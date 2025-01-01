DocumentazioneSezioni
AskLow

Ottiene il prezzo minimo di Ask per il giorno

double  AskLow() const

Valore di ritorno

Minimo prezzo Ask del giorno.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.