Auto Lots MT5

Auto Lots MT5 

Auto Lots MT5 is an innovative and powerful application designed for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. The application offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface, allowing traders to efficiently manage their positions, set precise entry levels and apply advanced risk management.

Key features:

1. Creation of SL/TP zones on the chart: The application allows users to create two customisable rectangles directly on the chart, making it easy to adjust entry points, take profit and stop loss levels. These rectangles act as visual zones for defining trading parameters.Customisable

2. trading parameters: In the application window, users can easily enter the values of their preferred entry point, desired take profit level and preferred stop loss. These parameters can be quickly adjusted using the quick-edit fields or buttons to fine-tune the values.

3. Advanced risk management: Auto Lots MT5 allows traders to define a specific risk percentage for each position. By entering the desired risk percentage, the application automatically calculates the appropriate lot size based on the defined stop loss level.

4.  Various order types: Traders can create a variety of order types, including Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop and Sell Limit orders, using the user-friendly Auto Lots MT5 interface. This flexibility allows users to follow a variety of trading strategies.

5. Automated position management: Once orders have been executed, the application supports automated position management. When the position reaches a profit level of 1% (editable in the inputs), Auto Lots MT5 automatically adjusts the stop loss to the level of the initial entry point, locking in a potential profit while preserving part of               the initial capital.

6. User-friendly interface: Auto Lots MT5's intuitive and well-organised interface makes it easy to manage trading operations, allowing users to remain focused on their market analysis and trading decisions.

Key benefits:

  • Time-saving: The use of graphical rectangles simplifies the rapid adjustment of trading parameters, eliminating repetitive and time-consuming tasks.
  • Improved risk management: The ability to define the risk percentage helps traders maintain prudent capital management and avoid excessive losses.
  • Intelligent automation: Automated position management reduces stress and allows traders to concentrate on other important aspects of trading.Flexibility: Different order types give traders the flexibility to adapt their strategies to different market conditions.

Data input : 

  • SL_To_BE_Riskratio: This value allows you to define a ratio which, when Auto SL BE is activated, will move the stop loss to the break-even level when the profit reaches the defined ratio.
  • BE_Size_In_pips: This value allows you to configure the break-even space between the entry point and the stop loss (expressed in pips).
  • Maximum_Risk: You can define a maximum value for the risk. This variable acts as a safety measure in the event of an unwanted value accidentally entering the risk field without you realising.

Auto Lots MT5 is the ideal tool for active traders and trading enthusiasts looking to maximise efficiency and profitability while minimising risk. This application is an invaluable addition to the arsenal of any serious trader on the MetaTrader 5 platform.








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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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