High Frequency Ct

This utility copies Market orders, Limit orders, and Stop orders with a focus on high speed and easy setup. The utility works by setting up a Master and one or more Slaves. The setup is quite simple: you just need to define which account is the Master and which account is the Slave, and then set up the same Copy Trade Id for both.


For the Slave to recognize the Master's orders, the Copy Trade Id parameter must be the same. Do not use numbers or special characters when setting the Copy Trade Id parameter. Preferably, use only letters.


This utility copies the Stop Loss and Take Profit values, if they are set.
This utility does not work with Stop Limit orders and also does not copy the expiration of orders.


Warning: do not set up a Master and a Slave with the same Id in the same account. This will cause orders to be opened indefinitely. Slave Id and Master Id must be in separate accounts.

Although it is possible to set up more than one Slave for each Master, this product does not guarantee that all orders will be copied to all Slaves 100% of the time (it should work smoothly most of the time). Because as the utility is focused on high speed, sometimes a Slave has to delete the "Signal" of the Master so that the next executions are executed faster, and this can cause the failure to read the order of the other Slaves. This is a remote possibility, but one that is possible to happen.




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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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Introducing the Turnaround Signalizer: Your Competitive Edge in Trend Reversals. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this trend reversal indicator is a robust tool for traders who aim to identify market inflection points with high probability. Its proprietary algorithm continuously analyzes price behavior, filtering out market noise to highlight the most significant shifts in direction. Versatility for All Trading Styles     Perfect for Scalping: The Turnaround Signalizer has been optimi
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Weekday Stats Overview: A Price Analysis Indicator by weekday. A quantitative technical analysis indicator developed for statistical analysis of price variations, with data classified by weekday. This indicator processes candle data and displays statistical results based on user input parameters. The input parameters allow defining the type and frequency of the statistics to be calculated. This indicator provides a quantitative basis for identifying market patterns. Output Data: The indicator c
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Month Stats Overview: A Price Analysis Indicator by month. A quantitative technical analysis indicator developed for statistical analysis of price variations, with data classified by calendar month. This indicator processes candle data and displays statistical results based on user input parameters. The input parameters allow defining the type and frequency of the statistics to be calculated. This indicator provides a quantitative basis for identifying market patterns. Output Data: The indicator
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Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
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The CSV File Reader Utility executes commands received by text files of type "csv" (Comma Separated Values). This type of utility is ideal for those who process signals in other applications, and want to manage signals and positions based on text files . To read signal commands from the text file, the file must contain a header with column names and the column names must match the input parameter settings . The utility also has some extra functions, such as the possibility of filtering commands
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
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Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
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It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Dual Trend Analyzer
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
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The Dual Trend Analyzer: An MQL5 Tool for Statistical Correlation Analysis The Dual Trend Analyzer is a powerful MQL5 tool developed to analyze and visualize the statistical correlation between two distinct financial symbols (assets). This tool allows you to choose from three of the most widely recognized correlation methods: Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall-Tau . Identify Correlation Patterns with the Dual Trend Analyzer This indicator is designed to unveil the statistical correlation between two
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Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
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Introducing Trend Pulse Insights: Your Intelligent Guide to Market Volatility Developed for traders seeking precision and clarity, Trend Pulse Insights offers an in-depth view of market dynamics, helping you identify opportunities and manage risks with confidence. How Trend Pulse Insights Works Our indicator uses algorithms to calculate volatility levels based on two recognized methods:     ATR (Average True Range): For measuring average volatility over a period.     Standard Deviation: To
Weekday Stats
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
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Weekday Stats Overview Weekday Stats is a quantitative analysis indicator designed to perform statistical studies of price behavior by classifying candle data according to the day of the week on which each candle occurred. The indicator processes the historical candles of the selected asset and provides statistical information for each day of the week, allowing the user to analyze price direction and price variation separately for each weekday. The sampling period, statistical parameters, and da
Month Stats
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Indicators
Month Stats Overview Month Stats is a quantitative analysis indicator designed to perform statistical studies of price behavior by classifying candle data according to the calendar month in which each candle was formed. The indicator processes historical candle data and provides statistical results for each month of the year, allowing users to analyze price behavior individually for January, February, March, and the remaining calendar months. The input parameters allow users to define the sampli
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Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
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Enhance Your Technical Analysis with Stats Summary . The Stats Summary is a robust analytical tool developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), providing a detailed statistical overview of price behavior. Unlike traditional indicators, it uses descriptive statistics to map the distribution of prices over a customizable sample period. By defining the sample size, the indicator calculates and displays the following values on the chart: Minimum and Maximum (Min/Max): The complete price range of the selected i
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