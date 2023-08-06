Auto Lots MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Key features:
1. Creation of SL/TP zones on the chart: The application allows users to create two customisable rectangles directly on the chart, making it easy to adjust entry points, take profit and stop loss levels. These rectangles act as visual zones for defining trading parameters.Customisable
2. trading parameters: In the application window, users can easily enter the values of their preferred entry point, desired take profit level and preferred stop loss. These parameters can be quickly adjusted using the quick-edit fields or buttons to fine-tune the values.
- Time-saving: The use of graphical rectangles simplifies the rapid adjustment of trading parameters, eliminating repetitive and time-consuming tasks.
- Improved risk management: The ability to define the risk percentage helps traders maintain prudent capital management and avoid excessive losses.
- Intelligent automation: Automated position management reduces stress and allows traders to concentrate on other important aspects of trading.Flexibility: Different order types give traders the flexibility to adapt their strategies to different market conditions.
Data input :
- SL_To_BE_Riskratio: This value allows you to define a ratio which, when Auto SL BE is activated, will move the stop loss to the break-even level when the profit reaches the defined ratio.
- BE_Size_In_pips: This value allows you to configure the break-even space between the entry point and the stop loss (expressed in pips).
- Maximum_Risk: You can define a maximum value for the risk. This variable acts as a safety measure in the event of an unwanted value accidentally entering the risk field without you realising.
Auto Lots MT5 is the ideal tool for active traders and trading enthusiasts looking to maximise efficiency and profitability while minimising risk. This application is an invaluable addition to the arsenal of any serious trader on the MetaTrader 5 platform.