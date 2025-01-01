DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Funções MatemáticasMathAbs 

MathAbs

A função retorna o valor absoluto (módulo) de um valor numérico especificado.

double  MathAbs(
   double  value      // valor numérico
   );

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Valor numérico.

Valor do Retorno

Valor de tipo double maior ou igual a zero.

Observação

A invés da função MathAbs(), você pode usar fabs().

 

Exemplo:

//--- input parameters
input int      InpValue = -10;   // Enter any value here
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtemos o valor absoluto do número inserido nos parâmetros de entrada
   uint abs_value=MathAbs(InpValue);
//--- imprimimos valores no log
   PrintFormat("The entered value %d received the value %u after using the MathAbs() function",InpValue,abs_value);
  }