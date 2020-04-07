Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXI): ordens de negociação pendentes, abertura de posições por condições

Sumário

Ideia

Ao projetar a funcionalidade da biblioteca, foi planejada uma ideia de negociação que usava ordens pendentes e que abrangia duas maneiras de trabalhar: processamento de erros do servidor de negociação e envio habitual de ordens de negociação de acordo com condições definidas programaticamente. Nos artigos anteriores, começando com o artigo 26, criamos passo a passo o processamento de erros do servidor de negociação com a ajuda de ordens pendentes que permitiam processar o envio repetido de ordens de negociação nos casos em que, para processamento do erro, era necessário e envio repetido da ordem para o servidor após depurar parâmetros incorretos e esperar um pouco.

A partir deste artigo, criaremos um recurso que nos permitirá negociar através de ordens pendentes de acordo com uma determinada condição.

Em resumo, o que obteremos com isso? Este recurso da biblioteca nos permitirá criar por conta própria as condições que, ao serem atendidas, desencadearão o envio da ordem de negociação para o servidor.

Por exemplo:

Abrir uma posição Buy, caso atinjamos/ultrapassemos uma determinada hora ou caso o preço caia abaixo de um valor predeterminado (duas condições com base nos valores das propriedades do símbolo).

Fechar parcialmente uma posição, caso ultrapassemos o lucro definido (uma condição com base no valor da propriedade de conta). Abrir uma posição oposta, caso seja registrado um evento de fechamento de posição por stop-loss (uma condição com base no valor da propriedade de evento de conta).



Estes são apenas três exemplos simples. Porém, as condições e suas combinações podem ser bastantes. Nesta fase, desenvolveremos o controle de alterações das propriedades de conta, de símbolo e de eventos que ocorrem na conta atual. As condições dessas três listas podem ser definidas usando qualquer uma de suas combinações.

Comecemos com a mais simples, isto é, com o controle de alterações nos valores das propriedades de símbolo e de conta. Mais para frente, trataremos do controle dos eventos de conta e da reação a eles.



Para que o objeto-ordem pendente possa funcionar como parte da lógica de negociação (envio de ordens de negociação por condição), precisamos adicionar a este objeto dados adicionais para armazenar condições de ativação de ordem pendente e seus métodos de controle e processamento. O repositório desses dados será uma matriz bidimensional, na qual a primeira dimensão armazenará o número da condição (não há limite para esse número) enquanto a segunda conterá todos os dados de uma condição cujo número será especificado na primeira dimensão: o tipo de fonte da condição (símbolo, conta ou evento), a condição em si (criamos uma enumeração para cada uma das fontes), o método de comparação (>,<,==,!=,>=,<=), o valor de controle da propriedade monitorada e seu valor atual.

O controle das condições definidas nos objetos-ordens pendentes será realizado no temporizador da classe de gerenciamento de ordens pendentes. A partir dele serão enviadas para o servidor as ordens pendentes "que estão aguardando sua hora", imediatamente após registrado o fato de serem atendidas todas as condições gravadas no objeto-ordem pendente.

Hoje, neste artigo, faremos e verificaremos nossa negociação com a ajuda de ordens pendentes — abertura de posições por condição. As duas condições monitoradas no EA de teste serão o preço e o tempo. A condições podem ser definidas tanto separadamente (quer pelo preço que pelo tempo) quanto em conjunto (pelo valor do preço e do tempo).







Preparação de dados

Começamos como de costume, isto é, adicionando os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca, bem como os textos das mensagens que correspondem aos índices.

No arquivo Datas.mqh inserimos todos os índices de mensagens necessários:

MSG_EVN_EVENT, MSG_EVN_TYPE,

...

MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT, MSG_ACC_PROP_LOGIN,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS, };

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Событие" , "Event" } , { "Тип события" , "Event's type" },

...

{ "Аккаунт" , "Account" } , { "Номер счёта" , "Account number" },

...

{ "Отложенный запрос #" , "Pending request #" }, { "Активирован отложенный запрос: #" , "Pending request activated: #" } , { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Deleted due to expiration" }, { "Удалён в связи с его исполнением" , "Deleted due completed" }, { "Не удалось получить объект-отложенный запрос из списка" , "Failed to get pending request object from list" } , { "Не удалось добавить параметры активации запроса. Ошибка: " , "Failed to add request activation parameters. Error: " } , { "Цена в момент создания запроса" , "Price at time of request create" },

...

{ "Фактическое время жизни ордера" , "Actual of order lifetime" }, { "Нет свободных идентификаторов для создания отложенного запроса" , "No free IDs to create a pending request" } , { "Условия активации" , "Activation terms" } , { "Критерий" , "Criterion" } , { "Добавлены условия активации отложенного запроса" , "Pending request activation conditions added" } , };

Como as condições controladas vindo de fontes completamente diferentes (neste caso, essas condições são conta, símbolo e eventos da conta; mais para frente, podemos adicionar mais alguma fonte) serão processadas com um objeto-ordem pendente, para monitorar que uma condição de ativação de ordem pendente seja acionada, precisamos especificar a fonte de dados cujos parâmetros estamos rastreando. Afinal, ao rastrear os parâmetros da conta e do símbolo, eles podem ter os mesmos índices de propriedades, mas serão propriedades completamente diferentes. Para que não haja confusão, indicaremos a fonte de dados na qual são rastreados os valores de suas propriedades.

No arquivo Defines.mqh, inserimos a enumeração de fontes de ativação de ordens pendentes:

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE { PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER {

E aqui adicionamos a enumeração dos possíveis critérios pelos quais serão ativadas as ordens pendentes.

Para os critérios de ativação com base nas propriedades de conta, de símbolo e de eventos, usaremos enumerações diferentes:

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = MSG_ACC_PROP_LEVERAGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_PROFIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = MSG_ACC_PROP_EQUITY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = MSG_ACC_PROP_ASSETS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIABILITIES, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = MSG_ACC_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID = MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK = MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST = MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD = MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE = MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_LONG, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME= MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_AW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_BONUS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_BUY_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_SELL_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX = MSG_EVN_TAX, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_REFILL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER = MSG_EVN_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL= MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, };

Os valores das constantes das enumerações são iguais aos valores das constantes das mensagens de texto das propriedades de símbolo, de conta e de evento. Ao exibir mensagens no log, nos métodos de descrição de condições de ativação de ordem isso irá nos permitir utilizar o índice da constante para exibição da mensagem, em vez de termos de identificar adicionalmente que a constante descrita pertence à propriedade de símbolo, de conta ou de evento.



Com a ajuda de três enumerações de condições de ativação que são diferentes, no final, podemos definir qualquer combinação de constantes a partir dessas três enumerações, para gerar o critério de ativação de ordem pendente necessário.

No arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh, inserimos uma função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de comparação:

string ComparisonTypeDescription( const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE type) { switch (( int )type) { case EQUAL : return " == " ; case MORE : return " > " ; case LESS : return " < " ; case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return " >= " ; case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return " <= " ; default : return " != " ; } }

Em muitos arquivos de biblioteca, foram alterados os nomes das constantes das enumerações em que foram registradas as strings "STOP_LOSS" e "TAKE_PROFIT". Agora, as ocorrências destas linhas são substituídas por "SL" e "TP", respectivamente.



Objeto-ordem pendente criado por solicitação



O objeto base de ordem pendente abstrata agora será herdado do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca.

Ao arquivo da classe CPendRequest anexamos o arquivo do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca e fazermos com que a classe se torne numa herdeira do objeto base:



#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj {

Na seção privada da classe declaramos uma matriz para armazenar dados com base nas propriedades rastreadas dos critérios de ativação de ordem pendente:

class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; CPause m_pause; double m_activated_control[][ 5 ]; void CopyRequest( const MqlTradeRequest &request);

Nesta mesma seção privada, escrevemos os métodos que retornam o magic, o identificador de magic, definido nas configurações do EA, e os identificadores do primeiro e segundo grupos.

Além disso, declaramos um método para retornar um sinalizador indicando que a verificação da propriedade controlada com seu valor real foi bem-sucedida,

um método para comparar dois valores de uma propriedade controlada e um método que retorna o número de casas decimais da propriedade monitorada a fim de enviar corretamente os valores para o log:



ulong GetMagic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC); } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMagicID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC)); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID1(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID2(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const double value ) const ; bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const long value ) const ; bool IsCompletedVolume( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedPrice( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLimit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLoss( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTakeProfit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeFilling( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeTime( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedExpiration( void ) const ; bool IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const ; bool IsCompared( const double actual_value, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare) const ; int DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const ; public :

Os métodos de retorno de identificadores de magic e de grupos usam os mesmos métodos do objeto pai CBaseObj, dos quais agora herdamos o objeto da ordem pendente abstrata base.



Na seção pública da classe no bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto de solicitação adicionamos declarações de todos os métodos públicos necessários que consideraremos mais adiante:

MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE TypeRequest( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE); } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE); } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE); } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE); } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING); } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT); } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); } uchar ID( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } int Retcode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE); } ulong Order( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER); } ulong Position( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION); } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION); } double ActualVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME); } double ActualPrice( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE); } double ActualStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT); } double ActualSL( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL); } double ActualTP( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME); } datetime ActualExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION); } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time); } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds); } void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number); } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number); } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); } void SetOrder( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket); } void SetPosition( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket); } void SetTypeRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type); } void SetActualVolume( const double volume) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume); } void SetActualPrice( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price); } void SetActualStopLimit( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price); } void SetActualSL( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price); } void SetActualTP( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price); } void SetActualTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type); } void SetActualTypeTime( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type); } void SetActualExpiration( const datetime expiration) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration); } void SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); bool SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property); bool SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type); bool SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value); bool SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value); ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource( const uint index) const ; int GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const ; bool IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const ;

O método SetTypeRequest() define, para a propriedade "tipo de ordem pendente", o tipo transferido ao método. O tipo pode ser “ordem pendente criada por código de erro” ou “ordem pendente criada por solicitação”. O tipo de ordem pendente é definido automaticamente no construtor da classe no objeto, dependendo do valor do parâmetro "código de erro". Se o código for zero, será porque se trata de uma ordem pendente criada por solicitação do programa. Portanto, este método não é usado em nenhum lugar agora, e é criado caso precisemos alterar rapidamente de fora o tipo de ordem pendente.



Ao bloco de métodos que retornam descrições das propriedades do objeto-ordem, inserimos declarações de métodos que retornam descrições de propriedades controladas:



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); string GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const ; uint GetActivationCriterionTotal( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); } string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeRequestDescription( void ) const ; string IDDescription( void ) const ; string RetcodeDescription( void ) const ; string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeWaitingDescription( void ) const ; string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const ; string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const ; string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TypeFillingActualDescription( void ) const ; string TypeTimeActualDescription( void ) const ; string ExpirationActualDescription( void ) const ; string VolumeActualDescription( void ) const ; string PriceActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLimitActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLossActualDescription( void ) const ; string TakeProfitActualDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqActionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqMagicDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqSymbolDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqVolumeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPriceDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLimitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLossDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTakeProfitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqDeviationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeFillingDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeTimeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqExpirationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqCommentDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionByDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintActivations( void ); virtual void PrintShort( void ){;} virtual string Header( void ){ return NULL ;} };

O método GetActivationCriterionTotal() retorna o tamanho da primeira dimensão da matriz de dados de condições de ativação, em outras palavras, retorna o número de condições de ativação no objeto-ordem pendente.



No construtor da classe, para a matriz de dados de condições de ativação definimos zero como tamanho na primeira dimensão:

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); }

O tamanho da matriz de dados das condições de ativação mudará automaticamente quando for adicionada a seguinte condição de ativação.



No método que exibe a lista completa dos dados do objeto-ordem pedente, após exibir todas as suas propriedades, adicionamos uma lista de condições de ativação:

void CPendRequest:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { int header_code= ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY : WRONG_VALUE ); :: Print ( "============= \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } this .PrintActivations(); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), ": \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" ==================

" ); }

Implementação de um método que exibe no log dados sobre condições de ativação de ordem pendente:

void CPendRequest::PrintActivations( void ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range> 0 ) { :: Print ( "--- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS), " ---" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[i][ 0 ]; string type= ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_EVENT) : "" ); :: Print ( " - " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION), " #" , string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,type, ": " , this .GetActivationPropertyDescription(i)); } } :: Print ( "" ); }

Método para criar uma nova condição de ativação de ordem pendente na matriz de dados de condições de ativação:

void CPendRequest::SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source , const int property , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type , const double actual_value ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control,range+ 1 , 10 )== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS)); return ; } this .m_activated_control[range][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[range][ 1 ]=property; this .m_activated_control[range][ 2 ]=comparer_type; this .m_activated_control[range][ 3 ]=control_value; this .m_activated_control[range][ 4 ]=actual_value; }

Ao método são transferidos a fonte de dados de ativação, a condição de ativação, os valores da condição de ativação controlados e reais, bem como o método de comparação.

O tamanho da matriz de dados de condições de ativação aumenta em 1 e são preenchidos todos os dados necessários na matriz usando os valores transferidos nos parâmetros de entrada do método. Este método deve ser usado apenas para adicionar uma nova condição de ativação.



Para corrigir as condições de ativação que já existem no objeto-ordem, são usados os seguintes métodos:

bool CPendRequest::SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]=property; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]=comparer_type; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]=value; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]=value; return true ; }

Ao método para definir a propriedade controlada SetActivationProperty() é transferido o índice e dois parâmetros de condição, isto é, a fonte da condição (símbolo, conta ou evento) e a própria condição de ativação (a partir das enumerações correspondentes discutidas acima), já que a condição de ativação consiste em dois parâmetros, nomeadamente em fonte e em tipo de alteração de propriedade. Aos outros métodos de configuração de valores de ativação são transferidos apenas o índice e o valor.



O índice é o número da condição de ativação. Se for uma condição, o índice deverá ser zero. Se houver duas condições, o índice deverá ser 0 ou 1, dependendo da conta que queremos alterar, e assim por diante. Ao passar um índice que excede o tamanho da primeira dimensão da matriz, é exibida uma entrada de log sobre esse erro de índice, e é retornado false.



Métodos que retornam parâmetros de condição de ativação:

ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE CPendRequest::GetActivationSource( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; } int CPendRequest::GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return ( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]; } ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]; }

Aqui, tudo é semelhante à configuração das propriedades de ativação, exceto que todas as propriedades de condições são retornadas uma de cada vez, por esse motivo, em cada método basta passar o índice da condição de ativação solicitada. No caso de transferência de um índice inválido, é retornado -1 e é exibida uma entrada de log sobre o erro de índice, enquanto para métodos retornando valores inteiros e valores reais é devolvido EMPTY_VALUE.



Método para comparar duas quantidades com base num determinado tipo de comparação:

bool CPendRequest::IsCompared( const double actual_value , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare ) const { switch ( ( int )compare ) { case EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); case NO_EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case MORE : return (actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case LESS : return (actual_value<control_value ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return (actual_value<control_value ? false : true ); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return (actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); default : break ; } return false ; }

Ao método é transferido o valor atual da propriedade comparada, o valor de controle com o qual é comparado o valor atual e o tipo de comparação.

Dependendo do tipo de comparação, são cotejados os valores do valor atual da propriedade com seu valor de controle, e é retornado o resultado da comparação.



Método que retorna um sinalizador indicando que as condições de ativação com base no índice na matriz de dados de condições de ativação foram comparadas com êxito:

bool CPendRequest::IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const { if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) return false ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=(ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; return this .IsCompared( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ],comparer); }

O método retorna um sinalizador para acionar uma das condições de ativação de ordem pendente. No parâmetro de entrada do método, é transferido o índice da condição a ser verificada na matriz de dados das condições de ativação. O método IsCompared(), considerado acima, realiza a comparação, e é retornado o resultado.



Método que retorna um sinalizador indicando que a verificação das condições de ativação criadas para o objeto-ordem foi bem-sucedida:

bool CPendRequest::IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const { bool res= true ; int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) res &= this .IsComparisonCompleted(i); return res; }

Este é um método universal que permite verificar qualquer objeto-ordem pendente durante sua ativação.

Aqui no ciclo para a primeira dimensão da matriz de condições de ativação, com a ajuda do método IsComparisonCompleted(), ao resultado da verificação (à variável res) é adicionado um sinalizador indicando que se verificou corretamente o índice em questão do ciclo da propriedade controlada. Após a conclusão do ciclo, é retornado o resultado da verificação de todas as condições. Se pelo menos uma das condições não for atendida ou se na primeira dimensão a matriz de dados tiver tamanho zero, o resultado será false.



Método que retorna o número de casas decimais para exibir corretamente no log uma descrição da condição de ativação:

int CPendRequest::DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const { int dg= 0 ; switch (( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : dg=( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE ? 0 : this .m_digits_currency); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME || ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL) ) dg= this .m_digits; else if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW) { if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ) dg= this .m_digits_currency; else dg=( this .m_digits_lot== 0 ? 1 : this .m_digits_lot); } else dg= 0 ; break ; default : break ; } return dg; }

No método é verificada a fonte de ativação, enquanto a condição de ativação é validada dependendo da fonte. Dependendo da condição de ativação, é retornado o número de casas decimais no valor do símbolo, o número de casas decimais no valor da moeda da conta atual, o número de casas decimais no valor do lote do símbolo ou zero.



Método que retorna uma descrição de texto sobre a propriedade controlada:



string CPendRequest::GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; string value = ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? "" : ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET ? "" : this .GetActivationComparerTypeDescription(index)+ this .GetActivationControlValueDescription(index) ) ); return ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : "" ); }

Ao método é transferido o índice da condição contido na matriz de dados de condições de ativação. Com base no índice, obtemos a fonte de ativação, e, dependendo dela, obtemos as descrições de texto restantes das quais compomos o texto final e o retornamos.



Método retornando a descrição do tipo de comparação:

string CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const { return ComparisonTypeDescription((ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]); }

Ele simplesmente retorna uma descrição do tipo de comparação registrado na matriz de dados de acordo com o índice da condição de ativação que o parâmetro transfere ao método.



Método que retorna uma descrição do valor da propriedade controlada no objeto-ordem:



string CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index) ) ) : "" ); }

O índice de condição é transferido ao método.

É verificado o valor da propriedade controlada gravado na matriz com base no índice, e se for igual a "valor vazio" ( EMPTY_VALUE), será verificada a condição e seu tipo. Se, afinal, for verificada a hora do símbolo, será retornada uma descrição da hora,

caso contrário, será retornada uma descrição do valor inteiro ou real com o número correto de casas decimais.

Método que retorna uma descrição do valor real da propriedade controlada no objeto-ordem:

string CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index)) ) : "" ); }

O método é idêntico ao anterior, exceto que os dados são obtidos no índice 4 na segunda dimensão da matriz de condições de ativação. Estas são todas as alterações no objeto base de uma ordem de negociação pendente abstrata.

Agora, faremos algumas modificações nas classes de objetos-herdeiros do objeto base de ordem abstrata.



Como agora temos implementado dois tipos de ordens pendentes — por código de erro e por solicitação —, o segundo tipo de objetos não implica a presença de algumas propriedades, como código de retorno do servidor (aqui sempre é zero), hora de ativação da ordem (nas ordens do segundo tipo esta hora pode ser definida como uma das condições de ativação da ordem, e, neste caso, estará localizada na matriz de condições de ativação da ordem de negociação pendente), tempo de espera (aqui não é utilizado) e número de tentativa atual (aqui é feita a tentativa, em seguida, funciona como envio padrão de ordem pendente e processamento com base no código de retorno do servidor).

Por isso, complementamos todos os objetos-herdeiros do objeto-ordem pendente base nos seus métodos que retornam que o objeto suporta propriedades inteiras, e inserimos uma chamada de método que registra uma lista de condições de ativação de ordem pendente no método PrintShort() de cada um dos objetos-herdeiros.

fazemos essas alterações

bool CPendReqOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST && (property==PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT ) ) || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION_BY || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_EXPIRATION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE_TIME ) return false ; return true ; }

Nos arquivos de objetos-herdeiros do objeto base da ordem pendente abstrata PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh e PendReqModify.mqh(usando a classe CPendReqOpen como exemplo):

Aqui é verificado que este é um objeto criado por solicitação e, nesse caso, são excluídas as propriedades declaradas acima.

void CPendReqOpen::PrintShort( void ) { string params= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME), this .m_digits_lot)+ " " + OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); string price=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE), this .m_digits); string sl= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL), this .m_digits) : "" ; string tp= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP), this .m_digits) : "" ; string time= this .IDDescription()+ ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATED)+ " " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); string attempts=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ATTEMPTS)+ " " +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); string wait=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_WAIT)+ " " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)/ 1000 , TIME_SECONDS ); string end=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_END)+ " " + TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)+ this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)* this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL)); string message=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ ": " + "

- " +params+ ", " +price+sl+tp+ "

- " +time+ ", " +attempts+ ", " +wait+ ", " +end; :: Print (message); this .PrintActivations(); }

Aqui, após a linha "+end" removemos a adição do código de transferência para uma nova linha (+"

"), e após a linha ::Print(message); adicionamos uma chamada a um método que exibe uma lista de condições de ativação. Se a matriz contendo condições tiver um tamanho zero (em objetos criados por código de erro), o método PrintActivations() não imprimirá nada, exceto o código de transferência para uma nova linha ("

"). Caso contrário, o método exibe uma lista contendo todas as condições registradas na matriz de dados.

Em algumas destas classes foram feitas pequenas correções "cosméticas" referentes apenas à exibição no log, portanto, não vamos nos deter nelas, pois tudo está nos arquivos anexados ao artigo e você pode se familiarizar com as alterações por conta própria.

Agora tratemos das classes de negociação.

Na classe de negociação básica CTrading, da seção privada à seção protegida transferimos três variáveis-membro de classe e o método GetFreeID():

private : CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior;

Estes métodos e variáveis são necessários na classe-herdeira, por isso, para que ela possa ter acesso a eles, eles devem estar na seção protegida (na seção pública não são necessários, pois o acesso a eles de fora é proibido). E à seção privada da classe adicionamos um método que retorna um sinalizador para indicar a presença de ordem a mercado ou de posição com o identificador da ordem pendente.

Como resultado, a seção protegida da classe fica assim:

class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CEventsCollection *m_events; CArrayObj m_list_request; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; int GetFreeID( void ); bool IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id); private :

Neste caso, variáveis e métodos, transferidos da seção privada, bem como a definição do novo método são indicados a cores.



Na seção pública da classe inserimos a declaração do método, que retorna o ponteiro para o objeto-ordem de acordo com seu identificador na lista, bem como a adição do método que retorna o nível de registro do objeto do símbolo:



bool CreatePendingRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode, CSymbol *symbol_obj, COrder *order); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id); ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name); };

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação destes métodos.

Implementação do método que retorna o nível de registro do objeto de negociação do símbolo:

ENUM_LOG_LEVEL CTrading::GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjBySymbol(symbol_name,DFUN); return ( trade_obj!= NULL ? trade_obj.GetLogLevel() : LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG ); }

Ao método é transferido o nome do símbolo, cujo nível de registro do objeto de negociação é necessário obter, obtemos o objeto de negociação a partir do objeto-símbolo, e se o objeto for recebido, retornamos o nível de registro do objeto em questão, caso contrário, retornamos a restrição de registro.



Implementação do método que retorna o ponteiro para o objeto-ordem de acordo com um identificador na lista:



CPendRequest* CTrading::GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { int index= this .GetIndexPendingRequestByID(id); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; return this .m_list_request.At(index); }

Ao método é transferido o identificador da ordem, em seguida, obtemos o índice do objeto-ordem pendente de acordo com seu identificador, e se o objeto não estiver na lista, retornamos NULL, caso contrário, o objeto de acordo com seu índice de lista.



Implementação do método que retorna a sinalizador de presença de uma ordem a mercado/posição com o identificador da ordem pendente:

bool CTrading::IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list== NULL ? false : list.Total()!= 0 ); }

Ao método é transferido o identificador da ordem pendente. Em seguida, obtemos a lista de ordens a mercado/posições, filtrada por identificador de ordem pendente e seu valor. Se a lista não for recebida ou estiver vazia (não tiver ordens/posições como identificador procurado), retornamos false, caso contrário, true.



Adicionamos mais uma verificação, o método que retorna o número de identificador livre:

int CTrading::GetFreeID( void ) { int id= WRONG_VALUE ; CPendRequest *element= new CPendRequest(); if (element== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 256 ;i++) { element.SetID(( uchar )i); this .m_list_request.Sort(SORT_BY_PEND_REQ_ID); if ( this .m_list_request.Search(element)== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsPresentOrderByID(( uchar )i)) continue ; id=i; break ; } } delete element; return id; }

Para que é necessário verificar que no mercado existe uma ordem/posição com o mesmo identificador? Acontece que se, por exemplo, temos uma posição aberta de acordo com determinada ordem pendente ativada, esta ordem será removida da lista de ordens pendentes, e seu identificador ficará disponível quando criadas novas ordens pendentes.

Ao criar uma nova ordem pendente, será criada uma ordem pendente com o mesmo identificador pelo qual existe atualmente uma posição aberta. Se as condições de ativação desta nova ordem pendente forem atendidas, será verificada a presença de uma posição com o mesmo identificador, e será excluída a nova ordem pendente, pois será considerado que já existe uma posição com o mesmo identificador, o que indica que a ordem já foi usada. Ou seja, a ordem será simplesmente excluída e não enviará uma ordem de negociação para o servidor.



Para evitar essas situações existem duas saídas: identificar adicionalmente que se trata de uma ordem diferente com o mesmo identificador da posição aberta ou simplesmente verificar que essa posição existe com esse ID caso na lista não haja uma ordem pendente com o mesmo ID.

A segunda opção me pareceu menos dispendiosa, apesar de ser impossível usar um identificador com um ID livre até que seja fechada uma posição com o mesmo identificador, ou seja, a pesar de uma restrição estrita em 255 posições com diferentes identificadores de ordens pendentes.



Assim concluímos a modificação da classe de negociação base.



Agora modificamos a classe de gerenciamento de negociação CTradingControl — classe-herdeira da classe de negociação base CTrading.

Ao criar uma classe de gerenciamento de ordem pendente no último artigo, fizemos o processamento de objetos de ordens pendentes no temporizador da classe.

Como, nele, processamos apenas um tipo de ordem pendente (criada com base no código de retorno do servidor), bastava colocar todo o código de processamento no temporizador da classe.

Hoje, adicionaremos o processamento do segundo tipo de ordens pendentes, nomeadamente as criadas por solicitação do programa.

Por isso, precisaremos fazer dois manipuladores, o primeiro para ordens criadas pelo código de erro e o segundo para ordens geradas por solicitação.

Portanto, faremos o seguinte: criaremos dois manipuladores de objetos de ordem pendente separados pelo tipo de ordens processadas, e geraremos o mesmo código para os dois manipuladores num método separado. Assim, para processar os dois tipos de ordens pendentes, será suficiente verificarmos o tipo de ordem no temporizador e chamar o manipulador correspondente.



Faremos todas as adições necessárias ao corpo da classe e depois as analisaremos:

class CTradingControl : public CTrading { private : void SetOrderActualProperties(CPendRequest *req_obj, const COrder *order); void OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); void OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); bool CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index); void RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataAccount( const int property); double GetActualDataSymbol( const int property, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataEvent( const int property); public : CTradingControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual void OnTimer ( void ); CTradingControl(); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceOrderPending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

Como agora podemos definir no objeto-ordem pendente os dados dos parâmetros controlados e antigamente ao monitorar a ativação da ordem pendente também podíamos inserir no objeto-ordem dados atuais da ordem que correspondia à solicitação em questão, para evitar confusão, renomeamos o método que serve para definir os dados atuais da ordem no objeto-ordem, isto é, alteramos de SetActualProperties() para SetOrderActualProperties().



Hoje, trabalharemos apenas com a abertura de posições usando ordens pendentes, portanto, deixaremos fora do escopo deste artigo o método de criação de ordem pendente para fazer uma ordem pendente, e

consideraremos o método de criação de solicitação pendente para abrir uma posição:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl::OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return false ; } bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); if (group_id1> 0 ) this .SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if (group_id2> 0 ) this .SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()) , this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj, NULL )) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

O método é uma versão reduzida do método para abrir uma posição do artigo 26 (e artigos posteriores) por meio da criação de uma solicitação pendente em caso de erro do servidor de negociação. Já foi comentado em detalhes, por isso não iremos nos aprofundar em sua análise.

Todos os dados necessários para abrir uma posição são transferidos para o método, os campos da estrutura da solicitação de negociação são preenchidos e enviados ao método de criação de solicitação pendente.

Como resultado, após a criação bem-sucedida de uma solicitação pendente, é retornado o identificador da solicitação pendente recém-criada, caso contrário, é retornado -1.

Como atraso entre novas tentativas, aqui é usado o tempo de espera máximo possível calculado como a diferença entre o tempo de espera máximo possível no terminal e o tempo atual. Assim, a duração de uma solicitação pendente será o máximo possível (até 31/12/3000).

Método que define os critérios para ativar uma solicitação pendente:

bool CTradingControl::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .GetPendRequestByID(id); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED)); return false ; } req_obj.SetNewActivationProperties(source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); return true ; }

Ao método são transferidos o identificador da ordem pendente, que precisa de uma nova condição de ativação, a fonte de ativação da solicitação (símbolo, conta ou evento), a condição de ativação, o valor controlado, o tipo de comparação e o valor real da propriedade monitorada para ativação da ordem.

Em seguida, obtemos o objeto-ordem pendente pelo identificador transferido ao método e criamos para ele uma nova condição de ativação com os parâmetros transferidos ao método.



Método para verificar a relevância de uma solicitação pendente:

bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index) { if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()== 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } else { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()> 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } else { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { list= this .m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { if (event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At( 0 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } } } return (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ? false : true ); }

Este método verifica que ordem pendente é executada e a exclui quando isso é confirmado. Já revisamos este código como parte do código do temporizador da classe de controle de negociação. Agora, como dividimos o processamento de objetos-ordens pendentes em dois manipuladores com base no tipo de ordem pendente, e este código é o mesmo para eles dois, nos vamos colocá-lo num método separado e vamos chamá-lo em cada manipulador.



Manipulador de ordens pendentes criado pelo código de erro:

void CTradingControl::OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; bool terminal_trade_allowed=:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); terminal_trade_allowed &=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); if (req_obj.Retcode()== 10027 && terminal_trade_allowed) { if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()<req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ) { req_obj.SetTimeCreate(req_obj.TimeCreate()-req_obj.WaitingMSC()); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()> 0 ? req_obj.CurrentAttempt()- 1 : 0 )); } } if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ))) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return ; } if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) return ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } }

Nós também já revisamos este código como parte de um temporizador de classe de gerenciamento de negociação, e difere apenas porque processamento de verificação de ordem agora é colocado na chamada para o método correspondente.



Manipulador para solicitações pendentes criadas por solicitação:



void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; this .RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj); if (req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted()) { req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+( string )req_obj.ID()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } } }

Esse método é um pouco mais simples que o anterior, pois requer apenas que sua ativação e envio de ordem de negociação sejam verificados (desencadeamento de condições de ativação de ordem pendente).

Nele, dessa mesma maneira, é chamado o método de verificação de ativação de solicitação, depois, é monitorado o desencadeamento das condições de ativação de ordem pendente, escritas nos seus parâmetros, e se confirmado que todas as condições são atendidas, é enviada a ordem de negociação ao servidor.



Método que atualiza os valores reais de propriedades controladas em objetos-solicitações pendentes:

void CTradingControl::RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol) { if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) return ; double res= EMPTY_VALUE ; uint total=req_obj.GetActivationCriterionTotal(); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=req_obj.GetActivationSource(i); double value=req_obj.GetActivationActualValue(i),actual= EMPTY_VALUE ; switch (( int )source) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : actual= this .GetActualDataAccount( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : actual= this .GetActualDataSymbol( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ,symbol); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT : actual= this .GetActualDataEvent( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; default : break ; } } }

No método, obtemos o tamanho da matriz de dados das condições de ativação, no ciclo iteramos todas as condições, dependendo da fonte das condições de ativação, obtemos os dados reais (atuais) das coleções correspondentes e escrevemo-los de volta na matriz de dados das condições de ativação do objeto-ordem pendente.

Método que retorna os dados de conta atuais:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataAccount( const int property ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE : return ( double ) this .m_account.Leverage(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS : return ( double ) this .m_account.LimitOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeAllowed(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeExpert(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE : return this .m_account.Balance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return this .m_account.Credit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT : return this .m_account.Profit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY : return this .m_account.Equity(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN : return this .m_account.Margin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE : return this .m_account.MarginFree(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL : return this .m_account.MarginLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL : return this .m_account.MarginInitial(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE : return this .m_account.MarginMaintenance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS : return this .m_account.Assets(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES : return this .m_account.Liabilities(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED : return this .m_account.ComissionBlocked(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

Dependendo do tipo de condição, de acordo com a enumeração dos tipos de condições de conta, retornamos o valor da propriedade correspondente do objeto-conta.

Método que retorna os dados de símbolo atuais:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataSymbol( const int property , const CSymbol *symbol ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID : return symbol.Bid(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK : return symbol.Ask(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST : return symbol.Last(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS : return ( double )symbol.SessionDeals(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionBuyOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionSellOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME : return ( double )symbol.Volume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH : return ( double )symbol.VolumeHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW : return ( double )symbol.VolumeLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME : return ( double )symbol.Time()/ 1000 ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD : return symbol.Spread(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME : return ( double )symbol.StartTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME : return ( double )symbol.ExpirationTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeStopLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeFreezeLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH : return symbol.BidHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW : return symbol.BidLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH : return symbol.AskHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW : return symbol.AskLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH : return symbol.LastHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW : return symbol.LastLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL : return symbol.VolumeReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL : return symbol.VolumeHighReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL : return symbol.VolumeLowReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE : return symbol.OptionStrike(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST : return symbol.TradeAccuredInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE : return symbol.TradeFaceValue(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE : return symbol.TradeLiquidityRate(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG : return symbol.SwapLong(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT : return symbol.SwapShort(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER : return symbol.SessionTurnover(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST : return symbol.SessionInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionSellOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN : return symbol.SessionOpen(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE : return symbol.SessionClose(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW : return symbol.SessionAW(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT : return symbol.SessionPriceSettlement(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMax(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

Dependendo do tipo de condição, de acordo com a enumeração dos tipos de condição do símbolo, retornamos o valor da propriedade correspondente do objeto-símbolo, o ponteiro para o qual é transferido ao método.

Método que retorna dados de evento atuais:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataEvent( const int property ) { if ( this .m_events.IsEvent()) { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; default : return EMPTY_VALUE; } } return EMPTY_VALUE; }

Dependendo do tipo de condição e se registrado um novo evento na conta num determinado momento, obtemos o último evento, e de acordo com a enumeração dos tipos de condições, retornamos o sinalizador de igualdade ao valor do último evento controlado no objeto-ordem pendente (retornamos o sinalizador de ocorrência de evento controlado).

Agora o temporizador de classe é mais compacto:

void CTradingControl:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; if (req_obj.TypeRequest()==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) this .OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(req_obj,i); else this .OnPReqByRequestHandler(req_obj,i); } }

Agora, no temporizador de classe, verificamos apenas o tipo de objeto-ordem pendente obtido da lista de objetos-ordem pendente e, dependendo de seu tipo, chamamos o manipulador de ordem pendente correspondente, que estudamos acima.

Sem entrar em detalhes, estas são todas as modificações na classe de gerenciamento de negociação no momento.

De qualquer forma, você sempre pode ler o código completo nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Complementaremos a seção pública da classe do objeto base da biblioteca CEngine.



Para poder obter os valores do nível de registro dos objetos de negociação para enviar mensagens deles a partir de um programa criado com base na biblioteca, adicionamos um método para obter o nível de registro de objeto de negociação de acordo com um símbolo:



void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL TradingGetLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { return this .m_trading.GetTradeObjLogLevel(symbol_name); }

O método retorna o resultado do funcionamento do método da classe de gerenciamento de negociação GetTradeObjLogLevel().

Declaramos métodos de criação de ordem pendente para abrir posições Buy, para abrir posições Sell, métodos para definir uma nova condição de ativação de ordem pendente, e escrevemos um método que retorna o ponteiro para um objeto-ordem pendente por identificador:



bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties ( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { return this .m_trading.GetPendRequestByID(id); }

O método GetPendRequestByID(), que retorna um ponteiro para um objeto-ordem pendente, retorna o resultado do funcionamento do método de mesmo nome da classe de controle de negociação.



Implementação do método de criação de ordem pendente para abrir uma posição Buy:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

O método chama o método - discutido acima - para criar uma ordem pendente para abrir uma posição de uma classe de gerenciamento de negociação. Como tipo de posição a ser aberta, ao método transferimos uma constante POSITION_TYPE_BUY, e os restantes parâmetros da posição futura.



Implementação do método de criação de ordem pendente para abrir uma posição Sell:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

O método chama o método - discutido acima - para criar uma ordem pendente para abrir uma posição de uma classe de gerenciamento de negociação. Como tipo de posição a ser aberta, ao método transferimos uma constante POSITION_TYPE_SELL, e os restantes parâmetros da posição futura.

Implementação do método para definir no objeto-ordem pendente uma nova condição de ativação:

bool CEngine::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { return this .m_trading.SetNewActivationProperties(id,source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); }

O método chama o método - discutido acima - para adicionar uma nova condição de ativação no objeto-ordem pendente da classe de gerenciamento de negociação. Por hoje essas são todas as modificações na biblioteca.



Teste

Para testar a negociação usando ordens pendentes para abrir posições, usamos o EA do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part31\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart31.mq5.

Para verificar o funcionamento de ordens pendentes de acordo com as condições definidas, criaremos botões adicionais no painel de negociação do EA de teste. Os botões serão marcados como " P" (condição segundo o preço) e como "T" (condição segundo a hora). As ordens pendentes serão criadas ao clicar no botão "Buy" ou " Sell" desde que seja pressionado um dos botões "P", "T", ou ambos. Se os dois forem pressionados ao mesmo tempo, significa que a ordem pendente possui duas condições de ativação, por preço e por hora.

Também adicionamos dois parâmetros de entrada, um indicando a distância em relação ao preço atual para definir o preço controlado e outro sendo o número de barras do período gráfico atual para definir a tempo de ativação da ordem.



Assim, se pressionado o botão Buy e ativado o botão "P" correspondente, abaixo do preço atual será traçada uma distância tendo em conta número de pontos definido nas configurações, este valor será definido como controle para acionar a ordem pendente: se o preço se tornar igual ou inferior ao calculado, será acionada a solicitação pendente.

Se for ativado o botão "", ao tempo atual será adicionado uma hora calculada como hora atual + hora do número de barras definido para o período gráfico atual, e essa hora será registrada como controle para acionar a ordem pendente — quando o preço atual se tornar igual o superior so preço calculado, a ordem pendente será ativada.

Se ambos os botões "P" e "T" forem pressionados, para a ordem pendente ser ativada deverão ser atendidas ambas as condições simultaneamente.



Se for aberta uma posição Sell, o preço de controle será calculado como preço atual + número de pontos definido nas configurações. Quer dizer, para que seja acionada a ordem pendente, o preço atual deve se tornar superior ao preço que estava no momento em que a ordem pendente foi criada (quando foi pressionado o botão " Sell").



Ao bloco de parâmetros de entrada do EA adicionamos a distância de recuo do preço de controle para ativação da ordem no momento de criação da ordem e o número de barras de atraso para definir a hora de ativação da ordem pendente:



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Ao bloco de variáveis globais do EA adicionamos as variáveis correspondentes para armazenar o recuo do preço de ativação e o atraso em barras para definir a hora de ativação da ordem pendente, bem como os sinalizadores de estado de botões de ordens pendentes:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

No processador OnInit() do EA, às variáveis atribuímos valores corretos de parâmetros de entrada e redefinimos os estados dos botões de ordens pendentes:



int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Para a distância do preço de ativação de ordem pendente, igualamos a distância de menos de cinco pontos a cinco pontos, já para o atraso em barras definimos um atraso mínimo de pelo menos uma barra do período gráfico atual.

Os botões para ativar o trabalho com ordens es pendentes são redefinidos para um estado inativo — no EA de teste, os botões são projetados apenas para verificação e não monitoraremos seu status para armazenamento.

Na função de criação de botões do painel adicionamos uma variável que armazena a largura dos novos botões e em outro ciclo criamos novos botões de ativação de negociação usando ordens pendentes:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 , wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

Na função para definir o estado dos botões (cores de botão ativo) adicionamos configuração de cores para os botões de ordens pendentes ativos:



void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } if ( StringFind (name, "_PRICE" )> 0 || StringFind (name, "_TIME" )> 0 ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'255,220,90' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } }

À função de processamento de botões pressionados adicionamos códigos para processar pressionamentos de botão usando ordens pendentes:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending order BuyStopLimit" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

Apesar da função ser bastante grande, o código é comentado em detalhes, e não precisa de explicações adicionais. De qualquer forma, na discussão do artigo podem ser feitas todas as perguntas.

Compilemos o EA. Por padrão, o recuo do preço para uma ordem pendente é de 50 pontos, enquanto o atraso nas barras é de cinco barras. Deixamos estas configurações inalteradas e iniciamos o EA no testador de estratégia.

Ativamos os botões de ativação - por preço e por hora - de ordens pendentes para abertura de uma posição Buy, após isso, esperamos que sejam acionadas as ordens pendentes.

Em seguida, ativamos o botão de ativação - desta vez, por hora - de ordens pendentes para abertura de posições Sell, e também aguardamos que seja ativada a ordem pendente:





Como podemos ver nas entradas do log, são criadas ordens pendentes para compra, e a elas são atribuídas condições para serem ativadas. Se o preço e a hora atingirem as condições especificadas, ambas as ordens pendentes serão ativadas e os objetos de ordens pendentes serão excluídos devido à sua ativação.

Em seguida, criamos uma ordem pendente para compra que é ativada após cinco barras, depois, a ordem é excluída como executada devido ao resultado da abertura da posição.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver o conceito de ordens de negociação pendentes e implementaremos a criação de ordens pendentes por condição.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

Artigos desta série: