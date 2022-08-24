Telegram Utility Close Order and Pause other EAs

Telegram Utility EA link to any private/public bot and can help you to:

  • Close all Orders Instantly by command. The command is encoded with your custom password and only you know. Telegram bot will tell you when all orders are closed and even Pause all other running EAs in your MT5 Terminal.
  • Pause/Resume any other EAs running in the Terminal with just one click!
  • Export trade report by pips form or money form.
  • Send buy/sell signal to bot or your community ( telegram chat group, telegram channel). You can manually select which type of trade will be send.
  • Send signal with screen shot. The chart screen shot also can be select manually.
  • Send screenshot on any chart you choose when you command.
  • All parameters are easily to understand and modified

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