MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathBetaLog 

MathBetaLog

Calcola il logaritmo della funzione beta per gli argomenti reali a e b.

double  MathBetaLog(
   const double  a,      // il primo argomento della funzione
   const double  b       // il secondo argomento della funzione
  );

Parametri

a

[in] L' argomento a della funzione. 

b

[in] L' argomento b della funzione. 

Valore di ritorno

Logaritmo della funzione.