DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCSymbolInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

Ottiene il valore della proprietà di tipo double specificata.

bool  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // ID della proprietà
   double&                  var          // riferimento alla variabile
   ) const

Parametri

prop_id

[in] ID della proprietà di tipo double dall'enumerazione ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE.

var

[out]  Riferimento alla variabile di tipo double per piazzare i risultati.

Valore di ritorno

true – successo, false – incapace di ottenere i valori della proprietà.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.