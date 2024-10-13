Chart Buddy MT4

Chart Buddy is an entertainment tool designed to add fun to your trading charts. A character moves along the right side of the chart, giving the impression that it's cheering on the price movement, adding a unique and enjoyable touch to your trading experience. While it doesn't affect your trades directly, the animations provide a lighthearted distraction and make it feel like you have a personal supporter.

Key Features:

Price Movement Supporter : The character moves in response to price direction—upward, downward, or in line with your current position—making it feel like it's encouraging the market.

: The character moves in response to price direction—upward, downward, or in line with your current position—making it feel like it's encouraging the market. Character Selection : Choose from three different characters (a squirrel, sumo wrestler, or a girl), or upload your own custom image to personalize the experience.

: Choose from three different characters (a squirrel, sumo wrestler, or a girl), or upload your own custom image to personalize the experience. Customizable Animation : Adjust the speed and timing of the character's movement to fit your preferences.

: Adjust the speed and timing of the character's movement to fit your preferences. Visual Entertainment: The animated characters provide a lively, interactive element to your trading environment.

About illust STAMPO

This tool uses images from the free image resource illust STAMPO (stampo.fun). For more details on the usage of these images, please refer to this article.

Parameter Settings:

Price Movement Direction : Choose to have the character respond to upward, downward, or position-based price movements.

: Choose to have the character respond to upward, downward, or position-based price movements. Character Type : Select from a squirrel, sumo wrestler, or girl, or upload your own custom image.

: Select from a squirrel, sumo wrestler, or girl, or upload your own custom image. Switching Time : Set the timing for character movement changes.

: Set the timing for character movement changes. Image Settings: Configure two sets of images for both upward and downward movements (a total of four images).

Chart Buddy offers a unique and enjoyable trading experience. It helps ease the stress of trading by adding a bit of fun and visual appeal to your daily trading activities.