The Unique Trend indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator is suitable for trading on small timeframes because it ignores sudden price jumps or price corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price.





The scan at minima and maxima forms the internal boundaries (channel) when calculating the indicator signals. The channel allows you to remove market noise. iMA and iATR are used to generate signals using the author's algorithm. Thus, the output signal is based on reliable indicators and is also reliable. You can configure both the beep and the beep, for example, via e-mail. The indicator is not redrawn.