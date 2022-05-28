Msg2Discord MT4 Post to Discord

It works fine in the strategy tester. Try it out with the FREE DEMO.(build 1353 ) How to run the FREE DEMO => https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749299



Msg2Discord posts free text and captures from a text box to Discord.



If you write lines, marks or comments on the graph, the image will be sent.





A very useful and simple tool.



- Sending Free Messages

1. enter free text in the EDIT box.

2. Press the SEND button.



- Sending a free message + image capture

1. enter text in the EDIT box. 2.

2. press the w/img button.



- Sending a Captured Image

1. simply press the w/IMG button.





*Requires Discord WEBHOOK as a parameter.



*This tool uses "WebRequest",



This is a simple function, but will be a useful tool for Discord users.



Work fine on the strategy tester ! Let's TRY FREE DEMO.



