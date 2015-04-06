LinReg EurUsd H1
- Experts
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Marek Kupkadeveloper of EAs for trading mostly forex pairs, indices and OIL. Every portfolio consists of more strategies traded together
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on EURUSD H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.
- EA has been backtested on more than 17-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data.
- Everything is already set up for EURUSD H1 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
- You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
- In the backtest is not used any Moneymanagement, its only a backtest for the lowest possible position - 0.01 lots.
For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:
- System parameter permutation - method how to reasonably estimate the long-run expected performance of a trading system.
- IS/OOS tests.
- Slippage test.
- Test on another market to verify the edge.
- Test on lower and higher timeframe.
- Monte Carlo Robustness tests:
- Simulations of Randomize trades order.
- Randomly skip trades.
- Randomize strategy parameters.
- Randomize history data - volatility change.
- Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
- Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.
My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.
A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.
Features
- Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
- User-friendly settings.
- All settings optimized.
- Long-term strategy.
If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.
Settings
- Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
- MagicNumber = 18135 - trade ID.
- CustomComment = LinReg EURUSD H1 - custom comment in history.
- EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
- DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart