ocorrido com qualquer um dos símbolos da coleção. Assim, a variável armazenará o evento mais recente ocorrido num dos símbolos usados.

O array m_array_symbols serve para passar para a classe uma coleção de símbolos do programa do controle do array de símbolos usados no programa.

Nas variáveis-membro da classe m_total_symbols e m_total_symbols_prev armazenaremos o número de símbolos atual e anterior na janela "Observação do Mercado". A comparação dos valores destas variáveis permite conhecer os eventos de adição/remoção de símbolos na Observação do Mercado.



Os métodos privados da classe IsPresentSymbolInMW() e IsPresentSymbolInControlList() retornam os sinalizadores indicando se o símbolo existe na janela "Observação do Mercado" e na lista-molde dessa mesma janela de acordo com o seu nome. Já os métodos SymbolsTotalVisible() e SymbolIndexInMW() retornam o número de símbolos visíveis na janela "Observação do Mercado" e o índice do símbolo na lista desta janela, respectivamente.



Na seção pública da classe, inseriremos os métodos:

IsEvent() — retorna o sinalizador que indica se existe algum evento na coleção de símbolos ou na janela "Observação do Mercado",

GetLastEventsCode() — retorna o código do último evento na coleção de símbolos ou na janela "Observação do Mercado",

GetLastEvent() — retorna o último evento na coleção de símbolos ou na janela "Observação do Mercado",

GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() — retorna o número total de símbolos na coleção,

CreateSymbolsList() — cria uma lista de coleções ao usar a janela "Observação do Mercado" ou ao implementar a lista de símbolos completa no servidor (não mais que 1000),

CopySymbolsNames() — cria um molde de símbolos da janela "Observação Mercado" a partir da janela de todos os símbolos da coleção,

Refresh() — agora o método é declarado como virtual, uma vez que ele é declarado como virtual na classe do objeto base (já a coleção de símbolos agora é criada com base na classe do objeto base CBaseObj),

SymbolsEventsControl() — método para trabalhar com uma lista de coleção de símbolos a fim de determinar eventos da coleção de símbolos,

MarketWatchEventsControl() — método para trabalhar com uma lista da janela "Observação do Mercado" a fim de determinar eventos na janela "Observação do Mercado",

EventDescription() — retorna a descrição do evento da coleção de símbolos,

ModeSymbolsListDescription() — retorna a descrição do modo de trabalho com símbolos.

Consideremos a implementação de métodos.

No construtor da classe, em sua lista de inicialização, iniciamos as variáveis para trabalhar com a janela "Observação do Mercado" e, no corpo da classe, substituímos a classificação da lista de símbolos de coleção segundo o nome pela classificação segundo o índice na janela "Observação do Mercado" e limpamos a lista-molde da janela "Observação do Mercado".



CSymbolsCollection::CSymbolsCollection( void ) : m_total_symbol_prev( 0 ) , m_delta_symbol( 0 ), m_mode_list(SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW) ; this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Type(COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID); this .m_list_names.Clear() ; }

Como na janela "Observação do Mercado", o símbolo pode estar, mas não ser exibido (propriedade do símbolo SYMBOL_VISIBLE — alguns símbolos (como regra, são pares de moedas para calcular os requisitos de margem e lucro na moeda de depósito) são selecionados automaticamente, mas podem não ser exibidos na Observação do Mercado), para conhecer apenas o número de símbolos visíveis, precisamos percorrer os símbolos da janela para contar apenas aqueles para os quais esta propriedade está definida.

O método SymbolsTotalVisible() retorna o número de símbolos visíveis na janela "Observação do Mercado":

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsTotalVisible( void ) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ),n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; n++; } return n; }

Método que retorna o índice do símbolo na lista da janela "Observação do Mercado":

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolIndexInMW( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if ( SymbolName (i, true )==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Ao trabalhar com a lista de símbolos da janela "Observação do Mercado", precisamos conhecer o índice de cada um dos símbolos na lista da janela para que possamos sincronizar o local dos símbolos na lista de símbolos de coleção com o local dos símbolos na janela "Observação do Mercado". Por exemplo, isso pode ser útil para criar uma janela da lista de símbolos própria que esteja totalmente sincronizada com a janela do terminal. O índice será uma das propriedades do símbolo, o que permitirá classificar a lista por essa propriedade. O índice será passado ao construtor da classe de símbolo abstrato.

Método que retorna o sinalizador que indica que do símbolo visível está na janela "Observação do Mercado":



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInMW( const string symbol_name ) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

Para o método é transferido o nome do símbolo, no ciclo da lista completa de símbolos, selecionados na janela "Observação do Mercado", ignoramos o símbolo invisível, comparamos o nome do próximo símbolo com o do transferido para o método, e, se o nome coincidir, retornamos true. Se o símbolo não for encontrado na lista, retornamos false.

Método que retorna o sinalizador que o símbolo está na lista-molde da janela "Observação do Mercado":



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInControlList( const string symbol_name ) { int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

O nome do símbolo procurado é passado para o método. No ciclo da lista-molde da janela Observação do Mercado, nós temos o próximo símbolo e se o nome corresponder ao nome transferido para o método, retornamos true, caso contrário, false.



Método para criar uma lista ao trabalhar com a janela "Observação do Mercado" ou com uma lista completa de símbolos no servidor:

bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag ) { bool res= true ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( flag ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total && i< SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i,flag); if (flag && !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name ,i ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; }

Para o método é transferido o sinalizador que define o modo de pesquisa: true — trabalho com os símbolos selecionados na janela "Observação do Mercado", false — trabalho com uma lista completa de símbolos disponíveis no servidor. Obtemos o número total de símbolos dependendo do sinalizador — na janela "Observação do Mercado", no servidor, e no ciclo pela lista, mas não mais que o valor especificado pela constante SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL no arquivo Defines.mqh (1000 símbolos) obtemos o nome do próximo símbolo da lista, verificamos sua propriedade de visibilidade sob a condição de trabalhar com a janela "Observação do Mercado", e se o símbolo não estiver visível, vamos ignorá-lo.

Em seguida, obtemos o estado do objeto do símbolo pelo seu nome e adicionamos o símbolo à lista completa de símbolos da coleção usando o método CreateNewSymbol(), que consideramos no artigo anterior. (Observe que o método foi ligeiramente alterado, pois foi adicionada uma nova propriedade de símbolo — seu índice na lista de símbolos da janela "Observação do mercado" —, agora para o objeto-símbolo também é transferido o índice)

Na variável que retorna o resultado do método, são inseridos os resultados da adição de cada símbolo à toda a lista de símbolos da coleção, e o valor final dessa variável é retornado do método no final de todo o ciclo de processamento de símbolos.

Consideremos o método aprimorado para criar um objeto-símbolo e colocá-lo numa lista:



bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ) { if ( this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { return true ; } if ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_EXIST ) #else !Exist(name) #endif ) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " на сервере" , " symbol on the server" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; return false ; } CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; switch (symbol_status) { case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX : symbol= new CSymbolFX(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MAJOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMajor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MINOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMinor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_EXOTIC : symbol= new CSymbolFXExotic(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_RUB : symbol= new CSymbolFXRub(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_METAL : symbol= new CSymbolMetall(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDEX : symbol= new CSymbolIndex(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDICATIVE : symbol= new CSymbolIndicative(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CRYPTO : symbol= new CSymbolCrypto(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COMMODITY : symbol= new CSymbolCommodity(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_EXCHANGE : symbol= new CSymbolExchange(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FUTURES : symbol= new CSymbolFutures(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CFD : symbol= new CSymbolCFD(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_STOCKS : symbol= new CSymbolStocks(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_BONDS : symbol= new CSymbolBonds(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_OPTION : symbol= new CSymbolOption(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COLLATERAL : symbol= new CSymbolCollateral(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CUSTOM : symbol= new CSymbolCustom(name, index ); break ; default : symbol= new CSymbolCommon(name, index ); break ; } if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " ),name); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_symbols.Add(symbol)) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " в список" , " symbol to the list" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); delete symbol; return false ; } return true ; }

Como se pode ver na listagem, também passamos um índice para o método e enviamos cada índice junto com o nome do símbolo para cada uma das classes construtoras de objetos-símbolo. Por conseguinte, é necessário um refinamento de cada uma das classes herdeiras da classe do símbolo abstrato CSymbol.

Consideremos esta modificação usando a classe CSymbolFX como exemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Symbol.mqh" class CSymbolFX : public CSymbol { public : CSymbolFX ( const string name, const int index ) : CSymbol(SYMBOL_STATUS_FX,name, index ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); };

Neste caso, apenas para o construtor da classe, junto com o nome do símbolo, é transferido seu índice, e na lista de inicialização para o construtor de classe pai CSymbol também passamos este índice.

Isso é tudo o que precisa ser alterado em todas as classes herdeiras de um símbolo abstrato. Nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo, já foram feitas todas as alterações nas classes de objetos de símbolo.



Método modificado que define a lista de símbolos usados na coleção:

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

Neste caso, para o array correspondente imediatamente copiamos o array de símbolos transferido do programa de controle. Preenchemos o modo para trabalhar com símbolos, definimos a classificação de toda a lista de símbolos no modo de classificação por índice. Agora, para o método de criação de novo objeto-símbolo transferimos, além do nome do símbolo, seu índice.

Ao usar a lista completa de símbolos no servidor, chamamos o método de construção de lista de símbolos de coleção com o sinalizador = false, o que indica a construção de uma lista completa de símbolo no servidor,

já ao usar uma lista da janela "Observação do Mercado", chamamos o método de trabalhar com a janela "Observação do Mercado" com sinalizador = false, o que não significa uma proibição para o método de trabalhar com eventos, mas apenas um requisito para criar uma lista e lembrar seus dados.



Método para trabalhar com eventos de todos os símbolos da coleção:

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) event .ID() ; if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd ( ( ushort ) event .ID() , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() )) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort )event_id , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() ); } } } }

Este método funciona no temporizador. Primeiro são inicializados os dados:

é redefinido o sinalizadorde evento na coleção de símbolos,

a lista de eventos na coleção de símbolos é limpa e

para a lista é definido o sinalizador da lista classificada.

Em seguida, no ciclo de todos os símbolos, que estão na lista de símbolos da coleção, obtemos o próximo símbolo, atualizamos todos seus dados e verificamos se existe o sinalizador de evento definido para o símbolo. Se não houver evento, prosseguimos com a verificação do próximo símbolo na coleção.

Se no símbolo estiver definido o sinalizador do evento, definimos o sinalizador de evento para toda a coleção (presença de evento, pelo menos um dos símbolos é a presença do evento para toda a coleção). Obtemos a lista de todos os eventos do símbolo atual, definimos o código do último evento da coleção igual ao código do evento do símbolo atual da lista, e, se houver evento, no próximo símbolo será atualizado o valor salvo na variável que armazena o último valor da coleção, e no ciclo da lista de todos os eventos do símbolo atual obtemos o próximo evento e

salvamos o identificador do evento como o último evento na coleção. Da mesma maneira, o próximo evento de símbolo atualiza o último evento de coleção de símbolos.

Em seguida, criamos um evento de coleção com os parâmetros definidos a partir do evento do símbolo ( identificador do evento, parâmetro long, parâmetro double e parâmetro de string do evento) e salvamos o evento do símbolo na lista de eventos da coleção de símbolos.

Se o evento do símbolo for salvo com sucesso na lista de eventos da coleção, este um evento será enviado para o gráfico do programa usando a função EventChartCustom() com os mesmos parâmetros de evento para processamento adicional do evento no programa de chamada.



Assim, ao receber uma lista de eventos de cada um dos símbolos da lista de coleções, passamos pela lista de eventos de cada símbolo e registramos todos os seus eventos na lista de eventos da coleção. Após a conclusão do ciclo, a lista de eventos da coleção conterá todos os eventos de todos os símbolos da coleção e, para cada um dos eventos de cada símbolo da coleção, será criado um evento e enviado para o gráfico do programa de controle.



Para reconhecer eventos na janela "Observação do Mercado", precisamos calcular a soma de todos os símbolos na janela "Observação do Mercado". Sua mudança nos sinalizará sobre o evento que aconteceu. A primeira coisa que vem à mente é uma contagem simples do número de símbolos na janela, mas ... Adicionar ou remover um símbolo aumentará ou diminuirá o tamanho da lista, mas a classificação dos símbolo com o mouse não alterará o número de símbolos. Isso significa que o número de símbolos na janela "Observação do Mercado" não é adequado para calcular o valor do hash.

Fazemos o seguinte: cada símbolo armazenado na lista — seu nome pode ser representado como um número (código do símbolo), que é a soma dos valores uchar dos códigos de símbolos (letras) que compõem o nome do símbolo, com a adição do índice do símbolo para esse valor à Lista da janela Observação do Mercado. A soma de hash será a soma de todos os códigos de símbolos.

A adição de um símbolo à lista alterará a soma de hash (o novo código do símbolo será adicionado à soma de hash).

A remoção de um símbolo da lista alterará a soma de hash (o código do símbolo excluído será subtraído da soma do hash).

A classificação de uma lista de símbolos alterará a soma de hash (os códigos dos símbolo classificados serão alterados conforme os índices serão alterados)



Implementação do método para trabalhar com eventos da janela "Observação do Mercado":

void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id= ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL : SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ); if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Para não descrever todas as ramificações no código do método, eu marquei o código na listagem de blocos e pus comentários detalhados em cada um dos blocos. Espero que tudo fique claro com uma análise independente. Se você tiver alguma dúvida, pode expressá-la nos comentários do artigo.

Ao trabalhar com a janela "Observação do Mercado" para rastrear os eventos que ocorrem nela, não é suficiente operar apenas com uma soma de hash. De fato, para descobrir o que aconteceu antes do evento, precisamos ter uma cópia da lista de símbolos na janela "Observação do Mercado" (molde da Observação do Mercado), e graças a esse molde sempre podemos saber, por exemplo, qual símbolo foi excluído. Sem um molde da janela "Observação do Mercado", não é possível conhecer o nome do símbolo excluído.



Método para criar um molde da janela "Observação do Mercado":



void CSymbolsCollection::CopySymbolsNames( void ) { this .m_list_names.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_names.Add(symbol.Name()); } }

Neste caso, limpamos a lista de nomes de símbolos, num ciclo através da lista de símbolos da coleção obtemos o próximo símbolo e o adicionamos à lista de nomes de símbolos.

No final do ciclo, teremos uma lista contendo os nomes de todos os símbolos na lista da coleção de símbolos.



Método que retorna um objeto-símbolo pelo nome:

CSymbol *CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolByName( const string name ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList( SYMBOL_PROP_NAME , name , EQUAL ); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; CSymbol *symbol=list.At( 0 ); return (symbol!= NULL ? symbol : NULL ); }

Para o método é transferido o nome do símbolo. Em seguida, usando o método para obter uma lista de objetos GetList() de acordo com a propriedade "Nome do símbolo" criamos uma nova lista, na qual deve haver um único objeto-símbolo, desde que o seu nome coincida com o nome passado para o método.

Obtemos o objeto-símbolo desta lista e o devolvemos com um resultado de pesquisa bem-sucedido ou NULL se não houver nenhum símbolo com o mesmo nome na lista de símbolos.

Método que retorna o índice do símbolo na lista-coleção de símbolos:

int CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name ) { int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; if (symbol.Name()==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Neste caso, para o método é transferido o nome do símbolo procurado. Em seguida, num ciclo para todos os símbolos que estão na lista de símbolos da coleção, obtemos o próximo objeto-símbolo da lista. Se o seu nome coincidir com o procurado, retornamos o índice do ciclo. Caso contrário, retornamos -1.



Método que retorna uma descrição do evento na janela "Observação do Mercado":



string CSymbolsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return ( event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD -- TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added a symbol to the \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL -- TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "From the \"Market Watch\" window was removed" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT -- TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed the arrangement of symbols in the \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); }

Para o método é transferido o evento, e com base no tipo de evento transferido, é retornada sua descrição textual.

Método que retorna uma descrição do modo usado para trabalhar com os símbolos:

string CSymbolsCollection::ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) { return ( this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with a predefined list of symbols" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from the \"Market Watch\" window" ) : TextByLanguage( "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with the full list of all available symbols" ) ); }

Neste caso, é verificado o valor da variável m_mode_list e é retornada a descrição textual do modo de trabalho de acordo com o valor da variável em questão.

A criação da classe de eventos de símbolos está concluída.

Antes de começar a usar a classe de eventos de símbolos, lembramos que na classe de eventos da conta também podemos realizar o rastreamento de eventos — agora ela tem o objeto base CBaseObj, assim como a classe de conta agora também é baseada no CBaseObj, o que significa que ambos têm a capacidade usar a funcionalidade preparada para pesquisar eventos. Todos os próximos objetos que serão descendentes de CBaseObj também terão propriedades que permitem acompanhar os eventos destes objetos.



Aprimorando a classe de eventos da conta

Abrimos o arquivo de classe de conta Account.mqh e fazemos as alterações necessárias.

Substituímos a conexão do arquivo Object.mqh pela conexão BaseObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CAccount : public CBaseObj { private :

Agora, em vez da classe CObject, fazemos com que CBaseObj seja a classe base.



Como agora temos a oportunidade de dar nome ao objeto herdado de CBaseObj, definiremos seu nome para o objeto-conta.

No final do construtor da classe CAccount inserimos uma linha definindo o nome do objeto-conta:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; }

Como podemos ver, o nome do objeto consistirá no texto "Conta", número da conta, nome do cliente e o nome da empresa que atende a conta.

Por exemplo, ao conectar-se a uma das contas no MetaQuotes-Demo com o meu nome, o nome do objeto da conta ficará assim: "Account 8550475: Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)"



No método de exibição do nome abreviado da conta escrevemos o valor da variável names (anteriormente, era definido da mesma maneira que agora definimos o nome do objeto-conta):



void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names= this .m_name+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ " " + this .ServerTypeDescription(); :: Print (names,values); }

Essas são todas as melhorias na classe CAccount.

Agora vamos aprimorar a classe de coleção de contas. Abrimos arquivo AccountsCollection.mqh e escrevemos as alterações necessárias.

Tornamos a classe CBaseObj um objeto base da classe de coleção de contas:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private :

Como a classe agora é herdada do objeto base, no qual já está registrada a funcionalidade para rastrear os eventos do objeto, removeremos as variáveis e os métodos que foram duplicados na classe de coleção de contas.

Na estrutura de dados da conta excluímos o campo de soma de hash:

struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; };

Removemos as variáveis-membros privados da classe:

MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code;

Renomeamos o método SetChangeCode() para SetEventCode(), para que os nomes dos mesmos métodos sejam os mesmos em classes diferentes.

Tornamos o método SetTypeEvent() virtual, pois ele já está declarado na classe CBaseObj e deve ser implementado nos herdeiros.

Na classe removemos o método IsPresentEventFlag(), uma vez que ele já está implementado em CBaseObj.

Na seção pública da classe, também reduzimos ligeiramente os métodos duplicados.

Removemos os métodos GetEventCode(), GetListChanges() e SetChartID(), e fazemos com que o método ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE) fique assim:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true );

Consideramos imediatamente sua implementação fora do corpo da classe:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetEvent(shift,check_out); if ( event ==NULL) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) event .ID(); }

Para o método é passado o índice do evento desejado (-1 para selecionar o último) e o sinalizador que controla a saída do índice além do tamanho da lista de eventos.

Obtemos o objeto do even´com a ajuda do método do objeto base CBaseObj GetEvent(), que abordamos no início do artigo. Se não houver eventos, retornamos "Nenhum evento", caso contrário, retornamos o identificador do evento.



No construtor da classe, na sua lista de inicialização, removemos a inicialização de todos os parâmetros exceto a definição de símbolo, e definimos o nome da subpasta para armazenar arquivos de objetos-conta:

CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); this .SetSubFolderName( "Accounts" ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

Tornamos virtual o método de atualização de dados da conta Refresh(), uma vez que ele é declarado na classe CBaseObj e é implementado em seus descendentes.

Existem algumas alterações na implementação do método:



void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent(i, false ); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Consideramos apenas as alterações feitas.

Primeiro, os dados de cotação do símbolo (para determinar o tempo em milissegundos), e se não for possível obtê-los, saímos do método.

Redefinimos o sinalizador do evento da conta e o valor da atual soma de hash. Na primeira inicialização, salvamos o valor da atual soma de hash como a anterior.

Ao alterar as somas de hash, limpamos a lista de eventos da conta, e realizamos exatamente as mesmas ações para obter eventos da lista de eventos da conta que fizemos quando recebemos a lista de eventos de símbolos, e que foram discutidos aqui acima.



Agora, para qualquer objeto herdado de CBaseObj, as ações para receber seus eventos serão idênticas. Portanto, é melhor familiarizar-se novamente com o recebimento, que examinamos neste artigo, para que nos próximos artigos tudo fique claro e não ter de abordar mais uma vez a as ações executadas para obter uma lista de eventos de objetos.



No método de armazenamento de propriedades da conta no objeto-conta e na estrutura de dados da conta, substituímos o acesso ao campo da estrutura de soma de hash pela variável de classe CBaseObj de soma de hash, e armazenamos o nome do objeto:



void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams(CAccount *account) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_name=account.GetName(); this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; }

Também foi modificado o método SetTypeEvent() da classe de coleção de contas, pois agora era possível definir os eventos de qualquer objeto. O método é grande, mas todas as ações para determinar os tipos de eventos da conta são do mesmo tipo, e já discutimos isso aqui ao analisar como definir tipos de eventos de símbolos. Portanto, darei apenas um exemplo de como determinar o evento de permissão de negociação na conta. Adicionalmente, uma listagem completa do método está disponível nos arquivos anexados ao artigo:

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } }

Com isso, as alterações e o refinamento da classe de coleção de contas são concluídas, e podemos começar a trabalhar com classes atualizadas de eventos de símbolos e de conta.

Como lembramos, todo gerenciamento começa com a classe CEngine e todos os dados são enviados para ele. Não há exceções para as classes de eventos de símbolo e de conta.

Começando a trabalhar com uma classe de eventos de símbolos e com uma classe de conta atualizada



Abrimos o arquivo Engine.mqh e fazemos as alterações necessárias.

Na seção privada da classe, declaramos o sinalizador do evento do símbolo e o valor do último evento no símbolo:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_symbol_event ;

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos o método que retorna uma descrição do último evento de negociação:



CArrayObj *GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj *GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj *GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); string GetLastTradeEventDescription( void );

E declaramos os novos métodos necessários para trabalhar com eventos de símbolos, também alteramos o método que retorna o sinalizador de evento da conta:



CArrayObj *GetListAllUsedSymbols( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSymbolsEvents ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetListEvents(); } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastSymbolsEvent () { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolCurrent ( void ); string GetSymbolEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); string GetMWEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return this .m_symbols.EventDescription( event ); } string ModeSymbolsListDescription ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsListDescription(); } CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT LastSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent() ; } bool IsSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByName ( const string name) { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolByName(name); } int GetAccountEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.GetEventCode(); } int GetSymbolsEventsCode ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEventsCode(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetEventsTotal(); }

No construtor da classe, em sua lista de inicialização, adicionamos a inicialização do último evento à coleção de símbolos:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event(SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

No manipulador do temporizador da classe, fazemos correções nos blocos de processamento timer1 e timer2 das coleções de símbolos:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } else this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl() ; if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl() ; } } else this .SymbolEventsControl() ; } } }

Neste caso, na terminação do contador do temporizador1, só precisamos atualizar os dados da cotação de todos os símbolos da coleção, portanto chamamos o método RefreshRates() da coleção de símbolos.

Na terminação do contador do temporizador2, precisamos fazer uma atualização completa de todos os símbolos na coleção de símbolos e rastrear os eventos que ocorreram nos símbolos da coleção e na lista de símbolos na janela "Observação do Mercado". por isso, chamamos os métodos da classe CEngine SymbolEventsControl() e somente quando não estiver trabalhando no testador — MarketWatchEventsControl().



Implementação do método de trabalho com eventos de coleção de símbolos:



void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl( void ) { this .m_symbols.SymbolsEventsControl() ; this .m_is_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.IsEvent() ; if ( this .m_is_symbol_event) { this .m_last_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent() ; } }

Neste caso, chamamos o método de coleção de símbolos SymbolsEventsControl()discutido neste artigo acima ao falar sobre a classe de eventos de coleção de símbolos. Depois que esse método funcionar, será gerado um sinalizador de evento na classe de coleção de símbolos, desde que um evento tenha sido registrado em qualquer um dos símbolos da coleção e o estado desse sinalizador seja registrado usando o método IsEvent() da classe de objeto base CBaseObj na sinalizador-variável do evento da coleção de símbolos m_is_symbol_event cujo valor pode ser rastreado no programa de chamada. Se um evento foi registrado na coleção de símbolos — escrevemos o último evento na variável m_last_symbol_event cujo valor também pode ser rastreado no programa de chamada.

Implementação do método para trabalhar com eventos da janela "Observação do Mercado":

void CEngine::MarketWatchEventsControl( void ) { if ( this .IsTester()) return ; this .m_symbols.MarketWatchEventsControl() ; }

Neste caso, se é o testador , saímos, caso contrário, chamamos o método MarketWatchEventsControl() da classe de coleção de símbolos para manipular os eventos da janela "Observação do Mercado", mencionada acima ao discutir o rastreamento de eventos para a classe de coleção de símbolos.



Implementação do método que retorna uma descrição do último evento de negociação:

string CEngine::GetLastTradeEventDescription( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_events.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if ( event !=NULL) return event .TypeEventDescription() ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE +TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get the description of the last trading event" ); }

Neste caso, obtemos a lista completa de eventos de negociação na conta. Se a lista for recebida, mas seu tamanho for zero, retornamos mensagem de que ainda não houve eventos de negociação, caso contrário, obtemos o último evento da lista e retornamos sua descrição. Caso contrário, retornamos uma mensagem sobre não ter recebido o evento de negociação com sucesso.



Método que retorna uma descrição do último evento na coleção de símbolos:

string CEngine::GetSymbolEventDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА не было никаких событий символов" , "There have been no events of symbols since the last launch of EA" ); CSymbol *symbol=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if (symbol!=NULL) return symbol.EventDescription( event ) ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE+TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание события символа" , "Failed to get symbol's event description" ); }

O método funciona de forma idêntica ao método para retornar a descrição do último evento de negociação considerado agora.

O aprimoramento da classe CEngine está concluído e estamos prontos para testar eventos de símbolos, bem como a classe de conta atualizada e eventos de conta.

Algumas alterações foram introduzidas adicionalmente às classes que não foram abordadas no artigo, uma vez que, por exemplo, são apenas alterações nos nomes de alguns métodos, para que os mesmos métodos de classes diferentes tenham os mesmos nomes. Essas pequenas melhorias não precisam ser expressas no código da biblioteca que está em constante evolução e sempre podem ser vistas nos arquivos anexados aos artigos.



Teste de eventos de símbolos e de contas



Para testar, usamos o EA de tesde do último artigo, salvamo-lo com o nome \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part16\TestDoEasyPart16.mq5 e fazemos as alterações necessárias.



À lista de variáveis globais adcionamos uma variável para armazenar o modo usado para trabalhar com listas de símbolo:



CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[];

Como ao escolher o modo "Trabalhar com uma lista completa de símbolos no servidor", a primeira inicialização pode ser bastante longa, pois a coleção de símbolos precisa coletar todos os dados de todos os símbolos disponíveis, precisamos avisar o usuário sobre isso. Não faz sentido fazer isso na própria biblioteca, porque ela só precisa saber o que o usuário solicita, assim, esse aviso deve ser feito no manipulador OnInit() do programa.

Vamos fazer desta maneira, se nas configurações do EA for selecionado o modo para trabalhar com a lista completa de símbolos no servidor, o programa exibirá a janela padrão da função MessageBox() avisando

e propondo selecionar quer "Sim" para carregar a lista completa de símbolos quer "Não" para trabalhar apenas com o símbolo atual. O usuário precisará fazer apenas uma escolha: clicar em "Sim" e aguardar a criação da coleção com todos os símbolos disponíveis ou clicar em "Não" e trabalhar com o atual.



Escreveremos esta verificação com exibição da pregunta ao usuário no manipulador OnInit() do EA:

used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols ; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } }

Neste caso, à variável global used_symbols_mode atribuímos o valor do modo de trabalho com símbolos, selecionado pelo usuário nas configurações do EA.

Se selecionado o modo de trabalho com uma lista completa, criamos a mensagem da janela de aviso e exibimos esta janela na tela. Em seguida, verificamos qual botão clicou o usuário. Se for o botão "Não", à variável used_symbols_mode atribuímos o valor do modo de trabalho com o símbolo atual.

Em outros casos ("Sim" ou botão Esc), deixamos o modo de trabalho com a lista completa de símbolos disponíveis.

Em seguida, criamos uma array de símbolos usados (enviamos para a função de criação de array a variável used_symbols_mode):

used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray ( (ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode ,used_symbols,array_used_symbols);

definimos o tipo de lista usada na biblioteca (modo de símbolo) e exibimos no log uma mensagem sobre o modo usado para trabalhar com símbolo:



engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal());

Como neste caso não é necessário, no manipulador OnInit() removemos o bloco de código de verificação rápida da coleção de símbolos:

CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); symbol.RefreshRates(); symbol.PrintShort(); if (InpModeUsedSymbols<SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) symbol. Print (); } }

Ao manipulador OnTick() adicionamos a variável para armazenar o último evento na coleção de símbolos e escrevemos (alteramos para os eventos da coleção) os blocos de processamento de eventos da conta e de eventos da coleção de símbolos:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " ,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { last_symbol_event=engine.LastSymbolsEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Aqui tudo é simples e todas as ações necessárias para processar eventos daconta e da coleção de símbolos são comentadas na listagem.

Como se pode ver, agora o processamento de eventos é absolutamente o mesmo para todos os objetos, tanto para uma conta quanto para uma coleção de símbolos, tudo se resume a obter uma lista de eventos e enviar cada evento de turno da lista para o manipulador OnDoEasyEvent() do EA que processa eventos da biblioteca. Isso se tornou possível graças às alterações feitas na herança de objetos de biblioteca do objeto base CBaseObj, que implementa o processamento de eventos de objetos-herdeiros.



Ao manipulador do EA OnDoEasyEvent(), adicionamos o código de manipulação de eventos de coleção de símbolos:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } else if (idx>SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; if (idx<SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol!= NULL ) { string descr= ": " + symbol.EventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) ushort (idx)) ; Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam,descr); } } } }

Existem apenas duas opções, processamento de eventos da janela "Observação do Mercado" e manipulação de eventos de símbolos de coleção.



Para eventos da janela Observação do Mercado

criamos o evento necessário e o exibimos no log,

já para eventos de símbolos

da lista obtemos o símbolo pelo seu nome a partir do parâmetro dd string do evento sparam, do objeto-símbolo obtemos uma descrição de string de seu evento, adicionamo-o ao texto criado e exibimos o texto no log.

Não faremos outras ações adicionais para os testes.

Com isso são concluídas as alterações do EA de teste.

A listagem completa do EA pode ser vista nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Se executarmos o EA numa conta demo, após algum tempo poderemos ver entradas no log sobre alterações nas propriedades dos símbolos. Por exemplo, ao iniciar um EA na véspera da abertura de um pregão na segunda-feira, entradas sobre mudanças de spread de vários símbolos começam a ser exibidas ativamente no log.

Como exemplo, para apenas quatro símbolos na janela "Observação do Mercado", já faz uma hora que as mensagens sobre alterações no spread de símbolos piscam no log:

2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 24.167 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) Working with symbols from the "Market Watch" window. The number of symbols used: 4 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 25.762 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 27.316 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 351 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 31.259 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 32.676 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 33.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 35.218 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 46.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 47.680 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 48.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 50.222 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 53.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 55.305 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 56.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 58.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 01.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 02.683 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 03.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 05.226 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 16.260 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 17.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 18.789 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 20.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 30.832 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 32.686 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 33.819 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 35.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 38.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 39.926 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 41.821 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 43.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 45.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 47.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 48.836 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 50.234 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 50.865 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 52.598 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 51 ( 334 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.867 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.450 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 42 ( 50 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.868 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.430 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 96 ( 238 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.417 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.934 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 22 ( 260 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 01.431 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 255 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 112 ( 239 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.985 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 43 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 127 ( 128 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.460 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.102 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 207 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.959 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.696 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 39 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 01.006 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 02.697 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 42 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 02.037 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 03.686 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 32 ( 10 )

... muitas linhas ignoradas ...



2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.578 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.478 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 10.482 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.681 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 11.623 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.477 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 12.111 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.884 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 27 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 13.626 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 15.275 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 19.628 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.381 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 20.126 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.882 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 28.659 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 30.292 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 33.690 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 35.298 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.298 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.137 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.826 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.643 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 54.906 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 56.632 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 55.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 57.536 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 56.907 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.636 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 57.434 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.832 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 59.949 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 56 : 01.538 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 )

Vamos agora executar o EA num testador com dois símbolo e ver quais entradas ele nos mostrará.

Nas configurações do testador para o parâmetro de entrada do EA Mode of used symbols list escolhemos na lista suspensa "Trabalhar com a lista de símbolos definida" e no parâmetro List of used symbols (comma - separator) digitamos dois símbolos separados por vírgulas: EURUSD, GBPUSD e executamos o teste visual do EA:







Os logs sobre eventos de ambos os símbolos são exibidos no log, em particular, sobre alterações nos valores de spread dos símbolos usados. Ao alterar as propriedades da conta (neste caso, ao aumentar os lucros atuais), no log também são exibidos os registros sobre isso e são fechadas as posições lucrativas.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, faremos um acesso conveniente do programa para alterar os valores das propriedades controladas e monitoradas dos objetos com base na classe de objeto base CBaseObj.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

