ClickDrag MT5 Drawing and moving objects

5

ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily.


Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line.

Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line.

Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line.

Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag.


Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point.


After start Click&Drag,

Shake left and right to change the color.

Shake up and down to delete.


- What is Click & Drag ?

1. press the left mouse button (press)

2. Release the left mouse button (release)

3. Pressing the left mouse button (press and hold)

4. keeping hold and move the mouse(drag)


This movement allows you to draw trend lines, move objects, change colors, and erase.

Arrows, price objects, Fibonacci, Gyan lines, cycle lines, and shapes can also be moved.


If you accidentally draw a line, move outside the chart and release the button. The line will disappear.

More easily than a middle click. Better visibility than a middle click.

But It cannot use for unselectable object.

PIPS for FX and Currency for CFD.



Reviews 2
hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.09.30 08:38 
 

It's great, thank you

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4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Alexandre Arruda
31
Alexandre Arruda 2023.04.28 23:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.09.30 08:38 
 

It's great, thank you

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