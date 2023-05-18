TradeSnap MT5 Auto Capture

TradeSnap automatically captures and saves the screen when a BUY/SELL order is executed.

Simply set it on the chart and it will be saved automatically without any extra work.


Lines, arrows, etc. on the chart are also saved as they are in the image.

The image size that can be 10000x10000 pixels, so you can save a horizontal image that shows the price movement history.


Press the "s" key to save the current chart.


Parameter info

--Event Parameter--
Magic number (0=ALL):  Set Mugic Number if you have any EA.
Entry:  true:Capture at the time of open execution.
Exit:  true:Capture at the time of close execution.

--Capture Info--
Image width, Image height: image size x/y in pixvel. max:10000px

--Message Info--
Text color, Text size, Text pos, Display seconds: If you wish to change the message display, please change the setting.


image filder : deta filder/MQL5/Files/OshiraseSnap/

NONE:Please delete old images if necessary.


Thank you for your interest in this product. We are very happy if you are satisfied with our product. If you are not, please contact us to find a solution. Also, if you would like additional features, please feel free to let us know.


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Trade Simulator MT5
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Trade Simulator is not just a trade panel. It allows you to practice realistic trading using historical data, with interactive chart control. You can place trades, adjust stop levels, and monitor results as if trading live. You can also place and manage orders directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester. The same tool and interface can be used directly on live charts for actual trading. For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide .  Also, take a look at the MT4 version and the  Advanced edition .
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LocalTime MT5 Add or replace time scale
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (2)
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This tool adds an original time scale with a specified or automatically calculated time difference to the bottom of the chart. By using this handy tool, you can improve the readability of the chart and reduce mental stress by displaying it in a time format familiar to you or your country. Even if you don't need to calculate time differences, simply replacing the default time scale with Local_Time can improve the chart's readability. Local_Time supports various time formats such as "DD.MM hh:m
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Trade Simulator MT4
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Trade Simulator is not just a trade panel. It allows you to practice realistic trading using historical data, with interactive chart control. You can place trades, adjust stop levels, and monitor results as if trading live. You can also place and manage orders directly in the MT4 Strategy Tester. The same tool and interface can be used directly on live charts for actual trading. For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide .  Also, take a look at the MT5 version and the  Advanced edition .
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SyncObjects MT4 Chart Object Synchronization Tool
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SyncObjects is a tool that allows you to synchronize objects drawn on multiple charts in real-time within MetaTrader. Objects such as trend lines, horizontal lines, and text labels can be automatically reflected on other charts. It enables seamless analysis across different timeframes and currency pairs, enhancing the efficiency of your trading environment. Additionally, it works well with trade practice and testing tools like PracticeSimulator , allowing you to conduct chart analysis and testin
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ClickDrag MT5 Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
Utilities
ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily. Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line. Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line. Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line. Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag. Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point. After start Click&Drag, Shake left and right to change the color. Shake up and down to delete. - What is Click & Drag ? 1. press the left mouse button (pre
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Economic Calendar for MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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This tool offers two major benefits: it enhances the usability of MT5 economic indicators and enables seamless sharing of the data with MT4. For example, it allows you to effectively use economic indicator data from more than 10 years ago for training and backtesting. Additionally, it is compatible with MT4's PracticeSimulator , making it a valuable tool for everything from practicing trades with historical data to live trading on MT4. For seamless sharing of economic indicators with MT4 . >> MT
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LocalTime Add or replace time scale
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool adds an original time scale with a specified or automatically calculated time difference to the bottom of the chart. By using this handy tool, you can improve the readability of the chart and reduce mental stress by displaying it in a time format familiar to you or your country. Even if you don't need to calculate time differences, simply replacing the default time scale with Local_Time can improve the chart's readability. Local_Time supports various time formats such as "DD.MM hh:m
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ClickDrag Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily. Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line. Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line. Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line. Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag. Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point. After start Click&Drag, Shake left and right to change the color. Shake up and down to delete. - What is Click & Drag ? 1. press the left mouse button (pre
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ArwByIdx MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Indicators
This product receives information from indicators/signal tools and displays arrows or notifications when specific conditions are met. For example, arrows and notifications are shown when MA25 and MA50 cross, when SAR reverses, when MACD changes its plus/minus, or when the closing price crosses the Bollinger Bands. Please refer to the sample settings image for specific configurations. For detailed manuals and configuration files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755082 A free version is als
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TradeSnap
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
TradeSnap automatically captures and saves the screen when a BUY/SELL order is executed. Simply set it on the chart and it will be saved automatically without any extra work. Lines, arrows, etc. on the chart are also saved as they are in the image. The image size that can be 10000x10000 pixels, so you can save a horizontal image that shows the price movement history. Press the "s" key to save the current chart. Parameter info --Event Parameter-- Magic number (0=ALL):  Set Mugic Number if y
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Economic Calendar from MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool offers two major benefits: it enhances the usability of MT5 economic indicators and enables seamless sharing of the data with MT4. For example, it allows you to effectively use economic indicator data from more than 10 years ago for training and backtesting. Additionally, it is compatible with MT4's PracticeSimulator , making it a valuable tool for everything from practicing trades with historical data to live trading on MT4. Important Notice This tool requires economic indicator data
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SpeedManager
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This is a playback speed management tool that enables efficient testing and analysis in the Strategy Tester. It enhances the usability of the Strategy Tester and can be used as a means to streamline the development and evaluation of trading strategies. Features of the tool: Playback speed control: Users can freely change the playback speed in the Strategy Tester, allowing them to fast forward, speed up and pause at any point. One bar, one tick forward: The 'Next Bar' button allows users to adva
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Msg2Slack Post to Slack
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Msg2Slack is the tool that sends messages from MT4/MT5 text boxes to Slack. With just one click on the button located on the right side of the text box, you can easily send text and chart images to your Slack channel. Even if you draw lines, marks, comments, and more on the chart, the image will be posted. Whether you want to send messages to yourself or a group, this simple yet powerful tool makes it incredibly easy to capture chart images and send messages on the fly. The Msg2Slack tool is d
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ArwByIdx MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Indicators
This product receives information from indicators/signal tools and displays arrows or notifications when specific conditions are met. For example, arrows and notifications are shown when MA25 and MA50 cross, when SAR reverses, when MACD changes its plus/minus, or when the closing price crosses the Bollinger Bands. Please refer to the sample settings image for specific configurations. For detailed manuals and configuration files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755082 A free version is als
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Msg2Line MT4 Send to LINE messenger
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Msg2Line sends free text and captures from a text box to "LINE Messenger". If you write lines, marks or comments on the graph, the image will be sent. You can address it to yourself or to a group. A very useful and simple tool. - Sending Free Messages 1. enter free text in the EDIT box. 2. Press the SEND button. - Sending a free message + image capture 1. enter text in the EDIT box. 2. 2. press the w/img button. - Sending a Captured Image 1. simply press the w/IMG button. *Requires LINE
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Chart Buddy MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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Chart Buddy is an entertainment tool designed to add fun to your trading charts. A character moves along the right side of the chart, giving the impression that it's cheering on the price movement, adding a unique and enjoyable touch to your trading experience. While it doesn't affect your trades directly, the animations provide a lighthearted distraction and make it feel like you have a personal supporter. Key Features: Price Movement Supporter : The character moves in response to price directi
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Practice Simulator Sync
Sajiro Yoshizaki
4.5 (2)
Utilities
This module synchronizes with the Practice Simulator to display chart time and position information, not only for the same currency pair, but also display synchronized charts for various timeframes and different currency pairs. Note: This module does not work by itself. "Practice Simulator" is required. Practice Simulator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348 Two synchronisation modes are available. Simple synchronisation mode: You can easily create a synchronised chart by opening t
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Msg2Discord MT4 Post to Discord
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
It works fine in the strategy tester. Try it out with the FREE DEMO.(build 1353 ) How to run the FREE DEMO => https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749299 Msg2Discord posts free text and captures from a text box to Discord. If you write lines, marks or comments on the graph, the image will be sent. A very useful and simple tool. - Sending Free Messages 1. enter free text in the EDIT box. 2. Press the SEND button. - Sending a free message + image capture 1. enter text in the EDIT box. 2. 2. pr
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Msg2Slack MT4 Post to Slack
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Msg2Slack is the tool that sends messages from MT4/MT5 text boxes to Slack. With just one click on the button located on the right side of the text box, you can easily send text and chart images to your Slack channel. Even if you draw lines, marks, comments, and more on the chart, the image will be posted. Whether you want to send messages to yourself or a group, this simple yet powerful tool makes it incredibly easy to capture chart images and send messages on the fly. The Msg2Slack tool is d
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Practice Simulator w VirtualRepetitiveTraining MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Practice Simulator is an all-in-one trade simulator for backtesting, trading practice, and live trading. Whether you are a beginner needing practice or an experienced trader analyzing data, this tool supports all levels. Focus on Forex Trading, Market Analysis, or Strategy Optimization. Practice Simulator offers simulated trading anytime, even on market holidays, with a simple yet feature-rich interface for risk management and trade assistance. For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide.
Breakeven and Risk Percentage Line MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool does not work with the Strategy Tester. Test version: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753244 This tool allows you to visualize account performance by showing key metrics based on your account balance. You can select the lines, drag and drop them to instantly see key metrics at different price points. If you ever want to return to the original position after moving the lines, simply double-click, and they will snap back to their original parameters. This tool can notify you when t
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
The "Binary Lab Simulator" is a tool designed for practicing and verifying trading strategies. This tool operates 24/7, including weekends and non-trading hours, and supports various expiration periods such as 30 seconds, 1 minute, and 3 minutes, creating an environment similar to real trading. It is compatible with external tools for analyzing entry results. Multiple templates can be saved easily, allowing for seamless testing from the online environment to the simulator. "Binary Lab Simulator"
PL Graph Visualizer MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
PL Graph Visualizer is a utility that displays real-time graphs of your account's profit and loss. The graph can be viewed separately by currency pair or by magic number, allowing you to see the changes in profit and loss of each position at a glance. This tool can be used in conjunction with the integrated close tool, which can be found here, to further enhance its functionality. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116884 The real-time graphs show not only the total profit and loss of the
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Chart Buddy MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Chart Buddy is an entertainment tool designed to add fun to your trading charts. A character moves along the right side of the chart, giving the impression that it's cheering on the price movement, adding a unique and enjoyable touch to your trading experience. While it doesn't affect your trades directly, the animations provide a lighthearted distraction and make it feel like you have a personal supporter. Key Features: Price Movement Supporter : The character moves in response to price directi
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Breakeven Line and Risk Percentage Line MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool does not work with the Strategy Tester. Test version: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753244 This tool allows you to visualize account performance by showing key metrics based on your account balance. You can select the lines, drag and drop them to instantly see key metrics at different price points. If you ever want to return to the original position after moving the lines, simply double-click, and they will snap back to their original parameters. This tool can notify you when t
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