MathArctan2
返回两个参数(x, y)的商数的反正切。
处理两个指定数(x, y)比值的版本：
|
double MathArctan2(
返回值
角θ，弧度测量，-π≤θ≤π 及 tan (θ) = y 或 x，这里(x, y)是笛卡尔坐标系统的一个点。
处理x和y数组的元素组比值的版本：
|
bool MathArctan2(
返回值
如果成功返回true，否则返回false。
参数
y
[in] 点的Y坐标。
x
[in] 点的X坐标。
x[]
[in] 点的X坐标数组。
y[]
[in] 点的Y坐标数组。
result[]
[out] 输出结果的数组
注释
请备注以下内容。
- 象限1的(x, y)，返回值将为： 0 < θ < π/2。
- 象限2的(x, y)，返回值将为： π/2 < θ≤π。
- 象限3的(x, y)，返回值将为： -π < θ <-π/2。
- 象限4的(x, y)，返回值将为： -π/2 < θ < 0。
这些象限外的点的返回值表示如下。
- y 等于 0 而 x 不是负数，那么 θ = 0。
- 如果 y 等于 0 而x 为负数，那么 θ = π。
- 如果 y 等于正数，而x 等于 0，那么 θ = π/2。
- 如果 y 等于负数而x 等于 0，那么 θ = -π/2。
- 如果y 等于 0 而x 也等于 0，那么 θ = -π/2。
如果 x 或 y 的参数值等于NaN，或者 x 和 y 的参数值等于正值或负值，该方法返回NaN值。