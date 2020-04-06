!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





AntiPhasma is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special software settings and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trading profitability.

The advisor's manual is to initiate parallel processes of systemic aggregation of deals into a specific information flow and to instantly filter valid entry and exit points to a deal using a special integrated macro (using support and resistance levels of local and global segments, also taking into account different timeframes, calculating the average fluctuation and dispersion of support and resistance levels), which allows the user, through regulation, to ensure a positive quantitative ratio of profitable trades to unprofitable ones, and, while minimizing costs, achieve positive dynamism of the profitability indicator.

The Expert Advisor does not use the martingale strategy and similar strategies of gradual lot multiplication, focusing on minimizing the risks of trading in the negative and losing the deposit in general.

Features:

All robot results are validated against Tick Data with 99.90% accuracy.

• The functional adaptability of the EA allows you to adjust it to any currency pair and any timeframe.

• The advisor's software allows him to work with any leverage.

• The advisor can work on any brokerage floor.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• Any recommended deposit, the main thing is to select the volumes accordingly.

• Recommended leverage is any 1: 500

• Recommended broker RoboForex

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.