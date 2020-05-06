Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXIV): ordens de negociação pendentes - exclusão de ordens, modificação de ordens/posições por condições

Sumário

Ideia

Neste artigo, concluiremos a seção dedicada ao trading mediante solicitações de negociação pendentes e criaremos uma funcionalidade para excluir ordens pendentes e modificar StopLoss e TakeProfit e parâmetros de ordens pendentes.

Assim, teremos toda uma funcionalidade com a qual poderemos criar estratégias personalizadas simples, mais precisamente alguma lógica para o EA se comportar quando ocorrerem as condições especificadas pelo usuário. Se tivermos uma interface gráfica, isso pode fornecer as ferramentas, por exemplo, para criar um construtor visual que se encarregue do comportamento do EA diretamente do EA em execução (talvez faremos um pequeno exemplo no futuro, quando criada a interface gráfica da biblioteca).

No momento, já podemos criar tipos adicionais de ordens pendentes. Por exemplo, para MQL4, pode-se criar uma ordem StopLimit. Mas pretendo começar a criá-la, ou melhor, criar um objeto-ordem-StopLimit para MQL4, se houver suficiente funcionalidade de biblioteca.

Como resultado, será possível criar tipos completamente novos de ordens pendentes, como, por exemplo, ordens BuyTime, SellTime, BuyTimeStop, SellTimeStop, etc.

As construções gráficas existentes não são suficientes para criar ordens personalizadas completas. Portanto, retornaremos a este tópico se tivermos essa funcionalidade na biblioteca.



Implementação

Por enquanto, corrigiremos algumas falhas nas classes descendentes do objeto da solicitação pendente abstrata e criaremos a funcionalidade de negociação em falta planejada para hoje.

Acontece que, para exibir as descrições de ordens pendentes, como visto, não temos uma função que simplesmente exiba seus nomes. Porém, temos a função OrderTypeDescription() que exibe suas descrições+nomes. Basta simplesmente remover o texto da descrição a partir do resultado do retorno desta função, deixando apenas o nome da ordem.

No arquivo de funções de serviço \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh aprimoramos a função que retorna o nome da ordem:



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true , bool prefix_for_market_order= true , bool descr= true ) { string pref= ( !prefix_for_market_order ? "" : #ifdef __MQL5__ CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) #else (as_order ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION)) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE) ); }

A função sempre retorna, antes do tipo de ordem pendente, o texto 'ordem pendente'.

Para que a função possa simplesmente exibir uma descrição do tipo de ordem sem este texto preliminar, adicionamos o sinalizador que indica que é necessário exibir o texto 'ordem pendente'. Portanto, se o sinalizador estiver desmarcado (valor false), não será exibido o texto preliminar 'ordem pendente'.



Em seguida.

Nos métodos de exibição de nome abreviado de solicitação, contidos nos arquivos das classes dos objetos-herdeiros da solicitação pendente base, corrigimos a exibição da descrição abreviada de solicitação pendente. Para fazer isso, ao texto da descrição da solicitação adicionamos o tipo de ordem/posição, depois dele, o ticket (se disponível na classe) e, em seguida, separado por vírgula, o ID da solicitação pendente. Agora está mal feito, pois, primeiro, é exibida uma descrição da solicitação, depois o identificador e, em seguida, o ticket separado por vírgula.



Alterações na classe do objeto-solicitação pendente para abertura de posição:

string CPendReqOpen::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)) ; return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ " " + type + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID) ; }

Alterações na classe do objeto-solicitação pendente para fechamento de posição:

string CPendReqClose::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE)+ " " +type + " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION) + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Alterações na classe do objeto-solicitação pendente para modificação do StopLoss e/ou TakeProfit da posição:

string CPendReqSLTP::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP)+ " " +type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Alterações na classe do objeto-solicitação pendente para posicionamento de ordem pendente:

string CPendReqPlace::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE)+type+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Alterações na classe do objeto-solicitação pendente para exclusão de ordem pendente:

string CPendReqRemove::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE)+type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Alterações na classe do objeto-solicitação pendente para modificação de propriedades de ordem pendente:

string CPendReqModify::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY)+type+ ", #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ " ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Na sessão pública, contida no arquivo TradingControl.mqh da classe de gerenciamento de negociação CTradingControl, escrevemos a declaração de métodos para criação de uma solicitação pendente para exclusão de ordem pendente, para modificação de de StopLoss/TakeProfit da posição e para alteração dos parâmetros da ordem pendente:



int CreatePReqClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int CreatePReqCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int CreatePreqDelete( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

int CTradingControl:: CreatePreqDelete ( const ulong ticket) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.price=order.PriceOpen(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyPosition ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,(sl== WRONG_VALUE ? order.StopLoss() : sl),(tp== WRONG_VALUE ? order.TakeProfit() : tp), 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyOrder ( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, (price> 0 ? price : order.PriceOpen()), (sl> 0 ? sl : sl< 0 ? order.StopLoss() : 0 ), (tp> 0 ? tp : tp< 0 ? order.TakeProfit() : 0 ), (limit> 0 ? limit : order.PriceStopLimit()), DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.magic=order.GetMagicID(( uint )order.Magic()); this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : order.TypeFilling()); this .m_request.expiration=(expiration> WRONG_VALUE ? expiration : order.TimeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : order.TypeTime()); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

A lógica dos métodos é absolutamente idêntica à dos métodos que criamos anteriormente para criar solicitações pendentes que permitiam abrir/fechar posições e definir ordens pendentes por condições, além disso, o código dos métodos é comentado em detalhes, portanto, nós os deixaremos para estudá-los por conta própria.



Agora adicionamos o acesso do programa aos métodos criados. Para fazer isso, escrevemos a chamada para esses métodos a partir dos métodos da classe do objeto principal da biblioteca.

Na classe CEngine escrevemos a atualização de métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para excluir ordens pendentes, paga modificar StopLoss/TakeProfit e para alterar os parâmetros da ordem pendente:

int ClosePositionPending( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionByPending( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int DeleteOrderPending( const ulong ticket) ; template < typename SL, typename TP> int ModifyPositionPending( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) ; template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int ModifyOrderPending( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) ;

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação dos métodos declarados:

int CEngine:: DeleteOrderPending ( const ulong ticket) { return this .m_trading.CreatePreqDelete(ticket); } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine:: ModifyPositionPending ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int CEngine:: ModifyOrderPending ( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time,type_filling); }

Os métodos simplesmente retornam o resultado da chamada dos respectivos métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes da classe CTradingControl, métodos esses que escrevemos acima.



Essas são todas as alterações necessárias que permitem adicionar à biblioteca a funcionalidade de trabalho com solicitações pendentes para excluir ordens e modificar ordens e posições.

Certamente, foram adicionalmente introduzidas pequenas alterações (nomes dos parâmetros dos modelos) que afetam apenas a percepção visual do código dos métodos, por isso, não vamos estudá-las aqui.



Teste

Para testar a funcionalidade criada, pegamos o EA do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part34\ usando o novo nome TestDoEasyPart34.mq5.

Da mesma maneira como fizemos com os EAs anteriores para testar o funcionamento das solicitações pendentes, para este EA criaremos botões de ativação de modos de trabalho ao usarmos solicitações pendentes — para os botões que permitem excluir todas as ordens pendentes (Delete pending), fechar todas as posições (Close all), bem como posicionar StopLoss e TakeProfit de ordens e de posições que não têm esses níves de stop (Set StopLoss e Set TakeProfit).

Como o pressionamento desses botões desencadeia o processamento em lote de todas as ordens e posições existentes, o fato de incluirmos os botões de ativação ao usarmos solicitações pendentes nos permitirá verificar o funcionamento de solicitações pendentes para conjuntos de ordens e posições.



No painel de negociação do EA de teste, a disposição dos botões não é muito conveniente, uma vez que o botão para retirar fundos ganhos está localizado entre os botões para excluir ordens, fechar posições e colocar ordens de stop. Movemos este botão para baixo — depois do botão Set TakeProfit. Para fazer isso, basta alterar a localização das constantes na enumeração de botões dispostos no painel de negociação do EA de teste:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT , BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL , BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 )

À lista de variáveis globais adicionamos os sinalizadores que indicam o estado dos botões de ativação de solicitações pendentes para excluir ordens pendentes, fechar posições e modificar níveis de stop, também acrescentamos duas variáveis para armazenar os valores Point e Digits do símbolo atual:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits;

No manipulador OnInit() do EA às variáveis correspondentes atribuímos os valores Point e Digits do símbolo atual:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ) ; group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Na função de criação de botões corrigimos o código de criação de botões adicionais para ativar o modo de trabalho com solicitações pendentes:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 ,wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 18 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

Todas as alterações afetam apenas o controle do número de série dos botões criados para definir as coordenadas desejadas.

As principais alterações têm a ver com o processamento de pressionamentos de botões no painel de negociação do EA.

Adicionamos os códigos de processamento dos botões pressionados dispostos no painel de negociação:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_close_all) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeOrder()== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_delete_all) engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.DeleteOrderPending(order.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_delete_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sl= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_tp= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

Nas funções de definição de Stoploss e TakeProfit de todas as ordens/posições também adicionamos blocos de código de criação de solicitações pendentes para colocar StopLoss/TakeProfit:

void SetStopLoss ( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } void SetTakeProfit ( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_tp) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } }

A lógica dos blocos de código para criar solicitações pendentes em todas as funções examinadas é a mesma, além disso, é comentada em detalhes, portanto, nós os deixaremos para estudá-los por conta própria. De qualquer forma, se algo não estiver claro, você sempre poderá tirar suas dúvidas na discussão do artigo.

Compilamos o EA e o executamos no modo visual do testador. Para verificar a remoção de ordens e a modificação de ordens/posições, primeiro abrimos duas posições de venda e definimos uma ordem de venda pendente sem StopLoss e TakeProfit. Em seguida, criamos solicitações pendentes para modificar os níveis de stop de ordens e posições de acordo com a condição do valor do preço. Aguardamos a ativação das solicitações pendentes e a colocação dos níveis de stop especificados, e excluímos ordens e posições.

Em seguida, abrimos duas posições para a compra e definimos uma ordem pendente de compra. Depois disso, criamos solicitações pendentes para excluir ordens e fechar posições de acordo como o tempo.





Como se pode ver, as ordens de stop foram colocadas na interseção do nível de preço definido para ativar solicitações pendentes, as posições foram fechadas após o tempo especificado e a ordem foi excluída.

Gostaria de salientar que nem tudo está funcionando bem até agora, há problemas com a criação simultânea de várias solicitações pendentes para o mesmo ticket, essas solicitações nem sempre funcionam corretamente. Em outras palavras, no momento, a lógica funciona corretamente apenas se houver uma solicitação pendente para cada posição ou ordem. Depois que a solicitação pendente for acionada, executada e excluída, será possível novamente criar uma nova solicitação pendente para esta posição ou ordem (se elas permanecerem no mercado).



Vamos resolver esse problema, gradualmente, juntamente com a criação de mais funcionalidades da biblioteca e, provavelmente, já com alguns objetos da biblioteca gráficas.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, começaremos a criar a funcionalidade de uma biblioteca para armazenar, processar e receber dados de preços.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

Artigos desta série:

Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados e primeiros resultados

Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios

Parte 3. Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação

Parte 4. Eventos de Negociação. Conceito

Parte 5. Classes e coleções de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa

Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting

Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem stoplimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — preparação dos dados

Parte 10. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes

Parte 11. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — eventos de encerramento de posição

Parte 12. Implementação da classe de objeto "conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta

Parte 13. Eventos do objeto conta

Parte 14. O objeto símbolo

Parte 15. Coleção de objetos-símbolos

Parte 16. Eventos de coleção de símbolos

Parte 17. Interatividade de objetos de biblioteca

Parte 18. Interatividade do objeto-conta e quaisquer de outros objetos da biblioteca

Parte 19. Classe de mensagens de biblioteca

Parte 20. Criação e armazenamento de recursos de programas

Parte 21 Classes de negociação - objeto base de negociação multiplataforma

Parte 22. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, controle de restrições

Parte 23. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, controle de parâmetros válidos

Parte 24. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, correção automática de parâmetros errados

Parte 25. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, processamento de erros retornados pelo servidor de negociação

Parte 26. Trabalho com ordens pendentes, primeira implementação (abertura de posições)

Parte 27. Trabalho com ordens pendentes, posicionamento de ordens pendentes Parte 28. Trabalho com ordens pendentes de negociação - fechamento, exclusão, modificações

Parte 29. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, classes de objetos-ordens

Parte 30. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, gerenciamento de objetos-ordens

Parte 31. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, abertura de posições por condições

Parte 32. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, posicionando ordens pendentes por condições

Parte 33. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, fechamento (parcial, total, usando uma oposta) de posições por condições

