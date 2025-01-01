DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathProduct 

MathProduct

Restituisce il prodotto di elementi array.

double  MathProduct(
   const double&  array[]   // array di valori
  );

Parametri

array[]

[in] Array di valori. 

Valore di ritorno

Il prodotto degli elementi.