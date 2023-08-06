Auto Lots MT5





Auto Lots MT5 is an innovative and powerful application designed for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. The application offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface, allowing traders to efficiently manage their positions, set precise entry levels and apply advanced risk management.





Key features:

1. Creation of SL/TP zones on the chart: The application allows users to create two customisable rectangles directly on the chart, making it easy to adjust entry points, take profit and stop loss levels. These rectangles act as visual zones for defining trading parameters.Customisable 2. trading parameters: In the application window, users can easily enter the values of their preferred entry point, desired take profit level and preferred stop loss. These parameters can be quickly adjusted using the quick-edit fields or buttons to fine-tune the values.

3. Advanced risk management: Auto Lots MT5 allows traders to define a specific risk percentage for each position. By entering the desired risk percentage, the application automatically calculates the appropriate lot size based on the defined stop loss level.





4. Various order types: Traders can create a variety of order types, including Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop and Sell Limit orders, using the user-friendly Auto Lots MT5 interface. This flexibility allows users to follow a variety of trading strategies.





5. Automated position management: Once orders have been executed, the application supports automated position management. When the position reaches a profit level of 1% (editable in the inputs), Auto Lots MT5 automatically adjusts the stop loss to the level of the initial entry point, locking in a potential profit while preserving part of the initial capital.





6. User-friendly interface: Auto Lots MT5's intuitive and well-organised interface makes it easy to manage trading operations, allowing users to remain focused on their market analysis and trading decisions.





Key benefits:





Time-saving: The use of graphical rectangles simplifies the rapid adjustment of trading parameters, eliminating repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

Improved risk management: The ability to define the risk percentage helps traders maintain prudent capital management and avoid excessive losses.

Intelligent automation: Automated position management reduces stress and allows traders to concentrate on other important aspects of trading.Flexibility: Different order types give traders the flexibility to adapt their strategies to different market conditions. Data input :

SL_To_BE_Riskratio: This value allows you to define a ratio which, when Auto SL BE is activated, will move the stop loss to the break-even level when the profit reaches the defined ratio.

BE_Size_In_pips: This value allows you to configure the break-even space between the entry point and the stop loss (expressed in pips).

Maximum_Risk: You can define a maximum value for the risk. This variable acts as a safety measure in the event of an unwanted value accidentally entering the risk field without you realising.

Auto Lots MT5 is the ideal tool for active traders and trading enthusiasts looking to maximise efficiency and profitability while minimising risk. This application is an invaluable addition to the arsenal of any serious trader on the MetaTrader 5 platform.



























