LocalTime MT5 Add or replace time scale

This tool adds an original time scale with a specified or automatically calculated time difference to the bottom of the chart.



By using this handy tool, you can improve the readability of the chart and reduce mental stress by displaying it in a time format familiar to you or your country.



Even if you don't need to calculate time differences, simply replacing the default time scale with Local_Time can improve the chart's readability.



Local_Time supports various time formats such as "DD.MM hh:mm", "DD MMM hh:mm", "MM-DD hh:mm", "MM/DD hh:mm", "DD hh:mm", "hh:mm" and is designed for people from different countries to use.



With flexible parameter settings, you can customize Local_Time to suit your needs, from deleting the default time scale, automatically or manually calculating time differences, adjusting for daylight saving time, and adjusting the interval between scales.



If a sub-window is created below the Local_Time, a red bar will appear, which can be clicked to move it to the bottom.



Please refer to the screenshot for the product image.





how to use



https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752455



