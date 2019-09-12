Ceres Trend

The Ceres Trend Indicator displays polynomial regression on history and in the current time.

In the indicator settings:
module - degree of regression (1 - linear, 2 - parabolic, 3 - cubic, etc.)
koeff is the standard deviation channel multiplier.

The main direction of application of this indicator is the ability to determine the likelihood of further growth. If there is an intersection of the linear regression line from below, then this indicates a trend inhibition and a possible reversal. Similarly, the opposite direction.
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AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Quadro Trend
Valeriy Skachko
Indicators
The Quadro Trend indicator works stably, correctly, and gives great flexibility when analyzing prices. There are many similar indicators, but Quadro Trend , unlike most of them , gives pretty good signals. A great tool for working inside the day. On charts with a period of less than a day will help you see the daily candle in its usual form. U-turn occurs when an arrow of the corresponding color appears. There is a parameter in the indicator to enable the supply of alerts when the color chang
Star of David
Valeriy Skachko
Indicators
A trend indicator, the main direction of which is to display the possible direction of price movement. The price reversal occurs with the same patterns on the indicators. The indicator shows the possible direction of price movement. Signals are generated on the previous bar. Red Coogie - the signal is considered unconfirmed. The indicator works best on timeframes H1, H4 and D1. This is one of the few indicators that can signal strength and direction, which makes it a very valuable tool for tra
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