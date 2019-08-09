Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte VI): eventos da conta netting

Conteúdo

Semelhanças e diferenças entre os tipos de conta

Para monitorar os eventos da conta netting, nós precisamos entender as diferenças entre as contas hedging e netting.



As diferenças dizem respeito à representação das posições. Uma conta hedging nos permite abrir qualquer número de posições em um único símbolo, enquanto uma conta netting permite apenas uma. A conta hedging permite o encerramento de uma posição pelo volume de uma outra posição de direção oposta.

Nesse caso:

Se o volume da posição oposta for menor que o volume da posição de encerramento, então a posição oposta é encerrada completamente, enquanto a posição de encerramento é eliminada parcialmente,

Se o volume da posição oposta for maior que o volume da posição de encerramento, então a posição oposta é parcialmente encerrada, enquanto a posição de encerramento é eliminada por completo,

Se as duas posições tiverem volumes iguais, ambas são encerradas;

Cada posição tem um ID igual ao ticket da ordem de abertura. Este ID não muda durante toda a vida útil da posição;

Cada posição tem seu próprio ticket igual ao ticket da ordem que levou à abertura da posição;

Se nós enviarmos uma solicitação para abrir uma nova posição na direção da posição atual, uma nova posição com um novo ID e ticket será aberta.

Em uma conta netting, o trabalho com uma posição em um símbolo exclui a possibilidade de encerrar uma posição por uma posição oposta. No entanto, em uma situação remotamente semelhante (quando uma ordem de direção oposta é ativada), essa posição pode ser encerrada parcialmente, totalmente ou alterar a sua direção:

Se o volume de uma ordem oposta ativada for menor que a posição atual, a posição é encerrada parcialmente,

Se o volume de uma ordem oposta ativada for igual à posição atual, a posição é encerrada por completo,

Se o volume de uma ordem oposta ativada exceder a posição atual, a direção da posição é alterada (reversão),

Cada posição tem um ID igual ao ticket da ordem de abertura. Este ID não muda durante toda a vida útil da posição;

Cada posição tem um ticket igual ao ticket da ordem que levou à reversão da posição. O ticket pode diferir do ID. De certo modo, ele repete os tickets de várias posições em uma conta hedging;

Se nós enviarmos uma solicitação para abrir uma nova posição na direção da posição atual, o volume da ordem ativada será adicionado ao volume da posição atual. O ticket de posição não é alterado.



Implementação do tratamento de eventos em uma conta netting

Para monitorar os eventos da conta netting, nós simplesmente dividiremos os eventos de posição para manipulação pelos tipos de conta. Isso aumenta a quantidade de código, mas esclarece a lógica devido à separação da funcionalidade. Nós otimizaremos o código e nos livraremos de todas as redundâncias mais tarde — após a depuração e confirmação quanto a estabilidade da operação.

Ao adicionar novas constantes às enumerações de tipo de evento, eu notei que a ordenação às vezes funciona de forma incorreta. A verificação das razões de tal comportamento revelou que os dois principais fatores são as propriedades do evento/ordem que correspondem à ordenação por esse tipo e sua localização na enumeração, independentemente do fato de que cada constante é numerada. Por exemplo, se uma propriedade não for usada para busca, ela deverá ser ignorada e os números corretos deverão ser atribuídos às constantes de enumeração do método de busca. Além disso, as propriedades de evento/ordem não usadas na ordenação também devem ser colocadas no final da lista dos tipos de propriedades. Para calcular o número inicial dos seguintes tipos de propriedade, o número de propriedades não usadas dentro da quantidade dos tipos de propriedades anteriores deve ser subtraído do índice de tipos de propriedade inicial.

Para verificar a criação das enumerações do método de ordenação, uma pequena função foi adicionada ao arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh:

void EnumNumbersTest() { string enm= " ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE " ; string t= StringSubstr (enm, 5 , 5 )+ "BY" ; Print ( "Search of the values of the enumaration " ,enm, ":" ); ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE type= 0 ; while ( StringFind ( EnumToString (type),t)== 0 ) { Print (enm, "[" ,type, "]=" , EnumToString (type)); if (type> 500 ) break ; type++; } Print ( "

Number of members of the " ,enm, "=" ,type); }

Para verificar o conteúdo de uma enumeração de tipos para ordenação, ela deve ser inserida manualmente em duas funções do tipo string (eu não encontrei uma maneira de definir automaticamente uma certa enumeração no ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE type = 0; string).

Agora, se nós chamarmos essa função no manipulador OnInit() do EA de teste, todos os nomes das constantes de uma enumeração especificada e os seus índices correspondentes serão exibidos no diário.

Ao verificar as enumerações, eu detectei que elas foram criadas incorretamente. Para corrigir isso, eu modifiquei ligeiramente as enumerações no arquivo Define.mqh.

Eu defini uma ordem diferente de constantes nas enumerações — propriedades não usadas na ordenação são colocadas no final da lista de constante para a enumeração de propriedades do objeto. Além disso, deve ser adicionado as substituições de macro para especificar o número de propriedades não utilizadas para busca e ordenação. Essas substituições de macro devem ser usadas ao calcular os índices de propriedade inicial em enumerações de ordenação levando ao cálculo dos índices corretos de constantes iniciais em enumerações.

Além disso, novos tipos de constantes para os eventos em contas netting e constantes para o armazenamento do número mágico e um símbolo de posição oposta para as contas hedging deve ser adicionado.



Geralmente, ordens e posições devem ser agrupados, de modo que um grupo de ordens e posições selecionadas possa ser tratado simultaneamente. A biblioteca permite implementar isso simplesmente adicionando um ID de grupo à propriedade de ordem abstrata. Isso possibilita organizar ordens e posições com um ID semelhante em uma única lista e trabalhar com um grupo selecionado.

Tal ID foi adicionado para ordenar as propriedades e ordenar listas de classificação.



Abaixo está uma lista completa do Defines.mqh modificado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 ) enum ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE { EQUAL, MORE, LESS, NO_EQUAL, EQUAL_OR_MORE, EQUAL_OR_LESS }; enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, }; enum ENUM_ORDER_STATUS { ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER, ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE, ORDER_STATUS_CREDIT, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL, ORDER_STATUS_UNKNOWN }; enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION , }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_SL, ORDER_PROP_TP, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, ORDER_PROP_SWAP, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 11 ) enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL- ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL- ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 }; enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED= 16 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE= 32 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 64 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 128 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 256 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 512 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 1024 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 2048 }; enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP }; enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, }; enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 4 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 10 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL- EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL- EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID = 14 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID };

Como nós adicionamos o ID do grupo de ordens ao assunto do artigo, o objeto de ordem abstrato também deve ser alterado. Vamos adicionar o método que retorna um ID do grupo atribuído às ordens e o método de configuração do valor de um ID do grupo:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double PriceStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID( long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); }

O ID do grupo deve ser definido com o valor zero, por padrão. Para alcançar isto, defina o valor desta propriedade da ordem para zero no construtor fechado da classe COrder:

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderOpenTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderCloseTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdate(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); }

Nós devemos adicionar a descrição do ID do grupo para o método que retorna a descrição desta propriedade:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Parent order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия" , "Time open" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия" , "Close time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Expiration date" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Open time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Close time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции" , "Position change time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? TextByLanguage( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Após essas alterações, você pode atribuir um ID de grupo para qualquer ordem/posição, organizando as ordens e posições em determinados grupos para trabalhar apenas com um grupo em específico. O valor 0 é atribuído por padrão a todas as posições recém abertas e às ordens definidas. No entanto, você pode atribuir outro grupo a qualquer ordem/posição usando o método SetGroupID (group_index). Além disso, você pode descobrir o grupo de qualquer ordem usando o método GroupID().

Vamos voltar a implementar o monitoramento de eventos em uma conta netting.

Para dividir a funcionalidade segundo os tipos de conta, nós vamos adicionar uma variável membro da classe à seção privada da classe de evento abstrata CEvent, que se encontra no arquivo Event.mqh:

protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; }

Vamos adicionar a declaração dos métodos que retornam

(para uma conta hedging) o número mágico e o símbolo de uma posição oposta,

(por considerar uma inversão de posição em uma conta netting) o tipo da ordem e ticket da posição anterior, o ticket da ordem da posição atual, o tipo de posição e ticket antes de mudar de direção, o tipo da posição e ticket após mudar de direção para a lista de métodos com acesso simplificado da seção pública da classe:



ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); }

Os métodos são simples: é retornado a propriedade de evento correspondente para as ordens, é retornado um ticket da ordem que abriu ou alterou uma posição para as posições, já o tipo da posição (pelo tipo da ordem, que acionou ela) é retornado usando a função PositionTypeByOrderType() descrita anteriormente no arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh.



Vamos definir no construtor de classe o armazenamento dos dados no tipo de conta:

CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

Nos métodos de descrição da propriedade do evento, nós vamos adicionar a definição dos métodos que retornam o nome da ordem em que ocorreu um evento de negócio, a primeiro ordem da posição (de abertura), uma ordem, que levou à abertura (netting, hedging) ou alteração (netting) da posição atual, nome do tipo de posição atual, tipo da ordem que levou à abertura da posição anterior e o nome do tipo da posição anterior:



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ;

E sua implementação além do corpo da classe também:

string CEvent::TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderEvent()); } string CEvent::TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent()); } string CEvent::TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } string CEvent::TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionPrevious()); }

Esses métodos são simples, assim como os que retornam os tipos de ordem e posição. A única diferença está nas funções do arquivo DELIB.mqh que retornam o tipo de ordens e posições como a descrição de seu tipo: PositionTypeDescription() e OrderTypeDescription().

Agora o método ReasonDescription() deve ser melhorado para considerar e retornar as descrições das enumerações recém adicionadas, que são relacionadas aos motivos do evento para a conta netting:

string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to position by partially completed request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partially triggered pending order " ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partially completing request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on a triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on a partially triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); }

Na quinta parte da descrição da biblioteca, nós já desenvolvemos o método de decodificação de um código de evento de negociação. Vamos recordar sua lógica:



Um código de evento é passado para o método e as flags do código de evento são verificadas. Se o código tiver a flag marcada, o evento de negociação apropriado é definido. Como o código do evento pode ter várias flags, todos as flags possíveis para o evento são verificadas e o tipo de evento é definido a partir de sua combinação. Em seguida, o tipo de evento é adicionado à variável da classe apropriada e é inserido na propriedade do objeto de evento (EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT).

Agora nós só precisamos adicionar os novos flags correspondentes com os possíveis eventos da conta netting no código do evento:

void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

Toda a lógica é bem simples e foi comentada no código. Portanto, eu não vou me debruçar sobre o método <if-else>.



Nós fizemos as mudanças na classe abstrata de eventos. Vamos fornecer sua listagem completa:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); } int CEvent::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; } void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event's type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер встречной позиции" , "Magic number of opposite position" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Type order of position before changing direction" ) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Ticket order of position before changing direction" ) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера текущей позиции" , "Type order of current position" ) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера текущей позиции" , "Ticket order of current position" ) : EnumToString (property) ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of the event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём ордера" , "Initial order volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём ордера" , "Executed order volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём ордера" , "Remaining order volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий объём позиции" , "Current position volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : EnumToString (property) ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : TextByLanguage( "Символ встречной позиции" , "Symbol of opposite position" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ); } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный статус" , "Unknown status" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event= this .TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Position reversal by market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by a triggered pending order" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Added volume to position by market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activation of pending order" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Position reversal by partial completion of market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by partially triggered pending order" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Added volume to position by partial completion of market request" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partially triggering a pending order" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDealDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderFirstDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypeOrderEventDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderEvent()); } string CEvent::TypePositionCurrentDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent()); } string CEvent::TypeOrderPreviousDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } string CEvent::TypePositionPreviousDescription( void ) const { return PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionPrevious()); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to the position by partially completed request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by triggering pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by triggering pending order partially" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partial completion of request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal when triggering pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on partially triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); } void CEvent:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

Uma vez que as diferenças entre as contas hedging e netting são evidentes apenas quando se trabalha com posições, as classes CEventPositionOpen e CEventPositionClose derivadas da classe abstrata CEvent requer um ajuste fino — apenas os métodos de exibição das mensagens de evento para o diário são refinados. Os métodos restantes das classes permaneceram inalterados.

Abra o arquivo EventPositionOpen.mqh e adicione o método privado que cria e retorna uma breve descrição do evento:

class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Vamos escrever sua implementação fora do corpo da classe:

string CEventPositionOpen::EventsMessage( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string vol_ord=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string vol_pos=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит " , ", profit " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string text= "" ; if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT)<EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + this .TypePositionPreviousDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionPrevious()+ TextByLanguage( " изменен на " , " turned to " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); } else { if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT)!= this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID)) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Добавлено " , "Added " )+vol_ord+TextByLanguage( " к " , " to " )+ this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+magic ); } else { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Открыт " , "Open " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic ); } } return head+text; }

O método cria variantes das mensagem, dependendo do estado do evento e da presença de certas propriedades do objeto de evento.

Por exemplo, se o StopLoss estiver definido, o cabeçalho "sl" e o seu preço serão adicionados ao texto. Caso contrário, uma sequência vazia é inserida em vez de uma entrada do StopLoss. O mesmo é feito para algumas outras propriedades do evento. Os comentários da listagem de métodos contêm as condições de criação do texto do evento, bem como os exemplos do texto que é retornado pelo método.



O texto criado no método é exibido no diário a partir do método PrintShort(), que por sua vez é chamado a partir do método Refresh() na classe de coleção de eventos através da chamada do método virtual SendEvent() da classe CEvent redefinida aqui na classe CEventPositionOpen.

Abaixo está a listagem completa da classe CEventPositionOpen:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true ); } bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .EventsMessage()); } void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); } string CEventPositionOpen::EventsMessage( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string vol_ord=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string vol_pos=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит " , ", profit " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string text= "" ; if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT)<EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + this .TypePositionPreviousDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionPrevious()+ TextByLanguage( " изменен на " , " turned to " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); } else { if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT)!= this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID)) { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Добавлено " , "Added " )+vol_ord+TextByLanguage( " к " , " to " )+ this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+magic ); } else { text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " + TextByLanguage( "Открыт " , "Open " )+vol_pos+ " " + this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic ); } } return head+text; }

De maneira análoga, altere a classe CEventPositionClose:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .EventsMessage()); } void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceClose(), this . Symbol ()); } string CEventPositionClose::EventsMessage( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string vol_ord=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string vol_pos=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит " , ", profit " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string close=TextByLanguage( "Закрыт " , "Close " ); string in_pos= "" ; if ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT)>TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { close=TextByLanguage( "Закрыт объём " , "Closed volume " )+vol_ord; in_pos=TextByLanguage( " в " , " in " ); } string opposite= ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? TextByLanguage( " встречным " , " by opposite " )+ this .SymbolCloseBy()+ " " + this .TypeOrderDealDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionByID()+( this .MagicCloseBy()> 0 ? "(" +( string ) this .MagicCloseBy()+ " ]" : "" ) : "" ); string text= ( this . Symbol ()+ " " +close+in_pos+ this .TypePositionCurrentDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent()+ opposite+ " [" +vol_ord+ " " + this .TypeOrderEventDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ " ]" +price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); return head+text; }

Todas as classes de objeto do evento foram alteradas de acordo com as novas tarefas para trabalhar em contas netting.

Agora vamos lidar com a classe de coleção de eventos CEventCollection.

Anteriormente, o método CreateNewEvent() (descrito na quinta parte) apresentava uma variável local para armazenar o código de evento de negociação.

Vamos torná-lo membro da classe privada removendo-o do novo método de criação de evento e declarando-o na seção privada da classe. Além disso, inclua as declarações dos métodos necessários para a criação do novo evento para os tipos de conta hedging e netting, o método para retornar a lista de todas os negócios InOut pelo ID da posição e o método para obter um objeto da posição de mercado pelo seu ID.



class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventHedge (COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto (COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID (CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID (CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

Redefine o código do evento de negociação na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

Uma conta netting pode ter várias ações de negociação. Ela pode ter apenas uma posição passando por alterações em um único símbolo. Elas podem incluir a alteração do volume em caso de encerramento parcial acionado pela ativação de uma ordem oposta com um volume menor, bem como a adição de um volume à posição quando as ordens na mesma direção são acionadas.



As mudanças mais interessantes, no entanto, acontecem quando há o acionamento das ordens opostas contendo um volume maior que a posição. Nesse caso, um novo ticket é atribuído à posição. O ticket corresponde a uma ordem acionada e o tipo da posição é alterado para o seu inverso (inversão de posição). O ID da posição permanece inalterado e é igual ao ticket da primeira ordem que acionou a posição na conta.



Nós precisamos monitorar todas as alterações da direção da posição ao longo da sua vida útil para (1) exibir corretamente as entradas de reversão de posição no diário e (2) ter a capacidade de obter os dados sobre os eventos de reversão da posição em nossos programas. Para conseguir isso, nós precisamos ter acesso a todos os seus negócios com o método de alteração da posição DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT da enumeração ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY.

Nesse caso, nós precisamos apenas organizar esses negócios sequencialmente pelo tempo de sua ocorrência e pegar o negócio necessitado. O acordo em si apresenta todas as propriedades da ordem que o acionaram.

Assim, se nós tivermos uma ordem de negociação, nós podemos receber um ticket para uma posição com uma direção alterada, bem como o tipo de uma ordem, que acionou uma reversão de posição, juntamente com novos níveis de StopLoss, TakeProfit, etc. Tudo o que nós precisamos para obter essa funcionalidade é criar uma lista de todos os negócios InOut pelo seu ID, o que é muito fácil de usar usando a biblioteca que nós desenvolvemos.

Vamos considerar o método para receber todos os negócios InOut de uma posição pelo seu ID:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции " , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ,EQUAL); return list_deals; }

Verifique o tipo da lista passada para o método. Se não for uma coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios, avise sobre o erro e retorne NULL.

Nós precisamos de todas essas verificações de listas nas classes para detectar nossos próprios erros. Eles devem ser removidos após a depuração para não sobrecarregar os cálculos com verificações desnecessárias.

Em seguida, nós recebemos a lista de negócios pelo ID da posição (o método foi considerado no artigo anterior) ordene a lista obtida pelo método de alteração da posição InOut e retorne a lista final.

Para receber os dados em uma posição aberta ou definir sua ausência, crie um método recebendo um objeto da posição de mercado pelo seu ID:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetPositionByID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

O método é simples, assim como outros métodos similares da biblioteca. Verifique o tipo da lista selecionada. Se não for uma lista de coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, avise sobre o erro e retorne NULL.



Em seguida, pegue apenas os objetos de posições ativas da lista passada para o método e ordene pelo ID da posição passada ao método.

Se falhar na obtenção da lista ou não tiver objetos, retorne NULL— não há posição solicitada.

Em seguida, recebemos da lista um único objeto de posição de mercado (só pode haver uma posição com um ID especificado no mercado) e retornamos o próprio objeto ou NULL no caso do retorno terminar em um erro.

O método de criação de um novo objeto de evento CreateNewEvent() foi descrito no artigo anterior.

Aqui eu mostrarei apenas as alterações implementadas.

A seguinte variável local foi removida do método



int trade_event_code

Ele se tornou um membro da classe que nós criamos na seção privada.

A lógica do método permanece a mesma, mas agora também apresenta os métodos necessários para lidar com o tipo de conta que nós estamos trabalhando. Se for hedging, é chamado o método de criação de um novo evento para uma conta hedging. Caso contrário, é usado o método de criação de um novo evento para uma conta netting:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { this .m_trade_event_code =TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderRemoved( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { if ((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event = new CEventBalanceOperation( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else { if ( this .m_is_hedge) this .NewDealEventHedge(order,list_history,list_market); else this .NewDealEventNetto(order,list_history,list_market); } } }

O método de criação de um novo evento para uma conta hedging:

void CEventsCollection::NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); ulong order_ticket=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order_first= this .GetHistoryOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); if (order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if (order_first!=NULL) { if ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; reason= ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,(order_first.Volume()-order_first.VolumeCurrent())); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order_first.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); if (order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(deal.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } if (order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } else if (order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_last.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order_last.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order_last.Volume()-order_last.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order_last.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_close= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,order_first.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); if (order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; Print(DFUN, "PositionByID=" ,order_close.PositionByID()); CArrayObj* list_close_by= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); COrder* order_close_by=list_close_by.At( 0 ); if (order_close_by==NULL) return ; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(deal.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); double volume_opp_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=(volume_opp_current> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } else { if (volume_opp_current> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_close_by.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order_close_by.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl)); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,volume_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } }

O método é bastante grande, embora todas as ações sejam semelhantes e descritas nos comentários de listagem de métodos. Eu acredito que o código do método não deve causar nenhum problema.

O método de criação de um novo evento para uma conta netting tem a mesma lógica:

void CEventsCollection::NewDealEventNetto(COrder *deal,CArrayObj *list_history,CArrayObj *list_market) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); CArrayObj* list_changes= this .GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); if (list_deals==NULL || list_changes==NULL) return ; list_deals.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); list_changes.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); if (!list_changes.InsertSort(list_deals.At( 0 ))) return ; CArrayObj* list_tmp= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_first_deal=list_tmp.At( 0 ); list_tmp=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_tmp,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET),EQUAL); COrder* order_last_deal=list_tmp.At(list_tmp.Total()- 1 ); if (order_first_deal==NULL || order_last_deal==NULL) return ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order_first_deal=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_first_deal.TypeOrder(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order_last_deal=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_last_deal.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_order_first_deal=order_first_deal.Ticket(); ulong ticket_order_last_deal=order_last_deal.Ticket(); COrder* position_current=list_changes.At(list_changes.Total()- 1 ); COrder* position_previous=(list_changes.Total()> 1 ? list_changes.At(list_changes.Total()- 2 ) : position_current); if (position_current==NULL || position_previous==NULL) return ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_position_current=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)position_current.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_position_current=position_current.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_position_previous=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)position_previous.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_position_previous=position_previous.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* position= this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0 ); double vol_order_done=order_last_deal.Volume()-order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent(); double vol_order_current=order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent(); if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int num_deals=list_deals.Total(); int reason=(num_deals> 1 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD : EVENT_REASON_DONE); if (num_deals> 1 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED; } if (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=(num_deals> 1 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY); } if (order_last_deal.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_last_deal.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; if (num_deals> 1 ) { reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ); } else { reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE; int reason=EVENT_REASON_REVERSE; if (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last_deal.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_last_deal.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; if ( this .GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID())!=NULL) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } if (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last_deal.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } else if (order_last_deal.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_last_deal.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } }

Os métodos CreateNewEvent(), NewDealEventHedge() e NewDealEventNetto() possuem uma lógica e ações idênticas. Então, seria razoável combiná-los. Mas até agora nós fizemos como foi mostrado acima (numa base "do simples ao complexo"). Como eu já mencionei, os códigos das classes e seus métodos devem ser otimizados posteriormente.

Nós implementamos as alterações na classe de coleções de eventos para trabalhar com os tipos de contas hedging e netting. A listagem completa da classe é fornecida nos arquivos da biblioteca anexados abaixo. O código é bem volumoso.



Teste de desempenho em contas hedging e netting

Para verificar as alterações implementadas, crie um EA de teste baseado no do artigo anterior.

Salve ele no diretório \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06 com o nome de TestDoEasyPart06.mq5.

Remova as linhas que verificam o tipo de conta no manipulador OnInit() do EA:

int OnInit () { if (!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым" , "Error. Account must be hedge" )); return INIT_FAILED ; }

Em vez disso, adicione a chamada da função de verificação da validade da criação de enumerações para busca e ordenação pelas propriedades do objeto:

int OnInit () {

Para encerrar uma posição parcialmente, uma conta netting requer a colocação de uma posição que seja oposta à direção da posição existente e tenha o volume suficiente para acontecer o encerramento parcial. Portanto, nós precisamos fazer pequenas correções na função do manipulador de evento de pressionamento de botão PressButtonEvents().

Para encerrar parcialmente uma posição de Compra:

else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Sell ( NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ) ); } } }

Verifique a conta. Se hedging, encerramos parte da posição, caso contrário (se netting) — enviamos uma ordem de abertura de posição de Venda com um volume igual à metade do volume atual da posição de Compra.

Para encerrar parte de uma posição de Venda:

else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Buy ( NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ) ); } } }

Verifique a conta. Se hedging, encerramos parte da posição, caso contrário (se netting) — enviamos uma ordem de Compra com um volume igual à metade do volume atual da posição de venda.

Estas são as alterações necessárias que devem ser implementadas para fazer o EA funcionar em uma conta netting.

A listagem completa do EA de teste:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 17 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Compile o EA, inicie-o em uma conta hedging e tente os botões:





Mensagens curtas sobre os eventos da conta são exibidas no diário, enquanto o comentário no gráfico descreve o último evento que ocorreu na conta.

Agora vamos mudar para a conta netting e iniciar o teste:





Nesse caso, o diário contém entradas relacionadas aos eventos de posição que são possíveis apenas em uma conta netting — agora, novas posições são abertas, o EA trabalha com uma única posição. No entanto, os tickets atribuídos a ele são diferentes. Isso pode ser visto no começo — após a inversão da posição de Sell #2 para Buy #3.







Qual é o próximo?

Em seguida, nós implementaremos a ativação do monitoramento de ordens StopLimit e prepararemos a funcionalidade para monitorar as ordens e posições modificadas.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.

Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

Voltar ao conteúdo

Artigos anteriores da série:

Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados.

Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios.

Parte 3 Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação.

Parte 4 Eventos de negociação. Conceito.

Parte 5. Classes e coleção de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa.

