FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER

The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator.





2 Alert Options:

Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs.

Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered.

Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s).





How to understand the status:

Green square: Price above PSAR

Red square: Price below PSAR





Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter:

Select the timeframes to trigger the alerts

Alert pop up/sound/email/push

Activate/deactivate the alert directly on the chart

Position on the chart

... and of course all the usual settings of the standard indicator





How to set an alert: