FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
- Indicators
- Eric Venturi-Bloxs
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 April 2020
- Activations: 20
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss.
Below are the different options available:
- Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry.
- 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low.
- 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward.
- Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart.
- Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
- Lines extension away from the current candle.
- All colors changeable - Background, text, Buy/Sell, entry and TP/SL.
- Alert when a setup is found - sound / popup / email / push notification.
Once a suggestion is given, you can confirm it with your own chart analysis. Generally the best setups to be traded are the ones occurring around important support/resistance, round numbers, supply and demand zones, etc.
Wish you all the best in your trading. Thank you for your confidence.
FerruFx
User didn't leave any comment to the rating