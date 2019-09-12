Ceres Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Ceres Trend Indicator displays polynomial regression on history and in the current time.
In the indicator settings:
module - degree of regression (1 - linear, 2 - parabolic, 3 - cubic, etc.)
koeff is the standard deviation channel multiplier.
The main direction of application of this indicator is the ability to determine the likelihood of further growth. If there is an intersection of the linear regression line from below, then this indicates a trend inhibition and a possible reversal. Similarly, the opposite direction.