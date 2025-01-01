- MathRandomNonZero
- MathMoments
- MathPowInt
- MathFactorial
- MathTrunc
- MathRound
- MathArctan2
- MathGamma
- MathGammaLog
- MathBeta
- MathBetaLog
- MathBetaIncomplete
- MathGammaIncomplete
- MathBinomialCoefficient
- MathBinomialCoefficientLog
- MathHypergeometric2F2
- MathSequence
- MathSequenceByCount
- MathReplicate
- MathReverse
- MathIdentical
- MathUnique
- MathQuickSortAscending
- MathQuickSortDescending
- MathQuickSort
- MathOrder
- MathBitwiseNot
- MathBitwiseAnd
- MathBitwiseOr
- MathBitwiseXor
- MathBitwiseShiftL
- MathBitwiseShiftR
- MathCumulativeSum
- MathCumulativeProduct
- MathCumulativeMin
- MathCumulativeMax
- MathSin
- MathCos
- MathTan
- MathArcsin
- MathArccos
- MathArctan
- MathSinPi
- MathCosPi
- MathTanPi
- MathAbs
- MathCeil
- MathFloor
- MathSqrt
- MathExp
- MathPow
- MathLog
- MathLog2
- MathLog10
- MathLog1p
- MathDifference
- MathSample
- MathTukeySummary
- MathRange
- MathMin
- MathMax
- MathSum
- MathProduct
- MathStandardDeviation
- MathAverageDeviation
- MathMedian
- MathMean
- MathVariance
- MathSkewness
- MathKurtosis
- MathExpm1
- MathSinh
- MathCosh
- MathTanh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArccosh
- MathArctanh
- MathSignif
- MathRank
- MathCorrelationPearson
- MathCorrelationSpearman
- MathCorrelationKendall
- MathQuantile
- MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical
- MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical
MathArctan2
Restituisce l'arcotangente del quoziente di due argomenti (x, y).
Versione per lavorare con il rapporto dei due numeri specificati (x, y):
|
double MathArctan2(
Valore di ritorno
Angolo θ, misurato in radianti, cosicché -π≤θ≤π e tan (θ) = y oppure x, dove (x, y) è un punto in un sistema di coordinate Cartesiane.
Versione per lavorare con il rapporto delle coppie di elementi dagli array x ed y:
|
bool MathArctan2(
Valore di ritorno
Restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.
Parametri
y
[in] Le coordinate Y del punto.
x
[in] Le coordinate X del punto.
x[]
[in] Array di coordinate X dei punti.
y[]
[in] Array di coordinate Y dei punti.
result[]
[out] Array per dare in output i risultati
Note
Si prega di notare quanto segue.
- Per (x, y) nel quadrante 1, il valore restituito sarà: 0 < θ < π/2.
- Per (x, y) nel quadrante 2, il valore restituito sarà: π/2 <θ≤π.
- Per (x, y) nel quadrante 3, il valore restituito sarà: -π <θ <-π/2.
- Per (x, y) nel quadrante 4, il valore restituito sarà: -π/2 <θ <0.
Il valore di ritorno per i punti fuori questi quadranti è indicato di seguito.
- Se y è 0 e x non è negativo, allora θ = 0.
- Se y è 0 e x è negativo, allora θ = π.
- Se y è un numero positivo, e x è 0, allora θ = π/2.
- Se y è negativo e х è 0, allora θ = -π/2.
- Se y è 0 e х è 0, allora θ = -π/2.
Se il valore del parametro X o Y è NaN, o se i valori dei parametri x ed y sono uguali al valore PositiveInfinity o NegativeInfinity, il metodo restituisce il valore NaN.