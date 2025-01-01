文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathArctan2 

MathArctan2

返回两个参数(x, y)的商数的反正切。

处理两个指定数(x, y)比值的版本： 

double  MathArctan2(
   const double       y,         // Y 坐标
   const double       x          // X 坐标
   )

返回值

角θ，弧度测量，-π≤θ≤π 及 tan (θ) = y 或 x，这里(x, y)是笛卡尔坐标系统的一个点。

处理x和y数组的元素组比值的版本：            

bool  MathArctan2(
   const double&      x[],       // 数值数组
   const double&      y[],       // 数值数组
   double&            result[]   // 结果数组
   )

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。

参数

y

[in]  点的Y坐标。 

x

[in]  点的X坐标。 

x[]

[in]  点的X坐标数组。

y[]

[in]  点的Y坐标数组。 

result[]

[out]  输出结果的数组 

注释

请备注以下内容。

  • 象限1的(x, y)，返回值将为： 0 < θ < π/2。
  • 象限2的(x, y)，返回值将为：  π/2 < θ≤π。
  • 象限3的(x, y)，返回值将为：   -π < θ <-π/2。
  • 象限4的(x, y)，返回值将为：  -π/2 < θ < 0。

这些象限外的点的返回值表示如下。

  • y 等于 0 而 x 不是负数，那么 θ = 0。
  • 如果 y 等于 0 而x 为负数，那么 θ = π。
  • 如果 y 等于正数，而x 等于 0，那么 θ = π/2。
  • 如果 y 等于负数而x 等于 0，那么 θ = -π/2。
  • 如果y 等于 0 而x 也等于 0，那么 θ = -π/2。

如果 x 或 y 的参数值等于NaN，或者 x 和 y 的参数值等于正值或负值，该方法返回NaN值。