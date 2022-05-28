Msg2Line MT4 Send to LINE messenger
- Utilities
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Sajiro YoshizakiThe best way to Master Trading with PracticeSimulator - the ultimate tool for mastering trading strategies! Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you practice, learn, and refine your skills in a completely risk-free environment.
Why Choose PracticeSimulator?
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 28 May 2022
Msg2Line sends free text and captures from a text box to "LINE Messenger".
If you write lines, marks or comments on the graph, the image will be sent.
You can address it to yourself or to a group.
A very useful and simple tool.
- Sending Free Messages
1. enter free text in the EDIT box.
2. Press the SEND button.
- Sending a free message + image capture
1. enter text in the EDIT box. 2.
2. press the w/img button.
- Sending a Captured Image
1. simply press the w/IMG button.
*Requires LINE TOKEN as a parameter.
*This tool uses "WebRequest"
This is a simple function, but will be a useful tool for LINE users.