datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- definimos valor do cronômetro como um segundo

EventSetTimer(1);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- obtemos o tempo de abertura da barra atual

ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- registramos o tempo de abertura da barra anterior

static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

//--- calculamos a quantidade de segundos que passaram desde a abertura da barra

static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- se o tempo de abertura anterior não é igual ao atual, então é uma nova barra

//--- registramos o novo tempo de abertura como o anterior e zeramos os segundos

if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)

{

bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

seconds=0;

}

//--- incrementamos e ajustamos a quantidade de segundos passados desde a abertura da barra

seconds++;

if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))

seconds=0;

//--- descrição do tempo de abertura da barra no formato yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi

string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- descrição do tempo atual no formato yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss

string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- quantidade de segundos restantes até a abertura da próxima barra

int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;

//--- descrição do tempo restante até o fechamento da barra atual no formato hh:mm:ss

string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- criamos a string de saída

string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s

"+

"Time Current: %s

"+

"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d

"+

"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d

"+

"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);

//--- exibimos no comentário do gráfico o tempo de abertura da barra, o tempo atual,

//--- a quantidade de segundos que passaram desde a abertura da barra atual e os restantes até o seu fechamento,

//--- o tempo restante até o fechamento da barra atual

Comment(txt);

/*

resultado em M1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35



resultado em M5:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31



resultado em H1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46



resultado em D1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938

Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58

*/

}