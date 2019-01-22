TrendLSMA

5
The TrendLSMA indicator is very reliable because it is based on moving averages. The TrendLSMA feature is the presence of a signal for entry / exit - the indicator line indicates in a certain color the signals "buy" or "sell". The accuracy of this signal is very high, 95% success rate for 5% failures. TrendLSMA is also suitable for exiting a position. The indicator almost completely captures the trend, but during flat it is necessary to use filters. When entering a position, you will always work "by trend". This remarkable property makes TrendLSMA more attractive.
Reviews 1
Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2023.05.12 23:50 
 

Ставлю пять, в маркете можно найти и другие LSMA по этой цене и даже дороже, но они уступают точности этому, настоятельно рекомендую автору доработать индикатор и реализовать сигналы в возможном будущем обновлении.Спасибо автору.

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Experts
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Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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Andriy Sydoruk
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The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2023.05.12 23:50 
 

Ставлю пять, в маркете можно найти и другие LSMA по этой цене и даже дороже, но они уступают точности этому, настоятельно рекомендую автору доработать индикатор и реализовать сигналы в возможном будущем обновлении.Спасибо автору.

Andriy Sydoruk
25747
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2023.05.13 07:21
Спасибо. Учту замечания.
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