Msg2Discord MT4 Post to Discord
- Utilities
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Sajiro YoshizakiThe best way to Master Trading with PracticeSimulator - the ultimate tool for mastering trading strategies! Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you practice, learn, and refine your skills in a completely risk-free environment.
Why Choose PracticeSimulator?
- Version: 1.41
It works fine in the strategy tester. Try it out with the FREE DEMO.(build 1353) How to run the FREE DEMO => https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749299
Msg2Discord posts free text and captures from a text box to Discord.
If you write lines, marks or comments on the graph, the image will be sent.
A very useful and simple tool.
- Sending Free Messages
1. enter free text in the EDIT box.
2. Press the SEND button.
- Sending a free message + image capture
1. enter text in the EDIT box. 2.
2. press the w/img button.
- Sending a Captured Image
1. simply press the w/IMG button.
*Requires Discord WEBHOOK as a parameter.
*This tool uses "WebRequest",
This is a simple function, but will be a useful tool for Discord users.
Work fine on the strategy tester ! Let's TRY FREE DEMO.