Propfirm Guardian Pro

THE ULTIMATE ALL-IN-ONE SUITE FOR EVALUATION & FUNDED TRADERS

Are you tired of losing $100k+ prop firm accounts to a single millisecond of slippage, emotional revenge trading, or a minor daily drawdown miscalculation?

Most traders don't fail because their strategy is bad. They fail because they break the strict, unforgiving rules of modern prop firms.

Meet Propfirm Guardian Pro (Propfirm Monitor)—the absolute gold standard of risk management, execution, and deep statistical analytics built explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just an indicator or a basic script; it is a full-scale, command-center dashboard that sits on your chart to protect your equity, streamline your executions, and track your objectives in real time.

4-IN-1 INTELLIGENT NAVIGATION TERMINAL

As shown in all user interfaces, the application features a flawless, state-of-the-art dark-mode command bar spanning across four separate operational modules: Overview, Statistics, News, and Trade.

MODULE 1: THE PROP OBJECTIVES ENGINE (OVERVIEW)

Stop guessing if you are breaking your evaluation rules. The Overview Tab reads your broker server data directly to cross-reference your performance against standard prop firm parameters:

  • Account Info Block: Displays critical live data including Server name, Account number, Currency, Leverage, Free Margin, Margin Level, Broker Name, and Platform type.
  • Real-Time Financial Headers: Keeps instant tabs on cumulative Deposits, Equity, Open P&L, and Net Profit.
  • Live Drawdown Rule Trackers: Dynamic progress bars that track your exact Daily Drawdown Limit and Max Overall DD Limit. It clearly visualizes exactly how much drawdown you have "Used" and calculates the exact dollar amount "Remaining" down to the cent.
  • Prop Objectives Box: Displays your precise Profit Target alongside an automated tracker for your Min Trading Days (showing exactly how many days you have completed out of the requirement).

MODULE 2: ADVANCED STATISTICAL DESK & EQUITY CURVE (STATISTICS)

Transform your MT5 into a high-end quantitative dashboard. This module breaks down historical data to identify your exact strengths and psychological blind spots:

  • Interactive Equity Graph: A highly responsive canvas chart that plots your equity curve, tracking Peak Balance against current equity swings.
  • Performance Overview: Instant access to your Absolute Gain, Daily Gain, Monthly Gain, Expected Payoff, Profit Factor, Sharpe Ratio, Recovery Factor, and raw Win Rate.
  • Deep Trade Statistics: Tracks metrics across thousands of historical positions, showing Total Trades, average win/loss sizes, your single best/worst trade values, average holding times, and maximum consecutive wins versus consecutive losses.
  • Session Performance Heatmap: Tracks your precise performance and net profit across the Asia, London, New York, and Overlap sessions separately so you know exactly which hours of the day you carry an edge.

MODULE 3: INTELLIGENT NEWS CALENDAR FILTER (NEWS)

Many prop firms forbid trading during high-impact news. Our built-in News Tab guarantees you never accidentally step into a volatile event blind:

  • Impact Filtering Checkboxes: Toggle between High, Medium, and Low impact events to clean up your dashboard.
  • Currency Specific Selection: Filter macroeconomic releases by a specific currency or view all currencies simultaneously.
  • Full Macro Ledger: Displays Event Time, Currency, Impact strength rating, Event Title, and live economic figures containing Actual, Forecast, and Previous data points.

MODULE 4: PRECISION RISK-CALCULATED PANEL (TRADE)

Ditch manual lot size calculators. Execute your positions instantly with built-in mathematical capital protection:

  • Dynamic Risk Modes: Switch execution parameters seamlessly via an integrated dropdown menu (including % Balance calculation).
  • Auto-Lot Sizing Engine: Input your desired Risk % (e.g., 0.50%), and the system instantly prints out the precise, mathematically sound Lotsize needed for the position.
  • One-Click Multi-Order Suite: Ergonomic layout featuring dedicated buttons for instant execution or pending order management: Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit.

PREMIUM ARCHITECTURE. INTRODUCTORY PRICE.

Software with this level of visual engineering and backend calculation complexity easily commands $150+ on the marketplace. But to celebrate our launch, we are locking in an introductory price of just $49 for the first few slots!

  • No Toxic Logic: 100% passive risk monitoring. It does not interfere with your manual strategies or existing EAs; it only acts as an intelligent supervisor to maintain discipline.
  • Visual Alerts: Clean color-coded UI indicators shift from calm tones to warning neon reds as you approach critical margins, keeping your psychological game completely grounded.

Secure your funded status today. Don't leave your hard-earned evaluation accounts to chance.

Get Propfirm Guardian Pro now for only $49 before the price hikes to its standard tier!

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Leolouiski Gan
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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