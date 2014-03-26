FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
- Indicators
- Eric Venturi-Bloxs
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 April 2020
- Activations: 20
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss.
Below are the different options available:
- Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry
- 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low
- 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward
- Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart
- Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line
- Lines extension away from the current candle
- All colors changeable - Background, text, Buy/Sell, entry and TP/SL
- Alert when a setup is found - sound / popup / email / push notification
Once a suggestion is given, you can confirm it with your own chart analysis. Generally the best setups to be traded are the ones occurring around important support/resistance, round numbers, supply and demand zones, etc.
Wish you all the best in your trading. Thank you for your confidence.
FerruFx
