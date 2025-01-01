- MathRandomNonZero
MathArctan2
Returns the arctangent of the quotient of two arguments (x, y).
Version for working with the ratio of the two specified numbers (x, y):
|
double MathArctan2(
Return Value
Angle θ, measured in radians, so that -π≤θ≤π and tan (θ) = y or x, where (x, y) is a point in a Cartesian coordinate system.
Version for working with the ratio of the element pairs from the x and y arrays:
|
bool MathArctan2(
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise false.
Parameters
y
[in] The Y coordinate of the point.
x
[in] The X coordinate of the point.
x[]
[in] Array of X coordinates of the points.
y[]
[in] Array of Y coordinates of the points.
result[]
[out] Array to output the results
Notes
Please note the following.
- For (x, y) in the quadrant 1, the return value will be: 0 < θ < π/2.
- For (x, y) in the quadrant 2, the return value will be: π/2 < θ≤π.
- For (x, y) in the quadrant 3, the return value will be: -π < θ <-π/2.
- For (x, y) in the quadrant 4, the return value will be: -π/2 < θ < 0.
The return value for the points outside these quadrants is indicated below.
- If y is 0 and x is not negative, then θ = 0.
- If y is 0 and x is negative, then θ = π.
- If y is a positive number, and x is 0, then θ = π/2.
- If y is negative and x is 0, then θ = -π/2.
- If y is 0 and x is 0, then θ = -π/2.
If the value of the x or y parameter is NaN, or if the values of the x and y parameters are equal to the value PositiveInfinity or NegativeInfinity, the method returns the NaN value.