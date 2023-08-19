Practice Simulator Sync

This module synchronizes with the Practice Simulator to display chart time and position information, not only for the same currency pair, but also display synchronized charts for various timeframes and different currency pairs.

Note: This module does not work by itself. "Practice Simulator" is required.



Practice Simulator

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348







Two synchronisation modes are available.





Simple synchronisation mode:



You can easily create a synchronised chart by opening the chart you want to synchronise and inserting this tool into it.



The chart is moved to the specified position and partially hidden from view. So the chart may sometimes be visible in chart shift, sub-windows, etc.





Active synchronisation mode:



Use offline charts to create charts for synchronisation.



The process is more complex, but works almost exactly like a live chart.





For more detailed setup information, click here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753894





