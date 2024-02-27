Sensor EA MT4

Description :

Sensor EA MT4 is an advanced Expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, built using the usual signals provided by Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator.

The Expert Advisor places a buy order, When price crosses above the lower band, and a sell order when price crosses below the upper band.

The Expert Advisor uses a Stop Loss and a Take profit.

The Expert Advisor settings are as follows :


( The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. )

  • StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips)
  • TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips )
  • Magic number : ( set to 616011, is the  EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance )
  • TradeSize
  • MaxSpread
  • MaxSlippage
  • MaxOpenTrades
  • Hedging mode

Some clarification to remember :

For 5-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.00001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 10 Points=1 Pip

For 4-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.0001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 1Points=1Pip

If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false. 



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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
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Combination MT5
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Description : Combination MT5 is a professional indicator based on the Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR) technical indicators, thus, you can use it with any currency pair and any timeframe.Trade signals from Combination MT5 are drawn on the main chart in the form of arrows. When a blue arrow appears, then this is a signal to buy, when the red one appears then this is a signal to sell. You can set the alerts on/off. The Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR) technica
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Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
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Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
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Rainbow EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
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Description : Rainbow EA MT4 is a simple Expert advisor based on  Rainbow MT4 technical indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, thus, it is not required for the EA to operate, but, if you wish you can download it from my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pip
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
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Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
Synergy EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
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Synergy EA MT4 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index (  RSI  ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicat
Ultra Panel MT4
Jamal El Alama
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Description Ultra Panel MT4  is a MetaTrader 4 Utility designed for traders who want fast manual trade execution with built-in automated trade management. It combines the speed of one-click manual entries with useful automation features such as basket profit closing. This makes it ideal for scalping, intraday trading, and active trade management directly from the chart. The panel appears on the chart and allows you to place trades instantly, adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit, and close
Combination EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
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Description : Combination EA MT5 is a simple Expert Advisor based on Combination MT5 custom Indicator. The Indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore you don't need it as a separate tool for the EA to operate. Combination MT5 custom Indicator is based on Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR), both are set to their default values. If you wish, you can download Combination MT5 custom Indicator for free from my   product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows  : Magic
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
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Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Sensor EA MT5
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Description : Sensor EA MT5 is an advanced Expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, built using the usual signals provided by Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator . The Expert Advisor places a buy order, When price crosses above the lower band, and a sell order when price crosses below the upper band. The Expert Advisor uses a Stop Loss and a Take profit. The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : ( The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. ) StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakePr
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
Synergy EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate
Ultra Panel MT5
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Description Ultra Panel MT5  is a MetaTrader 5 Utility designed for traders who want fast manual trade execution with built-in automated trade management. It combines the speed of one-click manual entries with useful automation features such as basket profit closing. This makes it ideal for scalping, intraday trading, and active trade management directly from the chart. The panel appears on the chart and allows you to place trades instantly, adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit, and close
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