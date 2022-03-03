MOVING AVERAGE CROSSOVERS is an Expert Advisor for trading at the crossovers of moving averages. The parameters have intuitive names and each #MOVING AVERAGE is individually configurable. This strategy is very old and easy to use, at the same time very popular in the FOREX market. It gives very good results when the market is trending, during big ups and downs. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. Has functions that take trading to a new level.





RECOMMENDATIONS:





before using on real money, test the advisor with minimal risk on a cent trading account;

the most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.

minimum deposit - $ 200 per 0.01 lot;

BENEFITS:





has a breakeven function for positions;

virtual trailing stop from 1 pip;

virtual stop loss and take profit can be set either in pips or in% of the balance;

fast optimization of parameters even on a weak PC;

advanced system for opening new orders.

OPTIONS:





OPENING_POSITIONS - selection of positions to open;

FASTER_MA - fast moving average period;

FASTER_MA_METHOD - fast moving averaging method;

FASTER_MA_PRICE - used price;

FASTER_MA_SHIFT - shift;

SLOWER_MA - slow moving moving period;

SLOWER_MA_METHOD - slow moving averaging method;

SLOWER_MA_PRICE - used price;

SLOWER_MA_SHIFT - shift;

MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a trade;

MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a trade;

COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a commission per trade, set the COMMISSION_CONTROL = true flag;

COMMISSION_PER_LOT - commission for 1 lot;

RISK_PER_TRADE - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0.0, then it is not used;

LOTS - starting lot for each N of the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);

FROM_BALANCE - N units of base currency for lot calculation;

OPEN_INTERVAL_MINUTES - the minimum interval between the opening of new orders in minutes;

OPEN_INTERVAL_PIPS - minimum interval between opening new orders in pips;

PAUSE_AFTER_CLOSING - pause after the order is closed, between the next trades;

MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - maximum number of unidirectional orders;

START_LOT_MULTIPLIER - from which position to start increasing the lot;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;

MAX_OPEN_LOT ​​- maximum lot;

CLOSE_DELAY_MINUTES - minimum duration of deals in minutes;

STOPLOSS_PERCENT - use stop loss as a percentage of the balance;

STOPLOSS - stop loss;

TAKEPROFIT_PERCENT - use take = profit as a percentage of the balance;

TAKEPROFIT - take = profit;

BREAKEVEN - profit in pips, at which the stop loss is set at the breakeven level. If = 0, then not used;

TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change. If = 0, then not used;

TRAILING_STEP - trailing stop step in pips that remains for the price movement after the stop loss is modified;