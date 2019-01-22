TrendLSMA
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The TrendLSMA indicator is very reliable because it is based on moving averages. The TrendLSMA feature is the presence of a signal for entry / exit - the indicator line indicates in a certain color the signals "buy" or "sell". The accuracy of this signal is very high, 95% success rate for 5% failures. TrendLSMA is also suitable for exiting a position. The indicator almost completely captures the trend, but during flat it is necessary to use filters. When entering a position, you will always work "by trend". This remarkable property makes TrendLSMA more attractive.
Ставлю пять, в маркете можно найти и другие LSMA по этой цене и даже дороже, но они уступают точности этому, настоятельно рекомендую автору доработать индикатор и реализовать сигналы в возможном будущем обновлении.Спасибо автору.