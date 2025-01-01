ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathArctan2 

MathArctan2

2つの引数（x、y）の商のアークタンジェントを返します。

指定された2つの数値（x、y）の比率を扱うためのバージョン： 

double  MathArctan2(
  const double      y,        // Y座標
  const double      x         // X座標
  )

戻り値

π≤θ≤π及び tan (θ) = yまたはx（ここで (x, y) はデカルト座標系の点）となるような（x、y）ラジアンで測定された角度θ。

x及びy配列からの要素のペアの比率を扱うためのバージョン：            

bool  MathArctan2(
  const double&      x[],      // x値の配列
  const double&      y[],      // y値の配列
  double&            result[]   // 結果の配列
  )

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。

パラメータ

y

[in]  点のY座標 

x

[in]  点のX座標 

x[]

[in]  点のX座標の配列

y[]

[in]  点のY座標の配列 

result[]

[out]  結果を出力する配列 

注意事項

以下にご注意ください。

  • 第1象限の (x, y) では、戻り値は0 < θ < π/2になります。
  • 第2象限の (x, y) では、戻り値はπ/2 < θ≤πになります。
  • 第3象限の (x, y) では、戻り値は -π < θ <-π/2になります。
  • 第4象限の (x, y) では、戻り値は-π/2 < θ < 0になります。

これらの象限以外の点の戻り値は以下のとおりです。

  • yが0でxが正の場合はθ= 0。
  • yが0でxが負の場合はθ=π。
  • yが正でxが0の場合はθ=π/ 2。
  • yが負でxが0の場合はθ = -π/2。
  • yが0でхが0の場合はθ=-π/ 2。

xまたはyパラメータの値がNaNの場合、またはPositiveInfinityまたはNegativeInfinityの値と等しい場合、このメソッドはNaN値を返します。