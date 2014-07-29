FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER

The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator.





2 Alert Options:

Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs

Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered

Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s).





How to understand the status:

Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100)

Grey square: CCI between levels (ie. 100/-100)

Red border: CCI pointing Down

Green border: CCI pointing Up





Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter:

Select the timeframes to trigger the alerts

Alert pop up/sound/email/push

Activate/deactivate the alert directly on the chart

Position on the chart

... and of course all usual settings of the standard indicator





How to set alert:

In the parameters pop up: select the alert you want and the alert mode (pop up and/or sound and/or email and/or push notification).

Then On chart: simple click on the ((!)) icon. It will change color signaling that it changed its status. Red to Green means it is now activated … Green to Red means that it is now deactivated.