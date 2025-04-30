Reverse Position

A simple Reverse Position tool.


Just a simple tool to make you reverse your position from e.g long position to short position.

This tool also allow you to set SL and Risk to Reward Ratio, so you are safe while reversing your position.

Also calculates your all volume order in current open position and reverse all of the open position to make opposite position.

works on any symbol, just load the EA and add to your symbol you want to trade.

