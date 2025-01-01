DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il massimo ultimo prezzo(Last) del giorno.

double  LastHigh() const

Valore di ritorno

MAssimo ultimo prezzo (Last) del giorno.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.