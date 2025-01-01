MathArctan2

Restituisce l'arcotangente del quoziente di due argomenti (x, y).

Versione per lavorare con il rapporto dei due numeri specificati (x, y):

double MathArctan2(

const double y,

const double x

);

Valore di ritorno

Angolo θ, misurato in radianti, cosicché -π≤θ≤π e tan (θ) = y oppure x, dove (x, y) è un punto in un sistema di coordinate Cartesiane.

Versione per lavorare con il rapporto delle coppie di elementi dagli array x ed y:

bool MathArctan2(

const double& x[],

const double& y[],

double& result[]

);

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.

Parametri

y

[in] Le coordinate Y del punto.

x

[in] Le coordinate X del punto.

x[]

[in] Array di coordinate X dei punti.

y[]

[in] Array di coordinate Y dei punti.

result[]

[out] Array per dare in output i risultati

Note

Si prega di notare quanto segue.

Per (x, y) nel quadrante 1, il valore restituito sarà: 0 < θ < π/2.

Per (x, y) nel quadrante 2, il valore restituito sarà: π/2 <θ≤π.

Per (x, y) nel quadrante 3, il valore restituito sarà: -π <θ <-π/2.

Per (x, y) nel quadrante 4, il valore restituito sarà: -π/2 <θ <0.

Il valore di ritorno per i punti fuori questi quadranti è indicato di seguito.

Se y è 0 e x non è negativo, allora θ = 0.

Se y è 0 e x è negativo, allora θ = π.

Se y è un numero positivo, e x è 0, allora θ = π/2.

Se y è negativo e х è 0, allora θ = -π/2.

Se y è 0 e х è 0, allora θ = -π/2.

Se il valore del parametro X o Y è NaN, o se i valori dei parametri x ed y sono uguali al valore PositiveInfinity o NegativeInfinity, il metodo restituisce il valore NaN.