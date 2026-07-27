MultiTP ladder

Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: MultiTP ladder   

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the   MultiTP ladder  file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 12 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

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The setup was textbook. The entry was clean. Price moved your direction instantly.

And then you just... sat there. Watching. Waiting. Not knowing when.

Do you close now and take the 30 pips? Do you hold for the full target? Price pulls back 15 pips and your hands move before your brain does — closed. Breakeven. Maybe a few pips profit. You walk away.

Then you watch it hit 90 pips without you on the chart.

This is not a skill problem. This is a human problem. The moment a trade goes into profit, the fear of losing it overrides everything your analysis said to do. You know what the plan was. You cannot execute it. Nobody can — not under pressure, not across multiple open trades, not when the move happens at 3am.

MultiTP Ladder Pro runs the exit you planned before the trade opened. Not the one your emotions write while it's live.

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WHO THIS IS FOR
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• Manual traders who enter their own trades but need automated exit management
• Traders who always plan to "take partial profit and let it run" but cannot execute it cleanly under pressure
• Anyone who has closed a winning trade early and watched it run another 80 pips
• Anyone who has held too long and turned a profit into a loss
• Traders running multiple positions simultaneously who cannot manually manage exits on all of them
• Works with other EAs — filter by magic number to apply only where you want it

This is not a signal tool. It does not find trades or enter the market. It manages the exits on trades you already have open — the part of trading that most consistently separates profitable traders from breakeven traders.

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THE EXIT SEQUENCE — AUTOMATED, START TO FINISH
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You enter a trade with your TP set. That is all you do. From that point, the EA takes over:

STEP 1 — TP1 HIT
Price reaches your first target (e.g. 50% of the full TP distance).
The EA closes a portion of the position — 33%, 40%, whatever you configured.
Profit is locked. The position is no longer full size.

STEP 2 — BREAKEVEN MOVE
Immediately after TP1 fires, the SL moves to your entry + a small pip buffer.
The remaining position is now risk-free. You cannot lose money on this trade no matter what happens next.

STEP 3 — TP2 HIT
Price reaches your second target (e.g. 75% of the full TP distance).
Another portion closes. More profit booked.
The ATR trailing stop activates on whatever is left.

STEP 4 — ATR TRAILING
The remainder runs with a trailing stop that follows price using ATR as the distance.
The stop only moves in the trade direction — never backwards.
It runs until the trailing stop is hit or the original TP is reached.

Result: you always book something at TP1, the trade becomes risk-free automatically, and the remainder has the best possible chance of catching an extended move — all without watching the screen.

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A REAL EXAMPLE — XAUUSD BUY TRADE
────────────────────────────────────────

Settings: TP1 at 50%, TP2 at 75%, close 33% at each level

You enter: BUY XAUUSD at 2300.00 | SL: 2290.00 | TP: 2320.00 | Size: 1.00 lot

EA calculates:
  TP1 = 2310.00 (50% of the way)
  TP2 = 2315.00 (75% of the way)

Price hits 2310.00:
  → 0.33 lots closed | profit booked
  → SL moved to 2300.10 | trade is now risk-free

Price hits 2315.00:
  → 0.33 lots closed | more profit booked
  → ATR trailing stop activates on remaining 0.34 lots

Price continues to 2325.00, then reverses:
  → Trailing stop triggers at 2322.00
  → Final portion closed automatically

Total: three separate profit locks, all executed while you were doing something else.

────────────────────────────────────────
THE PROBLEM WITH FREE TOOLS
────────────────────────────────────────

Free partial close tools exist on MQL5. They all share the same three failures:

1. They forget your trades when MT5 restarts. State is held in memory only — the moment you restart the terminal or lose connection, they lose track of every position. Your TP1 fires but there's nothing left tracking it. The breakeven move never happens.

2. They send unrounded lot sizes. The partial close volume is calculated as a percentage and sent directly. If the result does not match your broker's exact volume step, the order is rejected silently — no error shown, no close executed, no indication anything went wrong. You find out when you look at the position.

3. They handle one trade at a time. Open a second trade and the first one breaks. Open a third and the whole thing stops working.

MultiTP Ladder Pro fixes all three:

STATE PERSISTENCE — All tracking data is saved to a CSV file on every state change. When MT5 restarts, the EA loads the file and continues exactly where it left off. TP1 hit status, breakeven status, trailing stop level — all restored. No trade is missed. No state is lost.

PRECISE LOT NORMALIZATION — Every partial close volume is calculated, then floored to your broker's exact volume step, clamped to the broker's minimum and maximum lots, and rounded to the correct decimal places before the order is sent. The order does not get rejected.

MULTI-TRADE TRACKING — The EA maintains a full state record per ticket in a dynamic array. Open 10 trades simultaneously and it tracks all 10 independently. Each one has its own TP1, TP2, breakeven, and trailing state.

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WHAT ELSE IT DOES
────────────────────────────────────────

WORKS ON ALL TRADES — Manual trades, EA trades, any symbol in MT5. No setup per trade. Just have a TP set.

FILTER BY MAGIC NUMBER OR SYMBOL — Apply the ladder only to specific EAs or only to specific pairs using the FilterMagic and FilterSymbol inputs.

ATR TRAILING ON CONFIRMED BARS — The trailing distance is calculated from the previous closed bar's ATR, not the current forming candle. The stop moves on confirmed momentum. Not on intrabar noise.

CHART LINES PER TRADE — Optional visual lines on the chart showing entry, TP1, and TP2 for each tracked position. Each line updates to show whether the level was hit.

LIVE DASHBOARD — One row per tracked trade showing ticket number, symbol, direction, live P&L, TP1 status, TP2 status, breakeven status, and current trailing SL level. Grows dynamically as more trades are tracked.

TELEGRAM NOTIFICATIONS — Optional Telegram message when TP1 or TP2 fires. Includes ticket number, lots closed, and execution price.

COMPATIBLE WITH PROPGUARD PRO AND DISCIPLINEGUARD PRO — All three utilities use different object name prefixes and GlobalVariable keys. They run simultaneously without interference.

────────────────────────────────────────
INPUT REFERENCE
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TP LADDER
• TP1_Ratio — where TP1 fires as a fraction of your full TP distance (e.g. 0.50 = halfway)
• TP2_Ratio — where TP2 fires (e.g. 0.75 = three-quarters of the way) — must be greater than TP1_Ratio
• TP1_ClosePct — percentage of original position to close at TP1 (e.g. 33)
• TP2_ClosePct — percentage of original position to close at TP2 (e.g. 33)
  The remainder (100 − TP1 − TP2) runs to the original TP with the trailing stop

BREAKEVEN
• EnableBE — move SL to breakeven after TP1 fires (ON/OFF)
• BE_BufferPips — pip buffer above/below entry for the new SL (default: 1.0)

ATR TRAILING STOP
• EnableTrailing — activate after TP2 fires (ON/OFF)
• ATR_Period — ATR lookback period (default: 14)
• ATR_Multiplier — trailing distance = ATR × multiplier (default: 1.5)
• ATR_Timeframe — timeframe for ATR calculation (default: current chart)

FILTERS
• FilterMagic — restrict to trades with this magic number (0 = all trades)
• FilterSymbol — restrict to this symbol only (blank = all symbols)

DISPLAY
• ShowDashboard — show/hide on-chart panel
• DrawTPLines — draw TP1/TP2 lines on chart

TELEGRAM
• EnableTelegram — ON/OFF
• TelegramBotToken — bot token from @BotFather
• TelegramChatID — your personal chat ID

────────────────────────────────────────
REQUIREMENTS
────────────────────────────────────────

• MetaTrader 5 only (not MT4)
• Trades must have a TP set — the EA uses it to calculate TP1 and TP2 distances
• AutoTrading must be enabled

────────────────────────────────────────
KNOWN LIMITATION
────────────────────────────────────────

If the partial close volume after lot normalization falls below your broker's minimum lot size, the EA marks that TP level as hit and skips the partial close rather than send a rejectable order. Very small positions (under approximately 3x the broker minimum) may not produce partial closes at each level. Full details and workarounds are in the user guide.

────────────────────────────────────────
WHAT IS INCLUDED
────────────────────────────────────────
• Full user guide — installation, all settings, worked examples, FAQ, troubleshooting
• Lifetime updates
• Support via MQL5 messages

────────────────────────────────────────
YOUR ENTRY WAS RIGHT. YOUR EXIT SHOULD MATCH IT.
────────────────────────────────────────
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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