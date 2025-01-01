MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathArctan2
MathArctan2
2つの引数（x、y）の商のアークタンジェントを返します。
指定された2つの数値（x、y）の比率を扱うためのバージョン：
double MathArctan2(
戻り値
π≤θ≤π及び tan (θ) = yまたはx（ここで (x, y) はデカルト座標系の点）となるような（x、y）ラジアンで測定された角度θ。
x及びy配列からの要素のペアの比率を扱うためのバージョン：
bool MathArctan2(
戻り値
成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。
パラメータ
y
[in] 点のY座標
x
[in] 点のX座標
x[]
[in] 点のX座標の配列
y[]
[in] 点のY座標の配列
result[]
[out] 結果を出力する配列
注意事項
以下にご注意ください。
- 第1象限の (x, y) では、戻り値は0 < θ < π/2になります。
- 第2象限の (x, y) では、戻り値はπ/2 < θ≤πになります。
- 第3象限の (x, y) では、戻り値は -π < θ <-π/2になります。
- 第4象限の (x, y) では、戻り値は-π/2 < θ < 0になります。
これらの象限以外の点の戻り値は以下のとおりです。
- yが0でxが正の場合はθ= 0。
- yが0でxが負の場合はθ=π。
- yが正でxが0の場合はθ=π/ 2。
- yが負でxが0の場合はθ = -π/2。
- yが0でхが0の場合はθ=-π/ 2。
xまたはyパラメータの値がNaNの場合、またはPositiveInfinityまたはNegativeInfinityの値と等しい場合、このメソッドはNaN値を返します。