Ind Dochian Chanel mt4

5
  • Indicators
  • Mauricio Valbuena
    Mauricio Valbuena

    Mauricio Valbuena

    4.6 (53)
    I am passionate about the financial and business world, with solid experience as a professional trader. My dedication to developing innovative strategies in the financial markets has been key to my success as an entrepreneur. Additionally, my skill as a developer allows me to create advanced
    16 products
  • Version: 1.0
The Donchian channel is an indicator that takes a series of user-defined periods and calculates the upper and lower bands. Draw two lines on the graph according to the Donchian channel formula. This straightforward formula is based on:

The top line is the highest price for the last periods n
The bottom line is the lowest price for the last periods n

Trend systems follow periods when support and resistance levels are broken. in this case when the price breaks the upper line or the lower line of the channel

This indicator is used in all types of markets such as stocks, futures, forex, cryptos, additionally it can be used in different periods of time: hours, daily, weekly, etc.
Reviews 5
Alexandar Tenev
20
Alexandar Tenev 2025.07.17 11:37 
 

Gracias

antonio marimon
309
antonio marimon 2023.03.12 11:06 
 

buen indicador

Raúl
39
Raúl 2021.07.27 05:09 
 

Nice

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Alexandar Tenev
20
Alexandar Tenev 2025.07.17 11:37 
 

Gracias

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2024.09.02 09:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

antonio marimon
309
antonio marimon 2023.03.12 11:06 
 

buen indicador

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 02:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raúl
39
Raúl 2021.07.27 05:09 
 

Nice

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