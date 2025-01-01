DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathQuickSortDescending 

MathQuickSortDescending

La funzione per l'ordinamento simultaneo decrescente dell'array[] ed indici[] array utilizzando l'algoritmo QuickSort. 

void  MathQuickSortDescending(
   double&  array[],     // array di valori
   int&     indices[],   // array di indici
   int      first,       // valore iniziale
   int      last         // valore finale
  );

Parametri

array[]

[in][out] Array da ordinare. 

indices[]

[in][out] Array per memorizzare gli indici dell'array originale. 

first

[in] indice dell'elemento da cui iniziare l'ordinamento. 

last

[in] indice dell'elemento dove fermare l'ordinamento. 