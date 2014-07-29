FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER

The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator.


2 Alert Options:

  • Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs
  • Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered

Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s).


How to understand the status:

  • Green/Red square: ADX above level
  • Grey square: ADX below level
  • Red border: -DI above +DI
  • Green border: +DI above -DI


Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter:

  • Select the timeframes to trigger the alerts
  • Alert pop up/sound/email/push
  • Activate/deactivate the alert directly on the chart
  • Position on the chart
  • ... and of course all usual settings of the standard indicator


How to set alert:

In the parameters pop up: select the alert you want and the alert mode (pop up and/or sound and/or email and/or push notification).

Then On chart: simple click on the ((!)) icon. It will change color signaling that it changed its status. Red to Green means it is now activated … Green to Red means that it is now deactivated.

Recommended products
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
KFX Symbol Changer
Peter Kariuki Thande
4 (1)
Indicators
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
FREE
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
Indicators
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
MP Candle Countdown for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
MP Candle Countdown indicator with a progress bar is a tool used in technical analysis that displays the time remaining until the current candlestick on a chart closes, along with a progress bar that shows visually the amount of time that has elapsed since the candlestick opened. This indicator can be helpful for traders who use candlestick charting to make trading decisions, as it provides both a visual representation of the time left until a candlestick closes and an indication of how much ti
FREE
Free Lotus
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Due to the huge success of the limited free version, the now low priced LOTUS version will continue being updated in the future. Optimal for Binary Options and Forex. For beginners and intermediates. Lotus is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on 4 ADX parameters, including pivot points and candle patterns.  It is recommendable to combine the arrow with an moving average, Elliot waves indicator or Parabolic SAR. The main goal was to  keep it as simple as possible ! No useless oscillators.
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
The "Binary Smart Eye" MT4 indicator is designed to provide trading signals for both binary options and forex markets, operating across a wide range of timeframes from M1 to W1. It employs a proprietary strategy that combines trend levels, an intelligent moving average, and optimized trading periods to identify potential entry points. Here's a breakdown of its key features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator's versatility allows traders to utilize it on various timeframes, catering to diffe
Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
Andre Pier
3.5 (2)
Experts
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on other strategies Please see backtest results i
FREE
Pairs Trading Dashboard
Ledi Haryadi
2 (1)
Indicators
Pairs Trading Dashboard - Spearman Correlation and Stationary Z-Score  is a custom indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, developed to assist traders in analyzing and monitoring currency pairs for pairs trading strategies. It utilizes Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient and Z-Score calculations to identify trading signals across multiple timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator integrates various technical filters and stationarity tests to refine signal generation and di
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
FTC Neuro
Aliaksandr Ausiyevich
Experts
Welcome to the world of innovative trading solutions! We present to your attention our advanced trading advisor FTC Neuro , working on the basis of up-to-date macroeconomic statistics and modern neural network calculations. Analyzing the market situation with the help of complex algorithms, the adviser recognizes hidden patterns in economic information using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. It offers you the most professional trading experience, offering unique points for entering a
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicators
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Super Matrix for EURUSD
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
Indicators
WARNING:    This indicator is powerful, very high probability, not based on publically available algorithms. It's a matrix of 10 different entries, from 10 other pairs, determined by a machine learning algorithm and wave analysis (Fourier Series) over 2 years. it can detect major buy and sell signals, as well as trendless, narrow range, hours on the 30minute and H1 chart (for scalping strategies during the usually trendless Asian session), scalping breakout risk is eliminated. It tells you if E
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Experts
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Renko Star is an mt4 arrow type indicator that is designed to trade renko charts , this indicator has a backtesting dashboard that tells the trader usefull info such as winrate and points won , it also give tp and sl in atr x multiplication, this indicator gives its signal on bar open or intra bar and it has a yellow mark that will mark the exact price where the signal were given , the way to use this indicator is by opening a buy or sell acorrding to the arrow given by the indicator and to set
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Buyers of this product also purchase
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Golden Chip
Daishon Cotman
Indicators
Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
BING Trade Setups Arrow Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
***** The REAL , ORIGINAL, Non-Repainting, Non-Delaying, Arrow Trade Entry indicator for Very Low-Risk market execution ***** ***This is the Golden standard in arrow indicators for MT4.*** BING Setup Arrows Indicator(BSA) will show easy-to-read High Probability trading situations with Non-Repainting , Non-Delaying , Up or Down arrows on the graph.  So simple, it's brilliant. Always shows very good trading setups, no flashy colors, confusing configurations, hard-to-read dashboards, etc.  Perfec
BING Proper Path Trade Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
****** Easy to understand, correct Trade direction indicator, quick and easy to visualize******* BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will show BUY/SELL signals on-screen in an easy-to-understand 'Traffic Light' format. Provides a final 'reassurance' and 'peace of mind' for taking an educated, high probability, low-risk, trade decision. In the same way, you use a rearview mirror for instantaneous information while taking a driving decision, the same way BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will help you
BING Risk Reward Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
Risk Reward ratio indicator for MT4  BING Risk Reward indicator is a powerful, basic, very needed tool for every trader. Clearly visualize Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit levels on your graphs with easy-to-see colors and trendlines. Does BING Risk Reward show alerts? Of course! BING Risk Reward Indicator offers all Alerts available for the MT4 platform(Email, Popups, Sound, and Push). It shows alerts on Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit. That way, besides easily seeing what is go
The channels
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Indicators
Counter trade type indicator. Jcounter can capture the timing of the trend collapse phase. There are signs of a trend collapse. It is the world standard to confirm the sign with LSMA adopted by Jcounter. The numerical setting of LSMA is very important, but after many years of verification, the numerical value was identified and completed. When the trend starts, the rising market moves like a support, and the falling market moves like a resistance. Gradually overtake the candlestick and
Axebagsh
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicators
Only work on Crude Oil H1  time frame  Swing follow trend.  do not trade against trends Specifies the first destination and entry and exit points For 16 years, I only traded on CrudeOil. Crude oil is one of the most extreme combinations in the world and it is safe to say that such a good indicator has never been made before.   This indicator will save you a lot of money because it introduces a new type of approach, Good luck
Forex Signal generator
Babatunde Adeniyi
Indicators
Forex Signal Generator is a cutting edge technology for Trend Trading, and filtering all inbuilt in one tool. The Signal Generator  analysis the market like a Pro  by using its smart algorithms to detect  the trend, filter out market noise  and display on  your chart with the : ENTRY, STOPLOSS AND TARGET PROFIT Advantages You Get     Access to the proven reliable trend indicator based     Easy and  effective trend detection.     Gives you the ability to filter  out  'NOISE' from the market  
Ferox Breakout
Tat Dat Nguyen
Indicators
The breakout algorithm is a technique based on price, price features, to shape a breakout strategy. The strategy in this indicator will not be redrawn (none-repaint indicator), it is suitable for short or long term traders In the screenshot is the EURUSD pair, these currency pairs, commodities or stocks, it have similar strength *Non-Repainting (not redrawn) *For Metatrader4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Entry, Green is Long, Red is Short *Works On Any Timeframe *Work
MMM Gold Sniper
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on Market Maker Strategy. NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a rang
IconTrade
Vadim Gorodetskii
Indicators
Place the indicator on the chart, preferably with a timeframe of H1 or H4. If you are trading in the daily range or, conversely, on lower timeframes, you will need to adjust the RSI and ATR levels accordingly.  The blue arrows of the indicator will be a signal to open a long position, the red arrows will be a signal to open a short position: 1) Blue arrow for longs (growth) and red arrow for shorts (decline). 2) Two horizontal lines for current positions (one for entry and one for stop).  3
Forex Sword Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
WARNING!! THIS SWORD IS TOO SHARP!    ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 8,000$ FOR UNLIMITED PLAN. Dear traders I am very glad once again to introduce to you my other tool called "Forex Sword Indicator". In short this tool is meant to give you an edge over the market that you have been waiting for  so long. Now, here it is. It is a very very simple tool but yet a dangerous sword. I call it a  Holy grail indicator!. I will not talk a lot about this tool. Just let the tool speak by itse
IconTradeSL
Vadim Gorodetskii
Indicators
IconTradeSL.  Возможность выставлять sl по уровням. В индикаторе установлена возможность показывать историю уровней на графике. Возможность выставлять sl по уровням. Настройки индикатора: ЦВЕТ_BAR - цвет баров по которым ищем SL ЦВЕТ_Тек_BAR - Purple;//цвет текущего бара BAR - поиск в последних BAR барах (по умолчанию 200) show_bar - показывать бары по которым ищем SL
Chikha GOLD
Glory Orluike Echonwere
Indicators
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Indicator, meticulously designed to elevate your trading experience on the 5-minute, 15-minute, and 30-minute time frames. This cutting-edge arrow indicator is your key to unlocking precise buy and sell signals, effortlessly guiding you through the dynamic world of gold trading. Key Features: - Versatile Time Frames: Adapt to various trading styles with signals tailored for 5 minutes, 15 minutes, and 30 minutes, offering flexibility to suit your preferences. -
Flipa Setups
Muhamad
Indicators
NEXT price Actions - Series One 1. Auto Mapping Projection Price Action XAUUSD to get the most accurate setup for each Entry Zone. 2. The tool used has been customized according to Swap Zones setup. 3. The setup that results after Mapping is all setups, namely Scalping, Intraday, and Swing. 4. This setup does not need a marking and depends on SNR & SND. 5. This setup only depends 100% on the tool used. 6. This setup is very suitable for getting an Entry in a shadow candle stick. 7. This s
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
More from author
FFx Bollinger Bands
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx DeMarker
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Money Flow Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx ADX
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Stochastic
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.6 (5)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx RSI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Ichimoku
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx ATR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx OnBalanceVolume
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx MACD
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.2 (5)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Moving Average
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Envelopes
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx OsMA
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Williams Percent Range
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx RVI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx CCI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Accelerator Oscillator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Awesome Oscillator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Volumes
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Standard Deviation
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Bears Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Bulls Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Filter:
A1lex178
147
A1lex178 2022.12.08 11:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

joelliy
51
joelliy 2020.01.23 16:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ruht03
155
ruht03 2016.04.26 00:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joachim Reichelmann
921
Joachim Reichelmann 2014.12.08 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review