Practice Simulator w VirtualRepetitiveTraining MT4

  • Utilities
  • Sajiro Yoshizaki
    Sajiro Yoshizaki

    Sajiro Yoshizaki

    4.9 (15)
    The best way to Master Trading with PracticeSimulator - the ultimate tool for mastering trading strategies! Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you practice, learn, and refine your skills in a completely risk-free environment.
    Why Choose PracticeSimulator?
    26 products 2 codes 5 topics 7 comments
  • Version: 2.93
  • Updated: 8 February 2025
  • Activations: 20

Practice Simulator is an all-in-one trade simulator for backtesting, trading practice, and live trading. Whether you are a beginner needing practice or an experienced trader analyzing data, this tool supports all levels.

Focus on Forex Trading, Market Analysis, or Strategy Optimization. Practice Simulator offers simulated trading anytime, even on market holidays, with a simple yet feature-rich interface for risk management and trade assistance.

For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide.

Key Features

  • Simulated Trading – Trade anytime, even on holidays. Sync with multiple charts for MTF.
  • Backtesting – Test strategies on historical data, replay past trades.
  • Live Trading – Transition seamlessly to real trading with the same interface.
  • User-Friendly Interface – One-click entries, drag-and-drop TP/SL, bulk closing.
  • Advanced Risk Management – Automatic lot calculation, Dynamic TP/SL, Trailing stops for Risk Control.
  • Strategic Close – Automate exits, trailing stops, and partial closes.
  • Restart/TimeLoop – Resume from saved points, replay trades.
  • AI Judgment – Enhance your market analysis with AI insights (ChatGPT, Gemini and more).

Getting started is simple.

  1. Open Strategy Tester and select "PracticeSimulator"
  2. Choose your symbol, period, and spread.
  3. Enable "Visual Mode" and start trading.

Additional Information

  • Most functions can be tested in the demo version.
  • Historical data is required for simulated trading.
  • Performance may be affected on older PCs

Try the demo version today and see how it works for you.

Purchasing unlocks all features and allows for live trading.

If you have any questions or specific use cases in mind, contact us—we’re happy to help!


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Trade Simulator is not just a trade panel. It allows you to practice realistic trading using historical data, with interactive chart control. You can place trades, adjust stop levels, and monitor results as if trading live. You can also place and manage orders directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester. The same tool and interface can be used directly on live charts for actual trading. For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide .  Also, take a look at the MT4 version and the  Advanced edition .
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This tool adds an original time scale with a specified or automatically calculated time difference to the bottom of the chart. By using this handy tool, you can improve the readability of the chart and reduce mental stress by displaying it in a time format familiar to you or your country. Even if you don't need to calculate time differences, simply replacing the default time scale with Local_Time can improve the chart's readability. Local_Time supports various time formats such as "DD.MM hh:m
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This tool offers two major benefits: it enhances the usability of MT5 economic indicators and enables seamless sharing of the data with MT4. For example, it allows you to effectively use economic indicator data from more than 10 years ago for training and backtesting. Additionally, it is compatible with MT4's PracticeSimulator , making it a valuable tool for everything from practicing trades with historical data to live trading on MT4. For seamless sharing of economic indicators with MT4 . >> MT
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LocalTime Add or replace time scale
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This tool adds an original time scale with a specified or automatically calculated time difference to the bottom of the chart. By using this handy tool, you can improve the readability of the chart and reduce mental stress by displaying it in a time format familiar to you or your country. Even if you don't need to calculate time differences, simply replacing the default time scale with Local_Time can improve the chart's readability. Local_Time supports various time formats such as "DD.MM hh:m
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ArwByIdx MT5
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Indicators
This product receives information from indicators/signal tools and displays arrows or notifications when specific conditions are met. For example, arrows and notifications are shown when MA25 and MA50 cross, when SAR reverses, when MACD changes its plus/minus, or when the closing price crosses the Bollinger Bands. Please refer to the sample settings image for specific configurations. For detailed manuals and configuration files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755082 A free version is als
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TradeSnap automatically captures and saves the screen when a BUY/SELL order is executed. Simply set it on the chart and it will be saved automatically without any extra work. Lines, arrows, etc. on the chart are also saved as they are in the image. The image size that can be 10000x10000 pixels, so you can save a horizontal image that shows the price movement history. Press the "s" key to save the current chart. Parameter info --Event Parameter-- Magic number (0=ALL):  Set Mugic Number if y
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Sajiro Yoshizaki
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TradeSnap automatically captures and saves the screen when a BUY/SELL order is executed. Simply set it on the chart and it will be saved automatically without any extra work. Lines, arrows, etc. on the chart are also saved as they are in the image. The image size that can be 10000x10000 pixels, so you can save a horizontal image that shows the price movement history. Press the "s" key to save the current chart. Parameter info --Event Parameter-- Magic number (0=ALL):  Set Mugic Number if y
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SpeedManager
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This is a playback speed management tool that enables efficient testing and analysis in the Strategy Tester. It enhances the usability of the Strategy Tester and can be used as a means to streamline the development and evaluation of trading strategies. Features of the tool: Playback speed control: Users can freely change the playback speed in the Strategy Tester, allowing them to fast forward, speed up and pause at any point. One bar, one tick forward: The 'Next Bar' button allows users to adva
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Msg2Slack is the tool that sends messages from MT4/MT5 text boxes to Slack. With just one click on the button located on the right side of the text box, you can easily send text and chart images to your Slack channel. Even if you draw lines, marks, comments, and more on the chart, the image will be posted. Whether you want to send messages to yourself or a group, this simple yet powerful tool makes it incredibly easy to capture chart images and send messages on the fly. The Msg2Slack tool is d
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ArwByIdx MT4
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Msg2Line MT4 Send to LINE messenger
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Chart Buddy MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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Chart Buddy is an entertainment tool designed to add fun to your trading charts. A character moves along the right side of the chart, giving the impression that it's cheering on the price movement, adding a unique and enjoyable touch to your trading experience. While it doesn't affect your trades directly, the animations provide a lighthearted distraction and make it feel like you have a personal supporter. Key Features: Price Movement Supporter : The character moves in response to price directi
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This module synchronizes with the Practice Simulator to display chart time and position information, not only for the same currency pair, but also display synchronized charts for various timeframes and different currency pairs. Note: This module does not work by itself. "Practice Simulator" is required. Practice Simulator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348 Two synchronisation modes are available. Simple synchronisation mode: You can easily create a synchronised chart by opening t
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Msg2Slack MT4 Post to Slack
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Msg2Slack is the tool that sends messages from MT4/MT5 text boxes to Slack. With just one click on the button located on the right side of the text box, you can easily send text and chart images to your Slack channel. Even if you draw lines, marks, comments, and more on the chart, the image will be posted. Whether you want to send messages to yourself or a group, this simple yet powerful tool makes it incredibly easy to capture chart images and send messages on the fly. The Msg2Slack tool is d
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Breakeven and Risk Percentage Line MT4
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Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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The "Binary Lab Simulator" is a tool designed for practicing and verifying trading strategies. This tool operates 24/7, including weekends and non-trading hours, and supports various expiration periods such as 30 seconds, 1 minute, and 3 minutes, creating an environment similar to real trading. It is compatible with external tools for analyzing entry results. Multiple templates can be saved easily, allowing for seamless testing from the online environment to the simulator. "Binary Lab Simulator"
PL Graph Visualizer MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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PL Graph Visualizer is a utility that displays real-time graphs of your account's profit and loss. The graph can be viewed separately by currency pair or by magic number, allowing you to see the changes in profit and loss of each position at a glance. This tool can be used in conjunction with the integrated close tool, which can be found here, to further enhance its functionality. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116884 The real-time graphs show not only the total profit and loss of the
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Chart Buddy MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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Chart Buddy is an entertainment tool designed to add fun to your trading charts. A character moves along the right side of the chart, giving the impression that it's cheering on the price movement, adding a unique and enjoyable touch to your trading experience. While it doesn't affect your trades directly, the animations provide a lighthearted distraction and make it feel like you have a personal supporter. Key Features: Price Movement Supporter : The character moves in response to price directi
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Breakeven Line and Risk Percentage Line MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
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This tool does not work with the Strategy Tester. Test version: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753244 This tool allows you to visualize account performance by showing key metrics based on your account balance. You can select the lines, drag and drop them to instantly see key metrics at different price points. If you ever want to return to the original position after moving the lines, simply double-click, and they will snap back to their original parameters. This tool can notify you when t
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