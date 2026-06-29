THE ULTIMATE ALL-IN-ONE SUITE FOR EVALUATION & FUNDED TRADERS



Are you tired of losing $100k+ prop firm accounts to a single millisecond of slippage, emotional revenge trading, or a minor daily drawdown miscalculation?

Most traders don't fail because their strategy is bad. They fail because they break the strict, unforgiving rules of modern prop firms.

Meet Propfirm Guardian Pro (Propfirm Monitor)—the absolute gold standard of risk management, execution, and deep statistical analytics built explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just an indicator or a basic script; it is a full-scale, command-center dashboard that sits on your chart to protect your equity, streamline your executions, and track your objectives in real time.

4-IN-1 INTELLIGENT NAVIGATION TERMINAL

As shown in all user interfaces, the application features a flawless, state-of-the-art dark-mode command bar spanning across four separate operational modules: Overview, Statistics, News, and Trade.

MODULE 1: THE PROP OBJECTIVES ENGINE (OVERVIEW)

Stop guessing if you are breaking your evaluation rules. The Overview Tab reads your broker server data directly to cross-reference your performance against standard prop firm parameters:

Account Info Block: Displays critical live data including Server name, Account number, Currency, Leverage, Free Margin, Margin Level, Broker Name, and Platform type.

Displays critical live data including Server name, Account number, Currency, Leverage, Free Margin, Margin Level, Broker Name, and Platform type. Real-Time Financial Headers: Keeps instant tabs on cumulative Deposits, Equity, Open P&L, and Net Profit.

Keeps instant tabs on cumulative Deposits, Equity, Open P&L, and Net Profit. Live Drawdown Rule Trackers: Dynamic progress bars that track your exact Daily Drawdown Limit and Max Overall DD Limit . It clearly visualizes exactly how much drawdown you have "Used" and calculates the exact dollar amount "Remaining" down to the cent.

Dynamic progress bars that track your exact and . It clearly visualizes exactly how much drawdown you have "Used" and calculates the exact dollar amount "Remaining" down to the cent. Prop Objectives Box: Displays your precise Profit Target alongside an automated tracker for your Min Trading Days (showing exactly how many days you have completed out of the requirement).

MODULE 2: ADVANCED STATISTICAL DESK & EQUITY CURVE (STATISTICS)

Transform your MT5 into a high-end quantitative dashboard. This module breaks down historical data to identify your exact strengths and psychological blind spots:

Interactive Equity Graph: A highly responsive canvas chart that plots your equity curve, tracking Peak Balance against current equity swings.

A highly responsive canvas chart that plots your equity curve, tracking Peak Balance against current equity swings. Performance Overview: Instant access to your Absolute Gain, Daily Gain, Monthly Gain, Expected Payoff, Profit Factor, Sharpe Ratio, Recovery Factor, and raw Win Rate.

Instant access to your Absolute Gain, Daily Gain, Monthly Gain, Expected Payoff, Profit Factor, Sharpe Ratio, Recovery Factor, and raw Win Rate. Deep Trade Statistics: Tracks metrics across thousands of historical positions, showing Total Trades, average win/loss sizes, your single best/worst trade values, average holding times, and maximum consecutive wins versus consecutive losses.

Tracks metrics across thousands of historical positions, showing Total Trades, average win/loss sizes, your single best/worst trade values, average holding times, and maximum consecutive wins versus consecutive losses. Session Performance Heatmap: Tracks your precise performance and net profit across the Asia, London, New York, and Overlap sessions separately so you know exactly which hours of the day you carry an edge.

MODULE 3: INTELLIGENT NEWS CALENDAR FILTER (NEWS)

Many prop firms forbid trading during high-impact news. Our built-in News Tab guarantees you never accidentally step into a volatile event blind:

Impact Filtering Checkboxes: Toggle between High , Medium , and Low impact events to clean up your dashboard.

Toggle between , , and impact events to clean up your dashboard. Currency Specific Selection: Filter macroeconomic releases by a specific currency or view all currencies simultaneously.

Filter macroeconomic releases by a specific currency or view all currencies simultaneously. Full Macro Ledger: Displays Event Time, Currency, Impact strength rating, Event Title, and live economic figures containing Actual, Forecast, and Previous data points.

MODULE 4: PRECISION RISK-CALCULATED PANEL (TRADE)

Ditch manual lot size calculators. Execute your positions instantly with built-in mathematical capital protection:

Dynamic Risk Modes: Switch execution parameters seamlessly via an integrated dropdown menu (including % Balance calculation).

Switch execution parameters seamlessly via an integrated dropdown menu (including calculation). Auto-Lot Sizing Engine: Input your desired Risk % (e.g., 0.50%), and the system instantly prints out the precise, mathematically sound Lotsize needed for the position.

Input your desired (e.g., 0.50%), and the system instantly prints out the precise, mathematically sound needed for the position. One-Click Multi-Order Suite: Ergonomic layout featuring dedicated buttons for instant execution or pending order management: Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit.

PREMIUM ARCHITECTURE. INTRODUCTORY PRICE.

Software with this level of visual engineering and backend calculation complexity easily commands $150+ on the marketplace. But to celebrate our launch, we are locking in an introductory price of just $49 for the first few slots!

No Toxic Logic: 100% passive risk monitoring. It does not interfere with your manual strategies or existing EAs; it only acts as an intelligent supervisor to maintain discipline.

100% passive risk monitoring. It does not interfere with your manual strategies or existing EAs; it only acts as an intelligent supervisor to maintain discipline. Visual Alerts: Clean color-coded UI indicators shift from calm tones to warning neon reds as you approach critical margins, keeping your psychological game completely grounded.

Secure your funded status today. Don't leave your hard-earned evaluation accounts to chance.